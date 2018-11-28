Oh Dear – Stormy Daniels Says CPL Avenatti Went Rogue…

Funny stuff happens when a judge tells a plaintiff she has to pay $341,500 for the legal expenses of a lawsuit she lost. All of a sudden Stormy Daniels is saying her CPL, Michael Avenatti, was acting against her wishes:
[Stormy Daniels] “For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense. He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left. Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter.” (keep reading)
Couldn’t happen to a nicer couple of Losers!
Poor Stormy! She just figured out today that she will have to pole dance until she breathes her last breath. Problem for her is that as you get older, your value in that line of business diminishes.
She may have to consider taking the show on the road! ISIS terrorist would pay her a fortune to dance for them.
LOL flep…I can just see her at age 70 hugging that pole..YUCK
Eww, what an image, Flep!
fleporeblog-She may well consider” Stormy Tour” with Clintons …..
Oh Storm, or, or or or ormy….
Has anyone ever looked into Avenatti and the FBI/DOJ? Me thinks this whole Stormy Daniels episode becoming public came from the Special Counsel office leak to the WSJ back in December 2017.
Ms Stormy Daniels, surely you made your request for accounting to your lawyer in writing, right? You should produce copies of those request now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is in the hands of unnamed sources, as Ms. Stormy is currently checking information in the hands of MSM and Ms Fienstine which one dole out the monies.
Someone contact IRS, we need audits from 2000 yearly to date?
He’s stolen every penny meant for Stormy and trying to steal more. I need a scraper to get that off my boot
Possibly might work on your boot, not effectively useful on balance sheets or irs investigatons.
And that Blasey-Smith (or whatever her name is) is going down the same path. Many sink holes for liberal dollars!
When you get into bed with crooks that is what happens..
Thanks Sundance…
Just imagine, many of the lemmings on the left have spent the last couple of years hinging their TDS hopes and dreams on these two asshats! LOL!!!
🙂
The hooker and the ambulance chaser. What could possibly go wrong?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flat tires!😂😂😂
His or hers? Hers are probably over inflated…
I dont believe her!!
What a whoreable story.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hilariously stated…well done, billygoat65!!!
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!!!!!
LOL..I see what you did there!
It’s good that we’re kept abreast of this story. 🙂
LOL
I think it is an excuse to not pay up claiming that she has no money. At the same time she’s portraying herself a victim as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only we could check, find another Blond woman the say she gave Stormy 20,000 a month 2000 to hire her to set up the deed.
Then she can hire attorneys, protection services, guard the children, face reporters 24/7 etc similar what she did to Kavanaugh, his family, taxpayer funds, court time in the people’s house along with mountains of expenses investigating another Russia like hoax.
If she and a porn star attorney owe money drag them to court for the next 20 years, then jail time. As a taxpayer I want my expenses recouped. This is not a game.MAGA
She clearly isn’t very smart. Watch Avenatti sue her!
I love that BS meter. Very nice touch.
I still think CPL is going to be very popular in jail, unless the judge instead decides to sentence him to a severe beating with Stormy’s over-sized breasts. She has been known to use them as weapons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the B.S. meter, too!
Seems to me that if that were the case — if he filed the defamation lawsuit over her objections — she could have fired him on the spot, gone to the judge, argued pro se, and withdrawn the case.
Now it’s what Sundance says: Suddenly she owes DJT’s lawyers a ton and NOW she says, hey, I didn’t want this lawsuit? Really? Why didn’t you mention that before, sweetie?
Absolute hogwash.
That bovine excrement meter is too funny. I can’t wait to see the rest of the scumbags who have been trying to take down our President turn on each other and devour each other!
Cry me a river.
From sundance’s link (keep reading):
“…..And as The Daily Beast reported in October, court records reveal that the lawyer and his companies owed millions to the IRS in unpaid taxes and judgments.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/stormy-daniels-michael-avenatti-filed-defamation-case-against-trump-against-my-wishes?ref=scroll
Well, what is the IRS waiting for?
Michael Avenatti Lived the High Life While Owing Millions to IRS
https://www.thedailybeast.com/michael-avenatti-lived-the-high-life-while-owing-millions-to-irs
“….A review of court documents reveals that Avenatti, his former law firm Eagan Avenatti, and his former company Global Baristas, the majority owner of the Seattle-based Tully’s coffee chain, have owed millions in unpaid federal and state taxes in Washington and California, as well as hundreds of thousands in past-due rent to landlords…..”
So I click the keep reading link thinking I am following a piece by Sundance when my internal Deep State Depth Finder goes off the scale indicating a school of dead fish directly on my course. I keep reading to the end and check the source. Oh, NYTimes.
… And on top of this breaking headline news, I have it on good authority that Avenatti has just recently signed on to play the lead role in the next SHARKNADO movie.
It seems there is no stopping his meteoric rise to the pinnacle of the Democrat party now.
I watched that movie when it aired on SYFY. Now had a cult following, unlike AveNUTTY.
Someone should have told her ‘you get what you pay for’.
Creepy. Pornophile. Tax evader. Woman beater. Shyster lawyer.
I smell a candidate for 2020. A shoe-in for the Libturd hall of shame, first ballot.
Did Hillary announce she’s running?
Those two deserve each other
Oh no, that’s terrible news. /s Hey Stormy a profound saying to live by, “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.”
Lay down with strippers and wake up with pleas.
“They call it Stormy Monday, but Tuesday’s just as bad.
Wednesday’s worse, and Thursday’s also sad…”
This news is the answer to the Classic Jeopardy category, The Oldest Profession.
Mr. Ahbeennaughty, How did you respond to the Final Jeopardy Answer?
Yes Alex, I think I’ve got this: How do you make a hormone?
I would love to have seen the look on President Trump’s face when he learned of this. Poor Smarmy.
I have been wanting to make this comment for a while, but I’ve always stopped myself because I wanted to make sure I worded it completely.
If Donald Trump did anything with this woman, most of us agree that none of us care because it doesn’t involve us and it happened when he was a private citizen, pre-President.
But I have never believed this woman’s claims. I will not say how I know it, but I do know that there are a lot of adult actresses who are MUCH prettier than this woman. If President Trump, as a private citizen, did anythingi> with an adult actress, there is no way that Stormy Daniels is the one he chose with which he chose to do it.
Stormy: “Your Honor, I cannot pay the terms of this settlement. My lawyer stole all the money.”
Avenatti: “Your Honor, I do not have the funds in question. I gave it all to my Eastern European girlfriend, whom I beat in a hotel room after arguing over money, and who is certainly not an escort.”
