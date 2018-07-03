Washington DC Chaff and Countermeasures…

A “Countermeasure” is a measure or action taken to counter or offset a preceding one.

Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.

Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Beyond the strategy – the countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.

1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.

2.) The electorate become angry.

3.) DC needs to protect itself.

4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.

5.) Electorate watch.

6.) Investigation goes nowhere.

7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.

Repeat.

Recent and ongoing examples:

The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are designed to create investigations that go nowhere.

The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.

Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.

The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.

Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.

Cue the audio visual demonstration – NOTE 07:43 (just hit play)

193 Responses to Washington DC Chaff and Countermeasures…

Older Comments
  RLC2 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Two classics explaining how the Soviets' KGB operated.
    Now known as FSB, and note Putin's KGB origin.

    https://www.amazon.com/Dezinformatsia-Active-Measures-Soviet-Strategy/dp/0080315739

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Patricia Dolan says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    So Q really is a LARP?!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    HamburgerToday says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      What did Gowdy actually say? He said he wasn’t familiar with that investigation but that he could ‘get familiar with it’.

      With all due respect to Sundance, I don’t see how this counts a ‘countermeasures’.

      The DOJ has been handling the Awan investigation. The Oversight Committee has likely been informed but they would need to request details in order for Gowdy to be familiar with the details. Even then, I suspect, he would have little to say because it is ‘an ongoing investigation’.

      Sundance appears to be assuming malice is at work when Gowdy is simply pleading ignorance and understandably so. The Oversight and Judiciary Committees have been focused on the DOJ/FBI and their handling of the ‘Russian Collusion’ investigation supposedly committed by the Trump campaign.

      The Awan et al investigation is a totally different matter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    thinkthinkthink says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Each person gets to choose how they see the questions and dropped hints that are part of the Q phenom. In the end, we will know by the fruit it produces what the nature of the tree turns out to be.

      Like

      Reply
    para59r says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Three events in the later half of May 2017. Think logically.

      Like

      Reply
  Kaco says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Let’s face it, nothing is going to be done after the IG FISA report either. “They didn’t follow proper procedure….They meant well, they thought it was Russians.”

    My dream of perp walks is over. So much for telling left wingers off. And they can continue to gloat that no one was found criminal.

    So the next question is what can we do to get this albatross of Mueller out of here?

    Don’t tell me he stays!

    What CAN we do?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    ForGodandCountry says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      You can stop being so pessimistic in the face of so much winning…and that’s just for starters.

      Then again, some people just can’t help themselves….they have no self-control and no desire to change.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    HamburgerToday says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      I was kind of hoping for a few ‘perp walks’ myself. However, once I realized that may of the ‘perps’ were career law enforcement personnel, I realized that — at least among the LEOs and officers of the court — it was highly unlikely that any of them openly violated the letter of the law.

      Instead what we are seeing is a steady stream of people who are ‘resigning’. There may be more vigorous punishments forthcoming, but make no mistake about it, alot of people have been punished.

      They’re just not being indicted…yet.

      Like

      Reply
  spren says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Thank God for Judicial Watch. It was them, and not Trey Gowdy, who uncovered the private Clinton email server and basically got all of this at least out into the open.

    How could Gowdy claim insanity regarding the Anwan brothers? That is incomprehensible! If he truly doesn’t know anything then he is a ignorant and incompetent buffoon. If the biggest, and most seditious, political scandal in our nation’s history is about to be broomed, then we are finished and done as a country. PDJT can only do so much, but he needs honest and fearless allies within the government to help him. It doesn’t look like there are very many of them. Happy Independence Day!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Echo says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Shucks, it’s always nice when a luminary agrees.
    – All Congressional and Senate Oversight Committees have no power whatever. People assume because they “find” something it will be acted upon by DoJ. No.
    -The ONLY entity that can prosecute is the DoJ.
    – One of the alleged perps, Rosie, runs the DoJ.
    – Rosie is protected by Sessions.

    I think we’re very slow on the uptake.
    PDJT is the only one who can fix this but it means immediate replacement of Rosie by Sessions.
    Sessions will refuse.
    What then?
    Back to a world managed by the crony elites, as was always going to happen.

    Like

    Reply
  emet says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    God did not raise up President Trump so these weasels could continue to run amok. All in His time, treepers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  woohoowee says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    It's all for our own good, ya know! The elites and their henchmen know what's best for us! And it has nothing to do with hiding their own criminal/corrupt actions. /s

    Like

    Reply
  Doppler says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    You know, listening to the tape again, Maria may not have identified the matter sufficiently for Gowdy to connect her question to the Awan matter. She never mentions Awan by name. Never Pakistan. Never the DWS laptop. Never the Becerra Dem Caucus server. She never even mentions Congress. She says the three IT brothers (I thought it was his wife plus other family members), getting paid 160K, accessing emails, and he draws a blank. So maybe a rare mis-step by the Money Honey?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Echo says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      That’s a truly amusing assertion.
      We knew what she was talking about IMMEDIATELY but Gowdy pretends he didn’t.
      Tickle my tummy again.

      Like

      Reply
    mimbler says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      I won’t discount that possibility entirely, but I do recall watching that interview, and it was obvious to me what she was talking about.
      I would like to think Gowdy is more up to speed than I am and this topic had been in the press a lot.

      But it’s a possibility, I won’t deny that.

      A friend at work had a wise motto hanging above his desk: “Good communication is not being able to be understood, it is being so clear it is not possible to be misunderstood”
      .

      Like

      Reply
    litlbit2 says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      "his wife"=Congressmen and Senators as he and his flyaway with a packed briefcase. Gift from taxpayers.

      Like

      Reply
  HickTick says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    So Mueller can get the Tax records of the NRA , but Congress and five lawsuits couldn't get the bank records of Fusion GPS

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  ivehadit says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    What exactly is Sundance trying to communicate with this post beyond the obvious that we are no longer a nation of laws. What am I missing? Is he not lumping Nunes and Goodlatte(which we already knew) with Gowdy, Chafetz, etc coverups?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  kittytrump84 says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Good people seem to hold out hope beyond reason. After all, the best predictor of the future is the past. This bullshit cycle has occurred so many times, I do not even know why I keep falling for it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Marica says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Why does everyone think Awan is a big fish? It’s DWS and above we want…
    as another treeper said earlier–take a few winnamins and slowly back away from the ledge..
    C’mon man! We have LEONIDAS!! We are SPARTANS! DONALD J. TRUMP WINS!! every.time.

    Like

    Reply
    ForGodandCountry says:
      July 3, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Exactly.

      If Awan got immunity, he didn’t get it in exchange for nothing. And as you correctly point out, there are MUCH bigger fish to fry.

      But hey, let’s all light our hair on fire because there is no evidence…at all…the PDJT is winning this fight, is there? /s

      Geez.

      Like

      Reply
Older Comments

