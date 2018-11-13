Perfect – Trump Tells Macron: “They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along”…

This is what I call representing the red-blooded patriotic American. Plain-speak, direct truth; what every middle-American would say to in the same or similar circumstance. And ironically, this is also (almost verbatim) one of the reasons Donald Trump earned my support in 2015:
The blood of Americans, provided the current freedom of France. Period.
Our inherent American DNA strain is liberty and freedom. Within that core we achieve, drive, and transfer our united national essence into everything we do. Even the wealth and economics of our nation are dependent on this cornerstone; it drives our entrepreneurial existence. We know how to do things, create things, and think completely outside the box on new and innovative ideas for things.
Yes, we are exceptional like that.
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International Edward Demming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering and efficiency superiority. They didn’t blow every global PhD business intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. They did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese spent 6 months studying FP&L and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FP&L “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every single Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take 5 years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaiti’s and Saudi’s called Texans, who had them all capped and back in working order in 6 to 10 months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved everyone of them….
That’s our America.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his virgins, began opening fire on a train in France – the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little Islamic nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable story-line that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.
Enough.
When I hear Donald Trump say “Let’s Make America Great Again”, I also hear the familiar echo “cowboy up” people.
It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again. Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.
Yeah, “let’s make America great again”.
Swagger on !
BOTH WWI and WWII both began in Imperialistic Europe. This is where the psychopathology began. The new colony was an attempt to get away from dynastic tyranny over other countries and their archaic system of psychopathological elitist castes and slave oppression of people.
Need I say more? We are in WWIII already with infiltration into the US by the hidden consortium of Third Reich powers who used Adolph only as a front.
Consider this, since the 1940s in the US and Canada too which is where many Americans have had to run to, the standard for radio music was altered to 440 Hz from 432 Hz. There is science behind the 432 and 440 Hz. Watch this vid which is only one of many sounding the alarm.
Why 440Hz? To make you sick and buy products that roll up to the oligarch multinational elitists who have their finger in every pie. To make Americans suffer and cause strife in their families.
Consider also that lo and behold, Fluoride in your drinking water was introduced…..in the 1940s too. All this was post-WWII when capital fled Germany and landed in the US. Project Paperclip. Project Monarch.
Gwen Towers is also real and it is estmated about 200,000 Americans are being experimented on for the past 50 years amd the findings only make the enemy more potent every tear it gets by withiut notice. The goal is to tag everyone. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
The solution is to become aware. What you don’t know will kill you, as they say. Share widely. Detox your systems the best you can of heavy metals that turn your bodies into radio wave antennas. Change the wholesale music you listen to back to 432Hz. Count beats 4/4 with emphasis on the first beat to counter act 1-2 sine up/down pulsing from infrasound. Pray daily and often to God to raise yours and our collective frequencies which has been proven by some targeted individuals to help ward off harm. Let’s show the psychopathic imperialists from EU and deep state here we will shake them off this land and be free once and for all!!!
I’ll link the 432 hz vs 440 in a sec below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Oops, wrong video.
LikeLike
Hmmmmm. Alrighty then!
LikeLike
Don’t be mind controlled, lol, and you’ll get over it.
LikeLike
Correct video
LikeLike
“Count beats 4/4 with emphasis on the first beat to counter act 1-2 sine up/down pulsing from infrasound.”
Wouldn’t that ruin the song? I mean, lots of country music I listen to emphasizes the 2nd and 4th beats…. just saying.
LikeLike
Listen to songs at 432 hz instead of the broadcasted or recorded 440. There are apps that convert the base resonance. Compared to each other with same song, the one played at 432 is more enjoyable. Watch the video to the end where it is explained.
The 4/4 beat is for people who are being directly hit by weaponized infrasound not music which is another thing altogether. Ignore it if it does not apply!
LikeLike
Got it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are no good. Did you see aluminum referenced as a technique above in my post? Maybe you need to get with the times, RF.
LikeLike
The dates aren’t right. Wikipedia has it right.
Before standardization on 440 Hz, many countries and organizations followed the French standard since the 1860s of 435 Hz, which had also been the Austrian government’s 1885 recommendation.] Johann Heinrich Scheibler recommended A440 as a standard in 1834 after inventing the “tonometer” to measure pitch, and it was approved by the German Natural History Society the same year. The American music industry reached an informal standard of 440 Hz in 1926, and some began using it in instrument manufacturing. In 1936 the American Standards Association recommended that the A above middle C be tuned to 440 Hz. This standard was taken up by the International Organization for Standardization in 1955 (reaffirmed by them in 1975) as ISO 16.
It doesn’t have anything to do with the Nazis or mind control or one frequency being more in tune with nature than another. It has to do with setting a standard and having consistency.
More detailed info here. http://daily.redbullmusicacademy.com/2017/10/a440-tuning-standard-feature
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s probably why their radio sound was so strange not so many decades ago.
They’ve updated since then, maybe 20 years ago. French radio frequency now sounds normal.
LikeLike
Wiki is not reliable. Although, yes, the while idea was to change a good frequency to a bad one. Why change it? Did you watch the video?
LikeLike
This has to do with Macron / Trump how? (Hint: O/T)
LikeLike
Yep ^^^^^
LikeLike
Read first paragraph of my comment.
Trump is talking about WWII, yes?
EU patriarchy = WWI and WWII
US = no world war
but soon it will be dragged into WWIII as per Bible, again because we became infected by their disease having saved the ingrates.
Does this help?
LikeLike
Smurfette,
My Mom was killed by government experiments. She was subjected to the radiation experiments at Strong Memorial hospital (University of Rochester NY) (They fried her skin to a crisp literally, it was horrible) and then subjected her to experimental Chemo-therapy. She died at age 62 from a Chemo induced heart attack.
Radiation experiments: https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/radiation/dir/mstreet/commeet/meet1/brief1/br1n.txt
More current Human experiments that KILLED at University of Rochester/Strong Memorial hospital.
https://junkscience.com/2012/10/teenager-died-in-1996-government-funded-air-pollution-experiment-at-univ-rochester-university-now-using-diabetics-as-air-pollution-guinea-pigs/
https://web.archive.org/web/20150315004607/http://www.blogtalkradio.com/crfmedia/2013/06/01/steve-milloy–epa-illegal-human-testing-on-crf-radio
LikeLike
OMG! So it’s true.
CG, this Giordano creepy neuro-scientist from the EU Brain Trust is afraid for his own life now that President Trump is in charge. He’s now going around doing seminars at the behest of Pentagon or powers about how their research on mind control using reciprocal electronic methods may have crossed the ethical line in the past. In other words, please get the secret out so that Mr. Giordino is safe from harm in the future.
This young guy is being continually experimented on by deep state military who incidently did same to veterans as first group of guinea pigs. I said it before and I’ll say it again, governments and elitists will mistreat their kind the worst even their own President!
It’s sickening, we must alert PDT! Good news is last month he initiated a 16 sector alert on electromagnetic weapons!
LikeLike
https://www.crb.uu.se/staff/james-giordano/
LikeLike
I’m perfectly fine with 440 sound. Did you know a lot of electrical power systems are designed to 3 phase 440 Hz. All aircraft for example…
LikeLike
I guess this is what Mark Taylor means when he says to pray and ask God to keep us off the enemy’s radar. You just gave that an additional layer of meaning.
LikeLike
Each Nation in Europe is more fiercely divided than any other…now, each has made the FATAL MISTAKE of allowing free passage and benefits to the third world…not because the third world is any worse, but because the people who are immigrating do not want to become part of the First World, but to make Europe just like them! There is a reason science and technology flourishes…Freedom! Liberty! Private Property!
LikeLiked by 6 people
All one has to do is google Paris and Crime and look at what has happened to that once beautiful city. Some of the streets are filthier than something you would see in Bangladesh.
I’ve been to Paris twice and you couldn’t pay me to go there today.
They did this to themselves. Screw the French.
LikeLike
Your article and others like it are how we get more Trump…He’s simply common sense wrapped in genius strategy….Luv your site and your amazing efforts to MAGA…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s an article that posted right before the 2016 election. Obama disses John Wayne for the exact reason SD mentions.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/10/obama_obsessed_with_trumps_buildings_hates_john_wayne.html
In a 1995 Chicago Reader profile, Obama couldn’t have articulated this future battle any more clearly. After railing against America’s “individualistic bootstrap myth: get a job, get rich, Obama foreshadowed the coming of Donald Trump:
“In America we have this strong bias toward individual action. You know, we idolize the John Wayne hero who comes in to correct things with both guns blazing. But individual actions, individual dreams, are not sufficient. We must unite in collective action, build collective institutions and organizations.” Barack Obama
LikeLiked by 1 person
So spaketh the Communist King Obozo.
LikeLike
By the time the US arrived in France, most French were fluent in German already. The English were studying it too.
WTF took you so long?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe your claim that most French people were fluent in German. Perhaps the ones who lived right on the border with Germany. And I don’t believe your claim that it was common among the English either. Have any references?
LikeLike
The English never liked the French. They still call them frogs.
LikeLike
Why do all the French soldiers have sunburned underarms?
From holding their arms up in surrender
Seriously, Macron is a perfect example of the brainwashed tool the Globalist / Marxist coalition has been developing in Western civilizations in order to use the tools as a weapon against free, nationalist societies
Our country is filled with these incredibly stupid, blind to reality, altruistic tools / fools too
What’s worse is our tool fools grew up in the country we’re all acknowledging to be the land of common sense, know how and ability
While President Trump & the rest of free thinking, rational and intelligent Americans understand where the true power lies in getting things done and making the world a better place, what happens when all of our American “Macrons” become the majority?
What happens is the Globalist elite win and our country turns into a Marxist gulag
While the lust for power over others and greed are certainly despicable, altruism is worse in the matters of country. An altruistic mindset is a disease that eats away at basic human instinct and destroys that which should be protected over anything else
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Macron continues to forget that he was elected to take care of France first, the French voters will remind him….and replace him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a poll last week or the week before where 71% of French people surveyed deemed him unpopular: arrogant, out of touch, egotistical, robbing pensioners of their savings, insensitive to young unemployed educated citizens. The list goes on.
LikeLike
Don’t you think “altruism” is just code for eliciting the guilt necessary to get uninformed and unsuspecting first world inhabitants to take their first steps down the path to Marxism? Before they have any clue what they did, they’ll be too far in to come back.
Not to be negative, but I believe you’re right as to how dangerously close we are to having the balance of our country tipped left to a point of no return. When every single major city in TEXAS voted to elect an openly socialist senatorial candidate, shivers should have gone down the spine of every freedom loving American. Yes, every single metropolitan area in TEXAS!, for crying out loud, voted to elect Robert Francis O’Rourke.
LikeLike
The straight party ticket vote is on the way out in Texas…my uninformed opinion is that AT LEAST 34 percent of that ‘blue wave’ here was due to the lefty get out the vote drive and that those who never or rarely vote pulled the straight dhimmicrat ticket…plus fraudulent voting/counting…
LikeLike
They’ll be speaking Arabic sooner than many imagine. Will we yet again save them from themselves? And how many times will we accept gut punches, and teeth kicks before we finally say enough and realize they truly are not allies??
God Bless America
Swagger On!! 👍🏽👍🏽😄
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t become too overconfident or complacent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are now teaching Arabic in some schools in Europe as a required course. I guess they want to be ready.
LikeLike
Perhaps they should just go ahead and teach them Islamic history so when the gunmen start raiding the schools and killing all of the non-muslim kids they might stand a chance of surviving the day..things such as quranic verses and ancient historical Islamic ‘facts’…..but, then…that would be exactly what their enemies long behind their wire desire…..viva la france’…long live Islamic france….s
LikeLike
When I visited France, when in Paris I was treated horribly but when I went to Normandy and the locals discovered I was an American I was treated like royalty. Same country, different memories.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it makes you feel any better, the Parisians treat each other horribly too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s because Parisians thout DeGaul saved them. Americans let him go into Paris first.
LikeLike
Even those living in provincial France — outside Ile de France — dislike Parisians.
LikeLike
Had a long train ride from Paris to Marseilles two years ago next to a Frenchmen. His opinion was that more than half of France’s population would immigrate to the U.S. if they had the option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would estimate at least a quarter to a third.
(Disclosure: have had personal experience of the French and France for over 40 years.)
LikeLike
My daughter was in Paris this summer. I didn’t say too much negative about it because I wanted to see what her response would be. She visited seven countries and the only place she said she would never return to was Paris. Lol. Dirty, rude, horrible service, etc, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only thing worth while in Paris is the Louvre.
LikeLike
Apparently the French wine might not be so tasty if tarrifs here and there were equal…
LikeLike
What else is new? Been that way ever since I can remember well more than 40 years ago, and preceding into ancient history. BTW I lived in Washington DC for several years before I visited Paris, and not coincidentally, DC was designed to resemble Paris, and it does.
LikeLike
Thank you, Mr. President!!!
Thank you, Sundance for this great article. I love the USA and I hate it when our good-hearted benevolence is trashed!
Pajama Boy in Paris couldn’t keep his hands off our great President!
I never was convinced he was a sincere leader. But now that his approval is bad and France’s unemployment is high he finds courage in trashing the USA.
There is something absolutely off-putting about beta males; they have a passive aggressive attitude. I don’t think they can be trusted. Double minded men….
LikeLiked by 2 people
The loving phrases…the longing gazes…are just memories… C’est la vie!!!
LikeLike
Macron couldn’t have been more wrong when he said that nationalism is the opposite of patriotism. Please tell Mr Macron that patriots are not born. They are ordinary citizens who grew up developing a deep sense of pride, love, and respect for their country. It’s called nationalism. It is the fuel that ignites the fire in the hearts of every American service men and women who will not hesitate to give everything up to protect and preserve the country they love. And that Mr Macron, is when Patriots are born, not out of necessity, but because they love their country
LikeLiked by 6 people
Macron couldn’t have been more wrong when he said that nationalism is the opposite of patriotism. Please tell Mr Macron that patriots are not born. They are ordinary citizens who grew up developing a deep sense of pride, love, and respect for their country. It’s called nationalism. It is the fuel that ignites the fire in the hearts of every American service men and women who will not hesitate to give everything up to protect and preserve the country they love. And that Mr Macron, is when Patriots are born, not out of necessity, but because they love their country
LikeLike
Amen and AAAAMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Macron won’t admit that he and most French people ARE Nationalists. They protect their language, their architecture, their culture. They are proud of what they have produced, and rightly so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But we can’t run elecetions.. we are the worst at that and at some point will be our downfall.
No tweet will save us from that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ABMC (American Battles Monuments Commission) administers, operates and maintains 26 permanent American military cemeteries and 29 federal memorial, monuments and markers, which are located in 16 foreign countries, the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the British Dependency of Gibraltar; three of the memorials are located within the United States. These cemeteries and memorials, most of which commemorate the service and sacrifice of Americans who served in World War I and World War II, are among the most beautiful and meticulously maintained shrines in the world. Visit ABMC Burial and Memorialization Statistics to learn about the number of men and women we honor around the world.”
Take a look at this ABMC site. 25 of the 55 listed/linked sites are in France for WWI and WWII cemetaries or memorials.
That punk Macron has no appreciation of the American blood shed for his country, but Merkel does and many of the other leaders. He is being used to confront POTUS’ nationalis/patriatism. Thank you POTUS for giving Macron a public undeniable truth that all American veterans and descendants of those who served/died in WWI & WWII now.
Shame on Macron and France and the EU for that matter.
https://www.abmc.gov/cemeteries-memorials#.W-tM3NFOmhA
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘That punk Macron has no appreciation of the American blood shed for his country …’
We cannot even be sure he appreciates French blood shed for his own country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember a time in the last 20 years when France would not stand beside Americans on the battle field.
I have yet to see any of them show up to help us with any of our numerous border invasions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Accidentally dropped a bomb very near their embassy in Libya as I recall in ’86 when they made fly the long way around.
LikeLike
we lost an F111 because of those twats
LikeLike
Yip, sure did and I never forget…
LikeLike
In the 40s some French did join a “European” Army..
https://www.feldgrau.com/WW2-German-Wehrmacht-French-Volunteers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly there are defectors and traitors in every country no matter how big or small they are. I do not fault all of the French for some joining Germany back then. Fear was a great motivator, especially where the ignorant are concerned. Back then information and/or Dis-information was easier to use on/against a fearful mass. Alone a man has sense and reason, in masses they become mindless hordes easily manipulated by Evil.
LikeLike
I love how Trump’s last two tweets speak directly to the French nationalists and bypass the globalist politicians
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. People vs globalist politicians experience the same tyrannical gov everywhere. Macron is an Imperialist not a globalist. He is mind controlled and has long stated that the French Revolution and Independence was wrong, and that France should return to the monarchists. YES, REALLY, HE DID.
LikeLike
I remember how I felt when the French leadership rolled over and allowed Hitler to invade France without a fight. Much later I learned that they also allowed Hitler to round up French Jews and send them off of the death camps. The French allowed their own citizens to be removed and killed, just like Germany did. Did they ever apologize for that?
LikeLike
My observation is that people tend to treat those in their own culture much worse than others. Rothschilds and Rockerfellers said to be behind the wealthy families financing the Third Reich were Germans of Jewish decent, so was Hitler rumored to be front man of illegitmate affair by an elitist. I see Democrats abusing their own fellow man worse while idolizing Europeans. I don’t know why. Familiarity breeds contempt? They seem to feel it’s okay to abuse their own but only they are allowed. BLM was the same.
LikeLike
Soros too, anti-jew but is one himself.
LikeLike
the rothchilds didnt finance Hitler and the rockefeller’s are jewish . save this nonsense for Stormfront
LikeLike
Your statement could be true….. but they did finance Hitlery…. and she is like 2.0 Sorry to burst your little bubble.
LikeLike
Thank you, and the R’s have been traced back in financial documents to having funded Hitler’s war. I know. I couldn’t believe it.
LikeLike
Elitists exists in ALL cultures and the sooner you understand the better. Monarchies murdered their own in the UK. China does the same. South Africans and Rwandans did same. I don’t know stormfront so I’ll save you the privilege. Truth has no agenda.
LikeLike
Prescott Bush and a bunch of his fraternity brothers financed German industry, thus Hitler’s regime, then asked the most useful to join American society after WWII sans any type of punishment. The most dangerous people are the shysters always play both sides of a conflict, winning regardless of the outcome. No moral compass.
LikeLike
Well, all I can say is the soldiers headgear would strike terror in the hearts of their enemies…
LikeLike
The first time I saw French sailors, I was sitting in a galleria restaurant in Houston in the 80s. I literally thought they were the cast of a musical. Lol
I did read that the original purpose of the pom on top was to protect their heads from low ceilings on ships. Functional. But to keep it as a fashion statement uniform for men is over the top.
LikeLike
‘I did read that the original purpose of the pom on top was to protect their heads from low ceilings on ships. Functional.’
Correct.
It probably still serves a practical purpose.
LikeLike
They look like they are balancing cookies on their heads, white-iced cookies with a little cinnamon Red Hot on top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! They’re like little targets on their heads for bullets from above “Brain Here”.
LikeLike
Those are the stay puff marshmallow man hats.
LikeLike
France isn’t the problem. The French people aren’t the problem. Macron’s desperation to find someone to take the spotlight off his failures is the problem. Bashing America and nationalism isn’t the way to do it. My guess is there are plenty of France-first nationalist French, descendants of the underground, who got plenty pissed at his childish statements. Go ahead. Call them deplorables. See what happens. Viva Lafayette.
LikeLike
It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again.
YES! And where does this “exceptional nature” come from? What is the source of these “exceptional” powers?
“In God We Trust” “that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” “God Bless America”
From the beginning, America has also been connected to the Creator, King of the Universe, Bestower of Liberty, Giver of Life.
Our exceptionalism has always come from God Almighty through our recognition of God’s blessings to us in this great land.
Now we’re in trouble because we’ve let this reality slip from within our communities, our schools, our commerce, our government, and maybe even too often from within ourselves.
We have to wake up!
LikeLike
I usually keep my own counsel on these sorts of things. But I believe we were created with free will and are responsible for our choices. I believe that our founding fathers were some of the wisest most brilliant men on the planet at the time. They understood the utter servitude and devastation of a state Church paradigm. It was a time of the divine right of kings, princes and electors. Yes, even with Protestants. You will find very interesting information in the letters of John Adams.
If our founding fathers had believed like a lot of Christians do today we would not have been founded. They believed in the concept of self-rule. Utterly radical at the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
100%
They saw that the Hebrew Bible was the Word of God, written in the language of liberty, giving freedom — and responsibility — to all men wanting such.
LikeLike
The French already have an army guarding the streets daily as the nation sits under siege under the military protecting the citizens from the Islamists. This time they can run away and let the Islamists take their nation, never again means just that.
LikeLike
We are talking about a man who married his
high school teacher, 25 years older, who has children the same age as her husband. Did he need a mommy wife? Macrons step children are his peers. There is something strange about this that I picked up on watching a documentary about his campaign. He is not his own man. He comes off as a manufactured persona.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.”
Amen, Brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely Macron knew how insulting this must be. Why make such a speech at the very time our president came to honor our dead who lost their lives fighting for Macron’s people. Trump will not forget this, he can stay home and be insulted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Surely Macron knew how insulting this must be.’ Probably not. He’s so full of himself thanks to his grandma-wife*, he doesn’t even realise it.
*Macron idolised his grandmother when young, so much so that the grandmother and mother (her daughter) had a few tense discussions about his devotion to her.
I felt sorry for both Drs Macron — his parents — telling Brigitte to keep her distance before they sent him off to Paris to finish high school, even telling her they were not going to bring charges against her (which they could have, but being haute-bourgeoise, they didn’t).
So, what did she do? Separated from (later divorced) her husband to … get a teaching job in Paris so she could be closer to young Emmanuel.
Both his parents attended his ‘inauguration’ ceremony (it goes by a different name). I felt so badly for both of them.
He is really tight with Brigitte and her children (who are the issue of her ex-husband). One of them was his high school classmate before he was sent to Paris.
LikeLike
Obviously the president is trying to deflect from the white-hot international outrage over Jim Acosta’s press credentials………Like hell!
LikeLike
Trump always speaks directly and honestly (for the most part). In this instance he was “spot on.” All of Europe, including Russia, would agree that but for the US involvement in WWI and WWII, the countries that comprise the EU would have few of the freedoms they have today. When US, British and Russian forces liberated them for the second time they celebrated the US. Now it seems they have forgotten that US oil production, truck and equipment production and the 400,000 aircraft we produced saved them.
As we watch them slide into another totalitarian rule while they insult and demean us, will they expect the US to assist them as their time of need approaches? Hmmmm. Next time we should take the art, artifacts, and wealth as a tithing for their endless self righteousness. We should let them keep all of the benefits of the diversity they wantonly import at the expense of their citizens.
LikeLike
If the US hadn’t saved the French from the Nazis, the Soviets would have extended the Iron Curtain to the Atlantic.
LikeLike
Quite a few British have the same view of the French. For the same reason wrt wars. When I read those tweets, I thought “he is speaking to the American people with the same view” I smiled – we all voted for him because he says what we would say. Not PC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After mass one Sunday, I got into a friendly disagreement with the priest. He had just delivered a sermon implying it was our responsibility as Christians to take in all immigrants. When I pointed out that our country is over $20 Trillion in debt, he smiled and intimated we should just trust in God to take care of the finances. In response I asked him, how’s that was working for Catholic schools across the U.S., over half of which have closed since 1960? When he averted his eyes and offered no response, I asked him a final question – Which nation will step up, protect freedom, and look out for the world’s downtrodden people after America is gone? China? France? Germany? The European Union? We all know the answer is NOBODY. That’s why we have to protect our Republic at all costs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve had people like that…”praying that God will save them when they jump off the cliff.”
You made very good points, too. I hope you went home and prayed he is mulling over what you said and your words will nag him and nag him, preventing him from any sleep for days 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sundance, for posting this perfect article. You MUST repost it once a month. It flows of nationalism. (eat that, Macron!)
I was never interested in Donald J. Trump, The Celebrity. When he spoke of B.O.’s birther, it caught my attention and I didn’t look away. But when Donald Trump came down he escalator, I rolled my eyes and slouched down in my chair.
Then Donald Trump said WALL, I went into shock and perked up, sitting on the edge of my chair very intense, and listened closely to him. After he was done speaking, I turned to hubbie and said, “I don’t care what he has done in the past, but if he really means what he said, I’m with him all the way, no matter what. This is our patriot that we have been waiting for. What he said is common sense, the same values we all grew up with.” Businessman hubbie agreed as he has always liked Donald J.Trump, the businessman.
The more we heard him, the more relieved we felt, finally getting the man who means what he said. And I know millions of people including those on this site, felt the same way, too. For those down about things….go to youtube and find this tape of Donald J. Trump declaring his run for POTUS and listen to it. It’ll perk you up so fast you’ll have a hard time not doing karate chops and kicks on your wall in celebration.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump…and for our dear Sundance. MAGA.
LikeLike
Excellent summation of why illegal immigration differs from legal immigration. Our American culture is a can do culture. We don’t want charity or things given to us, but rather we strive to be the one called on to solve the problem, take the shot at the buzzer, save the day. It was how I was raised. Self sufficiency, but aware of and willing to help those who need a hand up. Somehow the powers that be or want to be are intent on replacing the can do attitude with dependency, and the lureconfidence with doubt of ones self. This is why it is important that immigration be by those who recognize the opportunity America affords: the rule of law, the establishment of ultimate power in the people I.e limited government, the recognition of inalienable rights bestowed by God and the opportunity to succeed if willing to strive. The safty net a reflection of American compassion should not be the lure, but rather the nature of a culture that demands you work to succeed and willing to recognize accomplishments. I remember working at a landscaping business and when the season ended an layoffs loomed a fellow worker said he was going on unemployment and Fla. to my family going on employment was a failure. I never have taken government help and never will. It is a cultural thing.
LikeLike
Fantastic post. Our side must come up with an antidote to the left’s very-effective message that Americans should feel guilty for being born into such an exceptional country. They control huge swathes of our country with this guilt.
LikeLike
If there were no America, the whole world would still be third world with a small group of elites…the royalists. The royalists are not in the business of create jobs. Imagine that…
Yes, let’s come up with an antidote counteracting “American Nationalism Guilt” these Oppositions tries to shove down our throats.
LikeLike
Fantastic. Love the closing line = pay for NATO, or not.
LikeLike
Get’em Mr. President. It always a pleasure to be a part of your Deplorable Army you do us proud sir.
MAGA! …well, by being the USA again.
LikeLike
The French People are the most Nationalistic on the face of the earth. Macron needs to look at his own crap before lecturing our President. They need to stop poormouthing and pasy their bills.
LikeLike
Very true. Trump wording was very clever and he aimed very precisely.
There’s nothing against France, and everything about failed France.
LikeLike
Plainly spoken a real American MAN. That is President of the United States Donald J. Trump is loved by us here at the Tree house.
Take note snowflakes, we American MEN are the reason you all are not speaking German or Japanese.
American MEN are the reason most of the world has some form of Democracy. If snowflakes had been fighting the Great Wars the whole world would Socialist. So give thanks to what is the backbone of America. You snowflakes owe us
LikeLike
siap
How many Frenchmen does it take to defend Paris?
Nobody knows. It’s never been done.
I served w/ the French and Brits in support of Operation Southern Watch. I got a call to respond to one of our barricaded vehicle entrances. Seemed a French Captain decided the rules were meant for others and didn’t necessarily apply to him. It’s rather amazing how left spending 45 minutes spread eagle on the ground kissing Saudi Arabia will act as an attitude adjustment.
And to answer any questions – after much discussion; no, we didn’t throw him in the jail compound.
But when I suggested he apologize to my troops for the inconvenience he was happy (read thrilled) to comply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m no expert on the French but my understanding of the psychology of that nation is they lost so many of their young men in WWl much of which was fought on their soil, that by the time WWll came about they simply didn’t have the stomach for another devastated generation. I’m not making excuses for the French, the Vichy were reprehensible and deserves contempt. Merely trying to provide a different perspective.
LikeLike
Yup. Only for this war to restart as a direct result of diplomats who thought they were clever for the Crown.
The exceptional magic is to be able to blanket the massive failure of leaders at that time, with the undeniable courage of soldiers.
What would have been great would be to have allies in 39 and not wait until 42 while France dropped its pretense to split Germany back in exchange of that promise.
Not that France did not fail at defending the free world alone, but you know what they say about absent people.
LikeLike
Did you all see this…WOW…
I think Trump wanted to go wake him up
LikeLike
All in all the French should be treated like all others. Work with them if it’s to our benefit, if not let them go their own way. Trump is uncharacteristically blunt, which can be good and bad. I personally loved what he said, not sure the French will, but Trumps instincts generally are sound. He makes the right heads all splodey so he must be doing something right!
LikeLike
He is not wrong. France needs to be shaken as it is going on a path which is not faithful to its status and destiny.
Like it or not, it’s the oldest country of Europe, which had a, if not the, major role in creating Europe as we know it even before Polish or Germans were Christians.
LikeLike
France failed at what Wilson, the exceptional idiot, had set up in 1919.
USA involvement in the war waited 1942, contrary to the Anglo-American guarantee treaty which was given in exchange for France not requiring Germany to be split up.
The sacrifice of American and Russian soldiers is what you get when diplomats are too clever for their own country.
France won the war. The allied diplomats lost the peace trying to be clever.
LikeLike
FAITES ENCORE GRANDE FRANCE (FEGF doesn’t have a good ring to it, though)!
LikeLike
Exactly.
Each great country has its liberals, the cancer is worldwide.
USA dodged a bullet with trump but to make it last 100 years it’s important to make sure other countries are taking a similar healthy stance in their own borders.
It’s a factor of stability to not have neighbors do waco liberal policies. Failed state never profit anyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now they’re learning Arabic….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like you’d be learning Spanish with Obama/Clinton.
Global problem. Global solution.
Trump knows that
LikeLike
Thoroughly enjoyed this article. Reminds me of why we salute our flag and stand for our anthem!
After Obama and his apology tour, the world doesn’t seem to know how to handle our unapologetic and unashamed American president. He’s a man that we can be proud of and that the world can not control by trying to make him ashamed of our greatness.
LikeLike
More proud than Wilson/England who guaranteed a new conflict by forcing fake solutions.
And more proud than the 1939 president whose troops were nowhere to be seen for a while.
France was prompt to declare war to Germany in solidarity with Poland being invaded in 39.
LikeLike
In case you have not noticed, there are globalist leaders (Macron included) in many countries currently…even the Pope. We dodged a bullet with Hillary, I thank the Lord daily that she lost.
This is not by accident or coincidence. Remember their 2030 plan. The REAL battle is nationalism verses globalism. Everything else is fluff. If the globalist gain ground…freedom is lost. If they prevail…welcome to 1984.
Globalists need to be opposed at every turn. Trump understands this.
LikeLike
Exactly. It’s not a country A vs country B here.
We can even put it the historical context of 14/18 : did the Anglo-saxon diplomats who negotiated the peace *really* got the best for their country by protecting Germany and setting up France as the sole barrier to a future conflict forecasted since 1919 ?
Or were they the posterchild of liberal elite dumping problems they created on the back of others, including their own population ?
LikeLike
I read that earlier on twitter and burst out laughing loud. This is the man I voted for! He tells things as he see’s it and it’s amazing how I happen to see nearly everything exactly the same way as he. By the way I absolutely loved the wine remark. Still makes me grin ear to ear…
LikeLike
The Maroon has no clothes.
LikeLike
This is a big blunder by Macron during the 100 year anniversary that even the French didn’t like.
“Tomb of French Nazi collaborator vandalized after Macron sparks outcry over his praise”
https://www.rt.com/news/443873-philippe-petain-tomb-vandalized/
FTA: France’s leader Emmanuel Macron faced widespread backlash after he praised Petain for his efforts during World War I.
Speaking in the town of Charleville-Mezieres, a stop on his six-day tour of the battlefields ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Macron said: “Marshal Petain was also a great soldier during World War I” even though he made “fatal choices during the Second World War.”
While Petain should indeed be credited for leading France to victory at Verdun in 1916, he was subsequently convicted for treason over his role as a leader of Vichy France between 1940 and 1944. He is most despised for his complicity in the Holocaust, as he helped to downgrade Jews to second-class citizens and assisted German soldiers in rounding them up for concentration camps.
LikeLike
France has the least casualties, by very very far, among all occupied countries.
If Petain had helped in any meaningful way, the rate would be the highest. Antisemitic actions are 100% the responsibility of the occupying force, Germany.
Until 43, the free zone negotiated by Petain protected Jews from everywhere in Europe, giving ample time for anyone to join the French Forces fighting from Algeria, Syria, London, etc..
After 43, the German became frustrated by the lack of cooperation and took over. No more free zone, and they arrested everyone. That’s where most of the victims are numbered.
At this stage Petain’s prestige among the Germans and negotiation of free zone with them, had provided 3 years of relief and enough time to get in fallback position, including the French Forces abroad.
LikeLike
Hoo boy, President Trump’s tweet, ‘Make France Great Again’, certainly must have curled Macaroni’s toes! ROFLMAO!
LikeLike