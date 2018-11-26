Whoopsie – MSNBC Accidentally Airs Ground Report Showing Vast Majority of Caravan are Military Aged Males…

Posted on November 26, 2018 by

You might remember the journalist delivering the ground report here.  His name is Gadi Schwartz, and he was the guy who did the ground report outlining how the FBI completely botched the investigation of the New Mexico jihadist compound [Reminder Here]

MSNBC was constructing a very specific narrative about the make-up of the migrants who attempted to cross the U.S. border when they asked Gadi Schwartz to explain what he was seeing on the ground.  The answer didn’t support the narrative.  Watch:

.

You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, DHS, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Mexico, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Refugees, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

98 Responses to Whoopsie – MSNBC Accidentally Airs Ground Report Showing Vast Majority of Caravan are Military Aged Males…

  1. Concerned Virginian says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    http://www.gatesofvienna.net/
    Article: “Tijuana: Lessons on Breaking Into the USA”, November 25, 2018
    Apparently there is at least one member of the EU PARLIAMENT among the “migrant” INVASION at our southern border, giving tips to the HORDE on how to crash into the United States. Just as the MUSLEM HORDES have invaded the EU and Scandinavia.
    Video and short transcript.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
      November 26, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      Comment deleted by Admin…

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Akindole says:
        November 26, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        I think in the California “zone” it has to be frangible, but, yes, the concept has high merit.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Newton Love says:
        November 26, 2018 at 6:51 pm

        > “… how to use pieces of “hot, screaming lead” as a deterrent …”

        Bad optics. It would have to be rubber bullets, or the entire world would scream “slaughter of innocents.”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
          November 26, 2018 at 7:23 pm

          You can tell I’m not concerned with optics at this point….just sayin’

          Like

          Reply
        • Crabby says:
          November 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

          Aren’t they deluded pawns? Wouldn’t that be murder? What would it do the morality of America to kill unarmed people? Isn’t that why are enemies put the targets there – to tempt us to commit a horrible crime against humanity? \

          It is a trap. Go after the leaders not the pawns.

          Like

          Reply
      • thinkwell says:
        November 26, 2018 at 7:09 pm

        I just got permanently banned at The Gateway Pundit for making that suggestion. All my posts for the last month were removed.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • mycroftxxx000 says:
          November 26, 2018 at 7:24 pm

          Probably trying to protect their own asses.
          Freedom of speech? we don’t need no stinking freedom of speech!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Crabby says:
            November 26, 2018 at 9:17 pm

            There is free speech calling to shoot pawns, but try to say not to shoot pawns and you get attacked and loose the ability to comment. While others continue to attack you. Free speech is limited.

            Like

            Reply
        • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
          November 26, 2018 at 7:24 pm

          Well, at least we both now know where TGP stands.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Ad rem says:
            November 26, 2018 at 7:30 pm

            CTH has the same policy regarding the posting of violent imagery.

            Liked by 10 people

            Reply
            • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
              November 26, 2018 at 8:07 pm

              Understood. My apologies. I’ll be more careful in the future.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
            • thinkwell says:
              November 26, 2018 at 9:02 pm

              Normally I avoid such hyperbolic statements because they are clearly counter to the rule of law, but when it comes to what amounts to an invading horde of aliens attempting to breach our borders (with the long term goal of making California Mexico again, culturally if not politically – and they are serious about that), I do not think it is unreasonable to discuss the possibility of using deadly force to stop the lawless hordes who are in effect an invading army. If we were in a state of war, such a response would be expected, but aren’t we in an undeclared state of war over our very sovereignty? It is the elephant in the room. Censorship and behaving like ostriches is the wrong answer. Just sayin’.

              Judicious and strictly controlled application of legally sanctioned deadly force would clearly demonstrate that we are serious about protecting the integrity of our border. Once that message got received and peculated down through the lawless hordes, few would risk it. Tough love.

              Like

              Reply
            • Anonymous says:
              November 26, 2018 at 9:16 pm

              Got it. Would rather not see folk shot, too. This event on the border may, however, escalate to deadly force used for crowd control. We don’t have to abnoxious and/or demand that such happen about it, of course.

              Like

              Reply
          • G. Combs says:
            November 26, 2018 at 7:40 pm

            “Well, at least we both now know where TGP stands.”

            CTH and TGP are trying to make sure Google/Wordpress do not completely Censor them.

            Unfortunately, while the unhinged left can spew vile hatred and have, we have to be like Caezar’s wife.

            (My tongue is full of holes at times…)

            Liked by 7 people

            Reply
            • thinkwell says:
              November 26, 2018 at 9:13 pm

              I think you are right about that. Too bad The Gateway Pundit doesn’t believe in warnings and has no appeals process. I did not realize that I had committed a serious transgression and my post got a large number of up votes before it disappeared and I was permanently banned. I am not going to create another identity just to post there. My Disqus record is open, all can see where I stand and that I do not advocate lawless behavior.

              Oh well, their loss. The may suffer a loss of popularity similar to the Free Republic did when they were banning anyone who suggested that Ted Cruz was not eligible to become president.

              Like

              Reply
        • James Carpenter says:
          November 26, 2018 at 7:44 pm

          TGP has removed several posts of mine and warned me of permanent ban too:
          ” NOTE to ALL Allow me to draw your attention to our Comment Policy. We do NOT allow the advocating of violence at Gateway Pundit. That includes any references to lethal force, flame throwers, machine guns, and assorted other lethal military hardware – among other things. Choose your words carefully as you comment because violation of this policy will result in a permanent ban.”

          Here is the post which tipped over edge of civility or (“among other things”)?:
          My home has doors and locks.
          “If someone tries to breach them I do not plan on responding as if they were attempting to “immigrate” into my living room.
          My response will be successive blasts from a 12ga shotgun, ceasing only after all signs of attempted “immigration” are stopped.
          Treat the border as if it guards our home. Because it does”.

          Perhaps we should donate to the Clinton Foundation and seek an exotic dispensation for blunt language?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • gerkmonster says:
            November 26, 2018 at 8:00 pm

            I was banned without warning. I don’t know how describing generic second amendment self-defense constitutes violence. Sad.

            Like

            Reply
            • cplogics says:
              November 26, 2018 at 8:26 pm

              Unfortunately, we have among us people living in an alternate universe. You said nothing wrong beyond describing how you plan to defend your homestead which is your constitutional right. oops I forgot, the Constitution does not count any longer with some of these people.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
          • thinkwell says:
            November 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm

            James, that is an excellent analogy that merits serious discussion in my opinion. It is not at all kookish to discus and possibly suggest that our borders might be reasonably protected by legally applied deadly force in certain clearly defined situations.

            Like

            Reply
          • Anonymous says:
            November 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

            Posting Mattis’ warning to Iraqis (“… if you f*ck with me, I’ll… “) or what Curtis Lemay said (“I’ll tell you what war is about… “) will get you banned there.

            Like

            Reply
        • Anonymous says:
          November 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm

          Disqus moderators like to threaten a site with losing their comment engine if doesn’t ban certain people they don’t like. It’s totally the website’s own choice, of course.

          Like

          Reply
      • redline says:
        November 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        It’s pretty simple, really. As we’re all guests here, donations notwithstanding, we owe our kind host unfailing respect for his policies regarding our conduct in his establishment.

        Like

        Reply
    • Laurie says:
      November 26, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      Since the admittance that there are mostly men in the “caravan.” One has to wonder the few women and children may have suffered abuse by their fellow caravanners. But hey what do I know that would get in the way of Trump bad

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      November 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      The corrupt media are going to come to a breaking point. That breaking point will be when those who have hated our president and us the most are taken down. It will be a glorious day for us and a day they will never forget with many of them heading out of country to be brought before military tribunals. The best thing about that they are not coming back to the USA. Being in a cell for the rest of your existence is absolute he*#.

      Like

      Reply
  2. jimboct says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I could only imagine the Producer over the IFB to the remote reporter and on screen talent “Stop it, you are saying the wrong things”. “Don’t zoom in on the men, more women and children”. “Damn, we will fix it in post production for re-air”.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. H.R. says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Purely rhetorical, but what heck have we come to when truthful, accurate reporting is a screwup?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I watched that and laughed my a$$ off! He better be careful or he will find himself unemployed.

    Americans in large percentages support what our President is doing. That includes a major percentage of Independents. It seems only the Democrats are against our President. That is a major recipe for disaster for them in 2020.

    Republicans were just dumb to talk our President out of partially closing down the government for Border Wall funding prior to the Midterm Elections. It was and always will be a winning issue with voters. Our President will not play that game this time around. While House Democrats are subpoenaing him for his tax returns, the image of these illegals doing everything humanly possible to get into our country will be playing in people’s minds.

    Good luck Democrats!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. andyocoregon says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Chances are good that reporter will never be seen again on MSNBC.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. scrap1ron says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    An unintended random act of journalism. You’d think they’d be quicker on a recovery statement than that. You know, the wimmens and chidrens are inside the tents taking their nap while the men protect them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. rinoranch2017 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    And they did not cut his feed! That is entertainment at its finest. Thank you for putting up with the pain of watching MSNBC. I am going to guess the “rush the border” is not playing well. New version is the poor souls don’t know how to cross the border??? Can she really be that dense or is it desperation fishing. And at the very end, large police detachment forming up, protection from locals or removal of the agitators now that is interesting.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      November 26, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      “the poor souls don’t know how to cross the border?”

      That really stuck out at me, too. Perhaps they should consult their smart phones for instructions. Or those MSNBC anchors should go down there themselves to help. “Show us how it’s done”. A little action, instead of a lot of words. That is really pathetic (along with the people who sit and deliberately watch that dung).

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        November 26, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        Maybe a few dim ones don’t know the proper way, but every single one of them knows that the wrong way is t destroy the barriers, rush the border patrol and throw things at them.

        That’s hardly good PR for the illegals. Think what else they would do in our country if they don’t recognize that as wrong.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          November 26, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          The woman anchor’s comments stunk of desperation, as well as an attempt to nudge the narrative.

          These people just made a journey from Honduras, through Guatamala, and all the way up through Mexico, coached and organised, every step off the way.

          Guaranteed, EVERY one of them has been schooled, in how to tell B.P. they have a ‘credible fear’of returning home, or even staying in Mexico.

          And yet they are too DUMB to know to apply at the POE, and instead think the way to get into the U.S. is by breaking in.

          To me, the stupidity and wishful thinking expressed by the idiot anchor, was almost more enlightening than the indies report, and a reminder why I don’t normally watch crap tv.

          Thanks for the entertainment, and the reminder. Almost as good as Bagdag Bobs press conference!

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • mimbler says:
            November 26, 2018 at 7:47 pm

            Reminded me of a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar, just lying about how he wasn’t doing it.

            They are pretty stupid alright, but I think she knew she was lying.

            Like

            Reply
        • gerkmonster says:
          November 26, 2018 at 8:07 pm

          “Think what else they would do in our country if they don’t recognize that as wrong.” Libtards aren’t capable of making those extrapolations.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  8. emet says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    OK. Fail. Try this, the caravan men identify as women and are coming for free hormone therapy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Rose says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    The only time the women and children appear is for fake photo shoots by the usual liars, google Reuters and fake photos they’ve been caught numerous times staging fake pictures mostly of dead Pali children who get up and walk away when the photo shoot is over. Read some Eurotrash news they basically quote lying CNN word for word.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Bendix says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Didn’t Chris Cuomo say they deserve our help?
    Why would a healthy grown man DESERVE anything from anybody else?
    If they were coming here for asylum they’d be seeking asylum.
    You don’t seek asylum with threats, yelling things, throwing stuff, or putting small children in harm’s way.
    No they deserve nothing, except to have the MSM tell the truth for once.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. vikingmom says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    We have done ministry in Mexico for many years and I am hearing first hand from people I know, who are in Tijuana, that the “caravan” is 90% males between the ages of 16 and 30…definitely NOT the narrative the media is trying to portray. Reading Mexican websites and Facebook feeds, in Spanish, gives a completely different picture of what is really happening. Many Mexicans were originally supportive, as they honestly thought these were people fleeing violence. But, over time, as they see more of what is really happening, they are getting angry!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • Ristvan says:
      November 26, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      Great ‘first hand’ observation. TY. It was ‘obvious’ from various personel cell phone videos, but you confirm those posts were not biased selective edits, rather raw visuals.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        November 26, 2018 at 6:49 pm

        “Great ‘first hand’ observation”

        A preacher in Chicago I know that has done his share of traveling abroad says, “To find out what is REALLY going on in a country, you have to talk to the people that actually live there.”
        (Because you will NEVER get the unvarnished truth through the Main Sewer Media.)

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      November 26, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      For a caravan of folks on foot, I’ve never seen so many spare tires.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        November 26, 2018 at 7:56 pm

        Yes,
        A friend who was a Prof at Colorado School of Mines, had become way over weight (70#) he spent the summer hiking through the Tetons. He lost ALL the weight in less than 8 weeks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Crabby says:
        November 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

        Poor people with poor diets and thyroid issues. Many overweight people in the USA it is the same. They don’t have quality food with nourishment and eat a lot of crap. Thus fat.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Wingman says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Once again President Trump is correct and Velshi and Ruhle are just a couple of libtard hacks. Nothing new.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    “the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.”

    Was that the second or third time I watched MSLSD this year? Thanks for the clip, sundance. Otherwise the majority of treepers would have missed it, including me.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Smurfette says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    The CIA deep state military complex bought and paid for by overseas ruling class want American soldiers REPLACED with foreigners who have no loyalty to the US. They will accept low pay and kill Americans using military grade electronic technology ORIGINALLY INTENDED to defend from China or Russia during times of peace.

    While the caravans of more military age men are allowed through the border, please inform ourselves as how innocent and helpless women and older men are being haplessly tortured. I could not help but cry when I heard these American women talk about how they are tryongnto sheld themselves from electronic attacks. One older man broke down and cried because he could not figure out how to prevent daily Cuban style attacks on him.

    Please watch and share, this is a holocaust while foreigners are being treated like royalty, Americans are being silently slaughtered. It may seem irrelevant but it is the parallel world in which citizens are being reduced to make way for willing slaves to the state.

    Like

    Reply
  15. billrla says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Every time you click on these MSM video clips, the MSM’s viewership numbers go up and the MSM makes more money. Please, stop feeding the beast.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Akindole says:
      November 26, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      ++

      Let’s add the profoundly retarded Marxist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to that statement. Fox and the so-called red-pilled TWTR digital RT pimps give her more traffic than Soros can buy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • margarite1 says:
        November 26, 2018 at 7:33 pm

        I agree with you. I quit reading Newsbusters because all they did was repeat the left’s crazy stuff and I was tired of it..

        Besides we’d better get used to A O-C – she’ll probably be in Congress until she’s 85 when she’ll retire with honors. Best to forget about her…if we can.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Crabby says:
      November 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      I agree but how to get the information otherwise?

      Like

      Reply
  16. Honest Abbey says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    I wish the tape was longer…. Would love to see how Stephanie Ruhle tried to convince the reporter that his eyes were lying to him.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. feralcatsblog says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Their brother-from-another-mother, Baghdad Bob, also accidentally told the truth once in a while.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Sentient says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    You know how some college brochures put the black guy into every photo setting: sitting on the lawn when class is held outside, at the table in the refectory, laughing uproariously for no reason? Fake News, Inc. is going to have to put the lone caravan woman and her two kids in every shot.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Minnie says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    “You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth”

    Oftentimes, God is severely denied and underestimated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Someone needs to ask these migrants to go on camera and state whether they now regret their decision to leave their families and homes in exchange for their present conditions: shelter in what looks like a garbage dump littered with porta pottys, and limited food and water availability.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      November 26, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      Niagra Frontier: Actually, it’s the cameras that make the whole situation worse. No one needs to “ask these migrants” anything.

      Like

      Reply
    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      November 26, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      Read today some are self deporting, about 15/day. However 30 more signed up to leave today after seeing yesterday’s events because it’s not what they were told it would be, i.e., Safe and Easy to get in. Somebody lied to them 🤥

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. Curt says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Poor dumb bast***s actually reported something that’s true. Heads are going to roll!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Brant says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    I would like to see comments from MSNBS viewers. Maybe an MSNBS twitter of this? I’m sure this is the first time they have seen this type of thing.

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      November 26, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      I don’t know about MSNBC, but I’ve noticed most liberal media outlets don’t allow comments. That way they control the propaganda flow more easily by not being contradicted by commenter’s facts.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. tdwesselman says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    You know there is an absolutely easy way to deal with this, every time one of these celebs or MSM fake news persons opens their mouth, the DOJ should open up methadone clinics and homeless shelters right in the neighborhood these idiots live. Then populate them with the dregs of society.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Rock Knutne says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Take a good look at the people strolling around in that video. Lots of overweight people. Not the kind you’d expect to see if they were fighting poverty in their own country or had just walked 2,000 miles.

    I suggest you internet search Venezuela food shortage and check out some of the people that show up in those images.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Monticello says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    The end to civilization is always the barbarian.

    Don’t blame any of them….but we must blame ourselves if we regress into a new dark ages.
    The hunter gatherer always overcomes the planter unless there is a united and determined effort to keep what has been built up.

    George Soros and his ilk need to be dispatched!

    Like

    Reply
  26. mycroftxxx000 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Did everyone save that vid to disk for when it is scrubbed from the interweb?

    Like

    Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The actors and actresses that portray journalists in the Mind Control Media are truly disgusting

    Yeah, I get it. The globalist controlled “media” complex hires fresh out of college, brainwashed nitwits to read their pre-approved scripts, and they follow the narrative like good little obedient bots, but when it comes to the safety of the American people and the destruction of our Republic, there’s absolutely no excuse

    No amount of brainwashing, indoctrination or ideology is an excuse to purposely mislead and / or lie to their fellow countrymen, especially when those lies and deceptions have detrimental and at times deadly real life consequences for Americans

    The media bots are simply disgusting scumbags, with zero honor and integrity

    In a sane and righteous country, they’d be put in prison or worse

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      November 26, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      But, but but,…they think THEY are PATRIOTS (its true!) saving us poor, uneducated deplorables, and the rest of humanity, from ourselves!

      They are SO noble, and educated, and can clearly see thatvif everyone would just see things THERE way, the world would be such a BEAUTIFUL,,SUSTAINABLE NIRVANA and UTOPIA!

      Sing it with me “Imagine theres no countries, its easy if you try,….”
      Childish idiots, brainwashed bots,…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      November 26, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      Please contact the MSM and remind the bosses that they could hire a carload of fresh faces for the same total expense as their outlay for Andrea Mitchell. Same can be said for some of the men. Considering what some of these elderly talking heads are paid, they should at least have dentures that fit.

      Like

      Reply
  28. James Carpenter says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    “You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.” – Sundance

    For some folks, the truth is a compass pointing towards freedom and fulfillment.
    For others it is problematic and requires a “workaround”.

    Like

    Reply
  29. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    You can’t say it any better than Sundance just did: ““You know the media is in a completely failed state of operations when the rare highlight moments are because they accidentally tell the truth.”
    Next story?

    Like

    Reply
  30. jus wundrin says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Made me laugh at the get go when the female activist…..er reporter, was almost telling Gadi to stick with the narrative!

    BTW, the NM jihadi compound IS a major story. Last I heard was that the feds had taken over after the NM officials were basically going to slap em on the wrists, and let them go. Havent heard any updates since then.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Motzilla says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Truly, it is a colossal tragedy that in less than 50 years the vast majority of America’s once globally venerated “Press” has utterly devolved into little more than just a massive propaganda machine manned by pathological liars that only ever tells the truth as it actually is when the truth actually suits them – or when the truth is such a low level threat to the agenda du jour that telling the truth is perceived as a future opportunistic cite when they later boldly and falsely insist that they are not Fake News and not an enemy of America’s law & order and our uniquely exceptional liberties.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. spinoneone says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Once again, a very important question is going unanswered: Who organized and paid for the invasion? Who went to the small towns in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador and got people on the road? Who organized the logistics of food, transportation, and enroute housing for the masses? Moveon.org? Soros? Steyer? Clinton Foundation? Curious minds would like to know.

    Like

    Reply
  33. KAY123 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I personally don’t like FOX NEWS anymore. It has never been
    honest in it’s reporting.
    OANN (One America News Network) is much more accurate and honest
    regardless which side. They report the facts and let the viewers sort it
    all out. They don’t lie by omission, like the other stations do… either.
    Fox has blatantly liberal…..destroy America for Socialism or Communism
    …. and tell people “they are fair and balanced.”
    Tucker Carlson is the only one concerned about making America great
    again…..according to our Constitution.

    OANN WILL REMAIN FAIR AND BALANCED……until some $400,000 billionaire,
    Nazi, communist, foreign dictator….buys them out
    like every other news media we have ever had in the USA.

    The Borders,,,,,,make them tell us what number of invaders is enough.
    There will never be enough because there is always room for one more straw
    before it breaks the camels’ back.
    So load him up until his legs buckle beneath the weight. That is the libtards way.
    Who is going to feed the hordes when we can no longer raise enough food
    when the land is gone, polluted, barren, dry, trashed, toxic dumps??
    Tell me Libtards…..when is enough….enough???

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s