Sunday Talks: Decepticon Roy Blunt Discusses *NEW* Senate Priorities…

Famous for his GOPe role within the “shameful seven” Senator Roy Blunt (U-DC) appears on Fox News to discuss the action priorities of a new senate. Blunt has been rewarded and advanced by the Decepticon leadership to new power within the chamber.
Similar to the conversation with Liz Cheney, Roy Blunt speaks to the importance of military spending. [*Important National Security notation*: To the Decepticons, the use of military deployed leverage is viewed as a better option than using U.S. economic leverage (Trump approach); because when President Trump deploys U.S. economic leverage it can impact the Decepticon’s Wall Street donors and K-Street lobbyists.]
Clearly with them, any concern for the lives and limbs of American troops very much takes a back seat to whatever is most lucrative to their own bank accounts.
Our blood. Their guts.
Feral, keep reminding us of the doublespeak used for so long by Roy Blount and his ilk.
“Decepticon” a name that will stick.
We need a 3rd party. I know, I know – its hard to do; it’ll never work; blah-blah-blah.
You have to start somewhere. Its obvious what we have now isn’t working…..too many on our side are on the take – IMHO.
Rather than a 3 Party… Trump needs to complete his (hostile) takeover of the GOP.
rumpole2: Which is exactly what the RNC has been trying to prevent.
The mainstream & pop-culture media goes into Legit-Nuke mode when any American citizen – politician or not – attempts to start an organization that sets the necessary goals for that organization to be successful with voters such as ourselves.
Remember the worldwide freakout at Charlottesville over saving a statue?
White Nationalists, KKK, Nazis… you name it.
Reality gets buried quickly.
His ‘takeover’ just got taken over with the last election.
I dont think so.
Keep in mind that the “norm” is for President’s party to lose seats in House (and Senate). Trump reversed the “norm” and so did well in that sense,
Also it’s more than just “Cognitive dissonance” resolution to see the GOP losing the House as a GOOD thing. The House was NOT performing to help Trump for past 2 years anyway. Now that the Dems control it can’t be that much worse. The fact that the Dems have control means that they OWN it.. and own all it’s negatives.
People are upset aboit the House probes into corruption will stop.. but personally I see them as a big fat nothing anyway.. resulting in a REPORT and not criminal indictments.
So… it’s all good….. provided the DoJ starts to function now.
I’m with you except we will have to listen to Mad Max’s constant threats. My hope is that she is caught padding her and her husband’s pockets. Schiffty for brains will handcuff Nunez. Hopefully our Very Special Genius will get fed up and release unredacted files to expose all the Schiff that went on under Obummer, Commie, Lyin’ Brennan, Clap-trap, the DOJ/FBI criminals.
I really do NOT share the enthusiasm about releasing unredacted files??
“Exposing” more documents (making them public) does NOT advance things at all?
If these documents contain EVIDENCE… then it can be acted on NOW… whether they are made public or not. In fact… if these documents are real evidence of criminal activity.. then it makes no sense to make them public while a criminal investigation is ongoing
Withheld files are also LEVERAGE until prosecutions or releases are used to employ it.
I am not very enthusiastic about the new buzz word “leverage” either 🙂
As used it amounts to the same old “55D Chess” excuse.. simply rebranded as “leverage”
The game is not “Chess” and there is little evidence of “leverage” being used in some strategic way. All I see is hopeless people in CYA mode… “sticking to the plan” to run out the clock.
Not true, He landed important governors and got a couple of more dedicated senators, and let’s not forget all the Gop-ettes that fled the house. I don’t think he did bad for the midterms, set himself up to retake the house, more house demonRats will be exposed, and he lands a stronger senate in 2020… If these neocons are interested in getting the wall built within the next two years, that will be positive. and China, Britain will go well, and tariffs go his way, add a few more nationalistic countries that spring up, and conservative judgeship numbers increase; all’s well that ends well.
What we need is a second party.
Honestly, at this point I hate all these Fockers. Cold anger needs to turn to Hot anger and they ALL need to be voted out.
Or, we start over.
We have made progress on our side during the last 15 years or so.
Ex: Congressman Ralph Hall was primaried out by John Ratcliffe 4 years ago. Ralph Hall was over the age of 90 but running for re-election because he wanted to set an unbeatable record for oldest serving congressman.
We needed to clean out the dead wood. There is more to go.
Rep. Ratcliffe has a set of cajones behind that 1,000-watt smile and ND degree.
Let’s hope both sets are put to good use.
Seeing GOPe types such as Liz Cheney and Roy Blount hop in front of the cameras to espouse their establishment philosophy is all the reminder that I need not tense up so badly at the idea that Pa looney leftie such as Sinema is in the senate (however briefly) instead of Martha McSally. Sinema does not get to caucus with the Republican senators. She does not get to dilute the MAGA agenda from within the fold. I see a GOP form of a resistance movement that will form around Romney in the senate and Liz Cheney in the house. I hope Mitch can keep the “R” senators from Flake-ing out.
All you have to know about the state of the GOP senate is to look how they all voted for the Corker amendment giving Obama a blank corruption check. That vote alone should have eliminated Sessions for consideration in any position in Trump administration and the past two years would have been what President Trump intended in MAGA.
What is really needed is to completely do away with K Street. No lobbying of any kind should be permitted. All corporate donations to any party should be banned by law.
Only donations from private citizens with a $500 maximum should be allowed.
All donations must be made by US citizens and only one donation per person permitted. This action would clean the majority of the crooks out of both parties. Could this ever happen???
Nope.
As long as the foxes are in charge of the hen house? Even Obummer is into the K Street scene with his puppeteer Soros.
“I spent thirty-three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle-man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
– Smedley D. Butler, “War is a Racket”: The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier
Roy Blunt was identified in 2007 as being paid off by foreign actors. Search “Sibel Edmonds deposition” on Youtube. Keep in mind she is under oath. It is the second video (I think the deposition is broken up into 3 separate videos).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add the link to make a difference.
Blunt has several golden tickets to cash in when he joins the rest of his familia on K Street.
It’s a sickness. This obsessive attempt to construct bogus greed narratives requires a serious amount of deep driving into fantasy land. Twisting reality to fit pre-determined narratives is alarming, especially when done by conservatives and Christians.
The far-left is obsessed with greed. An irrational belief that many individuals & families have too much wealth that was gained out of greed and exploitation at the detriment of the wider society. But the right is also obsessed with greed. An irrational belief that many corporations and politicians have too much wealth that was gained out of greed and exploitation to the detriment of the wider society and nation states.
This obsession with greed is blinding people. It’s filling their minds full of untruths and filling their hearts full of sin. Everyone who has embraced this sinful behaviour, whether they be on the far-left or right, will be held responsible. The kingdom is close to collapse. It’s under a massive ideological attack by the far-left. If the kingdom falls due to people obsessing about greed, and directing attention away from the real threat, then they will be going somewhere real hot.
They also want a military budget that facilitates the ongoing deep state ratlines that fund illegal wars and terror groups(ISIS, Al Qaeda) under the color of law. These scum are using our venerated military to their greedy globalist illicit ends and using our good will for our service members against them.
Just the thought of this makes me duck to my stomach.
I’m going to start tagging these Uniparty scum in everything I can with #ExposeTheDecepticons
