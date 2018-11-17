Broward Counts Wrong Ballots – Supervisor Brenda Snipes Blames Criticism on Racism…

Let it not be said this wasn’t transparently predictable. After missing the deadline for reporting the official machine ballot count, the hand-count in Broward County had to be halted when officials noticed the staff were counting the wrong ballots today. This comes on the heels of Broward County Supervisor of Elections claiming her critics were racist.
It’s how she rolls along; year, after year, after year…. and no-one ever puts a stop to her consistent lack of competence, because racism. Yup, you can’t make this stuff up folks.
FLORIDA – […] On Saturday, the volunteers started sorting about 22,000 undervotes and overvotes in the contentious contest for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture.
That came to a grinding halt when lawyers found thousands of overlapping ballots which clearly showed a vote in the agriculture race but were fuzzy in the Senate race. (read more)
This happens the same day SoE Brenda Snipes claims any criticism of her performance, amid years of consistent Broward County election mistakes and chaos, is due to racism:
FLORIDA – […] On Friday, with a hand count of votes under way, about two dozen protesters continued their vigil in a car park outside Snipes’s headquarters. Some claimed without evidence that she had missed the deadline deliberately because the results she oversaw boosted Scott’s overall lead.
In a short interview, Snipes, 75, said: “You know, the protesters have been claiming stuff all week so whatever they’re doing, that’s what they’re doing. That’s what they feel like they need to do.”
Asked if she felt it was racially motivated, the supervisor replied: “Probably. Probably.” She declined to elaborate.
Snipes had promised “100%” in a CNN interview earlier this week that Broward county, a Democratic stronghold, would complete its machine recount on time. It appeared to do so with just under 15 minutes to spare before Thursday’s 3pm deadline. The recount showed Scott, currently the Republican governor of Florida, down 606 votes from the first count and Nelson down 1,385 – a net gain for Scott of 779 votes.
But mysteriously, Snipes only sent the results to the Florida secretary of state at 3.02pm on Thursday, rendering the entire exercise a waste of time and money. (read more)
I work in a Florida county gov’t, and some of the most downright incompetent people I’ve ever met…who have no business being in positions of authority/responsibility are just like Brenda Snipes…women of color with dubious educational backgrounds/credentials.
And the first utterance they make from any type of criticism is “racism.”
If you are good at your job, you can keep your job. Brenda, Snipes, you are not good at your job.
People like this are so completely unaware of their own incompetence, or if they are aware; they absolutely cannot admit it. The only possible remaining reason can be racism.
Kruella Deville, Kruella Deville
She’s counting up ballots that she herself fills.
It’ll take a few more days to thwart the people’s will-
Kruella, Kruella Deville.
Well….GOLLLLLLEEEE! She’s incompetent and a racist and a crook! Triple play!
It’s worse than that…. she’s a Democrat!
She’s not incompetent at all actually. Ask yourself this, will she still have a job next month? Yes she will. She will never be punished in any way at all.
Let’s hope this time will be the last time for her incompetence.
Yep…that’s why I added the ‘crook’ part. There appears to be a wagon load of cheats and liars out there, who are in positions of power. We have all seen so much this past year, and here’s yet another example of the three monkeys, “See No Evil…” maxim.
It is just making most of us wanting to scream out and yell, “Jail Time!” Are there anyone left in DC with morals and integrity? Or is she just another example of us ‘little folk’ getting smacked down if we ever tried anything of these shenanigans? It’s sickening.
Funny, her “incompetence” ALWAYS favors the democrats …. when it looked like the republican was going to gain a thousand votes, well, the tally was two minutes late and the republican didn’t get the votes! Must have just been another incompetent coincidence…
WHERE IS OUR SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE THIS ELECTION FRAUD AND THE CONSPIRACY AND RACKETEERING INVOLVED IN IT?
Calling Mr Mueller, Calling Mr Mueller….
Its actually racism to blame your failure across the entire group, meaning she is a complete failure, incompetent fool but should not be taken to task because all blacks are this way……..
braid dead idiot. YOu think decent blacks would call her out
Why do you think she’s incompetent? It’s intentional. Get it yet?
There is a war waging and you refuse to fight. Kinda sad really.
We need comprehensive voting reform.
The Democrats are testing what they can get away with for 2020.
Imagine being a conservative in 2018 and thinking that this is a competence issue and not understanding they do this on purpose, then scream “racism” when you call them on it.
This race card is getting worn out. Just call it what it is, blatant incompetence. And as such incompetence happens to typically be found in an affirmative action cases. Go figure? SMH
When people say it’s about race.. they are the ones who are attributing bad behavior to a particular race.
It’s intentional fraud & manipulation shielded by a facade of incompetence with a race card reserved in the back pocket.
Exactly! We’re falling into the trap.
(I posted before ! saw your comment.)
Yep. you understand it. Boomers generally speaking, don’t want to admit it.
Tellingly, it wasn’t Snipes that brought up the race card, it was a reporter…
She was ASKED…….MSM truly are the enemy of the people.
I always knew they were dishonest and biased to some degree, but I didn’t realise how bad, how crooked and how dishonest they were until PDJT opened my eyes.
It would be incompetence if the Republican votes were over-counted.
This is systemic FRAUD.
The Protesters’ claim that Snipes missed the deadline on purpose were “without evidence,” but Snipes claim of racism, which really were without evidence, were taken as the Gospel Truth.
Well alrighty then. No bias whatsoever in this “journalism.”
Brenda Snipes is a low IQ organ grinders monkey for the Democrat party. She is a product of Affirmative action which insures that she can be counted on to do what her handlers tell her to do. She was hired specifically to CREATE AND PERPETUATE FRAUD, NOT TO BE COMPETENT! Susan Bucher too.
Any time you flip out the race card, it just means you were caught doing something that you KNEW was wrong and in order to get away with it, you simply get out the deck of cards and pull out the one that says RACE. Hillary played practically the whole deck. Wow! And we all know she was guilty of so many things that she needed the whole deck. Dr. “Nova degree” Snipes is only guilty of election fraud. No, I can’t prove that she bubbled in a single ballot. Maybe she was put into play because she is so dumb that she wouldn’t recognize election fraud if it came in labeled boxes. She is a tool. Ranking up there with a sack of rocks but with a “doctorate”. Most states don’t recognize Nova (aka diploma mill for advanced education degrees).
Folks, we have to organize before 2020. Dimms are already in the midst of their trial runs! They now know how to rig all the elections. We need to be observers at EVERY polling place in the country. We need to lobby to eliminate early voting. That is the single largest method of voter fraud. Guess the Russians in Congress ushered that in! Every state needs mandatory picture ID in order to vote. We really should have a national picture ID and they should be scanned at the polls. By linking to the internet, it would be easy to know if the “person” had already voted and if your “ID” had already been used, a protest could be lodged immediately. That way, the other “vote” could be invalidated. If credit card companies can check balances every time you purchase by credit card, the feds should be able to check when someone has voted. I know this won’t be popular among the election thieves. Tough!
Black privilege.
RICO is coming.
Projection?
It was not her “Intent” to defraud the people just like it was not the unlicensed pharmaceutical distributor up on the corner “intent” to sell his dope to the local police officer..
It’s not incompetence.
It’s not racism.
IT’S CORRUPTION.
When is the stupid party (the GOP) going to wake up. How many elections are these Democrats going to steal? They had the goods on her from two years ago and even further, but Rick Scott did nothing about it even when a judge suggested she broke the law in a previous election result. That’s incompetence on his part.
I hope Governor DeSantis addresses the issue and prosecutes as necessary. That is the only way to stop this. Start prosecuting people who break the law. Why is it that the Republicans are the ones that are investigated and or sued? Wake up people. We are in a war and we are not admitting it.
If someone happily pleads ignorance, the alternative is much worse.
In a graphic:
In essense, Ms. Snipes is saying that black people are so stupid, they can’t count. I find her statement offensive and deeply racist. Perhaps she should accept that SHE is the one with the low IQ, and quit trying to drag all black people down with her.
The race card is the Cultural Marxist weapon of control and silence.
Patient: United States of America
Diagnosis: Cultural Marxism
Symptom: Voter Fraud et al.
Prognosis: White displacement / disfranchisement
White Americans will be the minority in the coming decades according to demographic projections.
We lose MAGA due to voter fraud … our borders will be open to Reconquista hordes from the south and Islamists … white displacement will rapidly accelerate.
Elephant in the room: Global White Displacement
Half the American white population is voting for our demise.
They would rather drop down to the fetal position and get boot stomped than be called a xenophobic , Islamophobic , homophobic , racist and they hate mother nature.
Islamic Caliphate is creeping i.e. Minnesota , Michigan … Sharia law شريعة ..Hisbah حسبة
The Reconquista hordes from the south.
DIVERSITY + PROXIMITY = WAR
Source: the history of Homo Sapiens
Religion of Peace
Florida politicians should not be allowed out of the state. Keep them there – not in DC.
Someone above asked why aren’t politicians doing anything about Snipes. See my response above. Here ’tis again, with half the pic links as above.
WHERE ARE FLORIDIANS MARCHING AND PROTESTING SNIPES’ FRAUD AND THEFT?
OH, THAT’S RIGHT. ALL HOME POUNDING KEYBOARDS ASKING WHY NO ONE’S DOING ANYTHING.
Democrats Protesting Conservatives’ Free Speech:
———————————
Conservatives Protesting Democrats’ Vote Suppression and Election Theft:
———————————–
I’m so freaking livid about so many things right now. I hope she gets a dose of karma soon like Avenatti did. Doesn’t seem like anything else is gonna stop the nonsense going on all around us. Karma or God himself.
