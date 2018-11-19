Trey Gowdy Discusses Need For James Comey and Loretta Lynch Testimony….

Posted on November 19, 2018 by

Retiring House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy discusses the need to subpoena James Comey, Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates for testimony between the joint Oversight and Judiciary Committee.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to Trey Gowdy Discusses Need For James Comey and Loretta Lynch Testimony….

  1. Sentient says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    He looks so hip with that stubble. Almost like a non-roosterhead.

    Like

    Reply
  2. tax2much says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Too bad that I don’t trust a single word coming out of him.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. JonB3 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Another disgusting GOP Swamp creature

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Sandra-VA says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    “At this point, what difference does it make?”

    Seriously, it is too late to do anything about this stuff. Nothing will happen even when they prove all the criminality that transpired, so why should we care any more?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • JX says:
      November 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      What’s needed is for Whitaker to act.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Max Tadpol says:
        November 19, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        Good point JX. Interim AG Whitaker can be the disrupter by getting Grand Juries and Prosecutions started.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        November 19, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        JX, and the scares the heck of many in Congress as they are a big part of the problem and continue as the 2 parties in 1. Now to remove them after 12/15/18 and start a fresh Congress but again as I have stated before: no more in DC but in their state/city/districts so we can keep an eye on them and they use today’s real time video for business and hence not more than say 1 assistant. This way we know they are not longer taking big money from donors to do what they want altho hired to do what we want, and do the reading and work and not some assistant doing it. Their salaries will be determined by the state and no longer lifetime benefits nor salary increments unless that state allows it. Time for the 2 parties in 1 understand the party is over!

        Like

        Reply
  5. RobInPA says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Trey is talking?!

    The only sound I hear is .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. GB Bari says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Trey is certainly an accomplished Swampist. He speaks so directly and assertively. It’s a shame his actions – weak and almost nonexistent – don’t seem to follow his words.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. rashomon says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Trey? Bye, bye, bye.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. magatrump says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Notice the purple tie.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. trapper says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Pre-election. Post-election. See the difference? When these guys get talking I instinctively check to see if my wallet is still there. They’re always trying to lift it and leave comprehensive immigration reform in its place.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Uncle zeb says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Guess he wants to optimize his face time for the next month.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Elwood says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Gaslight central here now, Sundance. Thanks.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. CAP says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    all bark no bite

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. We the people know says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    But, but, but didn’t Hillary have Chris Stevens killed and the Benghazi consulate burned to the ground because stinger missiles? She’s always destroying evidence…it’s her crime spree MO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. RetiredProsecutor says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Serve the subpoenas and stop talking. Witnesses don’t get to negotiate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JX says:
      November 19, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      First there’s the invitation ritual, will the invitation be accepted or not? Tease tease. Back and forth. Finally, after the refusal comes the subpoena. The subpoena is ignored and the Swamp lives happily every after. The End.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. 300 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    BWAHHHHH are his lips movin, then you know the rest

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. MIKE says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    This is not the Conservative Treyhouse. We treepers are actually interested in bringing lawbreakers to justice, not just sausage-stuffing them with dressing, and a sprig of parsley.
    Just leave Trey Von Gowdy. Don’t embarrass us anymore. Just go.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. chojun says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Sundance your skepticism of Gowdy is right, and has merit, but I also think that his agenda and the President’s agenda have a lot of synergy in terms of the situation at the DOJ.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Sanj says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Roosters crow so pleasantly

    Like

    Reply
  20. Gunner says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Hey Gowdy — here’s my ‘need’ for the day — you ‘need’ to go away and take your grandstanding with you.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. History Teaches says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Appease the base with talk, then stall and retreat when faced with Democrat response. Or when knowing they have the final say. Rinse and repeat. The time tested uniparty playbook.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. itmatterstome says:
    November 19, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Mr. G Q loves him some purple ties, he must have a closet full. Buh bye.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. pnj01 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    The Republicans have owned all three houses (Senate, Representatives and White) for the past two years. Yet, after the Election when Gowdy is a lame duck and Ryan is gone, all of a sudden they want to do some real investigation? We have been jobbed. Gowdy and Ryan delivered on a deal with someone. It is evil.

    Like

    Reply
  24. We the people know says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Nothing in Trey’s bag for Chris Paronto…who’s living and would turn it down.
    Can’t pin a medal on the dead. You want to honor them, Trey? You should have pinned the blame on Hillary when you had the chance. This was truly sickening:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Piggy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Forgot the (U-DC) for Gowdy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. CornPicker says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Was gay Christopher Stevens a hero killing Christians in Syria? What were all of them doing under obama Hillary ,evil and devil in Libya anyways ? Up to no f ing good that’s what ,and what of all the great stand down hero s of Benghzi ,who were told to do nothing and did nothing, where were they at the 2012 election, silent as church house mice, .Now that Trump made it safe for the stand down hero’s to come out , they come a crawling out the woodwork with books and a movie.And now Gowdy raises his ugly Rooster head who was running cover for a deep state pointing his finger at the low IQ .Remind me to feel sorry for these idiots who were serving under obana,hillz and were left out in the cold.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Phil aka Felipe says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Trey ‘The Mouth From The South’ Gowdy on Trump’s choice for Attorney General: “He can do better than me”.

    You got that one right, goober.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. California Joe says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Howdy Gowdy dropping flak and a smoke screen again which is what he does best. Like the Wizard of Oz….all flash and no substance. Let’s see his SLOW pronunciation of EVIDENTIARY as he tries to impress the rubes and hayseeds watching his performance!

    Like

    Reply
  29. MaineCoon says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Stuffed shirt. Be glad when he’s gone. When the chips were down, he never produced. Hope he never pops up again in the public view. Be gone. Big mouth. Accomplished nothing.

    Like

    Reply
  30. E.jay Miller says:
    November 19, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    The Politicians are WORTHLESS.
    We need JOE DIGENOVA to be the Attorney General and take the criminals to court and then to jail.NO PLEA BARGAINS.
    All conservatives hoping to salvage The Rule Of Law in this nation should email, telephone, fax etc The White House and/or The President to respectfully plead for him to nominate Joe DiGenova for permanent Attorney General of the United States ASAP.
    You can leave a message for the VSG Donald J Trump at (202) 456-1111
    You can call the switchboard at (202) 456-1414
    You can email him also go to this website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
    What are you waiting for?

    Like

    Reply
  31. dogsmaw says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. poweranalysisltd says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    All horse and no cattle Gowdy.

    Like

    Reply
  33. lydia00 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Looks like a last minute face saving tactic. They know it does nothing. They don’t care. Big mistake listening to Paul Ryan.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Melski says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Joe DiGenova forgot to mention Gowdy’s name when he was roasting the other do-nothing-Republicans. Gowdy is the worst of the worst. All talk no action. Glad he will be gone.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s