Wild Crash at Macau Grand Prix F3 Race…

Seventeen-year-old German driver Sophia Floersch is conscious and has been transferred to hospital with spinal fractures after a horrific crash at the Macau Grand Prix F3 race – a season ending event of the best F3 drivers from around the world. Watch:
The Dallara-Mercedes went airborne and vertical while traveling backwards as a result from a tagged-wheel crash further down the straight. The Mercedes impacted the photographer’s stand in the vertical position at the Guia Circuit’s Lisboa bend on the fourth lap of Sunday’s Formula Three World Cup. [No word on whether any photographer was active at the impact point]
The crash is horrific, but several millisecond events likely saved her life. Ms. Floersch was going backwards when she struck the TOM’s car of Sho Tsuboi after becoming airborne at the corner; making impact vertical -slightly reducing velocity- and displacing energy.
The Newtonian luck of millisecond events is exponential to the small group behind the impact barrier. If Ms. Floersch Mercedes did not impact Sho Tsuboi’s car perfectly, at precisely the .00001 moment needed, those spectators would have been would have been in the direct line of travel…. Lot’s of angels at work there, with only four injuries.
Miracles abound in these latter days.
Fuel injection, fly by wire, ECU (electronic control unit) , if there’s a failure the default should be to kill the engine, the “throttle “ was obviously hung wide open, no tire smoke seen so far , brakes throttle and transmission are all fly by wire, crews are known to hack their own ecu, if I were an inspector the first thing I’m grabbing is that ecu!
I had the same thought, throttle wide open as the car was moving about 3 times faster than any of the others.
Is it possible that the reason she was going so fast was that she lost all downforce further down the straight just before the braking point rather than a stuck throttle? She went in the air (and backwards) at a point where she was full throttle?
Noticed same…
There’s “Failing to negotiate a curve,” and then there’s THIS…!
yup, grandmaintexas… she had an angel in her pocket.
That’s one heck of a flexible, steel beam and net barrier they had set up to stop her car.
Or … women drivers. /s
Never sit on the outside of a turn at any motorsport event. Hopefully all will be okay
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW!
Sundance, thanks for posting this view. Adding to the Angels looking out for her theme…..look at the opening in the building. Does it appear to you that her head would have landed in the open space of the building, greatly reducing chance of death or even more serious injury?
There’s a hundred small, unique and profoundly blessed granular sequences in this crash…. remove any single one and the outcome changes. Stunning actually. That’s what drew my interest to it….
I hadn’t noticed the open space that was in just the right place for her head to avoid hitting something more solid. And besides the car itself, all the little pieces of debris… any one of which could have destroyed one of the guys behind the fence.
If Sho Tsuboi (Yellow car) had been an inch in any other place, the Mercedes would not have generated the additional lift to rise slightly above the spectators (behind the barrier).
It’s incredible… really. Exponentially so…. the precise sequence that made this less tragic.
Exactly so, Sundance. Thanks for posting. Would not have known about it otherwise.
Yet more proof of guardian angels.
Watching this video, there were 3 under the car as it flew off the track. One each bailed left and right before the car came down, but the middle one did a duck and cover in place. He got up and stood by the car then grabbed a red flag and started waving it. Three very lucky people.
This is why i hate twitter. Laying in a hospital with a broken back, but she sends out a tweet. Sure she did.
What? Where are you getting that she sent this out? Truth is MAGA is the name on the Twitter account that tweeted her information.
How in the world she was going that fast is my question… no one else was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She tagged wheels w/ someone up-track in the straightaway. If you watch closely, she’s actually traveling backwards at the corner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see that SD, but look at the high speed she was traveling at compared to the other cars slowed down for the hard corner.
She must have literally run over the car that she tagged wheels with, like she was full throttle and didn’t let off or the throttle body stuck wide open.
Horrific… I hope she can walk again and live a normal life. Racing is a blast, with many risks involved.
Before the slowdown area for the turn the car in front of her slowed down prematurely due to to a yellow caution flag that should not have been out.
She tried to avoid him and take corrective action but hit the curb spinning her around and becoming airborne.
She was probably about 2 to 3 feet off the ground going backwards at 270 clicks when she hit the yellow car that sent her even higher and flipped her trajectory into a vertical position when she hit the wall with her head poking out to the wall.
That impact probably spread the forces out with that flexible photography stand and saved her life avoiding going into the Lisboa Hotel behind it.
Still the impact compressed her head and caused trama to her spine.
Better than being burned alive.
She definitely had angels on her side.
Thank you for posting a rational explanation of events leading up to the crash. I read this also of an explanation at motorsports.com.f3. It always seems better to get the facts before conjecturing what happened.
Macau is an incredibly dangerous street track.
Many a racing biker have been killed on its track.
It should be banned but people/race enthusiasts love the adrenaline from it.
Sheer crazy but to each their own I guess.
The one I can’t believe ANYONE is dumb enough to ride in is the Isle of Man race.
Sorry, are you speaking of the Isle of Man, off the coast of the UK, or Macau in Asia?
This is in response to churchmouse’s question (6:59pm)… there’s no “reply” link now. Anyway, I was responding to John mentioning bike racing, which just made me think of the annual race on Isle of Man (near UK)… it is CRAZY.
always watch the Isle of Man. Yeah, totally off the charts–always somone killed; plus you can’t understand a word they say.
Street races–never a good idea
…she still was at straightaway speed when tagged …the rest of the field ahead of her was slowed for the sharp corner … backward and airborne at full speed, she literally flew through them
Way too close to the corner to still be carrying that kind of speed, especially backward. There has to be something else involved in that amount of speed at the point of going airborne… throttle pedal or throttle body at wide open upon original impact.
Would be easy to see if the straightaway footage was available.
What the heck is a 17 year girl doing, driving an F3??? She can’t possibly have the experience and physical strength to this safely. More PC and headlines grabbing decisions no doubt.
Last week an eighteen year old male died while professional drag racing.
:More than a few 18 year old males have died while NON-professionally drag racing. The “in memorium” page used to be a standard part of high school yearbooks.
Rebels without a clue.
Many of the up-and-coming drivers in various classes of single-seaters and even GT cars are now in their teen years. They mostly come up through many years of carting. Peak reflexes and fearlessness. I watched an IMSA event on youtube recently, and when they interviewed a few of the winning drivers it made me feel like an old guy that should be yelling at the drivers “hey you kids, get off my lawn!”.
This is exactly my first thought. 17 in this type of car/race? Don’t you want some more experience in something a little slower/safer? What’s the hurry. Kind of like a 17yo trying to play in the NFL. Good luck..
Parents have to be consenting.
Yeah, but then I remembered watching “quarter midget” races years ago. Kids as young as FIVE in cars that can go a minimum of 30 MPH, and as high as 50.
I come from a culture where kids drove as soon as they could reach the gas pedal, and my brothers knew how to tinker with engines. We were what you call free-range children.
It’s called “looking for “Talent”.. Drivers whom are “fearless”, pushing to the limit.. Drovers thinking, (with new & improved safety devices) , again thinking they Will not die, or become disfigured.. Same thing that has happened in NA$CAR.. Younger & Younger drivers recruited into Top Tiers before “experience”..
Women were driving in F1 in the 70s.
I’m sorry but . . .
Why do I care about this?!
You’ll have to answer your own question since you are the one who decides what you care about.
So sorry you were forced to watch. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
My thoughts are with our military and especially with our fellow citizens near the Southern Border, Californians devastated by Democrat evildoers, and our fellow patriots nationwide.
Ain’t got time for European playboys (and playgirls).
Don’t pat yourself on the back too hard, you might pull something.
“My thoughts are with”
In case you have not noticed, this is a multi-dimensional site, which a substantial number of people find appealing. If that is not to your liking, perhaps you might be better served by spending time elsewhere (or at least not clicking on links outside of your narrow focus of interests). Tempus fugit.
James 4:14 Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.
In case you have not noticed, this is a multi-dimensional site for anyone to read and comment as he chooses. If that is not to your liking, perhaps you might be better served by spending time elsewhere (or at least not berating others whose comments are outside of your narrow focus of interests).
The better point may be that this is SD’s site, so he posits his interests. Most is political, but he often posts writings of other talents (like Menagerie’s today) and other subjects.
There’s no purpose in publicly snarking on SD about this, on his own post. If you have a suggestion for him, why not send an email? Let your preference be known.
In the meantime, do your best to skip over things you do not wish to read or watch. Life is too short to pretend you don’t have choices.
Thank you PJ. My response would have been less…charitable.
Your instincts are good. Upon reading talker2u’s post again, he should’ve been called out on this:
“In case you have not noticed, this is a multi-dimensional site for anyone to read and comment as he chooses.”
Oh my. Just wait until he/she realizes how wrong he/she is. The rules of engagement have recently been re-posted as a warning. 🙂
Yep, we’re just a bunch of freaks here in the Treehouse. In fact, as I was watching this, my only thoughts were, “I sure hope this girl is okay… I’m SO tired of pretending to care about those people in the California fires!”
Seriously?
We have a rash of posters now who criticize PTrump for doing this when he should have been doing that. I guess they don’t think Sundance can walk and chew gum at the same time, either.
A:
1. Because as Sundance points out, the outcome of this crash was an act of Divine intervention. In fact, it can legitimately be said that someone SHOULD have died as a result of this crash, and it is a legitimate miracle that no one was killed.
2. Most of us Treepers are HIGHLY concerned with the Divine and anything to do with God, his graces, and his mercies. We appreciate that Sundance would spotlight an incident like this to remind us that we are ALL loved and watched over by loving and grace-filled forces unseen by us.
3. If you don’t care, fine. Please consider simply not posting when you don’t have anything to add, like now.
To be concerned with the Divine means, to begin with, not to endanger human life . . . others’ as well as your your own.
You ever played baseball? I can tell you right now, a 90mph pitch is most DEFINITELY life-endangering. (And the only way to even have a chance at hitting it is if you DON’T think about that.) And as for “others”… yeah, it’s not at all uncommon to hit a line-drive into the stands.
Well said. That there were no deaths is truly a miracle. Wishing the intrepid young lady a full recovery, with God’s blessing!
And even if there weren’t any “miraculous” aspects to this, it would still be worth calling our attention to. A VERY unique wreck, even among those of us who’ve seen hundreds in racing. So what exactly is wrong with taking a short break from “politics” once in awhile? I just don’t get the concern…
“Why do I care about this?”
I don’t know – why did you click on the thread and scroll down to comment?
Uh… alrighty then…
Prayers that this young woman is not now a quadriplegic and will recover from this most terrifying event of her young life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, She WILL be racing next year.. Watch, and Hailed as a “Hero”..
This is why I made my kids wait until they were 18 to drive.
That and the fact that I crashed my parents car doing 100 on a city street when I was 16. Yes, I am lucky and very grateful to be alive. Some kids don’t get a 2nd chance. I sure hope this beautiful girl gets hers.
What does a 17 year old know about driving let alone driving a really, really fast car surrounded by other fast cars? Ask any insurance company about how stupid teenagers are in cars. This sounds like that industry is trying to open up into the “women’s market” by allowing a 17 year old girl to risk everyone’s lives. Stupid people.
Yes, there are forces at work that teenagers just can’t comprehend. There is also the fact that kids just think they are invincible at that age. They don’t understand how precious and fragile life can be.
European children are brought up on go kart courses with their parents’ supervision.
Commiserations on your car accident as a teenager. I, too, am glad that you are alive.
She is European. Likely she has been karting since she was 5 or 6 and progressed to open wheel cars at 12 or 13. Men now are driving in Formula 1 at 18 or 19 years of age. I don’t know anything about this driver, I stopped following car racing 5 years ago when my daughter was born.
Thank you.
The young woman didn’t just start driving at age 16.
That’s WHY Racing Organizations WANT these Kids, Pushing the Limits & FEARLESS..
I’m not sure what you mean, but Europeans start going around go kart tracks, smaller versions of professional courses, at a young age.
So when you say ‘fearless’, I can readily agree because that’s how they are brought up.
The meaning of the first part of your sentence about why racing organisations want these youngsters, is less clear.
Because these young folks think they are ‘immune” or invincible , We we Not all that way when WE were that age? I know I was.. Without regard to what may happen.. Hence,, “Pushing the limits”..
THINK,, as you get older, you are “Wiser” ,, Did you care about “living” as a Kid, (you don’t THINK that will happen to me).. well,, they feel “invincible”…
Sorry, but my point remains that European children ride little go carts on fairly lengthy tracks at the weekends and on holidays.
Their parents are on hand to coach and to support them.
The racing teams are not there to exploit the drivers. All parties know what they are getting into: team management, drivers, parents. Yes, risk is involved. Everyone knows that.
Rest assured, I will certainly pray for this young woman’s speedy recovery in a horrific accident, which doesn’t happen every day.
You can read more about the latest here:
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/formula-3-accident-sophia-floersch-among-five-injured-in-macau-f3-crash-a3993046.html
And here is a tweet from Sophia Floersch:
Yeah, my sons used to be pretty good skaters. A couple times they tried to teach me how to do some “simple tricks” (yeah right!). And even though I was a lot younger and in much better shape at the time, I just found it nearly impossible to even try. It took a lot of courage for me to just RIDE the board, let alone do what they wanted me to try. “Okay, now do…” whatever… but I couldn’t even bring myself to try it (kickflip, ollie, whatever). I still can’t figure out where they got the nerve to do some of that stuff.
Horrific!!
What a crash………..bet that got the adrenalin flowing!
Quote:
“The speed-trap figure before the Lisboa braking area shows that she was travelling at 276.2km/h (171.6mph).”
That no one was killed in this accident is an honest-to-goodness heavenly miracle. 🙏🏼✨✝️
Also….
“Both drivers, plus two photographers and a marshal, were taken to hospital following the accident on lap four of the grand prix, shortly after a safety car restart.
Tsuboi was admitted to hospital with lumbar pain and will undergo further examination.
The marshal, Chan Cha In, suffered a laceration of the face, abrasion of his upper abdomen wall and a fractured jaw.
Photographer Chan Weng Wang sustained a liver laceration and is being observed in hospital, with fellow photographer Hiroyuki Minami suffering a concussion and likewise under observation.”
And…
“Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou, who was following Floersch at the time of the accident, explained that it was due to yellow caution lights flashing on the straight.
“First of all it was such a scary moment,” said the Prema Powerteam driver.
“Coming after Mandarin [the preceding right-hand kink], I saw the yellow, but I think it was just a mistake by the organisers’ station.
“Sophia was really close to Jehan, so when Jehan braked early she had no time to react.
“She hit Jehan’s right-rear, and that spun her around straight into Lisboa, and she flew into the other car.
The incident was investigated by the stewards, who ruled that “no individual drive was wholly or predominantly responsible for the collision”.
https://www.motorsport.com/f3/news/floersch-spinal-fracture-macau-injury-report/3216291/?nrt=58
Whoa! That is NOT what I expected to see when I started the video. I expected a major smash-up, but NOT something that looked like a rocket flying through the air out of nowhere. And you’re right, Sundance, MAJOR miracles going on there.
(Oh, but… 17?!)
When two tires going in the same direction contact each other, it can get ugly fast. While under caution on a 1/2 mile oval several of us were being waved forward several spots after a wreck we were not involved in (if you’re not in the wreck, you will be placed back in your spot). As I was passing one car (maybe 30-35mph) he inadvertently started to scrub his tires (turning the wheel back and forth to clean and generate some heat back into the tire). His left front made enough contact with my right rear that it catapulted me from the bottom of the track, over him, and I landed against the outside wall. I was fine, only a bent axle, easy fix fortunately.
We were talking after the race and I quote from him, “Holy crap! One minute your next to me, the next I’m looking at the bottom of your car.” It happened so fast that I remember coming up next to him and then I could not figure out how I was now looking at the field coming toward me. Even now, I have no recollection of the small gap in time. And this was under caution.
These F cars literally fly towards a corner and brake hard going in. If two car’s wheels tagged just prior to braking, milliseconds matter, it is entirely possible for her to end up like that. Yes, it’s freak, but definitely probable. Also, race cars are designed to “suck” to the ground. Any break in that suction will be disastrous, period. She was at speed, suction broke, all bets off, she’s now a missile.
Fortunately, there were no deaths.
“race cars are designed to “suck” to the ground.”
At one point in time, perhaps 10-15 years ago (the rules are constantly changing), a F1 car could aerodynamically generate (at speed) more downforce than the car weighed. For example, theoretically a 1500 lb. race car generating 2000 lbs. of downforce at 175 mph could enter a suitable large tunnel and climb the wall and run upside down for a little while, offsetting the force of gravity.
The lift off speed of many commercial airliners is around 130 mph. The problem of aerodynamic race cars becoming airborne has long been a problem at NASCAR events. Years ago there were pop-up roof flaps installed that automatically deployed under certain conditions. This disrupted the high speed airflow and helped alleviate such instances when a car would get turned around.
You are correct. I remember when NASCAR did that. Couple of Daytona Coke Zero 400’s ago we were 8 rows up from where Austin Dillion finally came to a stop. Crap everywhere.
Remember Rusty Wallace’s crash? https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=TZz_WN7mcXI
Whoops sorry that was Tonie’s crash.. Heres Rusty Wallace.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=RnBRgC_btW0
After all the really nasty-looking Nascar (and other) crashes I’ve seen, I just didn’t quite understand Earnhardt’s. I mean, even now… I watch it, and just have trouble seeing how he was killed in that. As far as crashes go, that one just didn’t seem like a big deal.
Yeah, like here…. this dude was literally in airplane takeoff mode for a couple seconds.
Yup. The Mark Weber and Peter Dumbreck airborne Mercedes race cars at LeMans years ago are hard to forget. Modern high-end race cars are essentially upside-down aircraft wings, with the “lift” forcing them down onto the track so that the tires can get better traction. Once the laminar flow under the smooth-bottomed car is disturbed the “wing” becomes more of a dry-leaf tossed by the wind. And of course, once airborne (as in this Macao F3 accident) the car is simply a ballistic projectile.
Unbelievably, the Mercedes team relived this nightmare several times over a few days, finally retiring from the sport.
In 1999 Dumbreck escaped uninjured from a violent crash during the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans race when his No. 5 Mercedes-Benz CLR somersaulted into the woods at about 300 km/h (190 mph). An aerodynamic design flaw caused the front of the car to rise and then flip without any external contact; Mark Webber had already suffered similar crashes in the No. 4 car during the Thursday night practice and the Saturday morning Warm-up. The remaining No. 6 car was retired immediately, and the team withdrew from all other planned entries in endurance racing and the American Le Mans Series. (Wikipedia)
I think here we have the difference between this wreck and the NY limo wreck that killed all 20. Energy dissipation through stuff flying off vs everything solid and only thing moving were the people.
I was expecting your typical multi car pileup, not a hypersonic missile. Amazing nobody died.
Those cats behind the barrier we scramblin for their life, outta there like a covey of Quail.
Wow! That was a hell of a wreck.
Open wheel racing is dangerous as hell. If the wheels touch, one or both of the cars go flying.
Open cockpit – same. You are protected but something like a tire can still hit you on the head. eg Ayrton Senna, RIP.
NASCAR is plenty dangerous for me.
Or a fire extinguisher (Tom Pryce)… though in that particular case, the death of the driver seemed almost secondary to what happened to the rescue worker. 😦
I’ll say…
I guess they don’t have HIPPA regulations in Macao…
Neither does the VA…
Symptoms: Back Pain
You don’t say!!
I was unaware those cars had jetpacks.
Women of any age have no business in auto racing or politics.
I would say NO, but look at Danica Patrick, Or John Forces Daughter, Courtney Force, Christine Beckers,, They have as much chance as ANY guy..
Courtney Force👍 Christine Beckers👍 Danica…uhmmm not so much.🏴🏴🏴
Yeah, or just driving in general. Actually, they do make pretty good sammiches though! (I hope my friends here, especially Puddy, allows me this one joke without slapping me around too much. 🙂 )
🤔🤡🤡🤡
Thankfully there weren’t grandstands with fans at the point of impact, or this thing may have been added to the list of worst ever. As far as ones I’ve seen since I’ve followed racing, it would probably be the Salt Walther Indy wreck (that whole day was MESSED UP). But of course nothing will (hopefully!) ever compare to one a little before my time, at ’55 Le Mans.
I’ve been a motorsport fan my whole life. I grew up around it. I don’t remember ever seeing anything quite like this, that was the worst example of “driving” possible.
I’m a believer but do not “practice”. No one would define me as being overly religious. I have had personal unexplainable things happen to me that I 100% believe were a result of some divine or angelic intervention. I’ve had an adrenaline moment where I lifted half a car during an ice storm to save my family. But I do wonder at times. Putting a 17 year old in an F3 is dumb (in my opinion). Or maybe that is on purpose. No one can understand God’s reason for letting the accident happen, or his reasons for keeping everyone alive. I struggle with situations like this where he is given credit for a positive outcome but no blame for the inputs. I find myself believing this was just a set of circumstances that happened. Logically, and not in a negative way, if He has a plan one has to conclude his plan is for every bit of the story. Or, does he only concern Himself with outcomes? There was an accident. She lived as He deemed it so. Had she died, He deemed it so. Because she lived, we thank Him? Perhaps, her dying was part of His plan and we should thank Him?
Not trying to start a fight, just thinking. Lots of folks thanking God for not dying in the CA wild fires. Did He choose you not to die? Why did He choose a horrific fire? Maybe, He did both. Maybe, He did neither.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good points… some really deep, philosophical points. I’ve had the same questions many times during my life. And I can even point to a few other instances just where racing is concerned, where instead of something almost miraculous happening where people live, there are “freak accidents” where people die. (The Tom Pryce double tragedy is one such event.) I think this is a real interesting subject to discuss, but it depends on who’s doing the talking. I’ve been in discussions, even “debates”, with people before that have been great, and everyone comes out feeling better about each other. But unfortunately I’ve been in some that have turned into shouting matches. So… ya never know… 😉
Wow…
