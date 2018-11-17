Broward Counts Wrong Ballots – Supervisor Brenda Snipes Blames Criticism on Racism…

Let it not be said this wasn’t transparently predictable. After missing the deadline for reporting the official machine ballot count, the hand-count in Broward County had to be halted when officials noticed the staff were counting the wrong ballots today. This comes on the heels of Broward County Supervisor of Elections claiming her critics were racist.

It’s how she rolls along; year, after year, after year…. and no-one ever puts a stop to her consistent lack of competence, because racism. Yup, you can’t make this stuff up folks.

FLORIDA – […] On Saturday, the volunteers started sorting about 22,000 undervotes and overvotes in the contentious contest for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. That came to a grinding halt when lawyers found thousands of overlapping ballots which clearly showed a vote in the agriculture race but were fuzzy in the Senate race. (read more)

This happens the same day SoE Brenda Snipes claims any criticism of her performance, amid years of consistent Broward County election mistakes and chaos, is due to racism:

FLORIDA – […] On Friday, with a hand count of votes under way, about two dozen protesters continued their vigil in a car park outside Snipes’s headquarters. Some claimed without evidence that she had missed the deadline deliberately because the results she oversaw boosted Scott’s overall lead. In a short interview, Snipes, 75, said: “You know, the protesters have been claiming stuff all week so whatever they’re doing, that’s what they’re doing. That’s what they feel like they need to do.” Asked if she felt it was racially motivated, the supervisor replied: “Probably. Probably.” She declined to elaborate. Snipes had promised “100%” in a CNN interview earlier this week that Broward county, a Democratic stronghold, would complete its machine recount on time. It appeared to do so with just under 15 minutes to spare before Thursday’s 3pm deadline. The recount showed Scott, currently the Republican governor of Florida, down 606 votes from the first count and Nelson down 1,385 – a net gain for Scott of 779 votes. But mysteriously, Snipes only sent the results to the Florida secretary of state at 3.02pm on Thursday, rendering the entire exercise a waste of time and money. (read more)

