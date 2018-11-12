Mark Levin Interviews Jim Jordan and Newly Elected Chip Roy on Midterm Outcome…

Mark Levin discusses the midterm election result with Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, and Texas Representative-elect Chip Roy. Both discuss why the party failed to hold onto the House while gains were made in the Senate on ‘Life, Liberty and Levin.’
Me too, BlackKnight. Many of do believe Trump knew the democrats would win the House but what the mentally disturbed democrats in the House don’t understand that we HAVE THE SENATE and that will be their blocker of their stupidity. Since most are traitors, many will be removed and hopefully after a military trial walked off to the gallows. Not prison as to expensive to keep them and they can still do damage from inside. Dead, they can’t do a damn thing. As to recounting votes, I suggest burn ALL FROM THE 11/6 election day and set a new Election date and have many poll watchers at all precincts and more in the hopefully new registrars offices. Do not allow the DMV to sign up illegals and giving them a photo ID driver’s license and making them democrats, which is not their job in either case! Also, if you can’t read, write and speak English as legal citizens, then you cannot vote as you have no understanding of the issues or how to read your vote list. As a many years election clerk this was the first time I got angry. A Mexican woman living 23 yrs. in America wanted assistance (I am multi-lingual) to help her vote. I said no can do just vote what you want and don’t vote what you don’t want but she was able to. However, for the first time I saw she had a list that a democrat passed thru her area listing all the democrats to vote for by name so she could at least do that. That to me is illegal! Was she paid or given a gift? I dared not ask. Obviously she has been leeching us for 23 yrs. and just a block away from the school where they give FREE classes n learning English and believe me there are many, many words similar n Spanish and English. No, prefers to leech obviously. I am still angry over this.
Every compromised election must be re-run.
I would love to know how many of the retiring GOP House members were actually Democrats like Sundance said.
It’s one thing to be uniparty, but to have actually seated year after year Democrats claiming to be Republicans… How does that happen? And how do we stop it from happening?
…..stop it from happening?” Through a scrupulous vetting process.
The Tea Party vetted candidates in 2010 here in Colorado with a questionnaire….it worked well. It can be done again.
If both parties turn out it’s hard to have full out Conservative Republicans in every district.
When it comes to red districts we need the strongest and best conservatives and pro American candidates. We allow too many globalists and RINOS to keep these seats!
Primaries are the way.. MAGA candidates!
But there are districts that have an electorate that doesn’t dig such candidates or rhetoric.
They have no interested in the wall and no fear about illegals cause there is no crime and no illegals in their district. They don’t care about manufacturing or tariffs. They have office jobs and want cheap products and smooth talking representatives.
In these we should be happy to have pro American candidates that fit the district. Cause I don’t think these voters are all automatically socialist anti Americans. We win the rural and blue collar workers with our Agenda and loose the liberal cities. Everything inbetween is up for grabs.
If we gun for only the purest Representatives and slander everyone else we will never get a House majority that enables President Trump to put his agenda into law. It’s a thin line to walk and we have to be nimble but it’s possible.
Republicans who fail to live up to two standards MUST be PRIMARIED:
• America First policies
• Trump Agenda commitment
ZERO Enemies within our Party Gates.
The problem is, the Uniparty is using the general election as their own private primary. The candidates in certain House elections are basically Hillary vs. JEB! set-ups. My district was thus, for example. Bad deal. If there was an actual conservative Republican party, you could field a slate of candidates with somewhat compatible ideas in competition with other parties. This has been phased out apparently. I notice nobody in general elections uses the words “Democrat” or “Republican” anymore. It’s disturbing. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. It’s a Uniparty. All campaigning is mostly done basically generic, even if ballots and certain attack ads might mention party. It’s all about personalities and fluff. I believe Ryan and company set up this election to get a critical mass of districts to fit that mold, through candidate selection and/or campaign cash flow.
2020 will become “Trump-Endorsed or Bust”.
He’ll have the voters and he’ll control the $$$ … and plenty of both.
Too bad the Dems will still be counting the votes………………
If Trump doesn’t push for mandatory voter ID you can kiss 2020 goodbye. The Dimms have perfected how to steal an election. This past one was just a test and they passed with flying colors.
What FrankieZee said! The Damnocrats are stealing elections in broad daylight and I see very few Republican Reps/Senators fighting against it. If we don’t get Voter ID across the nation we might as well buy VSGPDJT a fiddle. Yeah, a fiddle. It’s an embarrassment to our Constitution and Law.
Honestly, it’s the voters that should be fed-up, to the gills, with voter fraud, and should be responsible for demanding voter ID. Loudly and persistently.
The President cannot be everywhere at once.
No pushback from Republicans on the blatant stealing of races. That tells us all we need to know.
I am 100% with you.
But we have an annoying problem:
* Need CAPABLE Republican primary challengers
* Need them to have a ground game
* People are hesitant to support or endorse during primaries
* Political newcomers do not know the ground game
* They are at a disadvantage b/c they don’t have the name recognition
* Or the financial backing
* They are also naive – by which I mean “simple” not “stupid”. They aren’t ready to play against a dirty fight
* Good guys play clean as if it is a fair fight; bad guys play dirty to win.
* If you are in a “fair fight” your tactics suck. Primary challengers need to play advantages. But this comes back to the fundamental problem:
* Inexperience.
* And people know this, and very few want to be the primary challenger.
Not to throw cold water on your case. Like I posted on the other thread, please take this as an opportunity to prove me wrong 😉
We need a TRUMP TEAM of Primary Candidates who have been vetted and Trump-endorsed EARLY in the season.
What will our elections look like after the Democrats steal seats in 2018? Numerous seats were fraudulently gained. That does not bode well for 2020.
One thing we know: Democrats are REAL Democrats.
New election laws: I think 8-year term limits will help the situation. And no lobbying for five years afterward. And while elected, no contact with lobbyists. Anyone elected that is friendly with lobbyists loses its credentials and an IRS investigation is launched.
Only then will we get a Republican party with integrity. Both parties will be scrambling to find candidates.
But who in congress is going to vote to enact those laws? We don’t have enough conservatives to do that. IMHO
Stinking war hawk McCain was clearly a democrat, along with Paul Ryan and McConnell. They all stop any real progress for the country. No new health plan and no wall!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ahhh yes, the old One Party with Two options trick! McCain was never a Maverick, he was RINO! Same with Paulie “Boehner” Ryan and Mitch McCommunist!
Ok, so Who actually “vets” the candidates in each political state or district in which they are running? It’s not the voters.
If the candidate is running as Republican then the State Republican committee or the RNC should be doing this. I get the distinct impression that this part of the process is being by woefully incompetent people in far too many cases.
But assuming that some candidates are good at concealing their Leftwing intentions and manage to get past the vetting process, run and win their election, who actually then tracks the elected newbie’s performance in Congress?
In theory that’s every voters job but does every state have a Republican committee that espouses conservative principles and actively monitors their House Reps’ adherence to their campaign pledges and those principles? I don’t think my state does or else they do a pi$$ poor job of communicating with the voters.
There is much room for improvement here and volunteers should inquire at their local Republican committee as to how they can help along these lines.
By contrast, Senators are far more visible due to their being in a much smaller organization, and they cannot easily hide from scrutiny due to their statewide constituency and the more prominent role of the Senate.
The 800lb gorilla in this discussion is named “Willing N Able.” Local and state Republican committees are constrained by their available resources; i.e. whom is willing to run. Running for office, and x10 for national level, requires the individual have the time, finances, emotional fortitude, elocution, and desire. That’s a tall order. One faces the risk of losing all of their resources and reputation in the process.
Politics is a contact sport. It appeals to a particular type of aggressive personality and most aren’t cut out for it.
State and Local republican committees are all controlled by GOPe (CofC), which have the money to get the candidates they can control. In addition they always insure that 3 to 5 candidates along with bought out incumbents are in primary races so the incumbents win by simple name recognition. Term limits is the only answer.
Many supposed republicans like McCain took Soros’ money so I call them democrats in republican clothing and only want to lie in promises and oaths so they can get re-elected and become millionaires from outsiders and since we hired them, we must fire them and not only by voting. WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT and they are our employees. Many leaving now so they get those lifetime benefits (they are sooo greedy) and we must advise them we did not vote nor authorize these benefits nor yearly salary increases and that is stopped now, PERIOD! We must take back the reins or stop saying we are real Americans!
Another excellent Mark Levin show. He asks probing questions and then steps back to let the guests answer. I was very impressed with Chip Roy.
I still have a hard time doing a deep analysis on the election when I do NOT trust the results of it. Anywhere. Nationwide. We shouldn’t be basing strategy on faulty data. Securing election integrity should be item number one- a hill to die on. Without it, all the strategies in world mean nothing.
LikeLiked by 22 people
House GOP also didn’t campaign enough in the burbs to attract the soccer moms around cities. Don’t get Jim on bc we didn’t do what we said with Ocare and the border so Republicans voted for Democrats that will give us that? What am I missing? We don’t know any Republican that would ever vote for a Democrat. The Dems registered people like they always do and the voted. Youngster Commies voted. We in SC worked hard door to door, and all the rest. Charleston is very Left and full of Greenies that Mark Sanford sucked up to. He’s a big greenie himself and PC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listening to Jim Jordan had a swift feeling of cognitive dissonance…wth…weird talk, a lot of negativity.
Yeah, the Jordan analysis was not keen. Maybe OH is different from where I live in that regard. I can’t speak for them.
An article I read said that Facebook throttled back conservative ads to suburban.moms. The blame is not entirely on the electorate
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/facebook-delivers-for-democrats-erased-2-billion-gop-page-views-in-purge-eliminated-conservative-content-to-suburban-females/
Yes it is, if your only source of pertinent information is Facebook.
You’re missing the elephant in the room:
Jim Jordan is competing for Speaker of the House.
… His proposition is doing what Ryan and McCarthy wouldn’t.
… He’s the LEADER Republicans lacked to enact the FULL TRUMP AGENDA.
… He’s the NEGOTIATOR who will cut the DEAL with the SENATE that others couldn’t.
Did I say Speaker? That would be FUTURE Speaker in 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anyone heard negativity in Jordan’s replies it’s because he is darn rightfully pi$$ed. At the incompetent near-traitorous “leadership” of Paul Ryan and his lackies. And at RNC Rona McDaniel and the several dozen missed opportunities, seats lost on Nov. 6 that were in many cases, deliberately forfeited to the Democrats because the GOP would not fight and take that fight to the voters.
Jordan would not have wimped out like Ryan did.
So why doesn’t Jordan call this traitors out? Stop beating around the bush (no pun intended)
GB, and why we want him as Speaker and not Ryan’s man McCarthy. No way, Jose. We need to drain the Congress swamp and advise we make the decisions not you as you are merely our employees and never, ever our Government because we are the Government and you nothings!
I live near DC. Starting about a month before the election, radio spots (maybe TV as well; I don’t do TV) have been pushing “conservative Kevin McCarthy” and his bill to totally fund the wall. The spots continue post-election.
I suspect this has more to do with McCarthy’s intent to be minority leader than anything else, as he tries to appear like a leader. Mark Levin has a very low opinion of KMcC dating back to when there was talk of him replacing boehner. Ol’ Kev would be a suitable successor to paul ryan/boehner; more status quo on steroids [or is it hemorrhoids].
Jim Jordan as Speaker with PDJT would be incredible. Oh wait, that ain’t gonna happen now. Not for two years at least.
Same McCarthy ads ran continuously in Atlanta radio markets.
I really like Jim Jordan’s fire and energy. I think if our candidates could get issue aggressive, rather than candidate negative only, we would have won in a big way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
tdaly, grow up, yet they would vote democrat and have and have shafted us royally so time to fire them and get real patriots to represent us, or better yet remove Amendment 17 back to the states to select, and also have them work in their state/city/district and use real time video to do business and remember they are our employees and not our government nor bosses! This way we can keep our eyes on them and boot them out immediately doing anything shady because we will have a copy of that video. Time to remove them from DC and the poison there and also save a huge hunk of money in not supporting them there! We must take back the reins and kick butt!
Thank you!
The gas lighting continues.
All BS
I said the exact same thing on a reply above. If we don’t get a nation voter ID law enacted we can kiss 2020 goodbye. It was a test run in this last election and the Dimms have proven they perfected the art of cheating.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably the most pertinent observation I have read on these elections.
It’s like Anthropogenic Global Warming
Bogus data + Bogus Premises = Bogus Science.
Agree Snarky. Mark’s shows are exceptional.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Think he does this show on Wed or Thurs
Sunday evening
Levin show is shown on Fox Sunday night. It is taped on Friday.
How come only democRATS are allowed to continue voting after elections. Oh, that’s right, because the repubes of the uniparty want them to…
LikeLiked by 8 people
They neither one of these two said that Paul Ryan is a son of a bitch.
Yep and as nice(too nice?) Jordan is he never truly challenged Ryan. He won’t be as strong as many wish.
I was waiting for that and was disappointed.
I think if Jordan is planning to run for Minority Leader in the House he will have to appear somewhat wishy-washy to the GOPe.
Kevin McCarthy, on the other hand is a known commodity so he can go full-bore MAGA with the knowledge that he will still attract the squishy moderates.
Stab, precisely. You pounce when they least expect it!
Hoosier and Kevin, let the democrats hang themselves and don’t aid and abet them by speaking out and letting them know way more than need more. Jordan is a fighter and apparently Chip Roy, so you wait until the moment to pounce and then watch out. Trump knew the demos would win and too stupid to know that the Senate runs the final show. We know the democrats only know how to lie, cheat, etc. as well as many RINOS and GOPe.
Noah must vote 45 times!
I had a fear the Republicans were going to lose the House when POTUS Trump started his initiative to repeal and replace Obamacare. And what did the House do? They couldn’t get their voice and act together. They were not prepared at all to follow through on the promise they had run on and consequently appeared as liars, because in many cases they were. They had used the issue to politically manipulate their districts for more re-elections. They failed spectacularly!
And of course McCain tried and did his best to be a Uniparty globalist Never-Trumper and succeeded.
I think the road is very hard going forward. Not impossible. But hard. To regain the trust of the American people the Republicans in the House would have to work extra extra extra hard. If they succeed I’ll be very happy, but I’d have to see it to believe it.
Chip Roy sounds energized and ready to go for it, I hope it is Jim Jordan the one Roy would eventually be calling Minority Leader. If Jordan is not ML, I don’t know that they can even do opposition at all.
THat was the move of a very inexperienced politician there. Trump should have seen the problems with it.
kalliberri, but we their employers (WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE REAL GOVERNMENT) and no need to vote them out but fire them and take away all benefits, as they have been way too long in Congress and are now millionaires. Then we will set 2 terms max but if someone is especially a good employee, then a third allowed. After that no more. No more annual salary increases that against we have not voted nor authorized these robbers. Drain the Congress Swamp now!
Not to go off topic but does Jordan never ever ware a suit jacket?
No
vexedmi, rarely but yes from time to time. He is real male man otherwise!
Not usually, Jordan is a simple, god fearing but bad-a$$ country boy. Did you catch him wrestling in the 1985 NCAA Champions? He won……
*championship…….sheeze
Observation: Democrat Socialists like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama (Marxist) managed to take over their party and move it hard left (while at the same time running moderates like Conner Lamb to keep a majority) but conservative Republicans like Jim Jordan never budge the Republican party from it’s Country Club Establishment roots.
We hate the media and we understand how biased they are, but I can tell you, there are a lot of people, my son and goddaughter included, who are hard working, moral people who believe what the media tell them. THAT is the problem. How to destroy the media without destroying the First Amendment which the media will do gladly if they get a chance.
The profession of politics has become entirely too lucrative, which is why it attracts so many country-club “Republicans”. The entire campaign-financing system as well as the way Congresspeople are paid needs to be burned down and rebuilt along the lines drawn by the Founders: Congresspeople are to be SERVANTS of the public, not a privileged class effectively indistinguishable from European Nobility. Serving in the Federal Government was envisioned as something people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds would do for a limited time as a form of service, not as a means of getting rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You also give the noted champagne “socialists” far too much credit; at the end of the day, they’re all in it for the money. Sure, they may want some degree of social change to go along with it, but they want it such that it doesn’t screw up their prospect of getting rich – too much.
That is why I believe the order of business has to be to PROVE to all Americans that the media are as Sundance calls them, “narrative engineers.” That means unleashing the kracken soon on the corruption and how the media are complicit. PROOF! A bunch of it.
They aren’t smart enough to be the engineers. They are narrative pushers. If you’ve ever watched ine if those eerie montages where cable and even local journalists are all saying the exact same thing you have to conclude that someone at a very high level is writing one script that all read from.
Only six corporations own ALL the media
The media graphic showing conglomerates is old. Comcast owns GE’s former media assets
Lots of history between the unscrupulous media & the office of the Presidency! President Wilson at one time wanted to exercise authority to censor the press but the house/senate didn’t take to kindly to it! And never forget the infamous time when Truman beat Dewey but the newspapers printed prematurely that Dewey won. Imagine that! The relationship at that point between the two would be cantankerous at best! Many other presidents took a hard line with the press so this delirious press over the Trump presidency is nothing new. The president must learn to use it to his advantage if at all possible!
They are the 4th Estate and that can be reckoned with.
yy4u: “but I can tell you, there are a lot of people, my son and goddaughter included, who are hard working, moral people who believe what the media tell them.”
I work in peoples houses. I see staunch conservatives with MSLSD on there tv, others watching NFL… they have no idea that they’re supporting their own demise and are oblivious that the media has been thoroughly corrupted. Those montage videos would do wonders to open their eyes.
The media are parrots and their audience suckers.
President Trump gave the House hundreds of things to run on Plus he gave them the promise of an additional 10% middle class tax cut on top of making the current tax cut permanent. Next year will be better after people do their income taxes and see all the money they will get refunded because of the tax cuts.
Except it won’t matter as long as we allow election officials to continually cheat!
So what is the Senate count if Florida is not stolen…..GOP+1, 52-48?
We will have Fla +54.
I watched the show last night and was impressed with the questions but I was neither impressed with Roy or Jordan and thought that both a day late and a dollar short , Both trying to come from a place of Oh boy now we are just going to fight to get these things we promised the American people,, but now they are not in any position to do anything because they have the dems who will stand in the way of all President Trump wants to do, so all of these people who refused to fight against RYAn WHEN THEY HAD the chance they blew it and gave it away and yes jordan has been saying that for 2 years but how sad that none of these people who could have ganged up together and told l Ryan YOU Quit and now step down because we are not going to allow you to stay in your job,
Today, I have felt so terrible I have been banging back and forth threw Anger and defeat and feeling as if the light has gone out of my world. but then I think about what The President must be feeling He went over seas only to put up with Macron and Trudoue berating him for his very belief in the American way of life, and then China doing more Dirty work and poor old Putin who cant seem to just stop playing his stupid games for even a min and sit down and talk to the President and how the Dems and the repubs decided they knew best about sanctions and now we even have Putin trying to back us further into the corner and What is going on with the voting block would just have anyone pulling their hair out, The Illegals coming across the border in CAlif and we don’t know if they are letting them threw or not, but they don’t have any rights in this country and its time to stop all of them. shut down the dam border and stop letting all these mouth pieces talk about things they don’t know anything about
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t see what you did.
One fo the biggest problems with Republicans (in general) is that the Democrats bought the refs (media) and threw out the rule book decades ago, yet we’re still playing by it. They do what they want and we point to the rule book and say “That’s against the rules!”. The refs then look at us and say “I’ll allow it because you’re a racist!”. We then sit there quietly waiting for them to finish getting away with whatever they want.
It’s like using “Queensberry Rules” in the middle of a back alley bar fight! 🤕
But boy howdy has President Trump trampled on that dynamic. I sincerely hope some of the others on our side will learn from his example and start fighting the war like our country depends on it… because it does! 🇺🇸
Notice there were no outrage from the media? Fair and balance or Lean Forward sloganeering are all BS. Our media has regressed so much that it resembles to a propaganda for hire comparable to a third world country.
CNN_sucks, well their owners are mostly like Soros and hate America and want our riches via communism, many owners are also muslims, so go figure on real news any way you listen to it. I don’t as this site and a couple of others tell it like it really is. Hopefully even more democrats (of all colors) withdraw from the bankrupt DNC (thanks to Hillary taking their money and left them high and dry, and I say GOODY, GOODY) and with what’s left the party may well disappear before 2020, and a good possibility that the sick Hillary passes away as well, ditto Bernie and with God’s blessing Pelosi and Maxipad as well, followed by Schumer and DiFi. As the saying goes, we are living in interesting times but if we do what we must do as the real Government, then God blesses with keeping our real America, freedom and rights. Think positive and prayer long and hard as we did for Trump.
You notice how all the MSM is saying in unison that we have to count all the votes. Not the legal votes, but ALL the votes. And if we don’t they will blame the Republicans that they don’t care about the poor minority voters. And the Republicans will bend over as usual. That is what is disgusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
51 (GOP) -47 (Dem)-2 (Mitt Romney-Lisa Murkowski anti Trump party)
I’m confident Romney wants to run for President again in 2024. (2020 if President Trump implodes, which is unlikely)
If Romney tries to blatantly de-rail the MAGA agenda PDT will be nice for awhile & if that does not work then he will forcefully call Romney out on his duplicitous ways for the next 4-5 years. Romney will not get any of PDT’s base. Ever.
In fact he probably cannot ever win anyway. Not willing to fight.
Great interview. I hope Mr Levin continues with these sit-downs with other Congressmen and women in the future.
I enjoyed it as well!
Good interview but why am I hearing in the background….We can’t get er done unless we get the House. I’ve been through that eight year “cycle”.
Because it’s true. There is no way around it, per the US Constitution.
But it’s not just winning back the House. We all saw what a Unipary useless POS that Ryan was (is) along with so many of his cronies. So we need an overwhelming majority of House GOP to be pro-MAGA. Yes that’s a very tall order.
Holy moly, where has Chip Roy been all our lives? If his walk is as great as his talk, well, hang on to your saddle buckaroo! Loved what Rep. Jordan said, also, now pray that he will put that into action!
Let’s see his walk first. I voted for him cause I never vote for any rat but the jury is still out. I hope he doesn’t disappoint.
Yep, Chip impressed being more like Whittaker and both in practice of law background. We need more strong candidates and get rid of the greedy leftovers like Ryan, McCarthy, etc.
Electing Jim Jordan as the House Minority Leader would be a huge positive step after the House’s losses. Whether Paul Ryan’s multi year negative influences on the GOP dissolve with him gone or not is yet to be determined. How many GOP House Reps like the Freedom Caucus are eager to fight the Dems head on rather than just retreat into the comfortable shadows like they did during most of Ryan’s negative tenure?
Jim is the perfect candidate at the right time but I suspect the people’s faith that the GOP Reps will elect him is not optimistic. This is a key vote for the future of the GOP.
Cooper45, as I have said WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT and Congress members are hired by us and we can fire them and not only by voting. As employees they are vulnerable and they know it and why so many have left so they could take more of money by what I consider illegal lifetime benefits not voted upon nor authorized by we their employers.
Until we know what the actual electorate looks like for each race it is difficult to figure out what happened. I think we’ll find several factors were in play depending on the specific electorate and how much outright cheating took place.
For the suburban female vote the Dems were touting prior to the election, and both parties pointed to post-election, evidently they were stampeded with a message that came across as, “Mean Orange Man is taking away everyone’s healthcare! We’re all gonna die!”. I know for a fact that is the case with some mid-thirties women with children. The MudSlingingMedia drove the Dem message 24/7 and the Tech Lords Ordainers censoring anything to the right of Communism blunted truth from seeping through, so they fell for the LIE.
The momentum was with Repubs because of the legitimate issues of Justice K and “Jobs Not Mobs” (economy/security including immigration) until FizzleGate (bombless package mailer) stopped that instantly. After that it was wall-to-wall FizzleGate, Mean Orange Man is taking away healthcare, and the Synagogue massacre. Remember the screeching heads fighting to stop use of the word “mobs”?
Everything considered, I’ll always think I let PT45 down, and keeping the Senate is a testament to his skill, strength and determination alone. We are so lucky he stands up for us. And he’s fun, too 🙂
What healthcare?
Obamacare. The Dems told everyone Mean Orange Man was doing away with pre-existing conditions and pandemonium ensued.
Yes that was not well-countered by the Republicans, nor was it seemingly high in their repeated talking points in the final 2 weeks up to the election.
At every one of his final 6 or 8 Rallies, President Trump repeated the mantra about the Republican Plan still “insures” patients with preexisting conditions, but I got the distinct impression that he had added that to his rally speech recently, and was basically alone saying that.
Again, the successful censorship of fakebook and twaddle kept that message from millions of voters. Why the GOP hasn’t filed suit against the social media giants for interfering in the election is beyond me.
Yep. And the censorship is with the MSM, too. One of PT45’s ads that told the whole unvarnished truth by letting an illegal alien leo murderer speak in his own words, was deemed “”raaaacisssss” and black-holed. Wha????
woohoowee, never forget the DNC took over our educational systems in the 1960’s and help form teacher unions, so for some 6 1/2 decades no real education but lots of branwashing. They were not taught about our great Republic, Constitution nor Bill of Rights but that we are a warmongering country because they learned nothing in history knowing that we sacrificed thousands to fight the war of France, England, Germany, etc. and we did not start that war either WWI nor WW ll. They didn’t learn that Franklin Roosevelt knew days before the Japanese bombed our Pearl Harbor but kept saying we would not enter the war. Another lying democrat with no morals as he treat Eleanor like trash and kept his mistress. Truman at least was a good democrat President and did what had to be done, Eisenhower even better, then Reagan and now Trump. Too many hateful rich men in our WH who cared more for themselves and were not nationalists but from the 1800’s turned into progressives and that reads “communists” and we are still fighting this crap and time to take back the reins and make the changes and not expect Trump to do it all on his own unless you are not real Americans!
THREE words: Hungry for leadership.
We’re seeing it everywhere in Western culture where people are now rejecting the New World Order aka International Order and the Global Migration Compact. May it be North America (Mexico), South America (Brazil), and Europe (Austria, France where now Marine Le Pen is leading in polls, Germany where Merkel is doomed, Italy, U.K. and Brexit and Tommy Robinson, Central Europe, and now it’s spreading to Eastern Europe.
The EU is trying to sell one EU Military to the people. The EU Army wasn’t to be disclosed so soon. They feel the heat.
The United Nations had a plan for a One World Order, aka tyranny. Western culture isn’t as subservient as they thought it would be.
Poland celebrations of its independence through the burning of the EU flag:
Looks like Frau Merkle and her EU Nazis won’t get their Fourth Reich after all.
Republican Representatives Jim Jordan (OH) and Chip Roy (TX) are SPOT-ON with their assessment of what Republicans / RINO’s do on a constant Basis.
~My Representative, Mac Thornberry (RINO-TX), NEVER said one word about Pres.Trump’s accomplishments to Date. Thornberry is a career Politician. I don’t think he even Campaigned due to his Long Incumbency.~
RINO’s Paul Ryan (RINO-WS) and Kevin McCarty (RINO-CA) NEVER helped because both are NEVER-TRUMPERS.
Those guys are full of it; Trump energized the voters, got them to the polls where they voted for Senators but not Congressmen? Doesn’t pass the smell test…
Lost Senate seats in Nevada and Arizona somehow?. Apparently the AZ Republican governor candidate got about 300 thousand more votes than his Democrat opponent BUT the Republican senate candidate McSally lost to the Democrat. There should be a recount there and the state senate should refuse to seat the fake winner until a full investigation is completed. The socialist democrat lost the initial vote count last Tuesday before more ballots were mysteriously located the following day. Unfortunately, we can fully expect the spineless GOPe to let that Senate seat slip away.
President Trump inasmuch said exactly that. He said several times that he focused on the Senate but that the House has “too many people” (for him to be able to fly around and conduct rallies in every state for all of the ones up for election or reelection.) He was correct. Logistically it just was not possible. But where was the RNC? IMHO, they’re a weak and ineffective organization.
This started when Steve Scalise was shot. Patriots failed to react.
The time to elect Jim Jordan was as soon as Paul Ryan gave his notice…..the mid-terms would have gone much better for President Trump with Jim Jordan as Speaker. Patriots failed to react.
If we get stuck with McCarthy (Paul Ryan lite) there will be token resistance against the Socialist agenda, and constant attacks on POTUS over immigration. This will happen if Patriots fail to react.
So we should riot/protest/scream in their faces now while it will make a difference, and we should shake the Dimbots up with a Fast and Furious… In-Your-Face……Come To Jesus…..1776 style protest. Do it for an hour, then leave… and keep the Socialists off balance. Do it in waves, move it around. Remember the Brits liked to line up in battle, we hid in trees. We don’t have to meet up, it doesn’t have to be massive, just constant. We will win.
“Great results, can be achieved with small forces.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Patriots need to start working smarter, not harder:
“He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
If we do it right, it will be hard on the Socialists and their agenda….and easy on us.
“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.”
― Sun tzu, The Art of War
They are too nice. They are taking the blame. The problem is the voters. Stupid Trump supporter voters who failed to vote for their GOP candidates. It didn’t matter what the candidates’ messages were, the voters should have voted straight GOP. And there’s just no excuse for this! At every rally Trump warned us what would happen if we lost the House majority, Nancy Pelosi would become the Speaker and it would be harder for Trump to enact MAGA policies.
I think pretty much everyone who contributes here at CTH is not stupid. We get it. We need to educate the others. it’s a shame that we have to do that, but we have to.
I would like to know if everyone who contributes here, after watching all of those Trump’s rallies, thought that we would lose? I know that I thought, there was no way we would lose. They are only talking about the cheating the DIMMS are doing in Florida, Georgia and Arizona. But I believe that is only the tip of the iceberg for what happened ALL over the country. The Dimms have perfected the Art of cheating. They don’t need to earn the votes anymore, they will juts make them up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had the same thoughts. How could we lose? I think there was widespread fraud.
How could all the rally goers be so ignorant or they just the part of political society we call bread and circuses? The attendance does not match up with the vote results. Are Trump supporters just out to be entertained with red meat? This election sucks and it has nothing whatsoever with President Trump’s efforts on behalf of congressional candidates. I place the blame on lazy Republicans.
sssssssssssssssssssssss
After they were caught blindsided in 2016 the democrat’s crooked election war machine went into high gear this time. There were strange voting irregularities across the country. In Texas the scenario defies all logic. The state allows Straight Party voting and most everyone uses that option. Final results show the Republican governor defeated his Democrat opponent by about 1.1 million votes but Ted Cruz defeated the Democrat O’Roarke by a mere 220 thousand votes. The socialist democrat election fraud IS nationwide and likely had a huge effect on the overall results last Tuesday.
I just can’t believe that Republicans didn’t turn out. Not after Kavenaugh and news of the caravan. I think there was a lot of fraud.
Why Republicans failed to hold the House.
Oh gee, could it possibly be that Republicans actually have their own mind and do their own research, and realized early on that most (all?) of those GOP Representatives have been lying to us the whole durn time?
As for GOP picking up seats in the Senate, well, that is a mystery now is it not?
It didn’t matter if the GOP candidates were Satan clones. We still needed to vote for them. The mid-terms were about helping Trump by keeping the majorities in the House and Senate. The people who failed to recognize that totally screwed Trump and screwed the rest of us too. It’s going to he a miserable 2 years when the Dems take over the House.
“I am a conservative and I am not mad about it”= Jim Jordans favorite line from VP Pence.
Weak tea, Coach.
You are gonna need to amp it up.
On the other hand, very impressed with Chip Roy’s articulate argument and passion.
The pawns have been moved.Got all the answers as to why. Yet nothing was done🙄 Always the same keep that fifty, fift, line in the sand.
Trey Gowdy and Godlatte is gone… Ask why?
Now that seats are lost,you want to promise a spine. Sorry folks, Same ol same ol! Shoulda done what ya said!
The perfect plane! Half time switch!
There’s a Dr.Snipes (or several of them) occupying top positions of our local government institutions all across this country. I have had personal experience with at least 2 in my own locality-though none are in charge of elections (YET). I think it’s naive to assume that election fraud didn’t occur in many many other places besides Broward and Dade. Even more dangerous is to assume that it won’t get worse by 2020. We need to get involved early. We need to insist on reforms!
I think we’re going to have to run for office ourselves.
