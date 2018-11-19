One Angry Man – Joe diGenova Skewers Goodlatte, Gowdy, McCarthy, Ryan and Rosenstein…

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova appears on WMAL radio for a discussion of the joint house committee issuing subpoenas for Loretta Lynch, James Comey and Sally Yates. diGenova brings up a good point, what happens if they just simply refuse to comply? Answer: Nothing. From diGenova’s perspective it’s chaff and countermeasures.

In this interview a fired-up diGenova strongly lambasts Bob Goodlatte, Trey Gowdy, Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy for enabling a highly political Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller to cover-up the institutional corruption within the DOJ and FBI.

Tweet Date September 21st, 2018

In the 178-page court document, DOJ officials said they had “determined that disclosure of redacted information in the Carter Page FISA documents could reasonably be expected to interfere with the pending investigation into Russian election interference.” (link)

In other words, Rosenstein’s DOJ position is any attempt to declassify the Page FISA documents is interference or obstruction of the Mueller investigation (Russia Probe).

