Report: President Trump Considering Thomas Homan for DHS Secretary….

Last night there were several reports that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen might be replaced.  Those reports evolved today toward “exit likely but timing uncertain.”  The issue with removing Nielsen is her attachment to current Chief-of-Staff John Kelly; if Trump removes Nielsen, he would likely also have to replace General Kelly because they are essentially a professional pairing and have been for several years.

However, there’s a fantastic report now swirling that former ICE Director Tom Homan might be the lead candidate for Homeland Security Secretary.  That would be an excellent spot for Homan; with all of the current border issues now weighing on the larger national security dynamic.  Hopefully, this ends up being the switch-out.

If it is correct that Nielsen and Kelly are inseparable (most say yes), the issue would then become who would/could replace John Kelly as Chief of Staff.   My own irrelevant recommendation would be toward either current SBA Director Linda McMahon, or perhaps even bring back former Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

  1. burnett044 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    The Ice man cometh……I hope

  2. kea says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Throws out *kris kobach* name.

  3. Shadrach says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I like Nielsen…she’s been an improvement over any previous DHS secretaries we’ve had. I’m not against having one even better, though.

  4. gingergal says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    What did she do wrong? Is there something within her power she can do about the border crisis?

    • dd_sc says:
      November 13, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      She did not follow up on Trump’s initiatives for election integrity when Kris Kobach had to shut it down and passed everything over to Nielsen.

      Not that she’s done anything “wrong”, she’s just not on board with the MAGA program so tends to do the minimum to get by.

  5. Truthfilter says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Someone here already commented that FEMA and immigration are under DHS. Elections, too?

    Given that all three are HUGE problems right now, it’s no wonder Neilson looks inadequate. Besides this, no agency should have all that power.

  6. emet says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Homan must carefully consider the offer. What you must remember about DHS is that it is full of Clinton/Obama people, who will cause problems. DHS and some of its agencies wound up with a dismaying number of people who range from corrupt to otherwise unemployable. Look at Mayorkas, for example, who wound up as Deputy Secretary DHS. When he was s US Attorney he got caught trying to swap a pardon for a major drug trafficker for a $200,000 donation to Roger Clinton. Then he was made head of USCIS, where he got caught swapping investor visas for donations. The IG was on to it, but resigned. Today Mayorkas works for…wait….US Chamber of Commerce.
    Some of the people who were appointed to critical positions in DHS or CNP etc were grossly underqualified. A chirf of staff with zero law enforcement experience, who ran a drug program for Napalitano when she was governor of Arizona. An Asst Commissioner who’s job experience was as a financial advisor, and whose English was nearly unintelligable. The list goes on. And Homan I’m sure is pondering this aspect.

  7. JoD says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Thomas Homan…….Please, God.

    Meanwhile, why are Kelly and Nielsen “inseparable?”

  8. kea says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Gallup: Five Million Central Americans Want to Join Caravans to the U.S.

    https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2018/11/13/gallup-five-million-central-americans-want-to-follow-the-caravans-to-us/

    Ummm bring him in ASAP!!!!!

  10. Elwood says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    More fake news.

  11. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Kris Kobach !!! He was born to head DHS.

  12. ZodTheGod (@ZodTheGod1) says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    But Bossert got fired by John Bolton didn’t he?

    • jrapdx says:
      November 13, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Never was clear about Bossert leaving. He seemed like he did a great job, but some kind of power struggle such that he was pushed out, so I don’t know how it would work re: Bolton. Too bad they can’t all play nice and work together for the good of the team.

  13. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    “If it is correct that Nielsen and Kelly are inseparable (most say yes), the issue would then become who would/could replace John Kelly as Chief of Staff. “

    Kelly must think he outranks the President of the United States. That by itself is reason to can him.

  14. jrapdx says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    As I remember from past natural disasters, Bossert was very sharp, handled it very well. Whether that makes him good as CoS I couldn’t say. I thought it a shame was he left or was he pushed out? If there’s a job he can do in the administration, I’d think a man with his obviously superior organizational skill would be an asset.

  15. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    “if Trump removes Nielsen, he would likely also have to replace General Kelly because they are essentially a professional pairing and have been for several years.”

    \That sounds like Bill and Hillary Clinton.

    • SR says:
      November 13, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      You donot see them together a lot and it seems Bill and Hillary donot live together. It’s power couple marriage and I was surprised why it did not end after loosing election but now I know why. She is running again in 2020 and impossible to win as divorce status.

  16. Kathleen03 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Tom Homan should be paid the highest salary plus given a sign on bonus and whatever else he would want in order to come out of retirement for the second time and give up the handsome salary he earns at Fox. President Trump needs to surround himself with like-minded people who, like Trump, are unafraid to speak the truth, push the media aside and laugh in the face of RINOs and corrupted Democrats.

  17. nuthinmuffin says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    homan is a true patriot…i have heard him interviewed several times. give us more…please!

  18. mikeyboo says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    What about sheriff David Clarke for COS.

  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    One hell of a lot of GUILTY and UNLOYAL VERDICTS on CoS Kelly for two words:
    “Professional Pairing”

    One hell of a lot of FAILURE VERDICTS on DHS Secretary Nielsen for a massive pioneering role:
    “Election Integrity”

  20. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Take this as less than Gospel, as it is from CNBC, but I wouldn’t automatically dismiss it either.

    “John Kelly may leave after clashing with first lady Melania Trump: NBC News. President Donald Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly may be out of his job soon as a result of a conflict with first lady Melania Trump and other people in the White House, seven sources have told NBC News.
    Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, is being considered for the job, among other candidates, three of the sources told NBC. NBC’s report followed a slew of news that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen may be on her way out, too.”    \

    Let me see now – who do I keep – my troublesome Chief of Staff or my very smart and very beautiful wife ?

  21. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Trump does not even need the House to straighten out our immigration problems. All he needs to do is start enforcing the current laws. That’s it. Screw Nancy Pelosi and the House;

  22. Sedanka says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Linda McMahon would be an excellent choice to replace Kelly.

  23. zooamerica says:
    November 13, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Tom Homan, in his own words….

  24. Riffico Kid says:
    November 13, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Sessions for DHS – already confirmed and out of work – Nobody better
    about the need for Border Control

