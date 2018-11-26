White House Christmas 2018…

First-lady Melania Trump showcases the White House as decorated for Christmas 2018.

45 Responses to White House Christmas 2018…

  1. Bendix says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Wow, just wow.
    Oh, and the decorations are nice too.

  2. Lumina says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Wow, love it…gorgeous…FLOTUS red gloves were a nice accent touch…Where can you get the brass skyline ornament….?
    Can’t wait to see more pictures….

  4. NC Patriot says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    So nice to see “our house” with class again !!! Topped off by a classy couple who reside there . 🙂

  5. NC MOM says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    WOW! Simply spectacular. What beauty and class…both the decorations and MELANIA!

  6. Phil aka Felipe says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Wow! She could be a model. 😉

  7. antiqueiron says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Been waiting for this all year. For only the second Christmas since 1988, America resides in our grand old house again. I’m going to do, with help from the man upstairs, anything I possibly can to ensure that it stays that way. We at least owe that much to our President Trump and his amazing family. Single highhandedly taking on the greatest threat America has ever faced. We should also remember & cherish the memory of those intrepid men, those farmers and shopkeepers who stood their ground at Lexington Green and Concord Bridge so long ago. Thank God our founders were successful. We all owe them everything. It is now our turn, it is now our time. We must stand tall now for them, our President, ourselves, and our descendants.

  8. floridawoman4trump says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Simply Stunning!! I love it. Thank you so much to our beautiful FLOTUS! Melania is amazing!

  9. Judith says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    President Trump and First Lady Melania are so happy together. We are incredibly blessed to have them both in the White House. They exude such style and class, it puts their enemies to shame.

    Wishing Christians, both here and abroad, a very merry Christmas, and a truly joyous and uplifting New Year!

  10. ZurichMike says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Come now. You all miss Michelle “Big Mike” Obama lumbering through the halls scratching herself after slurping down lobster bisque wearing her daughter’s too-tight twinset so her “toned” arms would distract from her galactic-sized butt.

  11. Snow White says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Love our gorgeous, classy first lady ❣❣❣.

  12. covfefe999 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    That’s such a beautiful video I’ve watched it three times now. 🙂

    Thank you Melania Trump for being our best and most elegant First Lady EVER.

  13. Tired Mom says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    *heart swelling with love for the First Couple*

  14. FL_GUY says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    It is so uplifting to have grace and spirituality back in the White House.

  15. Alleycats says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    I love Melania’s boots! Every outfit she wears is like – wow. just wow.
    She just belongs in the people’s White House.

  16. IMO says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Love the red holly berry Christmas trees feels so warm looking at them. FLOTUS and her helpful elves did a wonderful job.

    • skeinster says:
      November 26, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      Remember last year when the TDS’ers said the white trees were “creepy”?
      This year, the red trees are “bloodthirsty”. No, I did not make that up…
      Next year, the hall trees should be blue and make their heads explode.
      Because taunting them or something…

      Lovely job, Mrs. Trump! We appreciate your taste and elegance.

  17. Publius2016 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Simply Stunning! 45 is really one Lucky Man!

  18. Nicole says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    No more Mao ornaments on the White House Christmas tree as with the Obama’s first Christmas. That told us all we needed to know as to where he intended to take this country…

  19. cheryl says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    The WH is beautiful and so is she.

  20. sundance says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:17 pm

  21. Nancy Steger says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    How lovely. Beautiful video. Very tasteful decoration. Thank you, President and Mrs.Trump. Merry Christmas.

  22. sobriquet3 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I love the “Be Best” tree. I have two brand new granddaughters and when I’m with them I always tell them “Be best little girls, be best”.

  23. hatterasgal says:
    November 26, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Simply Gorgeous just like our amazing First Lady!!!!

