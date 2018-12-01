Yellow Vest Riots in France Continue – President Emmanuel Macron Under Siege…

The protests, turned riots, are named ‘Yellow Vest’ after the high-vis jackets that are required in all French automobiles. The protestors wear the vests amid their fury over rising fuel prices; However, the protests have now evolved into a direct confrontation to the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.

According to media reports over 5,000 police were deployed as angry protestors began breaking stuff, smashing store windows and battling with government riot squads.

Despite the show of force by police the crowd overwhelmed their positions and set up barricades to block any effort by the French government to break up their protests. Check points along the Champs Eleysees and Arc de Triomphe were taken over by the scale of the crowd. However, it’s not just Paris – disruptive protests are happening throughout France.

Macron. En Marche? No, son. No one is listening to you. Not the Saudis. Not the French. Not Trump. pic.twitter.com/0EjXeGz6ld — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) December 1, 2018

The yellow jacket protests in France were massive and mostly peaceful. Sources say the jackets were also used 'as camouflage' by violent groups (to riot). pic.twitter.com/LA30mBDYIp — Voice of Europe 🌐 (@V_of_Europe) December 1, 2018

Snipers spotted on Paris rooftops as anti-Macron riots turn violent pic.twitter.com/2Ejxm2xGlp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 1, 2018

