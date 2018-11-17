President Trump Surveys The Horror in Paradise, CA: “I Think People Have Seen The Light”…

President Trump is in Paradise, California, with Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom to review the absolute horror as the death toll from the worst wildfire in California history continues to climb. Up to a thousand people are still missing.
President Trump carefully couches his anger and delivers remarks at 01:15
Advertisements
Jerry Brown blamed the Russians
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fake News, as far as many here in CA are concerned Brown is a murderer along with his friendly environmentalists who blocked lumbering the forests, by wanting to leave it to “nature” and to ignorant to know (but probably did know) that dead wood or dead trees can put themselves on fire and fires breed winds, and it just keeps growing. They also didn’t want any trees removed near PG&E wires/etc. So many lost everything including their lives dying a most horrible death and no apologies from the democrats at all. And now Brown was blaming Trump! We need real fed workers in these forests as we have in parks, and no more of our money to the new governor to waste as just as bad or more than Brown. These workers will be real fed park people for real forests/parks and we will save a lot of money this way. 6 billion a year to CA and no results. Now come and get rid of this being a sanctuary state and cities that we did NOT vote to any sanctuary of illegals! Crimes happening every where but they are hiding the fact that most are by illegals. Maybe and probably those 6 fires in SF causing adding to the noxious smoke both north (mostly) and south, causing illnesses and closing of various offices.
LikeLiked by 11 people
High-speed rail to nowhere is more important. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump threw a bone to Moonbeam when he said no one could have ever expected this to happen. But both Jerry and Gavin look angry that they have to play nice with the man they despise the most to get help. Interesting dynamic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There wasn’t enough time for it to be “Trump’s fault” even if it had been established beyond all doubt that global warming was causing wildfires in California.
What’s it been, maybe a year and a half maximum, since he pulled out of the Paris agreement?
Governor Brown, had we stayed in, was going to sit and wait for US money to be given to Africa somehow, and that some undetermined actions there were going to subsequently reverse the change in climate. In a little over a year this was supposed to happen.
That doesn’t even begin to make sense.
Also, Brown has had over a year to mitigate the damage he thinks is happening because of global warming. What’s he done?
He’s going to watch his state burn in a snit?
LikeLike
Finland?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who knew? We used to be the leader in Forest Management but the Greens have gone insane…The Native Indians always spoke of the need to bring balance to the forests…man can live in nature without precaution development and knowledge!
LikeLiked by 18 people
I keep thinking about what Camille Paglia said recently:
But politics cannot fill the gap. Society, with which Marxism is obsessed, is only a fragment of the totality of life. As I have written, Marxism has no metaphysics: it cannot even detect, much less comprehend, the enormity of the universe and the operations of nature. Those who invest all of their spiritual energies in politics will reap the whirlwind. The evidence is all around us—the paroxysms of inchoate, infantile rage suffered by those who have turned fallible politicians into saviors and devils, godlike avatars of Good versus Evil. https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/11/12/camille-paglia-social-justice-has-become-a-pseudo-religion/
LikeLiked by 15 people
I LOVE Camille Paglia. Just got two of her books including the newest. She is truly one amazing woman. I have to get the DVD edition of “Basic Instinct” with her commentary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true Publius.
I have just one small difference of opinion with Pres Trump.
In this video Pres Trump said “nobody could have thought this would have happened”.
People who live in these forests have been begging for proper management ( cutting down of dead trees and clearing of underbrush).
They have been almost promising that something exactly like this fire was going to happen.
The small town of Paradise sounds like it was turned into a death trap.
None of this needed to happen at this level of death and destruction.
Forests catch on fire, that is a fact.
If you live near them your property might burn down.
But with proper care and management at least people do not usually die.
California seems to be run and managed by a bunch of 8th graders.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Forests NEED TO catch fire. Some trees can only grow IF they go through fire.
For once and for all, we do not control the environment, it controls us. Such hubris. We can only mitigate nature in our small corners of the landscape.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is. It’s pure stupidity they live in desert areas, build homes in the woods, without proper forest managment for decades. Winds, someone starts a fire, the winds blow, and there it goes. Do they even allow power companies to clear cut and remove large overgrown trees? Here in South Carolina they do all the time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The power company does so here in Oklahoma due to winter. Frozen tree branches in the wind break power lines. It costs less to do this, than to restore power in the dead of winter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Aw shucks, …If you want to talk pure stupidity, how stupid is it for people to build their homes on S. Carolina’s many barrier islands, and then expect the Feds to pay for them when a hurricane rips them down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m watching a huge development go up on Charleston Harbor next to the Ravenel bridge. The builders and architects must have had to adjust their measurements, as the foundation of the huge office building had to be reinforced when one side got too close to the edge of the embankment or plateau it’s sitting on. Even though they have a new concrete brick wall being put into place on that side, I’m guessing there will be a lot of additional reinforcement necessary to keep it from failing.
You can drive around this area and see lots of wide open space where buildings can be built, but the most desirable lots are usually relatively small, irregular, and close to the water, and so a few tricks are necessary to shoehorn a profitable business complex into those lots.
In California where I lived for 26 years, the desert brush contains a fluid that keeps the plants alive through long hot dry spells, but when those plants catch fire, they burn very long and hot. Some of the worst fires are in canyons where you can get a backdraft effect. Very dangerous.
LikeLike
I thought the same thing when I heard that remark. However I think it was more likely just a euphemism on his part, maybe even a slight troll to the authorities who have now “seen the light”, which probably reveals his true intent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know what you mean, I did seem a little out of character for Pres Trump who usually is right on the button when it comes to a situation that he must deal with in our Country.
LikeLike
He may have meant it as excusing the people who had homes out there. He may be saying no, they shouldn’t have known better.
LikeLike
@coloradochloe
EXACTLY RIGHT!
There are none so blind who will not see!
LikeLike
You’re giving them way too much credit. 8th graders are much smarter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
5th grade then Ken L?
LikeLike
I know preschoolers who have more common sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did PR work for a California Central Valley Supervisor candidate and a big part of her platform was forest management. I studied her more well-funded/connected opponent and he did not address the issue at all. My client advocated for exactly what President Trump said: clearing the dead underbrush and forest floors. It’s been a discussion that locals have been having amongst themselves for a long time, but nothing is ever done. My client did not prevail in the election. Funny how that works here in Cali.
Forest fire is a complex issue involving bad water policy, forest management and defunding vital fire prevention equipment. It’s really the governments here that have created this hell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are so right skifflegirl, forest management is a complex issue that requires research, fieldwork and then the ability to make decisions and follow them through.
None of California’s leaders seem to have half a brain between them so I am not surprised.
What makes this fire so horrific and probably tied up in legal action until the cows come home is the avoidable loss of life.
When I read about how deliberately the forests were mis-managed and then how the town of Paradise was turned into a death trap this will be in courts for decades.
I hope some state elected officials go to jail.
This is murder.
LikeLiked by 5 people
RE: Pres Trump said “nobody could have thought this would have happened”.
“this” would be “Re-Electing Idiot Politicians who allowed and even triggered these fire traps to grow unabated … and didn’t give a damn about protecting either their citizens or their environment”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep – that sheds some light on the topic.
LikeLike
It’s recorded that here in the Pacific Northwest prior to the arrival of Europeans in the 19th century, Indians would start fires when fire didn’t occur naturally every 5 years or so. The Indians wanted to clear the understory of scrubby growth and debris, contemporary photographs of the stands of trees when pioneers entered the Oregon Territory are quite remarkable for immense old trees spread far apart with park-like spaces between them. Of course that’s all long gone now, though some tiny pockets of “old-growth” forest remain here and there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Publius, and as I have said, I moved here n 1960 and no fires, but when the democrats took over we get fires, and allow aliens, and declaring sanctuary cities, the whole state is a mess and dangerous in so many ways. Over 1/2 million have already left and I see houses constantly saying they are selling their homes and leaving CA. Taxes to the nth degree, housing unaffordable so many without the money for any living space and no empathy or sympathy from the very rich to stop this garbage because apart from the smoke, they have big money and can be out of state. Several, however, have lost their homes, cars (and some were more anxious to remove their cars than the house and fixtures!), but hey they are uber rich and keep rebuilding in the wrong area like the hills in Santa Barbara. Our portion has wanted to secede and they have turned us down twice. We are the portion that want a real state of laws and be a part of our the USA without them. However, we have the agriculture and water (which Brown took and let it run into the ocean), skiing area, and more so they would have no access without our permission. We need help to get this done but not sure if the feds or WH can help us do this. I keep telling anyone thinking of visiting SF, DON’T because or crimes such as rapes, robberies and murders, but also if you have a car and want to park, it must be by card and it costs $3.75 an hour! Rip off city. I have to go there every 4 mos. and dread it every time. We used to go a lot for Christmas displays, lunches or dinners, theatre, but no more. Downtown is full of caca, urine, and actual sex on the sidewalks! You will also see many tents along streets or sidewalks or under bridges of the homeless and leeches.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow!
LikeLike
The S.F. Poop Patrol each make around $185K a year:
http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/san-fran-poop-patrollers-make-185000-wages-and-benefits/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And when they hose the poo off the streets it doesn’t go into the sewage treatment plant. It ends up in SF bay.
LikeLike
I didn’t think of that. SUCH a travesty what Democrats have done to this State that was once the most beautiful of them all and still grows most of the produce all of us eat across USA.
LikeLike
I have heard that in some ways, California is becoming the poorest state in the U.S.
LikeLike
To start the rebuilding process…the first thing that should be discarded are the to communist idiots that PT is having to bit his tongue to deal with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Completely agree, Bob, as they are the source of all CA’s problems top down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Publius, even Mexico does it right. The democrats in this state have not and I doubt that Newsom will do anything better because he is a big part of the problem. Many, many voted for Cox and not for Newsom, but you know the aliens are allowed to vote so Cox could not win. I expect nothing but complaining and wanting more of our money and I say no more, get Park personnel here to take over and we will save billions with them here. These are OUR forests so I think Trump should get this done and the sooner the better. You can be sure that both Brown and Newsom are very wealthy but they didn’t lose a darn thing and live in mansions and raise their noses to the citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about instead of park personnel (federal employees), the state of CA sell some land to private owners to decide what they want to do with the land. Privatize it …You might see true management if people don’t want their investments going up in smoke. Just a thought, I truly dont know the answer. Its just sich a shame and a waste of life, homes and natual beauty. Where I live (Black Hills area) we had a fire two summers ago, this fall we drove around and did some sight seeing….it’s still so barren and lonesome looking with black sticks on a curving hill….recovery takes time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lined if “Forest Management Guidelines and Practices for Finland, Sweden and Norway”. Yes, it looks like they take it seriously. Brown looked clueless when POTUS referenced Finland. Brown is directly responsible for the deaths of many of these people.
Look at POTOS total disgust with Brown starting at 3:08.
http://www.fefr.org/files/attachments/publications/ir_11.pdf
LikeLike
It speaks volumes that the soon-to-be new Governor Newsome had nothing to say. He would have had to thank the President for coming and helping and he’d rather swallow his own tongue.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That was SHOCKING! Nothing to say. Moonbeam looked as though Dad caught him wrecking the house.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, he seemed like he was distancing himself from the President until he saw the cameras were rolling, then he put on his serious face and moved closer to the President. But his body language when the President was speaking said it all.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fruads, both of them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That duo should be absolutely ashamed. My heart breaks for the loss of so many and so much. May God be with all those affected by this horrible disaster.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen. Unspeakable. Devastating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would have liked to have seen VSG PDJT grab both of those knucklehead-loser’s by the back of collars and knock their heads together a la Moe from the Three Stooges, resulting in an empty coconut sound.
It is because of THEIR way of thinking and their Progressive policies that this disaster occured!!
Once the dead are recovered and respectfully laid to rest, I hope that PT holds them to account!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Citizens of California need to hold Moonbeam and Gavin accountable. Recall Gavin. The videos I have seen reflect two criminals devoid of emotion, totally apathetic to the disaster in the State under their stewardship.
Until Californians accept responsibility for their politicians and take positive actions to better manage their State, no one can help them help themselves. Nor should we.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB, frankly that what most of us think – Brown and his environmentalists are the cause of these fires by taking our money and doing nothing letting NATURE take care of the land. They are the villains and the coming new governor is the same and of course would say nothing because the plan won’t change. This has to be done by this administration and our hired Congress members.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just heard that we have spent around $6B in the last few years to assist with these tragedies.
While the money is nothing compared to the lives of our fellow citizens, this is just not a sustainable, humane way to deal with these occurrances.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t overlook the elephant which is so obvious….
I would imagine Gavin Newsome felt awkward standing next to the father of the man his ex wife is sleeping with….
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s Gavin Newsom – no “e” at the end.
Having said that, what does Gavin’s ex have to do with this at all???!!!!!
Many, MANY people have died, more than a thousand others are missing. Show them some respect…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please forgive me for misspelling his name…..I actually went by the way Sundance spelled it (maybe you’ll forgive him too?!?).
And I thought I was being respectful by making an excuse for Governor Elect Gavin Newsom’s FRIGID VIBES toward President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the frigid vibes from the commie duo is because Trump chewed each a new one because their ridiculous environmental policies got people killed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is my hope. That President Trump lit into these two pathetic criminals. Highlighted the obvious neglect in not managing forests. And don’t even bring up the total BS climate change argument.
The shear number of totally catastrophic fires in California the past two years is unmatched by like numbers in other States. Government of California is a failure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cuppa Covfefe, What does Honest Abbey making a true statement have to do with the respect of the dead and/or missing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Respect for Brown or Newsome………. not a freaking chance. Brown ruined California and NEWSOME is a low life hack
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. I was thinking that too, but I doubt he cares, he’s a cereal cheater who puts himself before everyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katie, we need the EPA here to review the whole miserable areas and make sure the rules are followed and idiocy is gone.
LikeLike
The only thing the EPA needs is to be disbanded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder of the reason is Newsrooms X is dating POTUS son. AWKWARD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newsroom…lol, spellcheck..
LikeLike
Newsome’s a COWARD without a leadership gene in his body.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, it was great, Trump cut to the chase… no Anthropogenic Climate Change… it was all “forest management” – very true -.and the Environmentalist groups… well, they’ll have to learn too.
He just dropped a hydrogen bomb on the politics of Moonbeam and the Adulterer.
Truly, need to clear those forests, build more dams, use locally available resources (oil, NG, nuclear) resources to generate power instead of laying out heroically long transmission lines over extremely hard/expensive to maintain distances.
No more Climate Change Crap, no more excuses, no more Gaians, time to get if fixed!
Stay tuned, though, environazi lawsuits against the Feds in 3, 2, 1….
LikeLiked by 12 people
That costs serious money and there are more important projects, like trains. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Environazis have a lot to answer for and a lot of blood on their hands.
Here in the state of Victoria in Australia, we had similar tragic fires about 12 years ago. One property owner had cleared a firebreak around his home, was charged on enviro regulations by zealots and fined $500,000. He refused to pay and court case was pending.
Then a vicious fire swept through the area, wiping out whole towns, killing about 150 people (from memory).
This property owners home WAS THE ONLY ONE LEFT UNTOUCHED by the fire.
Yet…..yet, the environazis continued with their court case against this man after the fires.
Unbelievable ha?
They do the same with dam management. They changed all the guidelines on environmental grounds despite decades of proven good management. The Brisbane floods of 2011 (in which my 10 acre property was left under 6 feet of water) was made more tragic because of the new enviro rules and guidelines.
Progressive environazis are evil people who value snails and slugs more than human life.
They are the biggest enemy of civilization.
LikeLike
The optics broadcast by the nonchalants of those two punk governors to me are “I hate your ass but give me the money”
LikeLiked by 24 people
Mike- NAILED IT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump has a strong presence, and sleazy people like these two shrink away from it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They will continue to spout their crap once Pres. Trump is back in Washington.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They really had no class. They looked like they wanted to be anywhere in the world but there with POTUS. Like teenagers, really.
LikeLike
And Brown says (paraphrasing): “…and the Feds will give us money; (long pause) a lot of money…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“And Brown says”
I like how he was quick to add the word “woman power” after he had realized that he had used the word “manpower”. Just have to make sure that your all “PC” now that you know the cameras and microphones are turned on. (0:03:00 – 0:03:30)
LikeLike
Yeah, DI, that PC shock collar zapped him.
He should have coined “personpower” and then avoided such a faux pas.
LikeLike
The term in the late 1960s and early 1970s was ‘people power’.
(Disclosure: I was in school at the time and remember.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will start being critical of Trump thru the media about response time on the help etc. That first question was a set up to Brown about that . Then AFTER the money rolls in they will probably act like Macron & Trudeau and start stabbing him in the back .
LikeLiked by 4 people
I rather expect that money will have a lot of conditions tied to it; Ryan Zinke and others have already “schooled” Moonbeam and his staff on forest management…
Btw., this forest mismangement isn’t new; it started in the Carter years. Wayyyyyy back when, I was in Scouts, and we’d help the California Dept. of Forestry or the National Park Service by doing projects (for Eagle, Life, Star badges, etc.) in the summers. Clearing brush, repairing gullys, spotting questionable trees, etc. Then, all of a sudden, it stopped.
No more clearing. Made “Conservation of Natural Resources” and “Forestry” Merit Badges much harder to get… but, more important, ruined the forests in Kalifornistan.
What Moonbeam has done is made it a crime to clear brush and debris on your own property, let PG&E off the hook MANY TIMES for their gross negligence (anyone remember San Bruno?), and put the creature ahead of the Creator and HIS WILL hoping that pixie dust and Unicorn burps will save the state. Considering he studied in a Jesuit Seminary to become a Priest, you’d think he might just possibly be aware of the first chapters of Genesis, and realize that stewardship and dominion do not equate either to trashing, nor to GAIA worship.
Then again, strong is the farce in Kalifornistan, sad to say (being a native myself, having fled the madness there)…
LikeLiked by 3 people
“put the creature ahead of the Creator and HIS WILL”
Exactly. I mentioned that over on the other thread:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/17/paradise-lost-california-butte-county-camp-fire-update-8-more-bodies-recovered-death-toll-71-more-than-1000-missing/comment-page-1/#comment-6345560
“What Moonbeam has done is made it a crime to clear brush and debris on your own property”
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
“the plan calls for governments to take control of all land use and not leave any of the decision making in the hands of private property owners.”
Genesis 1:28 And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m trying to imagine a politician today who would put God first – who would think ahead to the things the ancient people knew when they obeyed God, and they managed their lands correctly. Today the “experts” just think of adding more chemicals to the soil, modifying genes to make the plant life unnaturally resistant to problems, and wrapping themselves in massive legal blankets to keep from being prosecuted when things go wrong. God, morals, things like that – not in their playbooks.
LikeLike
Once Trump leaves…..”This was obviously caused by global warming. And of course evil Republicans. But we’ll rise above it and take the money.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Newsom and Brown may have come down a couple of notches…..wonder how long that will last…. Sure they needed McCarthy to be the go between after all the grief they have given PTrump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Prayers out to the folks in California. This is tragic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump can’t clean up the forests with the whole legislative body against him. I would give the forests back to the states and get rid of the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We clear our own here in SC. But we can burn on our own property, where we live anyway. People just do it here if it’s not dry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Archie, how about turning it over to the Parks who seem to be far more efficient and caring. Yep, no management at all from governor on down.
LikeLike
California State? No…it would be even worse!
LikeLike
Brown looked devastatingly guilty… ashamed. Newsome looked like he couldn’t care less and would rather be elsewhere.
You can tell that President Trump is both sad and angry…
Let’s hope this really is the wake up call. Such an easily preventable tragedy … devastating.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I firmly believe it will wake up a significant portion of the electorate in California. Despite federal help it’s going to cost the taxpayers big in California. The stupidity and wastefulness of their limited financial resources will be more apparent to the voters than ever before. Of course it won’t make a dent on the low-info idiots, nothing ever does. But the “moderates” and suburbanites we heard so much about this cycle will be jarred awake by the events and lackluster response of their elected officials.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve lived in California all of my 60 years. I’d like to think this is the wake-up event that is so long overdue, but I really doubt it. In a few weeks what coverage of the fires remains will go back to regurgitating the climate change mantra, the train to nowhere will continue consuming billions of dollars and Sacramento will be preoccupied with trying to implement single payer, banning straws and the #resist movement. It will take a metaphorical burning down of the public employees unions, environmentalists and socialists to save California. I am not waiting, I will be an Idaho resident in a couple years. And no, I won’t vote like a liberal Californian in Idaho either. The left ruins everything they touch, including my home state. Very sad for all of us and especially those fire victims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Believe me I understand. Up here in Oregon we’re seeing the same process play out. The malfeasance is stunning, statewide elections are determined by the “liberal” cities where 90+% of the population resides. So I know EXACTLY what you’re talking about.
Thing is the horrific destruction in California is going to suck funding resources from other priorities. Calif can’t keep up the spending without income to offset, and your taxes are already sky high. People will leave, just as you point out, but when enough taxpayers leave, who will there be to tap for the money?
Besides I can only imagine the people who’ve lost so much will be resentful of the mismanagement of so much in the state. At some point there will be a rebellion against the absurd “elites” running everything into the ground (and quite literally in many respects).
It HAS to turn around eventually, the laws of Nature will not be defeated. Human nature is but a subset of all nature, ultimately the reckoning can’t be escaped because Mother Nature doesn’t give a rat’s behind about what we think or what we demand, she just does what she does. Consequences are inevitable, hell will be paid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish you were right. However this will be spun against Trump (it already is) with the anthropogenic-climate change folks. The media here in CA (and everywhere) has already “FACT-CHECKED” this one to death regarding CA’s [lack of] forest management.
The way the media works (enabled by big tech) is insidious, and CA is the heart of it. I live here, and I expect zero change from this unless Trump steps in with an EO and takes control of the situation.
LikeLike
Yes, I thought Brown looked defeated. I don’t know about Newsome; he seemed to be nodding along with POTUS…more engaged than Brown. Brown was like a deflated balloon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Brown’s crowning glory event as he leaves office.
His LEGACY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fitting. Jerry “Cinders” Brown.
LikeLike
I have posted on many occasions that the people of California are being terrorized by our lawmakers such as what you just witnessed. They have been carrying out their Agenda 21 crap as though we are in another part of the country and giving us the finger. No matter how people vote it is always the same old crap because of all the voter fraud. We just cannot win here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
B.S. People of CA voted them in with big margins. People got what they wanted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
rf121, you mean they allowed the illegals to vote and win. Many voted republicans but illegals get first choice because they can get driver’s licenses and immediately signed up as democrats. So much crime in CA it makes me want to throw up and why we want to vacate this hell of communism and hopefully soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
rf121, I would hesitate to call BS on anyone who lives in California, and there are MANY here. Diane Feinstein got 75% of the vote, though the DNC refused to endorse her! She is part owner of the company that makes the voting machines. She holds the Cryptographic key for Ohio, Florida and other boards of elections. And Gavin Newsom is practically submerged in money, enough to buy ANY political position that Kamala Harris didn’t want at the same time. Plus, prisoners vote and illegals are ENCOURAGED to vote and if they get a drivers’ license they are automatically registered to vote. Something like 48% of the nations’ illegals live in California.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What this Governor has allowed to happen to this beautiful state is beyond any feeling person’s comprehension. It’s bad enough they have created a sanctuary state for criminal illegals but to have allowed the faux scientists and whacko leftist activist environmentalists to influence deadly policies when it comes to the forests is past insanity. And now we the taxpayers pick up the pieces of the wreckage they caused.
I’m just so sick to my stomach. And then to have the nerve to stand there with our great President and not apologize and beg for redemption from the Almighty Lord after the deaths they caused is maddening.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This started in California decades ago. It’s called insanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Earl Warren’s time, if not earlier. Ronald Reagan was an island of sanity in a sea of madness…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And George Deukmejian. He was the best IMHO.
LikeLike
CA will not change a thing. They will blame the federal government and climate change knowing full well their voters are both stupid enough to believe it and partisan enough to keep voting for them no matter how bad CA gets.
That is what a one-party state looks like: corrupt, incompetent, hopeless.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yup
LikeLike
“CA will not change a thing. They will blame the federal government and climate change knowing full well their voters are both stupid enough to believe it and partisan enough to keep voting for them no matter how bad CA gets.
That is what a one-party state looks like: corrupt, incompetent, hopeless.”
There are a lot of Treepers from Ca and as one I find your comment out of line.
If it can happen here (Ca), believe me your state will be on the radar sooner or later and the process will begin if it has not already. New York has horrible Dem policy; are you going to blame everyone in New York? Then you should blame the president born and raised in NY. Perhaps you should help the cause instead of critize those who are caught in the middle of it.
The area of the Paradise fire is very conserative and they are suffering badly with death and loss of community.
Save your political rants for politicians, not the people who are fighting to take our great state back again…Ever hear of illegal aliens? Voter fraud?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, this was the POLITICAL OBJECTIVE:
“The area of the Paradise fire is very conserative and they are suffering badly with death and loss of community.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thinking goes there; then returns to the devastation of the Thomas fire in Santa Barbara, the recent fire in Malibu, and the Sobernanos fire in Big Sur.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2016/08/01/dozens-homes-have-burned-big-sur-area-soberanes-wildfire-chars-hillsides/87926800/
My personal opinion is that it’s a cheap global land grab fueled by fires. The listed fires above are in Liberal areas with very , expensive property in the sought out coastal zones. Bruce gender will rebuild, but will his unfortunate neighbors in the Malibu canyons ever be able to recover and do so? Maybe a few, but Many will leave and have to sell for a dime on the dollar.
Just my opinion along with political control
LikeLike
Lulu:
You’re absolutely right!
And haven’t we all seen this push to herd people into the cities, presumably to forget our rural ways, our rural values, and adopt the ideas and perspectives of the modern socialist state.
Don’t think that Environmentalism as a fetish, and as a virtue non plus ultra, is separate from this goal of preventing humans to live close to the land, to live in communities that believe in values other than collectivist idiocies! It’s all of a piece!
It also defies credulity to accept the truth that the Left-wing hierarchy actually is unmoved by such death and destruction as caused by such events, but they really are! They know full well that fewer and fewer people will venture out beyond the suburbs where fire danger lurks next to a massive wilderness of unmanaged forests, where there are no access roads for firefighters (if any will respond) to stop simple brush fires, and where any old blaze can be a towering inferno in minutes as it sweeps over your town in the wee hours of the night and suddenly ends your life and that of every dear one you cherish. Note also that the largest and greatest of these wilderness areas are in the west where, not coincidently, conservative attitudes prevail. I guess one could say, rather perversely, that environmentalism was ‘how the progressive west was won!’
Don’t think these creeps don’t know what they are doing! Do we?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conservative attitudes prevail in the West? Wherever did you get that idea? You can’t get much bluer than the West!
LikeLike
Lulu, this what democrat communists do to weaken each and every state they can. CA and NY lead the way and what I find horrific is that the 13 colonies that fought and died to give us this Republic are now turning into dreadful democrat states, sanctuary cities, illegals allowed, and that makes me sad as well as mad at their ignorance and cupidity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Exactly like the U.S.S.R.
LikeLike
My Russki grew up in the USSR.
The forests in Belarus. They were tended _very_ carefully.
LikeLike
I was commenting on Lulu’s last statement:
That is what a one-party state looks like: corrupt, incompetent, hopeless.
LikeLike
Trump is an excellent strategic communicator. He got those 2 standing next to him, then opened up about how Finland does forest management better than they do here, and they said nothing. He’ll then return to that point over time, reinforcing that message. Those 2 guys don’t realize it, but if it does happen again this time next year, and they haven’t followed through on real change in forestry policy, Trump is going to unload on them. That many dead people demands a response.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d bring a lawsuit against the state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
tdaly14, I think I have read that that is beginning to happen and rightly so. I think those who are suffering from the toxic smoke which hides the sun are also considering suing this CA administration. But since CA is bankrupt and have used PERS money to spend that, too, is bankrupt, so where will the money come unless filed against persons.
LikeLike
ALL extra $$ they scam off the Ca. citizens for roads, gas taxes, or any other billions go to Gov. employees, teachers unions. They are under funded and over promised for decades and it will all collapse soon. Complete idiots.
LikeLike
Finland is a fabulous place. Great people, beautiful city (Helsinki) and landscapes. Also the freshest air I’ve ever been in.
LikeLike
Not only Finland, but Oregon also. They have the same kind of forest/trees as NoCal and don’t have these kind of extreme fires.
LikeLike
Agree. The same concept can be applied to the other 49 States. They do not have the exponential increase of disastrous fires California has increasingly had the past few years.
California government is a failure of epic proportions.
LikeLike
That’s why they so want to blame Global Warming they can’t do anything about instead of forest management which they can do something about.
LikeLike
Pictures speak volumes and I notice in both the video and the accompanying stills trees still remain alongside burnt out houses . In a matter of a few months we’ll see how many trees survive, which will be indicative of what paths any restoration/resetttlement should take . Lets see if both Governors and their rabid eco-freak supporters fallback upon hubris. Or will they be willing to learn from this tragedy and take counsel from those successfully managing their forests ? Will their arrogant hubris let them acknowledge native Calfornians lived and managed the forests long before Europeans arrived ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
millwright, dream on about any democrat governor doing the right thing unless it puts money in their pockets!
LikeLiked by 2 people
These trees become forged by fire!
LikeLike
Reposted from the other thread:
Hi all. I left San Jose in June after living my whole life in CA. I am absolutely heartbroken and sickened by all this. Even if it was decided today to do proper forest management in CA, let me tell you what would happen, even under Trump, though not due to him in any way.
1.California EPA objections. Remember the Spotted Owl et al? We can’t be disturbing them even though thousands have likely already been incinerated.
2. Lawsuits from groups such as Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club. Groups that are funded by our enemies.
3. A massive draining off the funds allocated for management going to cronies and friends of Feinstein etc.
Also, I remember this story. About 20 years ago an agency in San Francisco cut down a bunch of trees that needed cutting as part of their management of Golden Gate park. When they were done, they had a bunch of wood, mostly in the form of ’rounds,’ that they needed to dispose of. One of the guys says, hey my brother in law is in the wood business, maybe he’ll take it. Said brother in law says yes (for free) and arrangements are made. Then word gets out and the process is stopped.The job is then put out to bid with all their convoluted local regulations and the city ends up paying tens of thousands of dollars to remove a bunch of wood that they could have had removed for free. I would bet my last dollar that the California will manage this problem in exactly the same way with the first actual work not commencing for at least ten years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dems hate having their pictures taken at disaster sites. It sticks too easily. Craven cowards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Talk about handing opponents an election issue, it would be delightful to see non-leftist candidates capitalize on the imagery you suggest.
LikeLike
My daughter’s grandmother perished in the fire. The entire city of Paradise was lost. So many elderly people lived there.
So sad.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Im sorry for your family’s loss. I hope your recovery is aided by the cimfort and support of remaining family and friends.
I think that the deaths increase will go up significantly with a lot of remains never discovered and assumed incinerated in the fire. Very very tragic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People and the State of CA are in the same shape.
LikeLike
Newsom and brown look like 2 dogs with their tails between their legs. Newsom also does not strike me as ready for his job. Damm dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gil, agree.
While POTUS was “Presidential”, he rubbed their noses in it, that this is about FOREST MANAGEMENT, …NOT “Climate Change”, ( with his Finland remarks) and they both kept their mouths SHUT, not disputing him, at ALL.
OH, to have been a ‘fly in the wall’, and able to hear their private conversations, prior.
I bet POTUS took them to the woodshed, BIG TIME.
Moonbeam and Newsome looked very chastised, GOOD. These tragic deaths are ALL on THEM. Let them OWN it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrat politicians have blood on their hands because of willful stupidity and idiocy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some responsibility also lies with the voters in California. They don’t seem interested in doing things differently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except the rampant cheating in elections here, illegals and dead people voting. Every election time there are stories of big boxes of ballots all filled in for dems found here and there.
LikeLike
I don’t have an answer, except that the people will have to rise up if anything is to change.
LikeLike
Not the FIRST time, won’t be the last.
They think of ‘people’, collectively as a ‘resource’, or commodity.
The deaths in the middle east, from the manufactured “arab spring”, the deaths from wars, instigated by the libertards, before we even get to the deaths caused by Stalin.
HOW in the he!! Can anyone still think liberalism is “the answer”?
Look at California, the State that had it all, and has been turnex into a shitehole, or ALL the large, eastern cities, run by demoncrats forever, that are likewise shiteholes!
LikeLike
Next time PDJT is with Kimberly Guilfoyle: “I met your ex. What the hell were you thinking?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that thr trees are still standing amongst thr burnt out ruins of the houses.
This catestrauphic fire was fueled by overgrown underbrush more than overstocked trees.
This is insane!
LikeLike
Living trees may get charred but usually survive wild fires. Perfect example are redwoods and other conifers. There are several tree blights currently effecting pines and oaks. Borer beetles that will kill a tree and leave it standing. I live in an area of Ca. where this blight is all to real. When these trees catch on fire that is where the real danger lies, they can burn for days and fire crews will not go near them. If they are cut down and removed then the ground cover can burn itself out.
There is a program with Cal Fire where they will come to your property and chip your dead tree trimmings. I called and requested this service…
Ready for this…
Funds were cut last winter and there was no information if and when they would be available.
Meanwhile the Bullet train from Fresno to Madera continues, billions over budget and way behind schedule.
LikeLike
Sequoias don’t burn…………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sequoias are the oldest living things on earth…Giant redwoods.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sequoiadendron_giganteum
LikeLike
Exactly!
And the trees are made vulnerable to those beetles because the trees don’t get enough water… which is because we have allowed too many trees per acre, since we aren’t allowed to cut any down.. even on our own property.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Redwoods are not effected by beetles, termites, fungus or fire.
The tannin in the wood is toxic to the insects., and they pull moisture from the air so they are very drought tolerant, as are cedar trees. In early Ca redwood was used in house construction because of these qualities. Homes prior to 1968 had redwood mudsills to prevent subterranean termites from destroying homes.
There are other trees with this quality Mahogany, Teak, Koa.
Oak trees are susceptible to beetles because of drought, so are certain conifers such as douglas fir and pine trees. I have hundreds of ancient oaks on my property in SoCal…I also have an aquifer below my property which supplies water to the trees. Near by there are people without water who are losing trees. In Ca it is against the law to cut native Oaks, but that doesn’t stop the wineries…They kill the tree by girdeling it or poisoining it then remove it the next season.
If you are building on a property you are allowed to remove three trees but must replant others elsewhere.
Ca building restrictions are nothing but red tape and payoffs to local governments.
LikeLike
The forked tongue of the liberal can be very persussive..
LikeLike
Trump is right about forest management, and it is primarily a California stae problem (although Colorado has issues also. Personal data from Wisconsin and Georgia.
I have owned a large dairy farm in SW Wisconsin for over three decades. Three woodlots totaling about 120 acres. Wisconsin gives a tax break if you put the woodlot acreage into their managed forest program. Every 20 years state foresters come, survey, and mark for selective cut removal wolf trees, mature timber, and any immature timber (by definition <20 years old growingntoo close together (the younger gets removed). Since the forest canopy gets opened up, for about the next five years (until the canopy recloses) the growth in wood biomass is 2x normal and the wild blackberries go crazy. Mixed hardwood forest producing tissue pulp and furniture/flooring. Added plus is that I use my tractor, chain saw, logging chains, and a brush hog to annually maintain the logging access roads for firewood (its cold in WI and we heat only with wood as macu as possible when there),snowmobiling and XCountry skiing, hunting (we get the whitetails out easy with my 4wheeler), and summer horseback riding.
The northern third of WI is now ‘all’ conifer naatiinal forest or Indian reservation. Used to be pivate, and was the original turf of Weyerhauser.Also actively managed today, as Wisconsonites learned a hard lesson about forest management in the Peshtigo fire of 1871, which killed an estimated 2500, and forced Weyerhauser to move primary logging to Washington state.
We own a mountain cabin on a private inholding in the Chatahoochee National forest in mountainous north Georgia, along the Toccoa River (great trout stream) off Aska road south of the charming town of Blue Ridge. The national forest was once all private, heavily clearcut logged around turn of the last century, then Teddy Roosevelt stepped in to buy whatever people would sell and regenerate the forest. Is mixed pines and hardwoods like much of the Smokies. Actively managed by the forest service with logging access roads maintained as marked mountain biking/hiking trails. There is a large softwood sawmill just outside Blue Ridge that processes logs broughtboutbof the actively managed forest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That all sounds good and smart. Unfortunately here in the Northwest the.liberals have taken another view. We used to be managed well. The forests were cut and then cleaned up, replanted. Now they believe in leaving them “natural”. So we have larger and more frequent fires that threaten homes. I wish we would return to the former management practices.
LikeLike
I was studying climate cycles many years ago, and I read a book that had just come out by Dr. Harold Fritts of the University of Arizona. The title was “Reconstructing Large-scale Climatic Patterns from Tree-ring Data.” One of the things I remember is that the period after the 1930s, about five decades, were abnormally wet in the southwest US. The norm was much drier, and the many charts in the book (back to 1600) were an eye-opener on this matter.
My thoughts recently have been – are we simply going back to a more normal pattern in the SW US?
LikeLike
Rep. Devin Nunes posted this interesting article on Twitter about the fires being caused by lack of proper forest management: http://thefederalist.com/2018/11/16/misguided-environmentalism-blame-californias-wildfires/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The same madness is ongoing on Manasota Key, Florida in Sarasota County, thanks to the Manasota Key Association, comprised mostly of NY, chicongo, and northern big city part time residents.
They wangled the FL legislature into declaring the Key a ‘Conservation Zone’. When they did this, forty eight years ago, the motive was benign if not misguided. They wanted to preserve the natural beauty while taking care of the vegetation.
Over the years, the ‘new crowd’ moved to the Key, got stupid county clownissars to declare the sole road in and out of the Key a ‘Tree Canopy Road’ over which they overgrew swamp oaks, Brazillian Peppers, sea grapes and junk vines; a massive fire tunnel just waiting for a spark.
The Key Association members go literally berserk whenever the power company tries to trim dangerous, flammable branches away from the fourteen thousand volt feeder lines.
Anyone such as fire officials who dare suggest even clearing the profuse underbrush are routinely insulted, disbelieved, and ignored.
If you find a wounded gopher toroise on the Key or injured waterfowl, don’t waste your time calling these s/head ‘conservationists’ and ‘keepers of the Key’ for assistance. They’re too busy reading their marx.
This mentality is common all over, not just Manasota Key, nor California. It’s everywhere. We’ve a divided country with half the populace thinking as does President Trump. The rest are imbeciles who’ve gulped down gallons of the eco-freaks’ Kool-Aid.
Their idiot, obsessive, arrested development ‘no trim, no cut, no controlled burn’ policies kill.
Which is probably why they lobbied for them in the first place. The Left and the environmentalcases are liars, subversives, and killers.
The Left is hate. Revenge is its pastime. Genocide is its legacy.
The Left is hate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have that insanity creeping in NH. Anything near a river must not be touched. One spark from a passing kyacker will burn down the whole tree line along the Lamprey River. I keep warning them, they keep denying requests to clear out all the dead wood and debris from 2 floods 11 yrs ago. Totally insane. My great-uncle was a forester who specialized in cleaning out these areas.
LikeLike
So, how is that Spotted Owl doing anyway?
These California wildfires finally got the attention of my millennial son. The same son who calls me a “conspiracy theorist” every chance he gets.
I told him about the importance of maintaining & managing forests — clearing dead trees & underbrush from the forest floors & conducting controlled burns, and how even the Native American Indians kept our forests healthy.
He was very surprised to learn of this concept, and even asked me how I “know these things”.
He’s a brilliant young man, but so clueless in so very many things — with a Master’s Degree in Computer Science — he doesn’t know squat about much that is really important.
Unfortunately, he is typical of so very many of our youths.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love POTUS even more. In “R.I.” lingo and “spots” he did not excuse or accuse. However he pointed at the Finland model so they may save face and choose a new path. Talk about magnanimous and pulling a page right out Dale Carnegie. He set the agenda and the direction by mentioning Finland, they can’t go back, and note he invited the environs to the table, the would be fools not to come and be part of the solution instead of being part of the problem. This is the leadership, aka Like a Boss that we love. I have yet to see the other video in it’s entirety that Sundance posted, where L.E. is explaining and they are engaged with each other, something I bet these two CA Gov’s are not a natural at. This isn’t POTUS’s 1st rodeo, as a builder you build to prevent such events, this is a different environment, but the same common sense proactive mindset and problem solving apply. I don’t get that fuzzy from the Gov’s. We are so blessed to have this man as POTUS and we are so blessed to have Sundance allow us to have a voice on his platform to say these things. Pray for those who perished.
LikeLike
President Trump’s experience as a builder leads him to focus on the practical solutions for preventing anything like this disaster from happening again.
Others may want to argue politics and points of view, but he wants to fix it.
Those who want to argue climate change perhaps don’t want to apply any practical solutions, because that would tend to disprove their theories.
If people are dying in fires because Trump allowed the planet to get too hot, then clearing brush, etc. won’t help.
But if these efforts prevent deaths, well then, perhaps that Paris Accord wasn’t really essential. Get it?
I like pristine wilderness untouched by man as much as the next person, but if there are people living there it is already touched by man.
You can’t have it both ways.
LikeLike
Let the locals chop the trees and underbrush down.
LikeLike
Brown looked clueless. Literally, looked like this was his very first time being briefed, in depth. In fact @ 3:10 President Trump is interpreting the map and fire detailed/decoding to Brown, who by all appearances seems clueless. Found it interesting when POTUS thanks the first responders, LEOs, firefighters, even Brock/FEMA – everyone EXCEPT BROWN.
POTUS ultimately turns the event over to BROCK/FEMA to detail what will be done henceforth & Brock gives a full briefing. Brown is NOT included to present his plans as apparently he has none. I have to wonder how much assistance Brown provided or if the local governments have had to the majority on their own. Brown’s twitter page has very few entries in the early 4-5 days. Only a few of late. POTUS stood firm on the management of the forests and also on climate “change”. Bravo.
Brown is MIA. Clueless. Not engaged at all. Really. Doesn’t. Care. Tell tale is his body language.
Had it not been for POTUS’ arrival, Brown would have been less engaged than what we saw.
I’d love to be a fly on the wall when POTUS explained how things ARE GOING TO BE in order to clean up the mess Brown has made of CA. I bet he came just shy of beating the %^&* out of Brown. Reading body language, I don’t think POTUS has any respect for Brown. Zero. Not because they hold different ideologies, but because Brown has caused the death of untold 100s of people and could care less and will take zero responsibility for his actions or lack thereof. POTUS has no use for such negligent people. Neither do I.
CA is now our biggest disaster, biggest relief state, and if not the biggest at the top of state with most illegal immigrants, high taxes, mass corporations exoding for several years now, sanctuary cities, homeless and now it’s a burned out countryside with hundreds burned in fires.
One more mess POTUS inherited. Worthless. Democrats. And, their policies kill.
LikeLike
Well MaineCoon, Brown has his money from the taxpayers so why should he care.
LikeLike
Jerry Brown at least kept a low profile. POS governor. He looked abashed. All their murderous environmental policies had real world effect. That’s what it took for those monsters to see the light. It had to hit them between the eyes before they would see the logic of forest management. God help me, I hate leftist ideology and how it dumbs down people!
LikeLike
These monsters did not see the light. Their only thoughts, as they stood stupidly mute, were of how to save their own pathetic sorry asses. Commies are all the same, ME, ME, ME.
Trump was/is the Adult in The Room, Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you on that thought. I’d guess that the people who choose not to be part of the awesomeness of the “new planned communities”, like the good people of Paradise are textbook deplorables in these judgmental libtard pol’s eyes.
Clinton did the world a favor by saying out loud what we knew to be true…”we” have little value in their view.
LikeLike
SOLUTION for WILDFIRES & FLOODS: Federal legislation that makes any governor, who receives federal funds following natural disasters, CRIMINALLY LIABLE for any failure to fully implement all specified disaster prevention steps within the timeframe specified in any funding bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same for HURRICANE DAMAGE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brown and nesom look like they are caught with there hands I. The cookie jar. PDJT isn’t going to hand out money so they can continue using it for illegals. He’s taking control of this by keeping the funding under federal control and sending in zenke to make sure it happens
LikeLike
Bet the Firefighters and LEO’s gave POTUS the inside scoop. Glad POTUS keep mentioning how the underbrush should have been cleared it was salt in Sh#t Brown’s wound.
LikeLike
Just think, Ronald Reagan was the Governor of California too. the left hated him then and continually tried to take him down. Nothing has changed. IMO
LikeLike
two things caught my eye during that video. First, the tree behind moonbeam cannot be more than 8-10 feet from the ashes that are what’s left of someone’s home and yet it appears that the fire didn’t touch it… no scorch marks. Second behind PDJT was al little wooden fence surrounding what appears to be a small tree… again not more than 8-10 feet from the ashes but visibly untouched… not even scorched and the tree appears to still have its leaves. Curious.
LikeLike
California could reduce its unemployment to zero if they hired the unemployed to, with proper supervision, “manage” the forests. After the unemployment roles are purged, anyone with a green card that has signed the book, given a DNA sample, been photographed and fingerprinted, given a temporary IRS identification number with their non-resident ID card is eligible to be hired in the same program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Global Warming was a fraud invented to mandate all the Left’s favorite policies: higher taxes, bigger government, control of industrial policy and transfer of wealth. Ask yourself this: would the Left believe conservatives if we suddenly discovered a weather phenomenon that mandated smaller government, lower taxes and economic freedom? Well, I don’t believe Global Warming either.
Brown and Newsome were abashed to realize the man they call Hitler daily is actually the real leader there. And his priority is the well-being of Americans, not a tree-hugging religion and a Global Warming superstition. President Trump was boxing them in to do the right thing on forest management for the safety of the People.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The planning board in Paradise narrowed the road through town from 4 lanes to 2 which was part of their evacuation route. How was this allowed? Imagine burning alive in traffic, this is murder.
LikeLike
Praying for all these pecious souls who were lost in this incompetence.
LikeLike
Some of these homeowners show little sense. I lived in the middle of the woods and cleared a path around the house as wide as the tallest tree. I helped fight a blueberry fire. Can you believe people would set the woods on fire because the berries would grow back first that they’d pick for market.
LikeLike