Report: President Trump Considering Thomas Homan for DHS Secretary….

Last night there were several reports that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen might be replaced. Those reports evolved today toward “exit likely but timing uncertain.” The issue with removing Nielsen is her attachment to current Chief-of-Staff John Kelly; if Trump removes Nielsen, he would likely also have to replace General Kelly because they are essentially a professional pairing and have been for several years.

However, there’s a fantastic report now swirling that former ICE Director Tom Homan might be the lead candidate for Homeland Security Secretary. That would be an excellent spot for Homan; with all of the current border issues now weighing on the larger national security dynamic. Hopefully, this ends up being the switch-out.

If it is correct that Nielsen and Kelly are inseparable (most say yes), the issue would then become who would/could replace John Kelly as Chief of Staff. My own irrelevant recommendation would be toward either current SBA Director Linda McMahon, or perhaps even bring back former Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

