Whoopsie – MSNBC Accidentally Airs Ground Report Showing Vast Majority of Caravan are Military Aged Males…

You might remember the journalist delivering the ground report here. His name is Gadi Schwartz, and he was the guy who did the ground report outlining how the FBI completely botched the investigation of the New Mexico jihadist compound [Reminder Here]
MSNBC was constructing a very specific narrative about the make-up of the migrants who attempted to cross the U.S. border when they asked Gadi Schwartz to explain what he was seeing on the ground. The answer didn’t support the narrative. Watch:
.
You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.
http://www.gatesofvienna.net/
Article: “Tijuana: Lessons on Breaking Into the USA”, November 25, 2018
Apparently there is at least one member of the EU PARLIAMENT among the “migrant” INVASION at our southern border, giving tips to the HORDE on how to crash into the United States. Just as the MUSLEM HORDES have invaded the EU and Scandinavia.
Video and short transcript.
Comment deleted by Admin…
I think in the California “zone” it has to be frangible, but, yes, the concept has high merit.
> “… how to use pieces of “hot, screaming lead” as a deterrent …”
Bad optics. It would have to be rubber bullets, or the entire world would scream “slaughter of innocents.”
You can tell I’m not concerned with optics at this point….just sayin’
Aren’t they deluded pawns? Wouldn’t that be murder? What would it do the morality of America to kill unarmed people? Isn’t that why are enemies put the targets there – to tempt us to commit a horrible crime against humanity? \
It is a trap. Go after the leaders not the pawns.
I just got permanently banned at The Gateway Pundit for making that suggestion. All my posts for the last month were removed.
Probably trying to protect their own asses.
Freedom of speech? we don’t need no stinking freedom of speech!
There is free speech calling to shoot pawns, but try to say not to shoot pawns and you get attacked and loose the ability to comment. While others continue to attack you. Free speech is limited.
Well, at least we both now know where TGP stands.
CTH has the same policy regarding the posting of violent imagery.
Understood. My apologies. I’ll be more careful in the future.
Normally I avoid such hyperbolic statements because they are clearly counter to the rule of law, but when it comes to what amounts to an invading horde of aliens attempting to breach our borders (with the long term goal of making California Mexico again, culturally if not politically – and they are serious about that), I do not think it is unreasonable to discuss the possibility of using deadly force to stop the lawless hordes who are in effect an invading army. If we were in a state of war, such a response would be expected, but aren’t we in an undeclared state of war over our very sovereignty? It is the elephant in the room. Censorship and behaving like ostriches is the wrong answer. Just sayin’.
Judicious and strictly controlled application of legally sanctioned deadly force would clearly demonstrate that we are serious about protecting the integrity of our border. Once that message got received and peculated down through the lawless hordes, few would risk it. Tough love.
Got it. Would rather not see folk shot, too. This event on the border may, however, escalate to deadly force used for crowd control. We don’t have to abnoxious and/or demand that such happen about it, of course.
“Well, at least we both now know where TGP stands.”
CTH and TGP are trying to make sure Google/Wordpress do not completely Censor them.
Unfortunately, while the unhinged left can spew vile hatred and have, we have to be like Caezar’s wife.
(My tongue is full of holes at times…)
I think you are right about that. Too bad The Gateway Pundit doesn’t believe in warnings and has no appeals process. I did not realize that I had committed a serious transgression and my post got a large number of up votes before it disappeared and I was permanently banned. I am not going to create another identity just to post there. My Disqus record is open, all can see where I stand and that I do not advocate lawless behavior.
Oh well, their loss. The may suffer a loss of popularity similar to the Free Republic did when they were banning anyone who suggested that Ted Cruz was not eligible to become president.
TGP has removed several posts of mine and warned me of permanent ban too:
” NOTE to ALL Allow me to draw your attention to our Comment Policy. We do NOT allow the advocating of violence at Gateway Pundit. That includes any references to lethal force, flame throwers, machine guns, and assorted other lethal military hardware – among other things. Choose your words carefully as you comment because violation of this policy will result in a permanent ban.”
Here is the post which tipped over edge of civility or (“among other things”)?:
My home has doors and locks.
“If someone tries to breach them I do not plan on responding as if they were attempting to “immigrate” into my living room.
My response will be successive blasts from a 12ga shotgun, ceasing only after all signs of attempted “immigration” are stopped.
Treat the border as if it guards our home. Because it does”.
Perhaps we should donate to the Clinton Foundation and seek an exotic dispensation for blunt language?
I was banned without warning. I don’t know how describing generic second amendment self-defense constitutes violence. Sad.
Unfortunately, we have among us people living in an alternate universe. You said nothing wrong beyond describing how you plan to defend your homestead which is your constitutional right. oops I forgot, the Constitution does not count any longer with some of these people.
James, that is an excellent analogy that merits serious discussion in my opinion. It is not at all kookish to discus and possibly suggest that our borders might be reasonably protected by legally applied deadly force in certain clearly defined situations.
Posting Mattis’ warning to Iraqis (“… if you f*ck with me, I’ll… “) or what Curtis Lemay said (“I’ll tell you what war is about… “) will get you banned there.
Disqus moderators like to threaten a site with losing their comment engine if doesn’t ban certain people they don’t like. It’s totally the website’s own choice, of course.
Just sayin’, of course…
It’s pretty simple, really. As we’re all guests here, donations notwithstanding, we owe our kind host unfailing respect for his policies regarding our conduct in his establishment.
Since the admittance that there are mostly men in the “caravan.” One has to wonder the few women and children may have suffered abuse by their fellow caravanners. But hey what do I know that would get in the way of Trump bad
That photo of the little girl crying wearing a blue T-shirt and a diaper.
What little girl at that age wears a diaper?
Also, the little girl has White skin – although tanned – and super Blonde hair. Where are her real parents?
Glad I’m not the only one who noticed that. She doesn’t resemble the supposed mother at all.
Kids too old, too blond. Diapers?
We should not be (just yet) portraying these woman as some kind of victims. Women are just as capable of being ‘bad’ as men. There are plenty of woman who would have no problem using their kids either.
One thought comes to mind for me, child abuse. Any mother who would put their child through what a child has lived for the last couple of months has some serious issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The corrupt media are going to come to a breaking point. That breaking point will be when those who have hated our president and us the most are taken down. It will be a glorious day for us and a day they will never forget with many of them heading out of country to be brought before military tribunals. The best thing about that they are not coming back to the USA. Being in a cell for the rest of your existence is absolute he*#.
I could only imagine the Producer over the IFB to the remote reporter and on screen talent “Stop it, you are saying the wrong things”. “Don’t zoom in on the men, more women and children”. “Damn, we will fix it in post production for re-air”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He committed candor.
Purely rhetorical, but what heck have we come to when truthful, accurate reporting is a screwup?
What have we come to?
NBC
CBS
ABC
CNN
MSNBC
FOX
AP
Gannett
NYT
WAPO
WSJ
Chieftan: And many popular blogs, including CTH, unfortunately, that re-post MSM content, thereby facilitiating and perpetuating the madness.
“…that re-post MSM content…”
The re-posting is so we can dissect and critically review the BS that is out there. This helps treepers with lefty friends and relatives REBUT the dis-information.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for that burst of clarity G! 😀
Don’t worry – just a loose end. I expect the reported to be fired or “me too’d shortly. We will be safe from the truth soon.
I watched that and laughed my a$$ off! He better be careful or he will find himself unemployed.
Americans in large percentages support what our President is doing. That includes a major percentage of Independents. It seems only the Democrats are against our President. That is a major recipe for disaster for them in 2020.
Republicans were just dumb to talk our President out of partially closing down the government for Border Wall funding prior to the Midterm Elections. It was and always will be a winning issue with voters. Our President will not play that game this time around. While House Democrats are subpoenaing him for his tax returns, the image of these illegals doing everything humanly possible to get into our country will be playing in people’s minds.
Good luck Democrats!
51% think caravans of migrants are a threat to public health. The other 49% like leprosy.
It is actually 41%! The other 8% didn’t know.
where do you think those mystery diseases come from? /s
Mystery “citizens”…
And now see what the Right Track/Wrong Track numbers were before the election…. Even worse.
https://elections.huffingtonpost.com/pollster/us-right-direction-wrong-track
Chances are good that reporter will never be seen again on MSNBC.
I think he was the same guy who did the excellent reporting on that “family” of Muslims (actually a terr training camp) with the dead kid in the New Mexico Desert. The ones who had the compound fortified by earth filled tires, and a huge stash of guns, tunnels, etc.
IIRC, this reporter is an indie (with one camera man) who occasionally gets picked up by networks. He does good work, IMO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I think he was the same guy who did the excellent reporting on that “family” of Muslims (actually a terr training camp) with the dead kid in the New Mexico Desert.”
…..as Sundance clearly stated in the first paragraph of his post….
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://www.today.com/video/are-manners-dead-this-class-teaches-kids-to-be-polite-1311950403782?v=raila&
An unintended random act of journalism. You’d think they’d be quicker on a recovery statement than that. You know, the wimmens and chidrens are inside the tents taking their nap while the men protect them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“the poor souls don’t know how to cross the border?”
That really stuck out at me, too. Perhaps they should consult their smart phones for instructions. Or those MSNBC anchors should go down there themselves to help. “Show us how it’s done”. A little action, instead of a lot of words. That is really pathetic (along with the people who sit and deliberately watch that dung).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe a few dim ones don’t know the proper way, but every single one of them knows that the wrong way is t destroy the barriers, rush the border patrol and throw things at them.
That’s hardly good PR for the illegals. Think what else they would do in our country if they don’t recognize that as wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The woman anchor’s comments stunk of desperation, as well as an attempt to nudge the narrative.
These people just made a journey from Honduras, through Guatamala, and all the way up through Mexico, coached and organised, every step off the way.
Guaranteed, EVERY one of them has been schooled, in how to tell B.P. they have a ‘credible fear’of returning home, or even staying in Mexico.
And yet they are too DUMB to know to apply at the POE, and instead think the way to get into the U.S. is by breaking in.
To me, the stupidity and wishful thinking expressed by the idiot anchor, was almost more enlightening than the indies report, and a reminder why I don’t normally watch crap tv.
Thanks for the entertainment, and the reminder. Almost as good as Bagdag Bobs press conference!
Reminded me of a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar, just lying about how he wasn’t doing it.
They are pretty stupid alright, but I think she knew she was lying.
“Think what else they would do in our country if they don’t recognize that as wrong.” Libtards aren’t capable of making those extrapolations.
They really aren’t. For a long time I thought they were playing dumb, but I now realize they aren’t playing.
OK. Fail. Try this, the caravan men identify as women and are coming for free hormone therapy.
The only time the women and children appear is for fake photo shoots by the usual liars, google Reuters and fake photos they’ve been caught numerous times staging fake pictures mostly of dead Pali children who get up and walk away when the photo shoot is over. Read some Eurotrash news they basically quote lying CNN word for word.
Didn’t Chris Cuomo say they deserve our help?
Why would a healthy grown man DESERVE anything from anybody else?
If they were coming here for asylum they’d be seeking asylum.
You don’t seek asylum with threats, yelling things, throwing stuff, or putting small children in harm’s way.
No they deserve nothing, except to have the MSM tell the truth for once.
We have done ministry in Mexico for many years and I am hearing first hand from people I know, who are in Tijuana, that the “caravan” is 90% males between the ages of 16 and 30…definitely NOT the narrative the media is trying to portray. Reading Mexican websites and Facebook feeds, in Spanish, gives a completely different picture of what is really happening. Many Mexicans were originally supportive, as they honestly thought these were people fleeing violence. But, over time, as they see more of what is really happening, they are getting angry!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Great ‘first hand’ observation. TY. It was ‘obvious’ from various personel cell phone videos, but you confirm those posts were not biased selective edits, rather raw visuals.
“Great ‘first hand’ observation”
A preacher in Chicago I know that has done his share of traveling abroad says, “To find out what is REALLY going on in a country, you have to talk to the people that actually live there.”
(Because you will NEVER get the unvarnished truth through the Main Sewer Media.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Main Sewer Media, aka “crap tv”; ALL bullpuckey, ALL the time!
For a caravan of folks on foot, I’ve never seen so many spare tires.
LikeLiked by 12 people
A friend who was a Prof at Colorado School of Mines, had become way over weight (70#) he spent the summer hiking through the Tetons. He lost ALL the weight in less than 8 weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor people with poor diets and thyroid issues. Many overweight people in the USA it is the same. They don’t have quality food with nourishment and eat a lot of crap. Thus fat.
Once again President Trump is correct and Velshi and Ruhle are just a couple of libtard hacks. Nothing new.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that the second or third time I watched MSLSD this year? Thanks for the clip, sundance. Otherwise the majority of treepers would have missed it, including me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The CIA deep state military complex bought and paid for by overseas ruling class want American soldiers REPLACED with foreigners who have no loyalty to the US. They will accept low pay and kill Americans using military grade electronic technology ORIGINALLY INTENDED to defend from China or Russia during times of peace.
While the caravans of more military age men are allowed through the border, please inform ourselves as how innocent and helpless women and older men are being haplessly tortured. I could not help but cry when I heard these American women talk about how they are tryongnto sheld themselves from electronic attacks. One older man broke down and cried because he could not figure out how to prevent daily Cuban style attacks on him.
Please watch and share, this is a holocaust while foreigners are being treated like royalty, Americans are being silently slaughtered. It may seem irrelevant but it is the parallel world in which citizens are being reduced to make way for willing slaves to the state.
Every time you click on these MSM video clips, the MSM’s viewership numbers go up and the MSM makes more money. Please, stop feeding the beast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s add the profoundly retarded Marxist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to that statement. Fox and the so-called red-pilled TWTR digital RT pimps give her more traffic than Soros can buy.
I agree with you. I quit reading Newsbusters because all they did was repeat the left’s crazy stuff and I was tired of it..
Besides we’d better get used to A O-C – she’ll probably be in Congress until she’s 85 when she’ll retire with honors. Best to forget about her…if we can.
I agree but how to get the information otherwise?
I wish the tape was longer…. Would love to see how Stephanie Ruhle tried to convince the reporter that his eyes were lying to him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know how some college brochures put the black guy into every photo setting: sitting on the lawn when class is held outside, at the table in the refectory, laughing uproariously for no reason? Fake News, Inc. is going to have to put the lone caravan woman and her two kids in every shot.
“You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth”
Oftentimes, God is severely denied and underestimated.
Someone needs to ask these migrants to go on camera and state whether they now regret their decision to leave their families and homes in exchange for their present conditions: shelter in what looks like a garbage dump littered with porta pottys, and limited food and water availability.
Niagra Frontier: Actually, it’s the cameras that make the whole situation worse. No one needs to “ask these migrants” anything.
Read today some are self deporting, about 15/day. However 30 more signed up to leave today after seeing yesterday’s events because it’s not what they were told it would be, i.e., Safe and Easy to get in. Somebody lied to them 🤥
Poor dumb bast***s actually reported something that’s true. Heads are going to roll!
I would like to see comments from MSNBS viewers. Maybe an MSNBS twitter of this? I’m sure this is the first time they have seen this type of thing.
I don’t know about MSNBC, but I’ve noticed most liberal media outlets don’t allow comments. That way they control the propaganda flow more easily by not being contradicted by commenter’s facts.
You know there is an absolutely easy way to deal with this, every time one of these celebs or MSM fake news persons opens their mouth, the DOJ should open up methadone clinics and homeless shelters right in the neighborhood these idiots live. Then populate them with the dregs of society.
Take a good look at the people strolling around in that video. Lots of overweight people. Not the kind you’d expect to see if they were fighting poverty in their own country or had just walked 2,000 miles.
I suggest you internet search Venezuela food shortage and check out some of the people that show up in those images.
The end to civilization is always the barbarian.
Don’t blame any of them….but we must blame ourselves if we regress into a new dark ages.
The hunter gatherer always overcomes the planter unless there is a united and determined effort to keep what has been built up.
George Soros and his ilk need to be dispatched!
Did everyone save that vid to disk for when it is scrubbed from the interweb?
The actors and actresses that portray journalists in the Mind Control Media are truly disgusting
Yeah, I get it. The globalist controlled “media” complex hires fresh out of college, brainwashed nitwits to read their pre-approved scripts, and they follow the narrative like good little obedient bots, but when it comes to the safety of the American people and the destruction of our Republic, there’s absolutely no excuse
No amount of brainwashing, indoctrination or ideology is an excuse to purposely mislead and / or lie to their fellow countrymen, especially when those lies and deceptions have detrimental and at times deadly real life consequences for Americans
The media bots are simply disgusting scumbags, with zero honor and integrity
In a sane and righteous country, they’d be put in prison or worse
But, but but,…they think THEY are PATRIOTS (its true!) saving us poor, uneducated deplorables, and the rest of humanity, from ourselves!
They are SO noble, and educated, and can clearly see thatvif everyone would just see things THERE way, the world would be such a BEAUTIFUL,,SUSTAINABLE NIRVANA and UTOPIA!
Sing it with me “Imagine theres no countries, its easy if you try,….”
Childish idiots, brainwashed bots,…
Please contact the MSM and remind the bosses that they could hire a carload of fresh faces for the same total expense as their outlay for Andrea Mitchell. Same can be said for some of the men. Considering what some of these elderly talking heads are paid, they should at least have dentures that fit.
“You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.” – Sundance
For some folks, the truth is a compass pointing towards freedom and fulfillment.
For others it is problematic and requires a “workaround”.
You can’t say it any better than Sundance just did: ““You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.”
Next story?
Made me laugh at the get go when the female activist…..er reporter, was almost telling Gadi to stick with the narrative!
BTW, the NM jihadi compound IS a major story. Last I heard was that the feds had taken over after the NM officials were basically going to slap em on the wrists, and let them go. Havent heard any updates since then.
Cause the father of that compound’s leader is connected to the Dem party….
Truly, it is a colossal tragedy that in less than 50 years the vast majority of America’s once globally venerated “Press” has utterly devolved into little more than just a massive propaganda machine manned by pathological liars that only ever tells the truth as it actually is when the truth actually suits them – or when the truth is such a low level threat to the agenda du jour that telling the truth is perceived as a future opportunistic cite when they later boldly and falsely insist that they are not Fake News and not an enemy of America’s law & order and our uniquely exceptional liberties.
Once again, a very important question is going unanswered: Who organized and paid for the invasion? Who went to the small towns in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador and got people on the road? Who organized the logistics of food, transportation, and enroute housing for the masses? Moveon.org? Soros? Steyer? Clinton Foundation? Curious minds would like to know.
I personally don’t like FOX NEWS anymore. It has never been
honest in it’s reporting.
OANN (One America News Network) is much more accurate and honest
regardless which side. They report the facts and let the viewers sort it
all out. They don’t lie by omission, like the other stations do… either.
Fox has blatantly liberal…..destroy America for Socialism or Communism
…. and tell people “they are fair and balanced.”
Tucker Carlson is the only one concerned about making America great
again…..according to our Constitution.
OANN WILL REMAIN FAIR AND BALANCED……until some $400,000 billionaire,
Nazi, communist, foreign dictator….buys them out
like every other news media we have ever had in the USA.
The Borders,,,,,,make them tell us what number of invaders is enough.
There will never be enough because there is always room for one more straw
before it breaks the camels’ back.
So load him up until his legs buckle beneath the weight. That is the libtards way.
Who is going to feed the hordes when we can no longer raise enough food
when the land is gone, polluted, barren, dry, trashed, toxic dumps??
Tell me Libtards…..when is enough….enough???
