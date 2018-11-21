Chief Justice Roberts Criticizes POTUS, Defends 9th Circuit – Trump Responds 79% of Decisions Overturned…

On Tuesday President Trump was questioned about Federal Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco issuing a temporary restraining order against the administration. The Tigar decision allows those who cross the border illegally to request asylum. The president responded: “this was an Obama judge, and I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen like this anymore.”

The activist asylum ruling comes as more than six thousand Central Americans, are currently located in Tijuana Mexico, with an equal or higher number to follow, all trying to force their way into the U.S. However, apparently the frustrated response by President Trump triggered Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts:

(NY Post) Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday rebuked President Trump’s scathing criticism of the federal judiciary — praising the longstanding American tradition of judicial independence.

Roberts specifically pushed back against Trump’s description of a judge who ruled against his new hardline migrant asylum policy as an “Obama judge.” Roberts said Wednesday the US doesn’t have “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.” (read more)

Now at this point, and using historic references, pontificating Justice Roberts would think that’s the end of the issue.

Boy was he wrong…

This is the era of Trump.

In the era of Trump, the Marques-of-Queensbury rule book is nothing more than a high-brow coffee table paperweight. Within this battle, if you use your official position to step-foot into the political public policy arena,… well, as Mike Tyson said: everyone has a plan until you punch them in the face…. And so it goes.

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump for a comment he made abt judge’s decision on asylum I don’t recall the Chief attacking Obama when that Prez rebuked Alito during a State of the Union — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 21, 2018

Here we go….

The jukebox goes silent, and POTUS Trump locks the door.

Driving the left-wing media and #NeverTrump coalition to their fainting couches, President Trump didn’t hesitate to fight back with some factual statistics to support his continued frustration with the ninth circuit justices.

(Link)

This Thanksgiving CTH is thankful for the era of Trump.

Finally someone is fighting back against the knuckleheaded stupidity from DC.

