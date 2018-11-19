One Angry Man – Joe diGenova Skewers Goodlatte, Gowdy, McCarthy, Ryan and Rosenstein…

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova appears on WMAL radio for a discussion of the joint house committee issuing subpoenas for Loretta Lynch, James Comey and Sally Yates. diGenova brings up a good point, what happens if they just simply refuse to comply? Answer: Nothing. From diGenova’s perspective it’s chaff and countermeasures.
In this interview a fired-up diGenova strongly lambasts Bob Goodlatte, Trey Gowdy, Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy for enabling a highly political Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller to cover-up the institutional corruption within the DOJ and FBI.
Tweet Date September 21st, 2018
In the 178-page court document, DOJ officials said they had “determined that disclosure of redacted information in the Carter Page FISA documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with the pending investigation into Russian election interference.” (link)
In other words, Rosenstein’s DOJ position is any attempt to declassify the Page FISA documents is interference or obstruction of the Mueller investigation (Russia Probe).
Joe also said he would take the AG position in a “New York Minute” if it were offered to him.
That would be interesting to say the least.
That right there was a job interview if I’ve ever heard one!
I wrote to the President, begging to replace Rotten Rosenstein with Joe DiGenova. I hope you will write too. https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/#page
The Dems Armageddon is Digenova as AG.
It should be offered to him in a “New York Minute”!!
I don’t see the Senate confirming him.
Well, with the Senate now at 53, they can and should if our president deems him as a great candidate. Thanks FL and GA with your new republicans winning!
Maybe the Senate wouldn’t confirm him. But wouldn’t that be a fight worth having?
It’s doubtful any Democrats ever heard of Joe. They don’t watch FOX!
President Trump’s nominations should not be made with confirmation in mind. The Senate will not want to confirm ANY nominee that would be any good anyway. Ram through the best guy, period. Especially the DoJ.
Hey, we need a person with fire in their souls to ensure justice is truly done. Nevertheless, we want ALL DOX BROUGHT OUT FOR US TO SEE AND READ as never forget every department contains our hired employees and not kings and gods. We must take back the reins as sthe REAL GOVERNMENT via this Republic and Founding Documents. We have relied on those who take outsider money and ignore us so time to truly drain the Congress swamp once and for all. Close it down, not allow anyone currently in office to return, except for a chosen few, and start all over again with patriotic employees. Lobbyists must be removed or closed down or what it takes to get rid of them. How much long can we put up with this garbage when already heading for 2 yrs.?
Joe D is dah man!
Joe’s wife Victoria Toensing is like Red Sonja. She is the attorney for the Uranium One whsitleblower, and is maybe the reason the Deep State hasn’t Arkancided him yet. They are a couple I’d love to have running the Justice Dept.
I know did he really mean he’d do it, or he’d do if he was able to.
My first thought when they threw to subpoena was so what. Why would Comey agree to show at this point. He will stonewall just like the rest of the liars, knowing there will be no consequences. It’s all a joke.
The only action that would not be a joke is if Whitaker charges any of these clowns.
I have steam coming out of my ears, I am so mad! Does anyone know what steps we could take this minute to ignite some fire under the DOJ?
LikeLiked by 7 people
WSB, not while Rod is there, but with Whittaker Rod will be a memory as part of our problems. In the meantime, never ever forget the Justice Dept. is owned by a president and he can fire or hire whom he wants and no Congress interference! Democrats hate that!
Whittaker will be a placeholder, he will do nothing. He already told graham that the muller fiasco will continue.
There is a guy, Tim Canova, (timcanova.com website) who ran against Debbie Springhair Schultz in 2016 who has sued to have an investigation of that election because DWS got more votes in one county than there are citizens in that county. He has several examples of Election Fraud. He is a Democrat, not that i hold that against anyone (SARC) but is proof you don’t have to be a “somebody” to file charges. Judges favor “nobodies” in court….I won against Allstate, with NO help from lawyers. The judge loved that Allstate wanted me censored because I didn’t use traditional legalese. I just checked the boxes in the forms, and the Recorders Office Clerks were happy to assist me. I’m too old now and wheelchair bound, but determination and youth can get far in courts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you on that sentiment, WEB.
Congress is relatively useless; what matters is Whittaker, Huber, and, to a lesser extent, Horowitz, except re crime referral.
We are waiting for justice regarding the coup, email, and other crimes that we Treepers all know exist intimately.
One way, or another, justice will occur……either PDJT’S Executive branch performs it’s required function, or others will have to do it.
“diGenova brings up a good point, what happens if they just simply refuse to comply? Answer: Nothing.”
…and that has been common public knowledge for years and years, courtesy of eric holder.
I find it incredibly irritating that we are in a situation where we are grateful that he states the obvious.
So???
Nothing?
The fact that Rosenstein signed the last FISA warrant does not seem to bother any of the democrats, but Whittaker publicly stating his objection to the scope of Mueller’s investigation is good enough for recusal?
LikeLiked by 6 people
They’re now trying to find a federal judge to say that the appointment of Whitaker is “unconstitutional”. WTAF?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They know he won’t recuse. This is Kavanaugh v. 2.0. Very fun to watch. It has a happy ending. You just need to have some patience. Military planning at its finest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great comment, Elwood
Sentient, let the democrats struggle but they are employees of a president and they can’t do a damn thing about it and they know it but have to look for the brainless/brainwashed who follow them. The Congress seems to have forgotten they are OUR employees and we can hire them without a vote. Congress was to be a way to represent people as not all the people could huddle together and solve our problems as we are way too many, so you hire people to do the job and what a poor job they have been doing on both siges.
Joe DiGenova is going to be their worst nightmare! Matthew Whitaker is permitted to stay in his current role for 210 days. However, if our President nominates someone and they aren’t confirmed in the Senate, Whitaker gets to stay an additional 210 days. Our President is going to have a lot of fun with the Deep State, Rosenstein, Mueller, Democrats, RINOs, MSM etc.
Nominate Joe DiGenova which will guarantee another 210 days on top of the current 210 days for Whitaker.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/new-acting-attorney-general-matt-whitaker-now-overseeing-mueller-investigation-5-things-to-know
From the article linked above:
Whitaker will be the acting attorney general until a permanent replacement is nominated and confirmed by the Senate.
Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, the acting officer — in this case, Whitaker — may serve “no longer than 210 days beginning on the date the vacancy occurs,” or “once a first or second nomination for the office is submitted to the Senate, from the date of such nomination for the period that the nomination is pending in the Senate.”
Under the FVRA, if the Senate rejects Trump’s nominee for the attorney general vacancy, then Whitaker is allowed to serve for another 210-day period. As acting attorney general, he assumes all responsibilities of the attorney general — which include oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller. Sessions did not oversee Mueller because he recused himself from the investigation due to his involvement in Trump’s presidential campaign.
OMG…I just gotta tingle up my leg!!! I love our POTUS Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi Flep: I love the thought of DiGenova as AG. Considering his wife is the attorney for the whistleblower connected to Uranium 1, it seems he would have to recuse himself as well. Note that I think this recusal stuff is BS, but he definitely has a bias into Uranium 1 (as he should). Don’t get me wrong, once again, I think the guy would be AMAZING. What are your thoughts on this?
But But But Whitaker…”go for it Dems.” I’d LOVE to see JoDi…be the selection.
But SD is correct the Decepticons are out in full force. We needed the House to see real change. And the Koshoggi CIA leak is just one of the many examples to come of what the Deep State will pull to demand 45 lay off his MAGA agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Puts to sleep the Q BS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DiGenova is right about the rope-a-dope tactics of the Republican Majority in the House, but they are HISTORY in two months. Rosenstein works for POTUS. POTUS needs to destroy the cesspool in the DOJ and FBI and to do so very quickly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A few documents that Rosey refuses to permit to see the light of day would be a beginning. Then a 100% recusal from the Herr Mueller investigation before a next day firing could follow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the bottom, SD posts this:
“In the 178-page court document, DOJ officials said they had “determined that disclosure of redacted information in the Carter Page FISA documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with the pending investigation into Russian election interference.”
A FAKE INVESTIGATION!!!!!!!!! Release the damn documents!!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
But the disclosure of those documents would “interfere” with the Russia Collusion Hoax Mueller scam. It would be the end of the line for the entire scam.
That’s “interference.”
Take a number, Joe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only is there no consequence to refusing to answer, but Gowdy is openly telling the world that unless they comply that the government can do nothing to uncover the issues at the FBI/DOJ (in other words, nothing to see here, go back to sleep).
I was surprised you didn’t point that out explicitly in the previous post, with as down on Gowdy as everyone is here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lost, rooster-head is all hat and no cattle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that Joe’s opinion of McCarthy is waaaaaaaay more accurate than the silly swamp praise that we heard out of Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe is always straight and to the point. Would love to have him as AG but as been mentioned, he probably wouldn’t be confirmed (both parties need to keep their malfeasance away from sunlight).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol, he will be your next attorney general. Believe it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epic! Aimed directly at the likes of https://twitter.com/drawandstrike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t agree more. I tried explaining this to Brian Cates and just got forceful stupidity in return.
The truth is that Rosenstein is running roughshod over the DOJ and Trump’s agenda for cleaning out the Swamp. Trump was informed early on that he wasn’t a target of Mueller’s investigation – but were Trump to try to step in and enact some of his investigative/swamp draining agenda, it would result in “obstruction” of Mueller’s investigation. It’s effing *maddening* to see this type of leverage used while Mueller and Rosenstein run out the clock.
If anyone doubted that this were the case then why are the Democrats foaming at the mouth for the AAG (or any AG for that matter) recuse and hand the reins over to Rosenstein?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whitaker could easily release everything!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Release, leak, just as good. 🙂
smartyjones1, release is the optimal choice. If Whitaker will prosecute leakers, could be problematic, especially if the leaker is from his staff. You know it will be claimed that he sanctioned it.
I was just gonna post this link. IDK…maybe we need Joe DiGenova as AG????
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEAH RIGHT. . . he WOULD NEVER EVER be confirmed. It would be great, but I have a better chance of seeing Santa Claus next month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does it need a 60 vote threshold in the Senate or majority? And why couldn’t he get the votes by the majority of um….Republicans?
B/c they are crooks just the same as Dems? Is this your first day here?
LikeLike
Because a lot of Senate Republicans are Uniparty Decepticons that do not want the swamp drained.
Some on the Intel Committee may even get caught up in indictments.
That’s okay, DD. Make them go on record and vote against him
Right that’s the problem. Swamp only confirms more swamp.
Lynch, Comey, Yates, the Clintons, the Obamas, etc are all safely above the law. They will never be held to account for their actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their likely refusal to testify with no subsequent consequences should surprise no one who has even a casual familiarity with the calculated malfeasance of the GOPe members involved and the bold confidence of the deep state operatives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If JD is openly discussing it with the media, the fix is in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People who haven’t actually worked directly in the DOJ/FBI/AG/etc have a very hard time understanding how utterly and thoroughly corrupt these institutions are. There is no “small” group. It is rampant throughout. Draining the Swamp means removing 1/2 to 3/4 of all employees in each Department or Bureau. It’s that widespread. They protect their own.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Mark….sounds like the start of a good plan to me. Clean out 75% of the cesspool and get the rest on the rebound….They need to go. ‘Take someone with some hard bark to get it done, but I think we have a couple guys in queue, methinks.
Proving once again that Gowdy is nothing more than glitzy swamp defender.material. Get em out! And keep his coat!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
All conservatives hoping to salvage The Rule Of Law in this nation should email, telephone, fax etc The White House and/or The President to respectfully plead for him to nominate Joe DiGenova for permanent Attorney General of the United States ASAP.
You can leave a message for the VSG Donald J Trump at (202) 456-1111
You can call the switchboard at (202) 456-1414
You can email him also go to this website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
What are you waiting for?
LikeLiked by 3 people
CTH is of greater interest and value when presenting first-person commentary, rather than when serving as a discussion board to critique Fox News interviews. Fox News is the MSM with a sprinkling of “conservatism” to satiate the easily satiated.
This was not Fox news. It was a local DC radio station interviewing Joe DiGenova, first person. I learned something new listening to it. You should have a listen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow! Joe diGenova is a man who really knows how to light a fire. Victoria Toensing is a lucky woman~
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m convinced that the corruption was so bad in the IC that it was “all hands on deck” to put President Trump in a box order for them to save themselves. Obama IC was spying on, and has dirt on, so many members of Congress, Judges, media types…It has to be staggering. There is no doubt in my mind the plan has always been to cover up the tracks, destroy evidence, and paralyze the President and his administration. With the main objective to keep the Bush,Clinton, and Obama dirty secrets hidden forever. Its one big cesspool in DC. The integrity or lack of.. the IC will never be compromised and the institutions protected at all costs. Sessions, Wray, and Rosey never cared about the truth or President Trump getting railroaded. They think they are hero’s for saving the departments. The tentacles are just to deep for one man to overcome. Some on here think PresidentTrump can take it all down himself or the phony Q BS will come to the rescue. Mueller has crap but he was given enormous leverage to play hardball because most in DC don’t want to get to the truth..To many involved. Might end in a truce, but don’t expect justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have to agree with that.
There are jail cells underneath Congress. Back when that institution actually had balls they would throw people in there for contempt of Congress and other acts against Congress. Shouldve been done by the GOP Congress. But not only are they emasculated they’ve gone full trans into pussies. Thus, we will likely have to wait for a Democrat Congress to do this, for their treacherous program. Which they almost certainly will. GOPe, you’ve been warned. Appeasing the crocodile as reached the end of the line. Its you guys next.
There are jail cells underneath Congress. Back when that institution actually had balls they would throw people in there for contempt of Congress and other acts against Congress. Shouldve been done by the GOP Congress. But not only are they emasculated they’ve gone full trans into pussies. Thus, we will likely have to wait for a Democrat Congress to do this, for their treacherous program. Which they almost certainly will. GOPe, you’ve been warned. Appeasing the crocodile as reached the end of the line. Its you guys next.
Once again Joe nailed it as it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched Joe first, and now I can’t even watch Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then go the other way.
If they won’t confirm Joe, then have Whitaker while he is the acting AG, pick Joe as His chief of Staff.
The two would make a real dynamic duo and the left’s heads would explode if they had to swallow both.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a GREAT idea. The Ds wont want to confirm ANYONE that PT picks for permanent AG, but at the same time, they will want Whitaker and Joe D out as soon as possible!!!
Gowdy is only posturing to be considered for the Attorney General Position. Hope it doesn’t Happen
LikeLike
Posted for all the effectiveness of yelling at a cloud serves in the present circumstances.
Joe D. is always angry. Not without cause, but this is just another rant, and I’m tired of rants. Let me know when something positive that moves the ball forward actually happens.
The public disclosure of the redacted information would not in any way interfere with the Mueller ‘investigation’. Rather, it would bring the Mueller affair to an abrupt conclusion, because it would expose the attempted criminal overthrow on the part of the DOJ and FBI of a lawfully elected administration. It would show that the alleged ‘collusion’ with Russia was fabricated out of thin air by the Clinton campaign and by the FOJ/FBI.
Somebody badly needs to explain to Eisenstein and Mueller and the MSM that words actually do have specific and unchanging meanings. To blow an investigation wide open does not ‘interfere with said investigation, but instead HELPS the investigation by uncovering the actual felons who attempted to illegally change the outcome of the 2016 election. HELPING the investigation is not interfereing with it. Help means help, NOT interference. Gowdy needs to ask Eisenstein if he has difficulty understanding the difference between help and interference.
They are playing word games and ptetending not to understand basic grade school concepts because they know that their Mueller ‘investigation’ was never meant to be an actual investigation. It was intended to be an open ended fishing trip to find something, anything they could use to nail Trump.
The completely unredacted FISA. documents, all of them from the very beginning, need to be released. And then immediately afterwards, within hours, a grand jury needs to be convened and federal felony indictments issued, and arrests made, against all within the DOJ and the FBI who played a role in the conspiracy to overthrow our government. It is long past time for these criminals to face justice for the many, many black letter felonies they have committed. This MUST be done, or there will never, ever be even the slightest draining of the swamp.
Every time I typed Rosenstein, my phone changed it to Eisenstein, and I did not catch it. Sorry.
I love Joe D as AG but does anybody know how he stands on immigration he would be my ideal choice
This is all show, as I said a few days ago with another post on this topic. Nothing is coming of it. The swamp, and all these guys, so called Republicans, worked successfully to drag this out until after the election. Now it’s over. They know it, but they are just putting up a show for the Republican Party loyalists. The game may only change if Trump un-redacts the documents. Even that seems unlikely now. Goodlatte, Gowdy, McCarthy and Ryan won. We, the nation lost. Keep giving to the RNC – and they’ll keep rewarding you.
Why bother with these guys. Tell that, or better yet, ask the RNC – when they hit you up for a contribution – why should we bother???? The Republican Party will do only what they want, when they want, without thinking or considering the voters. Just protecting themselves and their precious institutions. Swampian!
It was really interesting to hear his point about Rosenstein providing the document detailing the reasons for firing Comey. (Joe D misspoke and said Sessions wrote the document when he meant Rosenstein.) When that happened, McCabe blew up on Rosey for writing that for PT to use. In return, Rosey appointed the special counsel. I had never thought about it like that before. Rosey appointed the special counsel as “restitution” for him providing the cover to fire Comey.
It is ever more apparent how PT should have gone with his gut and fired Comey on Day One.
I don’t think there is a better person on earth to explain to middle America that it was:
1) Hillary and the Dems who paid Fusion GPS to create a totally fabricated dossier
2) Then they used the Dossier to fraud the US FISA court knowing full well the information within the dossier was fake.
3) Then having conned the FISA court, they used the Frauded FISA warrant to spy on Presidential Candidate Trump.
4) Then they continued to re-up the FISA 3 Times with Rosenstein who had to know the FISA was a fraud, signing off on the last fraudulent FISA in an attempt by the Dems, in cahoots with a group of FBI and DOJ conspirators to frame a sitting President.
I totally believe Joe is the right man for the job as he speaks middle America English. Plain, simple and direct.
There is no one better who can frame this message for the American people.
I seem to recall that Joe, when considered as White House Counsel, declined due to a conflict of interest arising from one of his EXISTING clients who was a witness in Mueller’s investigation. Could’ve been Campbell, or some other lesser witness. Not sure why that was, or how it might affect his supervision of related investigations, if appointed AG.
But he is the strongest voice for clear-sighted, blunt-spoken, confrontation of the DOJ swamp we’ve got. As a former AUSA and USAttorney for DC (Prensidential appointment, Senate confirmation), and actual DC criminal defense attorney, he’s got political, DOJ and street cred. He would be the hammer of God, if he’s nominated and approved. And we need that, just as we needed Lindsey Graham’s fire and brimstone during the Kavanaugh hearing.
Hey, I said it first….remember:
Now that Sessions is gone…..How long will it be before he happens to be suddenly a mulit-millionaire? Kinda like Gowdy…
He’ll get his payoff for doing nothing….Then he really can continue to do nothing….for the rest of his life..
Donut…
Well that explains the very obvious more than normal cheating in the election. Protecting mueller was their imperative, win the House, never mind the optics, damage acceptable.
Why is Rosenstein DAG? He is highly conflicted and Congress, as a result of their investigation as well as the IG report, has referred him for prosecution. Yet there he sits as gatekeeper.
Move him to HR pending his firing. And prosecute him as well.
If Loretta Lynch, James Comey and Sally Yates won’t show up then no White House staffer or cabinet member should show up to any committee next year when the Democrats are in charge.
As I’ve said, no indictments no justice for the American people and the elitist can attempt a coup anytime they don’t like the results. We already know the names of the UK and Aussie participants in this fraud. Also, the only way these reports can impact the Mueller witch hunt is by exposing the illegal means involved in getting the FISA warrants. It also precludes investigation of the massive unmaskings undertaken by Rice, Obama and Brennan. We’re getting screwed no doubt about it.Champion of the people my a–
Dems have said they will do everything possible to get Whitaker recused from having anything to do with the Russia investigation, just like Sessions because of things he has said in the past about the investigation. Well, what will they try to do to Joe D. if he is nominated as AG? His opinions and things he has expressed are home runs compared to what Whitaker has said. I think all hell would break loose and we would be fighting that battle for two years while nothing gets done. But, I am all in favor of doing it as Joe D. would tell them all where to go and what they could do with their opinion while he is firing DOJ people left and right. GO JOE!!!
Joe diGenova must either be America’s Attorney General, or if not that, then America’s Secretary of Defense. Your country desperately needs you Joe in at least one of those places. Deus Vult.
The subpoenas are standard issue GOPe “fighting” theater. Nothing more. We always knew that waiting for the GOP to act was just more of the Beckett’s play, “Waiting for Godot.” The first line of the play is: “Nothing is to be done.” Two years of congressional eff-ups, #Resistance, and outright corruption. Time for POTUS to pull a rabbit out of his hat or the whole Russia corruption scandal is going quietly, slowly slide beneath the waves, never to emerge again.
