Butte County Wildfire Update: Death Toll 81, Missing Persons 870, Lost Homes 12,637…

The latest updates from Paradise, California, according to Butte County Sheriff and Cal Fire:

  • Two more bodies located Friday.  Death toll now: 81
  • Number of Missing Persons rises again to: 870  [list here]
  • Number of homes lost is now: 12,637
  • Number of commercial buildings lost is now: 483

Important video information below:

  1. theresanne says:
    November 21, 2018 at 2:30 am

    This is so sad. That first picture looks like a cemetary…for houses.

  2. nimrodman says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:13 am

    Well, I was gonna post this on the open thread but there’s some trash there that spoils this small grace that I’m wanting to convey.

    And I hesitated long to post it here in view of the tremendous human loss of life and tragedy.

    But it’s a small grace, one of God’s small graces I’d like to think.
    So here it is.

    Thanks, God, for your small graces.


    That’s him! Tearful pet owner reunites with her cat at a rescue centre after he escaped during the Camp Fire evacuations in northern California
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6409043/Tearful-pet-owner-reunites-cat-rescue-centre.html

