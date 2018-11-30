Comey Lawyers Tell Federal Judge: “Here’s your opportunity, judge, to make some law”…

There is growing acceptance that federal officials feel they are above the law; two sets of legal principles that apply; one exclusive set for them, and another set for everyone else.

Though it might seem rather stunning for any federal official to make such an admission in public, that’s exactly what happened today. Lawyers representing former FBI Director James Comey made exactly that argument. Recognizing Mr. Comey had no legal basis to avoid a congressional subpoena, Comey’s lawyers actually said:

“Here’s your opportunity, judge, to make some law.” (link)

Former FBI chief James Comey is trying to avoid being deposed by a joint committee in congress for his conduct in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 DOJ/FBI operations against candidate Donald Trump. Today congressional lawyers responded to Comey’s lawsuit attempting to avoid questioning (full pdf below).

The statement from lawyers representing James Comey was made during a hearing in front of federal Judge Trevor McFadden.  They are asking the judge to create laws from the bench.

Think about this.

These are lawyers for the former United States FBI Director asking a federal judge to ignore all current law and create law, a special law, specifically to the benefit of their client.

Now, accepting that James Comey is asking a federal judge to ignore the law, ask yourself what James Comey was likely doing as the FBI Director.

WASHINGTON DC –  Attorneys for former FBI Director James Comey and the US House of Representatives fought in court Friday afternoon over whether Comey must testify to Congress in a private hearing next week.

While Comey technically seeks to pause or kill the subpoena, he is using the case to air his accusation that members of the Republican-led House and Senate selectively leak details for their own benefit when they call witnesses to testify in private.

Attorneys for the House called Comey’s request “so extraordinary and frivolous that, as far as undersigned counsel is aware, no district court in the history of the Republic has ever granted such a request.”

Judge Trevor McFadden said at the hearing that he hoped to rule Monday morning after meeting again with both legal teams.

The meat of Friday’s dispute was how each side characterizes Comey’s congressional subpoena. Comey’s team says Congress is in violation of its own rules by not conducting its fact-finding hearing in public. The hearing won’t require that level of secrecy because no sensitive law enforcement information is expected to be discussed, Comey’s team said.

The House general counsel countered that because Comey’s testimony would be a deposition with staff, a public session isn’t required.

McFadden asked whether Comey could release a transcript of his testimony to get the full picture before the public. But Comey’s lawyers said that would take too much time, allowing leaks of the information before Comey could release his full testimony.

When McFadden asked Comey’s attorney whether he agreed with the House that a judge has never limited Congress in this way before, the lawyer David Kelley responded, “Here’s your opportunity, Judge.”  (read more)

Here’s the House Counsel filing:

66 Responses to Comey Lawyers Tell Federal Judge: “Here’s your opportunity, judge, to make some law”…

  1. visage13 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    If it is an Obama judge, new law will be written, if it is a Rep judge Comey will testify behind close doors, unless he falls and hit his head 😉

  2. Janie M. says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    According to Ballopedia: Judge McFadden joined the court in 2017 after a nomination from President Donald Trump.

  3. fleporeblog says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    They truly believe and it is constantly reinforced that they are above the law! If I were in their shoes, I would feel the same way since there are absolutely no consequences to their actions.

    In their mind, their defense makes absolute sense!

  4. CEJ says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Why does this make me think Comey’s legal team received their education from the same school as Ocasio-Cortez? You know, those 3 “chambers” of government, “The House, the Senate, and the Presidency?” Good heavens, this is ridiculous.

  6. 335blues says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    A goodly portion of the FBI is
    actively doing business as
    a criminal enterprise, like the mafia.

    • jmuniz1 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      So are the politicians have you ever heard of the political religious organizations called the family and the fellowship. The family has been ripping us of for years. The fellowship who endorsed our President wants the country back that is why things are stating to happen. In Broward county the local REC was caught trying to teal elections from Trump and desantis. here is an article about it:Why Did Broward Republican Party Leaders Endorse Democrat Men Over Republican Women For Judge? https://redbroward.com/2018/11/30/attorneys/

  7. saywhat64 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    At least this matter may be decided promptly forcing Comey to testify or not. Unless of course it is appealed. Can this even be appealed ?

    • RF121, Blitherer in Chief says:
      November 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm

      Of course. All they need is a lengthy appeal process until the new congress is sworn in.

    • Bill Henslee says:
      November 30, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      They will appeal and try for a stay while the appeal is considered. Meanwhile the clock is ticking on the House committee majority. I suppose the Republicans could move the inquiry to the Senate committee. I would hope that the Judiciary committee would take over since the Senate intel committee has been a non-player in investigations under their current chair.

  8. beach lover says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    And he needs to think about until Monday?.

    • Akindole says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      Interesting that the current filthy deep state is essentially similar to Scully and Mulder’s FBI and DOJ, no? Chris Carter must have had some interactions with that slime way back before he wrote the episodes and developed the mythology of the show. That probably puts the origin of the problem in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

      Hmmm…who was in control then?

  10. Phil aka Felipe says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I cannot understand why President Trump would fire such a wonderful law enforcement official as former FBI Director, James Comey. /s

  11. tonyE says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    If I were the Judge, I would most definitely make law.

    I’d have a gallows raised in the parking lot of the court house and have those arrogant a$$hole$ hanged.

  12. duchess01 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    His arrogance will come back to bite him some day – and we will have the last laugh – he tried that with his cohort – the wicked witch – and got away with it – not so now – Mr. Big Shot – you are no longer in charge – you no longer make the rules – we no longer take orders from you – weren’t you one of the pack we saw in the picture behind bars?

    • madeline says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Is the lawyer asking the judge to do something illegal? Would love for the attorney representing Comey to lose his law license for this.

  13. Sunshinesam says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    I am sorry about this remark, but I literally want to PUNCH Comey in his face!!!!!!!! (Of course, I never would. Hyperbole.)

    He is such a disgrace to our country.

    • agentcommonsense says:
      November 30, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      I don’t really feel like punching him as much as I feel like pulling his earlobe

    • kyblue says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Well, he’s a lawyer . Nuff said. His claim to fame, before becoming FBI director, was as a federal prosecutor. He was never a cop.

      That said, I honestly believe rank & file FBI agents are hard working & honest.

      Squabbling over an open hearing is probably a stalling tactic. He’s not going to answer any hard questions. He can’t afford to.

  14. Pyrran says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    and so the judge said, “Ok, Mr. Comey you are hereby sentenced to death and the hanging will take place in three days”. Court adjourned. All rise.

  15. motreehouse says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    US Department of Justice
    Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General
    US Department of Justice
    September 2007 – January 2009 1 year 5 months
    Washington D.C. Metro Area

  16. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

  17. Scott Brooks says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    These shysters really got used to having things the way they’d wanted when Obama was in the White House.

  18. motreehouse says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Baker & McKenzie
    Partner
    Baker & McKenzie
    March 2013 – January 2017 3 years 11 months
    Washington D.C. Metro Area
    Attorney in the Compliance & Investigations Group focusing on white collar litigation and corporate compliance.

  19. burnett044 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    promises made….

  20. millwright says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    No doubt the quotes are accurate-which means it took me all of 15 seconds to “consider” Comey’s attorneys are candidates for disbarment, possibly sedition and certainly liable for being run out of town on a very sharp rail appropiately adorned with tar and feathers .

  21. Mike says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    [i]”James Comey is asking a federal judge to ignore the law, ask yourself what James Comey was likely doing as the FBI Director.”[/i]

    A perfect summary.

    And it begs the follow-up… Ask yourself how likely is it that what Comey was doing at FBI is just a continuation of the methods of his mentor and FBI predecessor, Mueller. What if all the corruption, FISA games, Contractor spying via NSA db, double-standards, and political setups etc. have been going on for 15 years…

    THAT is Mueller’s biggest of many conflicts of interest in this affair, and his biggest reason to keep the lid on it all no matter the cost, imo.

  22. Right to reply says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Sick of it all. Nothing will happen, nothing EVER happens. Only John Smith from Ordinary Street ever goes to jail.

  23. gueppebarre says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Of course they think they’re above the law… because they are.

  24. woohoowee says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I wasn’t for prison and sentencing reform until now. It appears the time is nigh to release all federal prisoners since there is no rule of law. With any luck we can fill the prisons with all the DC politutes and their henchmen shortly after freeing the present convicts.

  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    So what I don’t understand is why the judge postponed the ruling especially after what Comey’s lawyer is trying to pull. That has me concerned.

  26. motreehouse says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Trying to watch Hannity. He is supposed to have the attorney for the raided whistleblower on according to a tweet from rosiememos earlier. Wish Me luck.

  27. CNN_sucks says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Ridiculous. Is this even real? The more we see these criminals not being charge of criminality. I am losing faith of lady justice.

  28. Boots says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Sad. Very sad state of affairs.

  29. simicharmed says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    “Sundown…you better take, if I find you been creeping back by back my back stairs”….(Comey) – absolute loser!

