Famous for his GOPe role within the “shameful seven” Senator Roy Blunt (U-DC) appears on Fox News to discuss the action priorities of a new senate. Blunt has been rewarded and advanced by the Decepticon leadership to new power within the chamber.

Similar to the conversation with Liz Cheney, Roy Blunt speaks to the importance of military spending. [*Important National Security notation*: To the Decepticons, the use of military deployed leverage is viewed as a better option than using U.S. economic leverage (Trump approach); because when President Trump deploys U.S. economic leverage it can impact the Decepticon’s Wall Street donors and K-Street lobbyists.]

