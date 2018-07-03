Washington DC Chaff and Countermeasures…

A “Countermeasure” is a measure or action taken to counter or offset a preceding one.
Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by professional politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.
Weaponized government takes action and creates victims. Beyond the strategy – the countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.
1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.
2.) The electorate become angry.
3.) DC needs to protect itself.
4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.
5.) Electorate watch.
6.) Investigation goes nowhere.
7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.
Repeat.
Recent and ongoing examples:
The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are designed to create investigations that go nowhere.
The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.
Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.
The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.
Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.
Cue the audio visual demonstration – NOTE 07:43 (just hit play)
Two classics explaining how the Soviets’ KGB operated.
Now known as FSB, and note Putin’s KGB origin.
https://www.amazon.com/Dezinformatsia-Active-Measures-Soviet-Strategy/dp/0080315739
Because no one but the Russians use disinformation.
/s
Putin KGB … Bush CIA
His book Red Horizons is a must read.
So Q really is a LARP?!
What did Gowdy actually say? He said he wasn’t familiar with that investigation but that he could ‘get familiar with it’.
With all due respect to Sundance, I don’t see how this counts a ‘countermeasures’.
The DOJ has been handling the Awan investigation. The Oversight Committee has likely been informed but they would need to request details in order for Gowdy to be familiar with the details. Even then, I suspect, he would have little to say because it is ‘an ongoing investigation’.
Sundance appears to be assuming malice is at work when Gowdy is simply pleading ignorance and understandably so. The Oversight and Judiciary Committees have been focused on the DOJ/FBI and their handling of the ‘Russian Collusion’ investigation supposedly committed by the Trump campaign.
The Awan et al investigation is a totally different matter.
Each person gets to choose how they see the questions and dropped hints that are part of the Q phenom. In the end, we will know by the fruit it produces what the nature of the tree turns out to be.
Three events in the later half of May 2017. Think logically.
Let’s face it, nothing is going to be done after the IG FISA report either. “They didn’t follow proper procedure….They meant well, they thought it was Russians.”
My dream of perp walks is over. So much for telling left wingers off. And they can continue to gloat that no one was found criminal.
So the next question is what can we do to get this albatross of Mueller out of here?
Don’t tell me he stays!
What CAN we do?
You can stop being so pessimistic in the face of so much winning…and that’s just for starters.
Then again, some people just can’t help themselves….they have no self-control and no desire to change.
Robert Barnes
Robert Barnes@Barnes_Law
·
1h
“The handling of the #AwanBrothers case does a major blow to the “Sessions is secretly going to expose deep state” theories.”
I love to ask Mr. Barnes why he thinks the case was filed as a bank fraud case, and the likely implications of same in this matter for the future.
See my earlier post on page 1.
Save your lecture, I take what you say with a grain of salt.
Thanks for proving my point.
Eeyores gonna Eeyore. You can always count on a donkey to bray.
Sundance just called this one out and here you are with “Eeyore”.
You called us realists “Jihadis” over Q and chess fantasies and that is why I am dismissive.
Sundance has not focused on the Awan case for reasons known only to Sundance. Moreover, all Sundance has done is suggest that today’s announcement re: the Awan case is DC chaff and countermeasures, but offers no proof, no analysis, and makes no case as to why other alternative theories re: this matter are incorrect.
For example, Sundance has not attempted to answer the question:
Why was this case filed as a “bank fraud” case?
What implications does this have down the road for those involved (including Dem. representatives)?
Ahhh….questions, questions. You don’t seem to like questions that run against the negative narrative you’ve bought into.
Maybe you can start your own blog with this.
Good luck!
Must be fun waiting for Santa to arrive w/the goodies every day. Who eats all those cookies and drinks all that milk?
Not hard at all.
Even Sundance points out all the winnamins we get from PDJT on a daily basis.
Or have you forgotten about them after just one Sundance post??
FG&C
Do you remember C.S. Lewis writing in his book, The Last Battle, that wonderfully illuminating line, “The dwarves are for the dwarves!”
Of course!
Great article on that here:
https://www.bhacademicblog.com/the-dwarfs-are-for-the-dwarfs-or-the-high-cost-of-cynicism-and-unbelief/
No justice has been meted out. The unicorn cowboys call losing wining.
I was kind of hoping for a few ‘perp walks’ myself. However, once I realized that may of the ‘perps’ were career law enforcement personnel, I realized that — at least among the LEOs and officers of the court — it was highly unlikely that any of them openly violated the letter of the law.
Instead what we are seeing is a steady stream of people who are ‘resigning’. There may be more vigorous punishments forthcoming, but make no mistake about it, alot of people have been punished.
They’re just not being indicted…yet.
They’re not?
Hmmmm.
Then again….maybe they are.
Thank God for Judicial Watch. It was them, and not Trey Gowdy, who uncovered the private Clinton email server and basically got all of this at least out into the open.
How could Gowdy claim insanity regarding the Anwan brothers? That is incomprehensible! If he truly doesn’t know anything then he is a ignorant and incompetent buffoon. If the biggest, and most seditious, political scandal in our nation’s history is about to be broomed, then we are finished and done as a country. PDJT can only do so much, but he needs honest and fearless allies within the government to help him. It doesn’t look like there are very many of them. Happy Independence Day!
It’s completely comprehensible. He said he didn’t know enough about the case to comment. That doesn’t sound like insanity, just ordinary ignorance.
Shucks, it’s always nice when a luminary agrees.
– All Congressional and Senate Oversight Committees have no power whatever. People assume because they “find” something it will be acted upon by DoJ. No.
-The ONLY entity that can prosecute is the DoJ.
– One of the alleged perps, Rosie, runs the DoJ.
– Rosie is protected by Sessions.
I think we’re very slow on the uptake.
PDJT is the only one who can fix this but it means immediate replacement of Rosie by Sessions.
Sessions will refuse.
What then?
Back to a world managed by the crony elites, as was always going to happen.
I don’t know what game RR is playing, but I have an idea of what game the President is playing. It’s called ‘for keeps’.
You are going to need some evidence to support that belief one day.
God did not raise up President Trump so these weasels could continue to run amok. All in His time, treepers.
It’s all for our own good, ya know! The elites and their henchmen know what’s best for us! And it has nothing to do with hiding their own criminal/corrupt actions. /s
You know, listening to the tape again, Maria may not have identified the matter sufficiently for Gowdy to connect her question to the Awan matter. She never mentions Awan by name. Never Pakistan. Never the DWS laptop. Never the Becerra Dem Caucus server. She never even mentions Congress. She says the three IT brothers (I thought it was his wife plus other family members), getting paid 160K, accessing emails, and he draws a blank. So maybe a rare mis-step by the Money Honey?
That’s a truly amusing assertion.
We knew what she was talking about IMMEDIATELY but Gowdy pretends he didn’t.
Tickle my tummy again.
I won’t discount that possibility entirely, but I do recall watching that interview, and it was obvious to me what she was talking about.
I would like to think Gowdy is more up to speed than I am and this topic had been in the press a lot.
But it’s a possibility, I won’t deny that.
A friend at work had a wise motto hanging above his desk: “Good communication is not being able to be understood, it is being so clear it is not possible to be misunderstood”
.
“his wife”=Congressmen and Senators as he and his flyaway with a packed briefcase. Gift from taxpayers.
So Mueller can get the Tax records of the NRA , but Congress and five lawsuits couldn’t get the bank records of Fusion GPS
LikeLiked by 2 people
What exactly is Sundance trying to communicate with this post beyond the obvious that we are no longer a nation of laws. What am I missing? Is he not lumping Nunes and Goodlatte(which we already knew) with Gowdy, Chafetz, etc coverups?
Good people seem to hold out hope beyond reason. After all, the best predictor of the future is the past. This bullshit cycle has occurred so many times, I do not even know why I keep falling for it.
Why does everyone think Awan is a big fish? It’s DWS and above we want…
as another treeper said earlier–take a few winnamins and slowly back away from the ledge..
C’mon man! We have LEONIDAS!! We are SPARTANS! DONALD J. TRUMP WINS!! every.time.
Exactly.
If Awan got immunity, he didn’t get it in exchange for nothing. And as you correctly point out, there are MUCH bigger fish to fry.
But hey, let’s all light our hair on fire because there is no evidence…at all…the PDJT is winning this fight, is there? /s
Geez.
