Trey Gowdy Discusses Need For James Comey and Loretta Lynch Testimony….

Retiring House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy discusses the need to subpoena James Comey, Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates for testimony between the joint Oversight and Judiciary Committee.
He looks so hip with that stubble. Almost like a non-roosterhead.
Purple Tie Cult ..
Too bad that I don’t trust a single word coming out of him.
Yes, big talk now that he has run out the clock, and the dems will shortly be the majority house party.
Gowdy Doody talks a good game but there’s always something ><y about that guy.
LOL … Gowdy Doody.
tax2much, I completely agree as he truly accomplished nothing in Congress. My question continues is why do we allow Congress to even have these useless committees wasting time and our money for an ending that isn’t an end. They have no real powers, so let’s remove those committee because all they do is make some useless think they are important while tearing down our Republic!
Another disgusting GOP Swamp creature
“At this point, what difference does it make?”
Seriously, it is too late to do anything about this stuff. Nothing will happen even when they prove all the criminality that transpired, so why should we care any more?
What’s needed is for Whitaker to act.
Good point JX. Interim AG Whitaker can be the disrupter by getting Grand Juries and Prosecutions started.
JX, and the scares the heck of many in Congress as they are a big part of the problem and continue as the 2 parties in 1. Now to remove them after 12/15/18 and start a fresh Congress but again as I have stated before: no more in DC but in their state/city/districts so we can keep an eye on them and they use today’s real time video for business and hence not more than say 1 assistant. This way we know they are not longer taking big money from donors to do what they want altho hired to do what we want, and do the reading and work and not some assistant doing it. Their salaries will be determined by the state and no longer lifetime benefits nor salary increments unless that state allows it. Time for the 2 parties in 1 understand the party is over!
Trey is talking?!
The only sound I hear is .
“the mumbling noise/sound that adults make in Peanuts cartoons”.
Trey is certainly an accomplished Swampist. He speaks so directly and assertively. It’s a shame his actions – weak and almost nonexistent – don’t seem to follow his words.
Trey? Bye, bye, bye.
Notice the purple tie.
Pre-election. Post-election. See the difference? When these guys get talking I instinctively check to see if my wallet is still there. They’re always trying to lift it and leave comprehensive immigration reform in its place.
Guess he wants to optimize his face time for the next month.
Gaslight central here now, Sundance. Thanks.
all bark no bite
But, but, but didn’t Hillary have Chris Stevens killed and the Benghazi consulate burned to the ground because stinger missiles? She’s always destroying evidence…it’s her crime spree MO.
Serve the subpoenas and stop talking. Witnesses don’t get to negotiate.
First there’s the invitation ritual, will the invitation be accepted or not? Tease tease. Back and forth. Finally, after the refusal comes the subpoena. The subpoena is ignored and the Swamp lives happily every after. The End.
BWAHHHHH are his lips movin, then you know the rest
This is not the Conservative Treyhouse. We treepers are actually interested in bringing lawbreakers to justice, not just sausage-stuffing them with dressing, and a sprig of parsley.
Just leave Trey Von Gowdy. Don’t embarrass us anymore. Just go.
Sundance your skepticism of Gowdy is right, and has merit, but I also think that his agenda and the President’s agenda have a lot of synergy in terms of the situation at the DOJ.
Roosters crow so pleasantly
Hey Gowdy — here’s my ‘need’ for the day — you ‘need’ to go away and take your grandstanding with you.
Appease the base with talk, then stall and retreat when faced with Democrat response. Or when knowing they have the final say. Rinse and repeat. The time tested uniparty playbook.
Mr. G Q loves him some purple ties, he must have a closet full. Buh bye.
The Republicans have owned all three houses (Senate, Representatives and White) for the past two years. Yet, after the Election when Gowdy is a lame duck and Ryan is gone, all of a sudden they want to do some real investigation? We have been jobbed. Gowdy and Ryan delivered on a deal with someone. It is evil.
Nothing in Trey’s bag for Chris Paronto…who’s living and would turn it down.
Can’t pin a medal on the dead. You want to honor them, Trey? You should have pinned the blame on Hillary when you had the chance. This was truly sickening:
Forgot the (U-DC) for Gowdy.
Was gay Christopher Stevens a hero killing Christians in Syria? What were all of them doing under obama Hillary ,evil and devil in Libya anyways ? Up to no f ing good that’s what ,and what of all the great stand down hero s of Benghzi ,who were told to do nothing and did nothing, where were they at the 2012 election, silent as church house mice, .Now that Trump made it safe for the stand down hero’s to come out , they come a crawling out the woodwork with books and a movie.And now Gowdy raises his ugly Rooster head who was running cover for a deep state pointing his finger at the low IQ .Remind me to feel sorry for these idiots who were serving under obana,hillz and were left out in the cold.
Disgusting comment from someone who clearly knows nothing.
Trey ‘The Mouth From The South’ Gowdy on Trump’s choice for Attorney General: “He can do better than me”.
You got that one right, goober.
Howdy Gowdy dropping flak and a smoke screen again which is what he does best. Like the Wizard of Oz….all flash and no substance. Let’s see his SLOW pronunciation of EVIDENTIARY as he tries to impress the rubes and hayseeds watching his performance!
Stuffed shirt. Be glad when he’s gone. When the chips were down, he never produced. Hope he never pops up again in the public view. Be gone. Big mouth. Accomplished nothing.
The Politicians are WORTHLESS.
We need JOE DIGENOVA to be the Attorney General and take the criminals to court and then to jail.NO PLEA BARGAINS.
All conservatives hoping to salvage The Rule Of Law in this nation should email, telephone, fax etc The White House and/or The President to respectfully plead for him to nominate Joe DiGenova for permanent Attorney General of the United States ASAP.
You can leave a message for the VSG Donald J Trump at (202) 456-1111
You can call the switchboard at (202) 456-1414
You can email him also go to this website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
What are you waiting for?
All horse and no cattle Gowdy.
Looks like a last minute face saving tactic. They know it does nothing. They don’t care. Big mistake listening to Paul Ryan.
Joe DiGenova forgot to mention Gowdy’s name when he was roasting the other do-nothing-Republicans. Gowdy is the worst of the worst. All talk no action. Glad he will be gone.
