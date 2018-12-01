Yellow Vest Riots in France Continue – President Emmanuel Macron Under Siege…

The protests, turned riots, are named ‘Yellow Vest’ after the high-vis jackets that are required in all French automobiles.  The protestors wear the vests amid their fury over rising fuel prices;  However, the protests have now evolved into a direct confrontation to the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.

According to media reports over 5,000 police were deployed as angry protestors began breaking stuff, smashing store windows and battling with government riot squads.

Despite the show of force by police the crowd overwhelmed their positions and set up barricades to block any effort by the French government to break up their protests.  Check points along the Champs Eleysees and Arc de Triomphe were taken over by the scale of the crowd.   However, it’s not just Paris – disruptive protests are happening throughout France.

  1. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Oh dear.. this stuff did not turn out well for French leaders in 1789

  2. fleporeblog says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Meanwhile in Poland 🇵🇱 they are celebrating Christ!

  3. dadawg says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Snipers in the dark in the City of Light…?

  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Heard that Macron is at 23% approval.

    He is truly under siege. Will be interesting to see how he’ll try to navigate this.

    Another establishment pawn is wilting.

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    ” However, the protests have now evolved into a direct confrontation to the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.”

    Could not happen to a nicer guy./s
    Since he flubbed things up so much and underestimated the impact of his decisions, perhaps he should consider a self-imposed exile for awhile. Like the rest of his life.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Bo Derek isn’t in the good ole USA 🇺🇸! Life isn’t always greener on the other side!

  8. motreehouse says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    tant pis mon amis

  9. Esperanza says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Please get the word to Mr Trump, the French people are suffering. We need his help. Taxes going up to 48 percent on small one man companies. Our version of fly over country, “peripheral” France is dying. Taxed to death, one of my friends is literally working himself to death, and his accountant has told him his 26 year old one man company won’t make it past March. He can’t afford to hire someone to help him move his heavy equipment. The situation in France is explosive. He has massive amounts of work, but everything is taken in taxes.

  10. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    And NEXT WEEK… there will be Protests in UK (London) as well

    BREAKING TOMMY ROBINSON BREXIT BETRAYAL RALLY UPDATE (30/11/18)
    TOMMY ROBINSON NEWS
    Premiered Nov 30, 2018

    • 335blues says:
      December 1, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      I sure hope so.
      It is well past time for the European peoples to wake up and save themselves and their children.
      The unelected global fascists in brussels must be destroyed.

  11. frank field says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    MacDum should be trying to make France great. Not Germany. Not Europe. No compassion felt here. The French are generally thankless and rude to the America who allowed them to continue speaking French instead of German.

  12. Ackman420 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Getting dotted with an egg is a bad way to look good. Me thinks Macron should be very worried. This isn’t slowing down. That egg vid will be viral and more fuel for the yellow vests.

  13. Need2dive says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Can I get me two scoops of socialism?

  14. Miller says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    They want a leader like Trump that takes care of the people instead of the globalist.

  15. joeknuckles says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    It’s only a matter of time until France surrenders. However, this time it’s a little more complicated because they would be surrendering to their own citizens, who are protesting against the surrendering of the country’s interests to globalism.

    • Bendix says:
      December 1, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      That’s it. Whatever their political beliefs, they appear to be united against a government that doesn’t take its direction from the people.

  16. MaryfromMarin says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I saw conflicting stories on twitter about the possibility that Paris’ Jeu de Paume Museum had been on fire earlier. Trying to get confirmation on truth or falseness of story, but it’s still unclear.

  17. CMDCMRET says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Why lookie here…the people of France are opposed to authoritarian rule.

  18. wyntre says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Check this out! Two minute tour of the streets of Paris filled with burned-out, burning and overturned cars.

  19. Rex says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Looks like a lot of us think alike.
    I was indeed thinking about the fate of Robespierre.

  20. Convert says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Not surprising. Imagine the president, Trump, Obama, whoever, raised the price of gas in America through taxes and stupid policy, to about $8 a gallon. Yeah.

  21. littleredmachine says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Macron is an idiot. Complete elitist tool. The French elected him so they wouldn’t be called bad names and get their feelings hurt if they had elected LePen.

    Note the infiltration by violent elements to prompt law enforcement action. Start citizen’s arrests of the violent and lock them up for the police.

  22. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    The French are revolting… so what’s new?

    • lizzyp says:
      December 1, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      ‘You got it- and they stink on ice too!’

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      December 1, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      OK….So they have all these Muzzies that have taken over almost all of their country…raping their women, bankrupting their welfare system, making many parts of their own country “No Go” zones…

      And they are burning down the parts of their country the muslims are not in because of high fuel prices……

      Don’t get me wrong……..I’m all for the French having fun…….

      But……The French…..

      Going to war without France is like going deer hunting without your accordion.
      – Norman Scwartzkopf

      • rumpole2 says:
        December 1, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        When all the rioting protesting taxes is done….. the rioters will expect the “government” to repair and replace everything… using tax-payer money… go figure

  23. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 1, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Watch for Macron attempt to rule from exile in Brussels.

  24. wyntre says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Protesters completely overwhelmed the police as shown in this clip.

    (Excuse the commentary. I don’t agree it is the police fault)

    • Esperanza says:
      December 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      An interesting story, a friend joined the protest in his manner, he wore his vest and stood in front of a speed camera. These are hated here as they are seen as a way of stealing money. He was arrested. The head policeman accompanied hm to the gate. He said look, don’t do it like that, put the vest over the camera and leave. The police are WITH the protest.

      • wyntre says:
        December 1, 2018 at 8:12 pm

        Glad to hear that. The cops shown at the end of that clip are struggling terribly and several are clearly injured.

        • Esperanza says:
          December 1, 2018 at 9:13 pm

          Breaks my heart, they have been all that’s stood between us and terrorism for several years now. One aperently went off on passers by at the Arc de Triomphe, then apologised, hadn’t eaten since five in the morning. They are already exhausted.

  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    If Macron gets taken out, imagine France’s INSTANT EU FREXIT.

    Big gaping hole on the western flank.

    What then, Brexiteers?

    Itexit next?

  26. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Brace yourself, Macron, for the Muslims to don those Yellow Vests.

    If you thought today’s car fires were something, you have no idea.

  27. All Too Much says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Brussels. Its spreading.

    • wyntre says:
      December 1, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      More context:

      November 30, 2018 – France’s ‘Yellow Vest’ protests have now made their way to Belgium, with demonstrators in Brussels calling on the prime minister to resign. Some threw rocks and firecrackers at officers, prompting them to deploy water cannons.

    • rumpole2 says:
      December 1, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      Brussels is a good move… the hub of the EU

      If the mob is going to “storm the Bastille” so to speak… EU headquarters is a good target.

  28. 4EDouglas says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    I hope Kate Antoinette, er, Brown is looking on at this and rethinking her carbon tax on everything in Oregon..
    Try feeding Portland with 99/I 205, I 84, and I-5 blocked by big rigs…

  29. apfelcobbler says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    At last! The Yellow Jacket protests are one thing we know for certain is caused by “Global Warming”!

  30. mari says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    This is what happens when Globalists steal elections. Beware Democrats as France goes so does the US.

  31. jjs says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    They are protesting the same thing we did when we voted for Trump, Globalism and everything that goes with it.

  33. Sedanka says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    And yet the protests complain about everything except their countries being drowned in “refugees.” Most of the protestors appear to be far-leftists themselves. Let’s not hope for very good results from this, although it’s nice to see Macron and his equivalents in other parts of the EC being under siege.

  34. wyntre says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I find the apparel choice – yellow vests – jarring.

    As everyone knows, those are the type of safety vests worn by highway workers, construction crews, crossing guards in the U.S. and I assumed were universally recognized as a signal the wearers were “good guys and gals” helping the community.

    To see Antifa coopt this uniform for their protests is alarmingly disconcerting.

  35. lizzyp says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Sounds like Atlas is shrugging….

  36. Joe says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Macron using snipers on his citizens? Sure as hell looks like it.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Saymyname8418/status/1068986870342795265

  37. ladypenquin says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Maybe if they had a revolution in France it would sound the death knell for the European Union. I’m rooting for the protestors and hope they force Macaroni to resign, taking his “mother” with him.

    PS, It’s not that she’s an older women… she just seems clueless and classless.

  38. Bendix says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I was wondering whether the French still had it in them, and just what would it take to find out?

    Americans, even after Obama, still symbolize freedom to the rest of the world.

  39. wyntre says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    There’s been an almost total blackout of the Paris riots but RT is covering the heck out of it.

    https://www.rt.com/news/445314-france-yellow-vests-protests/

  40. Caius Lowell says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Macron est Obama Francaise; et apres Obama, le deluge…

  41. emet says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    The spark that set off the French Revolution was rising bread cost, which is why the price of bread in France is still fixed. Fuel is the new “bread”.

    • Esperanza says:
      December 1, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Also, bakeries are closing in rural France because they are taxed out of business. Two around me. Our charcuterie, 90 years old, three generations just closed, no-one bought it. Should be a licence to print money, people came from miles around. But no-one wants to work 15 hours a day for 900 euros a month. It has been taxed to death.

  42. Patriot1783 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Take heed US and clean up the DC swamp corruption.
    Cold anger stays cold only for so long.

  43. Texian says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Well now.. what do we have here..

    The Paris Climate Agreement / Green Climate Fund..

    Zero “pledged” $3 billion at the time and gave them $500 million to start – and in the last three days of Zero’s occupation in 2017, he sent them another $500 million dollars of American taxpayer money for a total of $1 billion given away..

    A little over a year ago our VSGPDJT got us out of The Paris Climate Agreement / Green Climate Fund..

    So.. After around a year of extorting and running out of the American peoples hard earned money, let’s check and see how the bazillionth try of an independent Liberal Leftist Socialist experiment in governing is working for France..

    Oh my..

    See.. This is why States like California and those in the northeast and northwest continue to survive while promoting and exercising their Liberal Leftist Socialist ways.. Because they are living off of the rest of the Republic form of governing producing States money..

    This is why two of the largest Socialist States – California and New York – GDP rank as first and second is BS.. They would collapse as an independent Nation. Texas and Florida – ranked third and fourth respectively – is actually propping up those two Socialist States.

    This is why the current American Union Federal Government System is not working anymore.. Every State has to pay taxes to the Union – and Congress gets to decide how to divvy it up..

    The practice of Socialism violates The Constitution of the United States.

    As for my two States, I’m fed up with giving the American Union hard earned Texas and Florida money so they can prop up other Socialist Nation/States that are rebellious to The Constitution of the United States, destructive to the American Union, and destroying our Republic form of Governance..

  44. jeans2nd says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    This just simply cannot be. Macron spoke harshly with MBS only yesterday, told MBS that he, Macron, was a man of his word, at the uber-globalist G20. Macron’s old wife even had a designer dress.

    Why are the French not impressed with their Great Leader’s standing up for globalist values to the Saudi prince who just worked with Pres Trump to bring down gas prices while Macron’s old biddy wears designer fashions?

    Meanwhile, Paris burns. Think L’il Mannie even noticed?

  45. Wayne Robinson says:
    December 1, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    If France wants to they can shut everything down until Macron steps down . This is by the will of majority . France has a little dictater for leader . He wants to create change by his fiat like Oboma did to America . First thing President Trump had to do is undo all the dumb shit Zero did to get oureconomy poping . So funny the dumbshit without a magic wand trying to take credit for things turning around . Only a very ignorant person could buy into this crap

  46. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    RENEWABLE ENERGY!!

    If only somebody would invent an engine that used Muslims as fuel ( and kept Co2 emissions low)…. Europe’s problems would be sorted.

  47. emet says:
    December 1, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    POTUS phones Macron: Say Macron, hope I haven’t caught you at a bad time. Its about that NATO money…

  48. rumpole2 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Macron be like…

    Non, rien de rien (No, absolutely nothing)
    Non, je ne regrette rien (No, I regret nothing)

  49. paulmafinga says:
    December 1, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    It’s all fake news. Marx and Engels were legitimate scientists. They proved elite human rule works better than prayer to gods. In just 170 years communism has enveloped the world. Social Utopia is expanding. All people will soon give glory to the State once the malcontents have had their organs harvested and the little boys and girls have their genitals snipped. Submit to human authority. That is all.
    –Macron&Merkel

