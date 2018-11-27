U.K. Guardian Reports Paul Manafort Met Julian Assange – Story Collapses Within Minutes…

Left-wing U.S. media heavily-pushed a transparently sketchy story today about Paul Manafort meeting and coordinating with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2013, 2015, 2016. The story has the same vibe as the Steele Dossier: long on innuendo, sketchy sourcing and an over-the-top narrative; in short, nonsense (Screengrab below).
Within minutes, the left-wing U.S. media began gleefully pushing the narrative. However, almost simultaneously, all of the principal participants said the Guardian story was entirely made-up and had no basis in fact.
Quietly, without any notations they were walking back the story, The Guardian began stealth edits of the original construct.
(click text to enlarge and compare)
The downstream result, and the reactionary edits, has the appearance of either: (A) a completely manufactured story by the outlet (Luke Harding); or (B) a false leak presented to the Guardian in an effort to trap a leaker (ie. ‘black hat hunting). Given the history of the outlet, in combination with the nature of the leak, the latter would appear most likely.
More propaganda
CNN has had a cable erection all day. They double and triple downed on this bs all day. They are using Mamet principle to ignore that stone and corsi are conspiracy theorists throwing around speculation. And they ignore that there is no connection between corsi and assange. And no proof of manafort visits to embassy.
The laws regarding false reporting are much stronger in England… the guardian better hope they didn’t print something libelous.
Are all other media outlets that reprinted and broadcast this nonsense around the world throughout the day off the hook because they prefaced their reports “According to the Guardian….?”
“According to the Grauniad”
93% of modern news “journalism” amounts to one or both of the following:
1.) News outlet X has reported dot-dot-dot
2.) The following happened on Twitter today: dot-dot-dot
Then you get about 7% of constructive stuff.
Mueller’s surrogates “jumped the shark” with this one. It signals desperation.
Yeah, I do sense some panic. Why, I don’t know. Sundance doesn’t seem to think the Huber testimony will amount to much because it’s public and I see his point. The last few days does seem to indicate a frenzy on the part of Deep State to attack. Today Comey said Whitaker wasn’t “the sharpest knife” in the FBI. Really? Trying to establish the narrative that a successful collegiate Big 10 football player couldn’t really be all that bright, right? So, Comey is clearly fearful of something Whitaker might say and wishes to undermine him off the bat, giving Rachel Maddow and all the progs their attack point.
Something is going on, but we’ve been disappointed before.
We are due for a surprise.
Comey deludes himself that he is a man of honor and intelligence. By attacking Whitaker he merely shows whom he fears most.
Boy oh Boy are they attacking Whitaker (Including Bigfoot??)
ATS has a list of articles: link with URLs (It is an anti-Trump piece)
“In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers cited court records that include documents accusing Whitaker of playing a direct role in some of World Patent Marketing’s alleged misconduct.
In one email, Whitaker threatened a customer, warning that if the customer filed complaints against the company, it could result in “serious civil and criminal consequences….” [What the heck do they think a company retains a lawyer to do, play tiddly winks?]
[1] Incoming committee chairs launch probe into Whitaker’s involvement with patent company
[2] Whitaker said to angrily demand website remove posts about patent firm
[3] Defunct Patent Firm That Matthew Whitaker Advised Posted Video Featuring Trump
[4] Matthew Whitaker is steeped in time travel and Bigfoot. He’s the right man for the job. 🙄
[5] The New Attorney General Promoted Hot Tubs for a Scam Company That Got Shut Down by the FTC
[6] Former US Attorney Matthew G. Whitaker Extends His Membership On The World Patent Marketing Advisory Board
[7] Bigfoot Evidence: World Patent Marketing CEO Scott Cooper Offers $1 Million Reward For Proof
[8] Time Travel X: Dr. Ronald Mallett and World Patent Marketing Partner To Make Time Travel A Reality
[9] Inventvillage.com announces the marketing launch of the MASCULINE TOILET
TheGatewayPundit is claiming one of their own contributors is Mueller’s source.
LikeLike
More Mueller leaks– I didnt read it that way
“The Mueller witch hunt today led to The Gateway Pundit contributor, author and professor Ted Malloch.
The Mueller team leaked a batch of emails between Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi to NBC News today.
In the batch of emails the two Trump supporters mention Ted Malloch who currently lives in London.”
Malloch is very much for Trump and anti Hillary, anti EU and for Brexit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/latest-mueller-leak-on-corsi-emails-to-roger-stone-point-to-gateway-pundit-contributor-and-author-ted-malloch/
This: “batches of emails that Russian hackers stole from Podesta”
Appears to be gospel at this point. It’s in every single related article I’ve read over the past 2 years. Especially the Assange-related article I’ve read over the past 24 hours.
Assange himself told Hannity on prime time television: “The emails didn’t come from Russia.”
IIRC, Bill Binney said that the data transfer rate indicated that the data was collected “locally”. The speed was too fast to have been accomplished over the internet.
Not an internet hack.
I just watched Dr. Jerome Corsi’s interview by Tucker on the topic of Mueller and the Wikileaks/Assange Podesta email drop.
His interview demonstrates that the “insurance policy cover up” by the DOJ/FBI inner circle is no longer focused only on trying to expose and impeach VSGPOTUS.
Currently, it is also focused on payback and vindictiveness against everyone/anyone who supported VSGPOTUS in 2016 and openly criticized Hillary and Obama.
How many additional lives need to be destroyed before ANY WHITE HATS in DOJ/FBI step up and STOP the Mueller vindictive attack machine?
Seriously, can Mueller and RR (as some have suggested) continue for another two years–until 2020?
.
Andy McCarthy said the other day that in this entire Spygate thing, the culprit isn’t the FBI but Obama who openly stated in an interview that he didn’t want Hillary indicted.
You’re right,Flight93Gal. It is a vindictive attack machine and Dr. Corsi is a good man.
Rosenstein eager to please the small group conspirators is directly culpable. I’m undecided as to whether Whitaker was the”hand” responsible for the strategic and strategically timed leaks or if it was a “sinister force” releasing a warning dye for the black hats to cover their tracks, both theories put forth by SD.
More precisely, “releases” of information, not “leaks” like the Strzok- Page texts, clerk stamp on the memo, Warner texts…
Classic case of “confirmation bias.” One would think the MSM would remember what they learned in freshman journalism. The power of the dark side, I.e., hatred for the POTUS, is strong in the msm, thus: fake news.
It all comes back to their hiring reporters who are either dumb as posts and/or willing to sell out.
Look at Ms Ocasio. She claims a degree from BU in economics and intl studies, but obviously knows Nothing about either one.
Are you talking about Occasional Ccortex? Did you actually hear a sane thought from this source?
I watched this play out today in real-time. It was spectacular! WikiLeaks was brutal…
Gofundme account set up to help Wikileaks sue The Guardian:
https://www.gofundme.com/wikileaks-suing-the-guardian-over-manafort-story
GO GET EM!
Constant from there side just constant. They want Trump out in 2 yrs and they can smell it.
We need to fight back now.
Gotta solve the Voter Fraud. CA.’s a mess, and many many others, too.
Get serious about that, and a lot of problems will be solved.
So ture
So Ture is French for ” So true ” Hee
I know some French…so figured it out. haha
LOL LOL
A suture might help, but an investigation would be better.
IMO, it is way past time for another two year investigation.
Here is a simple idea, stop the I’m going to… Just do it! If proven wrong move onto the next one. But please start fishing, cut bait time has ended. For gosh sakes guilty or not guilty did not slow down Mueller, Kavanaugh liars, FISA court Judges, Roberts.
Oh my I forgot, nobody can do that, the Justice Department, FBI are they…..corrupt.
Mueller is a Russian agent a source told me so!
Well he was apart of the hillary’s Uranium deal so maybe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crack reporters on the loose in Guardianland, got to round them up!
Public beware!
U.K .Guardian openlyshows theirself to be a fake news broadcaster for Marxist Glibalist Banksters . Fake News has no limits . This will lead to their own destruction
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this an effort by Mueller’s team to justify their existence for the next two years? I believe that is Mueller’s goal; hence the assertion that Manafort has lied, breaching his plea deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s the first of a bunch of Wikileaks tweets on the subject:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems timely with Muellers – screams of “Manafort Lied” (because as Trump said in his tweet, he and others (inc Corsi) refuse to ‘lie’ (take plea deals etc) for the crusty old ‘fixer’ Mueller… I know not of the connection, as the Mule has not yet revealed what lie/s that was – which he is throwing around at Manafort, but this ‘story’ or plant comes right on its back, the same day. Something dotty going on there.
When I read the story the first time I thought it said that the embassy did not have logs of his visits. Seems that would have to be the case otherwise it would be trivial to verify. While it would be reasonable to speculate that if Manafort was visiting Assange in 2016 to coordinate leaks they would have a very big incentive to disguise his visit but what makes no sense is why they would hide the visits from 2013 and 2015. Are we really supposed to believe that Manafort knew 3 years in advance that he needed to hide his association with Assange due to hacks that would occur in the future? It makes no sense and is a huge whole in the story.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(sounds as plausible as any CNN story line.)
The Guardian was captured by MI5/6/CIA after it published Wikileaks and Snowden stuff, and has viciously attacked both ever since. Worst of the lot is Luke Harding.
It is a particularly ignorant idea, because Manafort has never been in with the Russians – he was in with Yanukovych. Total myth that Yanukovych was liked by the Russians – they hated him – he wanted a trade deal with the EU that would forcibly prevent any further trade between Russia and Ukraine (greed and stupidity stopped him realising it till very late, and when he did pull our from that deal the Maidan happened complete with Georgian snipers killing mostly Policemen and a few protestors while blaming Yanukovych’s men). I wonder what happened with that EU promise of a trade deal.
Yes, and Manafort worked hand-in-glove with Tony Podesta on Ukraine.
Given President Trump’s tweets are always written with specific knowledge, I found it most interesting that he asked where Podesta was 2-3 days ago, with the Manafort news dropping yesterday (breach of Mueller deal for allegedly lying). We also had the Ukraine/Russia incident seemingly out of nowhere a few days ago.
Very interdasting timing on the entire Ukraine angle….
In the course of following Tommy Robinson and related matters it has been clear that UK media is WORSE (more fake) than US media…. and I thought the US Fake News treatment of Trump was as bad as it could get.
And the Fake Media is clearly working closely with Government… which also tells lies… again worse than USA.
I don’t know WHO would be “black hat hunting” in the UK Intelligence circles?
They seem to be ALL black hats…. just like USA
What a bunch of HACKS , I bet they are in cahoots with MULEFACE. 🙄
Please, show some respect, that’s HERR MULEFACE.
….And yet, 18 months after the Mueller investigation started, he has yet to interview Julian Assange – the ONE person alive (#HisNameWasSethRich) who can explain precisely where the DNC’s leaked emails came from.
And it wasn’t via President Trump colluding with Putin to hack the DNC server! Reveals how ludicrous the entire investigation is.
Yes. And that should be front page news, and the fact that it hasn’t been reveals how ludicrous the whole media are.
check Manafort’s passport and see if he was even there
I loathe the media. I want to be fair-minded and judge any reporting on the merits of the article. But I am being driven to doubt any reporting. They have lost ALL credibility. The media is the enemy of the people.
At President Trump’s press gaggle outside the helicopter yesterday, a female reporter kept telling the President he was not being truthful. How dare she! The media needs to tend to it’s own house before they start calling the President a liar.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should block access to each and every reporter who does that. In fact insulting and demeaning the President should be in those WH rules fr the press as a reason for instant revocation f their press passes
They’re not budding physicists. All they know is to do what they’re told!
Obama’s FBI was spying on the Trump campaign. Had this happened, it would have been plastered all over the fake media 24/7 before the election or at least the day after!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could have been worse…
Manafort at least had the good sense not to visit the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard Mueller, Comey, Podesta, Bill Clinton, Jeff Epstein and Moochelle used to party together. I am not sure of the rumor’s truth but: WHY NOT??
LikeLiked by 2 people
The original story will effect the intended audience by the latest MSM slime outlet. They don’t care that it’s a lie, it’s all to further the muh Russia narrative. Mission accomplished.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Media have no shame. Another fake news.
British government some years back sent security goons into The Grauniad to destroy computers and hard drives with sledgehammers and axes. It was all “legal”, and I don’t recall the exact reason, some state secrets or something Assange related? But the point is that the British have gone over to the dark side, some time ago. It’s all rigged over there now. It bears no resemblance to even our own flawed and corrupt governance, it is openly totalitarian and anti-liberty. Since then, The Grauniad has been meek little sheep, and published exactly what the British government instructs. Government thuggery will do that.
Mueller is panicking, as are the British. Trump’s written answers to his questions likely woke him up to the fact that his time is about over, and he and the Swamp and the Deep States will soon be exposed to the backlash, and there will be one. This is to be expected, I suppose, that these corrupt people would flail about at this point. It does mean that we’re winning here though. Our enemies’ frantic reactions are proof of that.
Yes indeed, the UK resembles the wards of Bethlem Hospital!
The British are neck deep in this.
The Whitaker Effect.
Tick tock….
What if Trump took the opportunity to stuff every one of his anwers to Mueller with evidence of the Coup? That would be interesting.
It is a shame. I imagine 007 has been demoted to file clerk. What use does MI6 have for a patriot?
it was the code that Snowden released that could tap into the NSA/FBI I think that made MI6 smash their computers
The Guardian, is a bunch of vile, self loathing, twaddle!
Rush talked about this today on his show. This is all such bullsh*t!!!
From the transcript:
Or they could say it was Manafort that had the emails and told WikiLeaks about them and gave the link to them to Assange. They can say anything they want. But either way they go here, if back in 2015 and early 2016 they knew, meaning the FBI, they knew that Manafort, as chairman of the Trump campaign, had a connection to the Podesta emails, why in the world would somebody not have been charged way back then with any of this? I mean, if this is what they’re trying to claim happened, then that’s a genuine conspiracy and that would have leaked.
My point is I think this is all being made up or manufactured by somebody. And the aim, the ultimate objective here is obviously political. Now, Trump is saying, he continues to call this the witch hunt. His first tweets today blasted the Mueller witch hunt for ruining lives, including that of Paul Manafort. Got these news media reports today that Manafort’s broken his agreement to cooperate with Mueller as part of a plea deal.
I like to think leakers are being burned in clever sting operations, but I’m still waiting for anything bad to happen in connection with the several leakers who have already been caught. If no one ever gets burned, it’s just another false story that continues to “slaughter Donald for his bromance with Putin,” i.e., nothing’s happened to change that in three years.
Next month, it is three years since Podesta’s emails contained that germ of a plan. And the MSM and those who read only it are unaware that it was a hoax.
I just found out that Manafort’s case was not in federal court.. So early parole is something he can get unlike federal… Up to 10 years they said and he has been locked up over a year now so he could get out on sentencing day or soon after
LikeLike
Manafort’s court case in Eastern division Virginia was not Federal court he made a deal with his court case witch was federal U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Manafort was arrested at put under house arrest in June 2017.. So is house arrest no serving time ? Well yes, yes it is..
So exactly what about my entire post needs to be fact checked ?
“””The downstream result, and the reactionary edits, has the appearance of either: (A) a completely manufactured story by the outlet (Luke Harding); or (B) a false leak presented to the Guardian in an effort to trap a leaker (ie. ‘black hat hunting). Given the history of the outlet, in combination with the nature of the leak, the latter would appear most likely.”””
Sundance, Interesting you think the latter rather than the former. Care to elaborate?
I tend to doubt The Grauniad is acting in any way other than as GCHQ instructs them to act, and GCHQ has no interest in catching leakers, it only wants to take down Trump and protect themselves. They are dirty. They were part of the original Muh Russia conspiracy.
There is a mild possibility that the White House could have somehow leaked something false to GCHQ, who believed it and then leaked it to the Grauniad. This would be almost too delicious for words. I really hope this is true. If so, you’ll be able to identify it soon, based upon May’s actions over there. There will be some sort of tell, because Trump will make it known to her and GCHQ somehow, that he knows, and he knows that they know, and we all know together, and now let’s talk blackmail.
But my instincts tell me that this is a panicky bureaucratic and media disinformation operation, clumsily executed across the pond. These people are at their wit’s end now. The clock is running out on this conspiracy and they know it, both here and across the pond.
…Or even an MI-type seeking to divert attention from their duplicity?
Black hat eak catcher or more coded communication? Couldn’t possibly be a sloppy method of stealth messaging, could it?
i.e. Hey Mueller. Good idea but it’s too much of a stretch. Besides, Assange has our nuggets in a vice.
Dan Bongino has been doing fantastic work on the Mueller hoax and recent Corsi, Manafort indictments, witch hunt. Rather than paraphrase him, I highly recommend everyone listen
to his podcasts, especially yesterday and today, specifically about Assange!!!!
https://bongino.com/
Uranium One.
Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch USA is convinced that Mueller has a leaker on the team. Klayman has gone to court and obtained communications involving the Special Counsel’s office. The communications director has some emails/texts/whatever in which he sets up face-to-face meetings with reporters. That, of course, makes the details of what was discussed unobtainable.
I have to leave soon and do not have the time to find Part I at the moment.
The download link to Part II is in the info under this video.
A couple of volunteers have put some of the info into a Trello board. Here is the link to the video. There is a link to the Trello board under the video.
LikeLike
Sean Hannity went visited Julian Assange in the embassy. He said that there were always about a million eyes on that place. Anybody who went in or out would have been on camera and identified. No surprises. There would have been no point in not logging the name of a visitor.
Wonder if the Turks got tapes of the “visit”.
Figures– Manafort only started “lying” to the feds and doing this stuff after Corsi told Mueller to go pound sand, you know…
A “well placed” source… Sounds like it was whoever this reporter was buying dinner at The Palm to me.
Agree that the Guardian story is a transparent piece of (false) propaganda.
Not sure that there is much of a Muellar connection.
Guardian lead author Luke Harding has just finished book tour in support of his “Collusion” book, which swallows the Steele dossier hook, line, and sinker. This article looks like a continuation of the disinformation campaign/work product of Steele/Fusion GPS/Steyer/Soros.
The “Collusion” book tour went off without critical press examination, so they thought that they could proceed to the next step without impediment.
Well, fake news is gonna fake news. We expect nothing less. The real question is, what’s in it for THEM. Just to say they helped bring down President Trump? Pretty sad way to live. You would think with the hatred they have, they would IGNORE him.
This seems very much what the US media has done. Push false narratives when their favored leaders might be embarrassed.
The UK media pushing a story trying to deflect from their own government agencies meddling in our election.
The Deep State are all about narratives that create innuendo. Mueller is the perfect self-licking ice cream cone. All about creating more innuendo and prosecuting anyone in Trump’s orbit they can get their hands on.
Every whistle-blower who disclosed the deceit and lies of the Deep State are hounded and destroyed. Snowden in exile and Assange essentially imprisoned. Kiriakou jailed.
What is disheartening is that PDJT has been tweeting “witch hunt” for 2 years but has been unwilling to date to release all the documents unredacted which he has full and final authority to do, ensuring full transparency of the misdeeds of the Deep State.
This Muh Russia conspiracy has to burn itself out first. The Swamp and Deep State held the high ground all along, and the media pulpit, but that will subside eventually, as the people recognize this is a witch hunt. The backlash will inevitably come afterwards and Trump seems to understand all this. First you want the backlash flames to start in public, then you throw the gasoline on that fire. It’s all about timing, and you don’t want to be premature with releases, or they get washed out by the conspirators and their media allies. The next big step really does need to be Mueller’s final report. The good stuff will come after that.
Hey, Mueller And His Seventeen Angry Democrats are up to 34 indictments. Or was it 73? Or 149? I can’t keep track. Anyway, it’s obvious that “something fishy” was going on in 2016. And the Infamous Trump Tower Meeting About Nothing In Particular, of course. Very fishy, indeed.
Fake Stream media all pushing the exact same narrative on the minute, now that is what I call collusion.
Used to be all coordinated via JournOlist. Nowadays they’ve moved away from that after it and they were outed. I haven’t seen anyone reveal their current synchronization method.
“a false leak presented to the Guardian in an effort to trap a leaker (ie. ‘black hat hunting). Given the history of the outlet, in combination with the nature of the leak, the latter would appear most likely.”
So the Guardian is colluding with the FBI, CIA and MI6
In 2015, Wired reported that “the UK is one of the most surveilled nations in the world. An estimated 5.9 million CCTV cameras keep watch over our every move,” and that “by one estimate people in urban areas of the UK are likely to be captured by about 30 surveillance camera systems every day.” The World Atlas proclaimed that “London is the most spied-on city in the world,” and that “on average a Londoner is captured on camera about 300 times daily.”
For obvious reasons, the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London where Assange has been living since he received asylum in 2011 is subjected to every form of video and physical surveillance imaginable. Visitors to that embassy are surveilled, photographed, filmed and recorded in multiple ways by multiple governments – at least including both the Ecuadorians and the British and almost certainly by other governments and entities. Not only are guests who visit Assange required to give their passports and other identification to be logged, but they also pass through multiple visible cameras – to say nothing of the invisible ones – on their way to visit Assange, including cameras on the street, in the lobby of the building, in the reception area of the Embassy, and then in the rooms where one meets Assange.
In 2015, the BBC reported that “Scotland Yard has spent about £10m providing a 24-hour guard at the Ecuadorean embassy in London since Wikileaks founder Julian Assange claimed asylum there,” and that “between June 2012 and October 2014, direct policing costs were £7.3m, with £1.8m spent on overtime.”
Meanwhile, just a few months ago, the very same Guardian that now wants you to believe that a person as prominent as Manafort visited Assange without having you see any video footage proving this happened, itself claimed that “Ecuador bankrolled a multimillion-dollar spy operation to protect and support Julian Assange in its central London embassy, employing an international security company and undercover agents to monitor his visitors, embassy staff and even the British police,”
&
Then there are the glaring omissions in today’s story. As noted, every guest visiting Assange is logged in through a very intricate security system. While admitting that Manafort was never logged in to the embassy, the Guardian waves this glaring hole away with barely any discussion or attempt to explain it: “Visitors normally register with embassy security guards and show their passports. Sources in Ecuador, however, say Manafort was not logged.”
Why would Manafort visit three times but never be logged in? Why would the Ecuadorian government, led by leftist Rafael Correa, allow life-long right-wing GOP operative Paul Manafort to enter their embassy three times without ever once logging in his visit? The Guardian has no answer. They make no attempt to explain it or even offer theories. They just glide over it, hoping that you won’t notice what a massive hole in the story this omission is.
https://theintercept.com/2018/11/27/it-is-possible-paul-manafort-visited-julian-assange-if-true-there-should-be-ample-video-and-other-evidence-showing-this/
I remember yeeeaaarrrrssss ago.. mid 80’s?… when articles were popping up in Time and Newsweek about the UK’s new obsession with installing cameras on every street corner. “It’s for public safety!”, they claimed. The print media openly questioned whether this was a unsavory slippery slope, whether any such thing could happen in the U.S., etc. Turns out Operation Silent Watcher was real. And it’s effective. Good luck, U.K.
Wikileaks colluding with Russia to ‘hack’ the DNC is the get out of Dodge angle Mueller’s going to hang his hat on. The media already report the ‘hack’ like it’s established fact so that part is covered. Mueller just needs to add some ‘lying to Mueller’ indictments and hey presto his whole investigation was legit and the Trump Campaign ‘colluded’ with Russia! This looks like an (over enthusiastic) attempt to lay the groundwork for the propaganda onslaught that backfired but the media doesn’t care, they’ll just ignore it and continue on.
” The media already report the ‘hack’ like it’s established fact so that part is covered. ”
Yes, I just made a similar comment above. That unsubstantiated claim is made in every article now. No “alleged”. No “which Julian Assange denies” (wrt. WikiLeaks role). No questions asked.
I’m going to go out on a short limb and suggest all those “sources” can be found at DNC headquarters.
..and found working today at CNN, NBC and NYT Paper.
In England during WWII a cry went up to “Sink the Bismarck”. In current times a cry needs to go out to “Sink the Guardian”.
The British succeeded in putting the Bismarck on the bottom, why not concentrate firepower on the Guardian to send it to the bottom of the U.K. media trash pile?
I just went over to CNN to see if they’ve done a retraction, but couldn’t find any evidence at all of the Guardian story–at not least on their homepage
While there, however, I noticed their story from today about Manafort’s plea deal with Mueller “imploding.”https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/27/opinions/manafort-deal-collapse-what-it-means-for-mueller-honig/index.html I’m wondering now if the Guardian hit piece was a shot over the bow from the Mueller team.
Also on CNN today, was an interview with Carl Bernstein where he claims his sources told him that Manafort met with the president of Equador, in April 2017. https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/27/politics/mueller-stone-corsi-wikileaks/index.html (see the third video on the page) Have Deep State leakers gone berzerk on Manafort because he won’t play ball anymore? Very suspicious timing.
Ok…. I get very annoyed with Sean Hannity’s interview style of interruption but he did just pop back at Lyndsey Graham, even for a brief moment. It put Lyndsey on the spot. Hannity asked him point blank why Mueller was not looking at Hillary’s engagement with Russians to interfere in our election. Lyndsey starts off saying (paraphrase) – Well you can’t blame Mueller that’s not part of his mandate….. Sean incredulously asked ‘What? Why is that not part of his mandate? I thought the mandate was to look into Russian interference…?’ Lyndsey immediately starts blaming the DOJ, blah blah blah. Lyndsey may have actually gulped a bit.
How does Senator Graham know what’s in the mandate or not anyway? WTH is going on here? This whole thing is a sick joke.
