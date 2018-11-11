Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy Discusses Midterm Election Results….

Maria Bartiromo holds the most significant conversations today surrounding the midterm election and the predictable consequences therein. Starting next week, what we see in the lame-duck congressional session will form the cornerstone of the next two years.

Historically, Wall Street Republicans (GOPe) prefer to be in the minority; it is part of their structural Decepticon model. Representative Kevin McCarthy appears with Ms. Bartiromo to discuss his take on what is to come, and his desire to become Minority Leader.

