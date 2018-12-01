Yellow Vest Riots in France Continue – President Emmanuel Macron Under Siege…

The protests, turned riots, are named ‘Yellow Vest’ after the high-vis jackets that are required in all French automobiles. The protestors wear the vests amid their fury over rising fuel prices; However, the protests have now evolved into a direct confrontation to the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.
According to media reports over 5,000 police were deployed as angry protestors began breaking stuff, smashing store windows and battling with government riot squads.
Despite the show of force by police the crowd overwhelmed their positions and set up barricades to block any effort by the French government to break up their protests. Check points along the Champs Eleysees and Arc de Triomphe were taken over by the scale of the crowd. However, it’s not just Paris – disruptive protests are happening throughout France.
Oh dear.. this stuff did not turn out well for French leaders in 1789
Advise to Macron… don’t lose your head!
He took an egg 🥚 to his head!
il a pris un oeuf à sa tête 🤔
MacOmelette.
Nice shot comrade! Reminds me of Dubya taking a shoe…
W reacted quickly and the shoe missed; the egg hit lil’ Mac squarely.
True, but Dubya was nevertheless politically wounded, and the Arab street understood the symbolism as Iraq was and continues to be an unmitigated sheet-show rather then the Natan Sharansky-inspired democracy showcase Dubya intended…
Too late! His head got an egg!
Not sure if he preferred an egg or a shoe. Having “egg on his face” does stick better — in print!
If someone got close enough to target him with an egg, he could easily have been assassinated. I’m guessing the egg was lobbed from afar and was a lucky hit?
Guillotine! Guillotine!
Welcome to Paris Macron!
Only this POS Macron could unite Antifa’s Leftists with the Right in his country! That is the problem he faces. He is being overwhelmed by both sides. The Right mainly protest with their yellow vests peacefully. The Antifa Leftists are the ones for the most part that are burning and flipping cars. They also wear the yellow vests.
Figures. The left brings out the worst in everyone they touch.
Maybe he should ask the Muzzies for protection….he’s go enough of them…
Citizens had guns back then. Not so much, now.
People are calling him Marie Antoinette, he told an unemployed person all he had to do was cross the road to find work.
I have an acquaintance who works every day, waits hours to get home because we have little public transport and has 30 euros a month to eat.
“Let them eat cake”
Marie’s head went in the basket 🙂
Yeah, until recently I used to believe that, too. But what she is reputed to have said was “It is quite certain that in seeing the people who treat us so well despite their own misfortune, we are more obliged than ever to work hard for their happiness.”
But the French chopped her head off anyway.
Just curious, but I wonder how many of the yellow vests voted for Macron?
The guillotine is the only proven way to stop a politician telling lies.
“Let them eat cake she said…..”
Recommended globalist-socialist epitaph, insatiable appetite — wanna try?
Macron says “Eat cake and give up your deisel”. The same environmentalists forced people to adapt diesel and give up their gasoline engines – about 20 years ago!
Looks like the FROGS have WOKE to that GERBIL WARMING Scam! ROTFLMAO!
I wonder if many in the US are taking notes?
I can’t say I LIKE seeing mobs rioting/destroying property…. It would NOT be good to watch if it was Antifa and other leftists. Then again it’s encouraging to see huge crowds in London for instance protesting in favor of Tommy Robinson.
I guess NOT setting fire to stuff and damaging property is the key 🙂
Macron never listened to Trump! He worships Merkel! Serves him right! They will take over soon!
Such a beautiful country and run by a globalist!
Meanwhile in Poland 🇵🇱 they are celebrating Christ!
French may not want to fight wars, but DO NOT mess with their benefits.
I can’t stop laughing 😂 because you are so right!
Yes, indeed!
I THINK its the high gas prices, that started it, anyway.
And, especially for those urging that ‘we’ should ‘march on d.c.’, note how violent elements will insert themselves into a peaceful protest, to turn it violent.
So much for the right of the people, to peacefully petition the government, for redress of grievances.
Maybe now there will be a real effort to follow the money of the antifacists (aka Facists) groups.
Soros
Best thing we need is a actual legal Justice Department populated with honest Americans.
President I believe is charging in that direction post haste.
“I think it’s high gas prices…” but the people know Oil has just dropped $20. That translates to roughly 60 cents in gas prices. So why the rise in prices? Oooooops Taxes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thanks Esperenza
Yes, you are right, this is different from the usual riots…I was just looking. The car-flipping and burning made me make wrong assumptions. Are there two groups of people? Workers don’t usually burn their own cars…so I’m guessing they’re not.
they are protesting a diesel tax. Good for them I say (I can do without the burning things though). Their government are globalist sell-outs and I’m happy to see people trying to stop their govt.
It’s pure desperation. Seeing what’s happening to our small towns is heart breaking.
An example, the emergency room in a local town was going to be removed, and placed a hundred miles away. The ambulance men are the local firemen, who are volunteers and work during the day. Basically any emergency and you would just die.
When you tax diesel, the cost embeds itself into everything you buy. This increases the cost of consumer goods and VAT taxes. So it is a triple punch in the face for some. A double punch in the face for others.
The end result is a tax raise without and official tax raise by raising base prices. They did the same in CA. Carbon taxes act the same.
That’s just too darn funny!
4 day work week
3 hour lunch time
3 months paid vacations
Love them Seabee’s
Bwaaaaah…….perfect……😎
Poland and Hungary might become great traditional Christmas tourist destinations.
100%! I would go to both countries during the Christmas season before stepping foot in any Western European country.
All I see is another color revolution.
Poland has become our national friend. When I worked in Chicago back in the late 70’s, the Polish-Americans were then our greatest allies.Nice to see that relationship growing. And the Poles make great sausage!
Krakow is a great town.
Beautiful!
Snipers in the dark in the City of Light…?
But who are they going to shoot at? Who in France has a gun? So why are there snipers?
Revolution!
Heard that Macron is at 23% approval.
He is truly under siege. Will be interesting to see how he’ll try to navigate this.
Another establishment pawn is wilting.
Take away 10%. 🙂
As the bullett went into Hitlers brain he still had higher approval rates among German than the little bastard has among the French . He is headed for a life lesson that you reign by will of people . Once youhave shown yourself to not be worthy ofrespect you are on yourway out that is one thing about Democracies the people can rebalancescales any time they want .
And yet he will be thrown a glorious funeral that will last for days when dies……ahemmm /s
He is not headed for a life lesson because he appears incapable of learning from experience.
” However, the protests have now evolved into a direct confrontation to the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.”
Could not happen to a nicer guy./s
Since he flubbed things up so much and underestimated the impact of his decisions, perhaps he should consider a self-imposed exile for awhile. Like the rest of his life.
Bo Derek isn’t in the good ole USA 🇺🇸! Life isn’t always greener on the other side!
tant pis mon amis
Please get the word to Mr Trump, the French people are suffering. We need his help. Taxes going up to 48 percent on small one man companies. Our version of fly over country, “peripheral” France is dying. Taxed to death, one of my friends is literally working himself to death, and his accountant has told him his 26 year old one man company won’t make it past March. He can’t afford to hire someone to help him move his heavy equipment. The situation in France is explosive. He has massive amounts of work, but everything is taken in taxes.
Tell him: “Payment in CASH ONLY” to at least 48% of his customer base.
There. Solved. 👓
You can’t. They are watched by the French IRS like hawks and they tax you anyway.
The French led Europe in the revolution of centuries ago.They must man the ramparts again and lead.
Frankly, it has begun.
And NEXT WEEK… there will be Protests in UK (London) as well
BREAKING TOMMY ROBINSON BREXIT BETRAYAL RALLY UPDATE (30/11/18)
TOMMY ROBINSON NEWS
Premiered Nov 30, 2018
I sure hope so.
It is well past time for the European peoples to wake up and save themselves and their children.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MacDum should be trying to make France great. Not Germany. Not Europe. No compassion felt here. The French are generally thankless and rude to the America who allowed them to continue speaking French instead of German.
Getting dotted with an egg is a bad way to look good. Me thinks Macron should be very worried. This isn’t slowing down. That egg vid will be viral and more fuel for the yellow vests.
I believe that clip is from months ago. It’s not recent.
Can I get me two scoops of socialism?
They want a leader like Trump that takes care of the people instead of the globalist.
A même has been doing the rounds, “In the US they have Donald, France has Uncle Scrooge”, who in France is called “steal your money”.
It’s only a matter of time until France surrenders. However, this time it’s a little more complicated because they would be surrendering to their own citizens, who are protesting against the surrendering of the country’s interests to globalism.
That’s it. Whatever their political beliefs, they appear to be united against a government that doesn’t take its direction from the people.
I saw conflicting stories on twitter about the possibility that Paris’ Jeu de Paume Museum had been on fire earlier. Trying to get confirmation on truth or falseness of story, but it’s still unclear.
I think, but I’m not Paris expert, the first 10 seconds of this video show that.
At 2:00 mark there is a close up.
Why lookie here…the people of France are opposed to authoritarian rule.
Check this out! Two minute tour of the streets of Paris filled with burned-out, burning and overturned cars.
Wow- it must be damn near impossible to get car insurance in France!
Or control a city.
The YV folks aren’t operating in centralized, semi-localized, tactics.
I’m not sure the standard counter-protest tactics playbook has a lot of options for this.
Looks like a lot of us think alike.
I was indeed thinking about the fate of Robespierre.
Not surprising. Imagine the president, Trump, Obama, whoever, raised the price of gas in America through taxes and stupid policy, to about $8 a gallon. Yeah.
Macron is an idiot. Complete elitist tool. The French elected him so they wouldn’t be called bad names and get their feelings hurt if they had elected LePen.
Note the infiltration by violent elements to prompt law enforcement action. Start citizen’s arrests of the violent and lock them up for the police.
The French are revolting… so what’s new?
‘You got it- and they stink on ice too!’
OK….So they have all these Muzzies that have taken over almost all of their country…raping their women, bankrupting their welfare system, making many parts of their own country “No Go” zones…
And they are burning down the parts of their country the muslims are not in because of high fuel prices……
Don’t get me wrong……..I’m all for the French having fun…….
But……The French…..
Going to war without France is like going deer hunting without your accordion.
– Norman Scwartzkopf
When all the rioting protesting taxes is done….. the rioters will expect the “government” to repair and replace everything… using tax-payer money… go figure
Watch for Macron attempt to rule from exile in Brussels.
I wonder if Germany will get rolling next ?
If there were a European Union military force would Macron then be able to call in that military to quell the riots, sort of a EU occupation force?
Seems like that’s what Manny had in mind.
Too late.
Protesters completely overwhelmed the police as shown in this clip.
(Excuse the commentary. I don’t agree it is the police fault)
An interesting story, a friend joined the protest in his manner, he wore his vest and stood in front of a speed camera. These are hated here as they are seen as a way of stealing money. He was arrested. The head policeman accompanied hm to the gate. He said look, don’t do it like that, put the vest over the camera and leave. The police are WITH the protest.
Glad to hear that. The cops shown at the end of that clip are struggling terribly and several are clearly injured.
Breaks my heart, they have been all that’s stood between us and terrorism for several years now. One aperently went off on passers by at the Arc de Triomphe, then apologised, hadn’t eaten since five in the morning. They are already exhausted.
If Macron gets taken out, imagine France’s INSTANT EU FREXIT.
Big gaping hole on the western flank.
What then, Brexiteers?
Itexit next?
Brace yourself, Macron, for the Muslims to don those Yellow Vests.
If you thought today’s car fires were something, you have no idea.
No doubt they are planning on taking maximum advantage of the chaos as well.
Black Knight- funny I was just thinking about France’s Muslim / Islamic/ migrant problem and wondering if these protests are not just about the price of gas. There are many videos on line of the disgusting migrant savages who have more or less taken over Paris. I was wondering what happened to all of them.
France is vying to become the Poster Child for Trojan-Horse Invasions across Open Borders.
Brussels. Its spreading.
More context:
November 30, 2018 – France’s ‘Yellow Vest’ protests have now made their way to Belgium, with demonstrators in Brussels calling on the prime minister to resign. Some threw rocks and firecrackers at officers, prompting them to deploy water cannons.
Brussels is a good move… the hub of the EU
If the mob is going to “storm the Bastille” so to speak… EU headquarters is a good target.
I hope Kate Antoinette, er, Brown is looking on at this and rethinking her carbon tax on everything in Oregon..
Try feeding Portland with 99/I 205, I 84, and I-5 blocked by big rigs…
At last! The Yellow Jacket protests are one thing we know for certain is caused by “Global Warming”!
This is what happens when Globalists steal elections. Beware Democrats as France goes so does the US.
They are protesting the same thing we did when we voted for Trump, Globalism and everything that goes with it.
Globalism is camouflaged 21st century socialism. As Dark Lord “Vice” Cheney lied, “Millions of people a day are better off than they would have been without globalization, and very few people have been harmed by it.” Creepy ain’t it? https://youtu.be/Fb5O00tIKZ4?t=94
They are protesting the same thing we did when we voted for Trump, Globalism and everything that goes with it.
And yet the protests complain about everything except their countries being drowned in “refugees.” Most of the protestors appear to be far-leftists themselves. Let’s not hope for very good results from this, although it’s nice to see Macron and his equivalents in other parts of the EC being under siege.
Revolutions rarely end well, especially French ones.
I find the apparel choice – yellow vests – jarring.
As everyone knows, those are the type of safety vests worn by highway workers, construction crews, crossing guards in the U.S. and I assumed were universally recognized as a signal the wearers were “good guys and gals” helping the community.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not Antifa, it’s ordinary French. The vests are obligatory in your car.
One has to wear them when they drive, anywhere, all the time??
Sounds like Atlas is shrugging….
Macron using snipers on his citizens? Sure as hell looks like it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Saymyname8418/status/1068986870342795265
Here are the snipers:
https://mobile.twitter.com/LarryLeChanceux/status/1068946011027050498
To be fair, ISIS had called for attacks against the protesters.
Never heard of sniper using a tracer.
Maybe if they had a revolution in France it would sound the death knell for the European Union. I’m rooting for the protestors and hope they force Macaroni to resign, taking his “mother” with him.
PS, It’s not that she’s an older women… she just seems clueless and classless.
I was wondering whether the French still had it in them, and just what would it take to find out?
Americans, even after Obama, still symbolize freedom to the rest of the world.
There’s been an almost total blackout of the Paris riots but RT is covering the heck out of it.
https://www.rt.com/news/445314-france-yellow-vests-protests/
Macron est Obama Francaise; et apres Obama, le deluge…
The spark that set off the French Revolution was rising bread cost, which is why the price of bread in France is still fixed. Fuel is the new “bread”.
Also, bakeries are closing in rural France because they are taxed out of business. Two around me. Our charcuterie, 90 years old, three generations just closed, no-one bought it. Should be a licence to print money, people came from miles around. But no-one wants to work 15 hours a day for 900 euros a month. It has been taxed to death.
Sad
Take heed US and clean up the DC swamp corruption.
Cold anger stays cold only for so long.
Well now.. what do we have here..
The Paris Climate Agreement / Green Climate Fund..
Zero “pledged” $3 billion at the time and gave them $500 million to start – and in the last three days of Zero’s occupation in 2017, he sent them another $500 million dollars of American taxpayer money for a total of $1 billion given away..
A little over a year ago our VSGPDJT got us out of The Paris Climate Agreement / Green Climate Fund..
So.. After around a year of extorting and running out of the American peoples hard earned money, let’s check and see how the bazillionth try of an independent Liberal Leftist Socialist experiment in governing is working for France..
Oh my..
See.. This is why States like California and those in the northeast and northwest continue to survive while promoting and exercising their Liberal Leftist Socialist ways.. Because they are living off of the rest of the Republic form of governing producing States money..
This is why two of the largest Socialist States – California and New York – GDP rank as first and second is BS.. They would collapse as an independent Nation. Texas and Florida – ranked third and fourth respectively – is actually propping up those two Socialist States.
This is why the current American Union Federal Government System is not working anymore.. Every State has to pay taxes to the Union – and Congress gets to decide how to divvy it up..
The practice of Socialism violates The Constitution of the United States.
As for my two States, I’m fed up with giving the American Union hard earned Texas and Florida money so they can prop up other Socialist Nation/States that are rebellious to The Constitution of the United States, destructive to the American Union, and destroying our Republic form of Governance..
This just simply cannot be. Macron spoke harshly with MBS only yesterday, told MBS that he, Macron, was a man of his word, at the uber-globalist G20. Macron’s old wife even had a designer dress.
Why are the French not impressed with their Great Leader’s standing up for globalist values to the Saudi prince who just worked with Pres Trump to bring down gas prices while Macron’s old biddy wears designer fashions?
Meanwhile, Paris burns. Think L’il Mannie even noticed?
If France wants to they can shut everything down until Macron steps down . This is by the will of majority . France has a little dictater for leader . He wants to create change by his fiat like Oboma did to America . First thing President Trump had to do is undo all the dumb shit Zero did to get oureconomy poping . So funny the dumbshit without a magic wand trying to take credit for things turning around . Only a very ignorant person could buy into this crap
RENEWABLE ENERGY!!
If only somebody would invent an engine that used Muslims as fuel ( and kept Co2 emissions low)…. Europe’s problems would be sorted.
POTUS phones Macron: Say Macron, hope I haven’t caught you at a bad time. Its about that NATO money…
Macron be like…
Non, rien de rien (No, absolutely nothing)
Non, je ne regrette rien (No, I regret nothing)
It’s all fake news. Marx and Engels were legitimate scientists. They proved elite human rule works better than prayer to gods. In just 170 years communism has enveloped the world. Social Utopia is expanding. All people will soon give glory to the State once the malcontents have had their organs harvested and the little boys and girls have their genitals snipped. Submit to human authority. That is all.
–Macron&Merkel
