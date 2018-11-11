Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy Discusses Midterm Election Results….

Maria Bartiromo holds the most significant conversations today surrounding the midterm election and the predictable consequences therein. Starting next week, what we see in the lame-duck congressional session will form the cornerstone of the next two years.
Historically, Wall Street Republicans (GOPe) prefer to be in the minority; it is part of their structural Decepticon model. Representative Kevin McCarthy appears with Ms. Bartiromo to discuss his take on what is to come, and his desire to become Minority Leader.
Jim Jordan
I swear McCarthy thinks we have the memory span of a fruit fly.
Jim Jordan is the best choice, which means they’ll probably give it to McCarthy.
There’s no probably about it. Don’t you remember that when John Boehner left and Paul Ryan was running for the Speaker’s position that McCarthy also wanted it? But it leaked that McCarthy was told that Ryan was next in line and he (McCarthy) would get it the next time. That’s how the GOPe works (and they control the GOP in both houses of Congress). It would be a huge shock if anyone other than McCarthy got it. And if anyone thinks the conservatives in the House will save the day and give it to Jordan, then they don’t understand that only about 10% of the GOP in the House are truly conservative and trying to serve the voters. Jordan would be great, but his chances are nil. We will have McCarthy forced down our throats just like previous Republican leaders have been.
Everybody should e-mail their Representative (if Republican) and tell/ask/implore him/her to vote for Jim Jordan. It probably won’t help, but it’s worth a try.
I trust this guy like a trust Paul Ryan.
Yup. Unless you have eyes in the back of your head, never let him walk behind you.
Agreed. McCarthy is a total worm.
From California no less.
McCarthy and Gowdy together torpedoed the Benghazi hearings / testimony by Hillary.
The week prior, in a Congress hallway, a reporter shouted a question like “Aren’t these hearings simply an excuse go denigrate Hillary? (words to that effect)
He could have ignored the question but instead chose to answer cheerfully the equivalent of “Of course they are” (again, words to that effect).
Then, there was breaking news that week, I think I recall that it was firmer accounts that military assets had props and turbines spinning, just waiting for a “GO” order. None came.
These were more substantive accounts than had been made prior.
In the hearings, Gowdy asked not one word about that to Hillary.
Did not even bring it up.
… “Aren’t these hearings simply an excuse TO denigrate …”
And yet many people are foolish enough to think Gowdy is a good guy. They forget what happened in the Benghazi hearings. They forget how many times Gowdy dropped the ball. And if all that wasn’t enough, they forget that Gowdy supported Rubio in the 2016 primaries. That, alone, should be enough for anyone to see he can’t be trusted.
“K Street Kevin”
Paul Ryan Lite.
Ass.
It’s my turn. Yeah, we’re in the minority.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This guy is saturating the Kentucky airwaves about what a good consrvative he is. BEE ESS to another rino like Ryan. Jim Jordan is the man we need.
LikeLiked by 17 people
He’s even on Pandora claiming that he will “build the wall,” but he’s a false prophet. McCarthy was Ryan’s right-hand man, and he’s done nothing to help POTUS while Ryan was intent on obstructing POTUS’ agenda. McCarthy as Minority Leader will be a continuation of Paul Ryan.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They did it in Georgia and when I mentioned today here someone said they were doing it in North Florida too. I bet it’s the same ad. Also I am pretty sure Ryan used to have ads by same group. But who knows they use the same voice actor alot. And as I said in the daily thread I don’t remember hearing one ad for the GOP rep running in my district for the US house.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liar….there were lines a mile long waiting to vote especially in CA…go screw yourself Kevin McCarthy….he was a corrupt lawmaker under Obama and sold us out
LikeLiked by 17 people
The democrat party is the closest thing America has ever had to an actual functioning nazi party. And democrats have now successfully pulled off one of the most blatant election frauds in the history of Western Civilization. American elections now have little, if any, more validity than those in North Korea. Some Veterans Day.
More and more we have bastard elections, a sarcasm, a burlesque; but we have less and less of a public conscience. Politically we are becoming just a joke.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“we have bastard elections..” Not completely everywhere..yet . More and more states are beginning to fit that description. The marxist left goal, of course, is to convince and wear down our side as to eventually throw our hands up and quit voting. Middle Americans that are loyal patriots will eventually say..” what the heck,why vote.” Stalin did this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The answer is to fight fight fight and win state and local offices to put MAGA people back in charge of elections again. Then we can shut down the fraud and arrest the perps. We can do it!
LikeLike
Not despairing, because I cannot, but I see how tempting is the prospect. our ‘representatives’ walk around with fat bank accounts and walking arsenals for bodyguards and it is clear that the globalist dismissal of our annihilation causes them little concern as well.
WRote this this morning (I had illustrations but not only can they not be inserted here because it’s too much work, but also I don’t think it necessary to further increase the negativity).
Remaining cheerful in the face of nearly (I said ‘nearly’ . That is my tenuous claim to faith and hope) certain doom is a battle I now face, with grace needed.
The Veteran’s Sacrifice Now Being Dishonored
How easy for the elites to swindle them
And they had only themselves to blame
The entitled heard the minions caterwauling about freedom
Yet saw that few to none carried a resolute inner flame
We may have used underhanded tactics, they acknowledged,
But opportunity presented itself to us
Graft and corruption were so easy to execute
The losers deserved to be thrown under the bus
One by one their freedoms we’ve taken
And really, it was compassionately done
We gave them opiates and distracting toys
In exchange for their free speech and gun
Elites they call us with sneering contempt
But what matter to us their jeers
We think them fools and useless weeds
For considering themselves our peers
So we isolate ourselves within our bubbles
They claim that this separates us from reality
But their view of things is backwards
We few merit to govern in totality
Population control has come to this age
Now that menial tasks can be automated
Finally the world can be righted and perfected
We’ll end regions too densely populated
Abortion had to become a sacrament
And we marketed like hell to make it so
Feminism made villains of family and marriage
With middle and lower class wombs ground zero
Blame, vilify, silence, harass and exterminate
Our 20th century mentors taught us so well
And with a nation of rubes still believing in God
To globalism and socialism America fell
There will still be left some who remember
Who will tell of heroism back in past days
Of self-sacrifice and belief in idealistic equality
But no fury in the apathetic will they raise
So they will pray and resign themselves
And we will seek immortality and riches galore
Power will be ours finally as America falls
God, family and country will be no more
All of this above I heard them speak
And the death of a nation I had to mourn
But to despair I could not surrender
From eternal hope I can never be torn
There are so few who grasp the big picture
Self-absorption has been globally disseminated
Consequences of short term, self-gratifying choices
Are beyond the minds of the indoctrinated
Robert E. Lee had a hellacious dilemma
His colleagues versus his home states survival
And now in this age of a new kind of slavery
Civil war is threatening a revival
Elites have long since disavowed borders
The taxes they favored for extortion played a part
While they imposed heavy penalties on labor and law abiding
Escape from the same they enjoyed from the start
And now that taxation has become an annoyance
Now that length of stay in a country risks taxation
Their answer to this self-imposed annoyance is more insanity
They free themselves from it through globalization
No need of passports being checked for dates
And while they were at it they reviewed how power is allotted
God and country and family successfully vilified
For elite control of the world they plotted
During the last administration’s tyranny
A wrecking ball effectively leveled our nation
And the election of a man who recognized this
Drove the elites to thoughts of assassination
That bubble wherein they reside
Is the doorway inviting them to Hell
But as self-proclaimed deities they embrace self-deception
All fear of eternal punishment their delusions dispel
From Dickens to Dostoyevsky, Bradbury to Solzhenitsyn
These flies on the wall warned of encroaching woe
Observing the marginalization and incitement of mob rage
They foretold the advancement of freedom’s overthrow
Underlying their stories of human drama
Was woven their understanding of Christ’s role
And how the suppression of His actions on our behalf
Would threaten despair from pole to pole
We are now at that stage
When humanity’s salvation is dismissed as fairytale
As pagan complacency avoids suffering and sacrifice
Suicide, homicide and genocide ironically prevail
Humanity did not randomly appear on this planet
Our purpose in our short lifetimes is not obscure and hidden
But those we have elected have sown this fallacy
With opposition to these ideas all but forbidden
Foretold of this era was martyrdom in abundance
Of evil so pervasive with virtue nearly impossible to restore
By grace alone do those who recognize our fate escape despair
If there is a way out God alone can open the door
Detachment from bodily self-preservation is necessary
This is a concept foreign to those born the last fifty years
Our founders were not self-protective as history now teaches
Grim fortitude fueled the freedom now greeted with snowflake jeers
I and many others straddle a narrow fence
Outrage every day at stolen freedom dogs our thoughts
But hope is founded in memories of miraculous intervention;
Courage under fire has undone centuries of ruthless plots
I may be dismissed as a Pollyanna
In truth I could see easily that perilous times we may endure
Humanity’s overriding purpose was to go forth and multiply
Our sick rejection of this mission God’s wrath may need to cure
~//~ 11/11/18
Sad, impressive, and hopeful, all at once.
Thank you both. I truly need the hope right now as we approach levels of discord I have only read about in history.
PS.….he and Ryan are BUDDIES…have always hated this guy. He had an affair and the news was never talked about
LikeLiked by 5 people
Only the sleazy survive in politics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What are the consequences for a network interfering in elections? They shouldn’t have that kind of power and should be fined substantially.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCarthy is Ryan warmed over.
Exactly what the GOPe needs to pretend to do something, with job security and gridlock.
I doubt that Jordan has the votes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Better chance now than last week as most of the the GOPe either lost last week or did not run for re-election. The Freedom Caucus is more populous now than ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Rep., Bishop (Mike Roger’s replacement) was replaced by a carpet bagging Dem. But he was voting in lock step with Ryan anyway. House leadership was not successful in maintaining control so remaining leadership should be stepping down. But no, they are trying to move up the ladder? And their qualifications for leadership are what?? Hopefully there will be a pleasant surprise and Jordon will prevail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The UniParty rides again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tax cuts 2.0…Believe it when I see it. Republicans always find a way to lose what should be a sure win.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As they say, snatching defeat from the hands of victory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sad to say, they know who butters their bread 😦
Son of a firefighter, like son of a mailman, both sonsa bitches!
That he’s Ryans heir apperent is ALL anyone needs to know.
Not that I expect anyone here to defend or ‘champion’ this pos.
With a DECENT Speaker, should push through aggressive legislation, like finally repeal obummercare, build a wall, etc.
With Ryan, or his clone McCarthy, don’t see that happen.
I guesz all we can hope for is that the dems piss off/disenfranchise more and more Americans, causing them to wake up/red pill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope people learned their lesson. Many thought the Trump phenom would last 8 years but the writing was on the walls after a couple of months of the Trump admin. Trump had to prove himself (crush) the UniParty-GOP on the domestic side and he lost. He also lost to the Deep State. The same happened to Reagan who had success in foreign affairs and the economy but little else. Trump can succeed visa vis reforming the administrative state. That is pretty easy if Mulvaney would quit screwing around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance says, “Historically, Wall Street Republicans (GOPe) prefer to be in the minority; it is part of their structural Decepticon model. Representative Kevin McCarthy appears with Ms. Bartiromo to discuss his take on what is to come, and his desire to become Minority Leader.”
Suffice it to say…not only would Rep. McCarthy like to become Minority Leader, he would do his best to keep us there.
JIM JORDAN.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I do not believe him when he says Rs saved $4T in 8 years. CRs kept Obama’s spending machine going. And they are increasing spending under Trump.
But, where were these arguments before the election? Why didn’t the Rs have a message?
Go Jordan.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Go jim jordan,
LikeLiked by 9 people
We will be in a god-awful place if that limp wristed, velvet tongued, mealy mouth mistake of a political leader Kevin McCarthy became the Republican House leader. Clean house!!!!! Get rid of the Paul Ryan mistake group – all of them – and put forward a younger, more aggressive profile of leadership. Start with Jim Jordan. He needs to be the face and voice of the opposition Republican House. McCarthy is terrible to look at and listen too. He will turn off far more people than will listen to him (that is if they stay awake while he talks). Jordan can begin to build a new forward thinking republican party and support Trump unlike anyone from the McCarthy swamp side of the party. Remember, we are in the minority on the House side and need to form our own new resistance movement. Jordan would be an enormous upgrade over Ryan and his hand picked successor, McCarthy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
JIM JORDAN
LikeLiked by 7 people
There will be a 3rd party if the RINO’S keep it up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It can’t work. The 3rd party will never have a majority, they’ll be helpless.
The good news is….
McCarthy as Rep leader will give more opportunities for Nancy and Nutters to hang themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the silver lining, I suppose.
McCarthy the squishy-fish could accomplish that feat without effort.
And that would be the extent of his capabilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure sounds like a Demoncrat to me! Pure unadulterated RINO – Spewing ‘go along to get along’ talking points! BLAME THE SENATE! IT’S NOT OUR FAULT! Sheesh STFU and get out of the way! Nothing but a Ryan Clone! NO GOOD FOR AMERICANS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Charlie” McCarthy is just another puppet for the globalists. When his lips move, you know he is lying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCarthy is like wood glue…pukey face with sticky mouth and peels easy when it drys on your hands
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Kevin, you failed your party, you failed your voters and your nation in a spectacularly fashion. You failed to repeal Obamacare, you failed to build a southern wall, you failed to halt illegal immigration and you failed to reduce spending.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s a lot of money pushing McCarthy to become Speaker … Radio ads like crazy on stations carrying Rush Limbaugh, touting McCarthywants to build PT’s wall, etc, etc … It’s all a Big Lie, probably being pushed by the Chamber of Comerce, et al …. !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jim Jordan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s feeble. He looks feeble and he sounds even more feeble than Ryan. It’s plain that Jordan is the right and in fact only man for the job. It will be extremely worrying if McCarthy gets the position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope it’s Jordan or Meadows…but if “leader” positions are picked by money, then GOPe McCarthy is already minority leader and this is more theatre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I voted for Trump, not the Republicans. After Mc Cain and Romney, they have lost the faith of most of the conservatives. Trump has my vote, not the RINO’S.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCarthy seems quite certain he’s the guy.
When I just heard Kevin McCarthy say that he is the son of a fireman it reminded me of John Kasich always affirming that he is the son of a mailman, and realize that both claims are made to cover the fact that in reality they are just SOB ! 🙂 :):)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kevin McCarthy is pushing to be House Minority Leader. Never. He is a do nothing. For two years he combed his hair nicely and nothing else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He thinks he has a plan to win 2020 even though 2018 was a bit of a flop. He said the Dems outspent the GOP, but really the only message the GOP had to put out was “Support Trump, vote straight GOP, keep the House and Senate majorities”. They should have run that message 24×7 in every state. And every GOP candidate should have been required to mention Trump in a positive way in all of their individual campaign ads.
He has baggage. Hope Trump knows that…..and he sounds almost illiterate this no good SOB.
They already tried and continue to smear Jordan. Maybe we can out McCarthy with a “me too” op.
Fake News, Fake Party, and Fake Minority Leader. Look at him—everything looks choreographed—and Fake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCarthy is one/third of the “Young Guns” trifecta. Paul Ryan, Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy. We know what happened to Cantor because of his stance on immigration..Cantored..GONE. We know Paul Ryan is leaving in January for whatever reason, family..right..GONE. McCarthy is the lone survivor of the original three who have turned their back on the people.
There is only one choice for the people and their interests, JIM JORDAN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh for Chris’s sake, it’s Paul Ryan Junior.
Kevin McCarthy went to the Island meeting. So did Tom Cotton. Can’t trust them.
Let’s destroy the inevitable now. If we don’t, the Swamp is gonna put this asshat in before we can say “Jim Jordan”. This Swamp stuff makes me nauseous..
LikeLiked by 5 people
I endorse Jim Jordan for Minority [←hate that word] Leader, but kudos to Kevin McCarthy for calling out Fox News for calling the state of the House an hour and a half before the polls closed in the Western US.
Cantor, Ryan, and McCarthy promoted themselves as “Young Guns”. They thought they were hot sh*t and were going to change the world. Fortunately Cantor was Cantor’d and Ryan has found a larger source of income elsewhere, but McCarthy remains and I do not trust that he will act with integrity. I didn’t hear him mention Trump one single time in that interview, crediting Trump for the quick economic turnaround. There’s my sign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching this is like eating thin gruel. Could he be any weaker?
If the House R leadership elections occur next week, why don’t the losing R’s back Jordan, a fighter that might have kept the House.
OTOH, if McCarthy is the “anointed” House R leader, I’d rather we be in the minority. Can’t see how he does a thing to help us.
if McCarthy is the “anointed” House R leader, I’d rather we be in the minority.
Well that’s a silver lining, isn’t it. Better minority leader than speaker
Well know that the swamp has been drained when people like McCarthy aren’t even considered for such positions. Until then, he’s one of the leading (probably the first choice).
Hopefully Whitaker has the spine and eyes in the back of his head to deal with the big ugly.
All talk NO ACTION! ENOUGH!
If you live in a county or state where you suspect cheating or fraud file a report now!
https://www.usa.gov/voting-laws
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCarthy is just another TRIPWIRE for the UNIPARTY
Maria Bartiromo is terrific. She has the best Sunday talk show on any network. On the same show she exposed a Democrat Communist and their plans to destroy the country. We need Jim Jordan to be Minority Leader. Kevin McCarthy would just be an extension of the failed Speaker Paul RINO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCarthy along with jug eared boy scout on speed, lying Paul Ryan & Eric cant-tor were featured years ago on a magazine covered as the ‘ Republican young guns’. Cantor was defeated by Dave brat who has just lost; Cantor got a big money finance job; likely Ryan will too.
The Dems long March through education,judiciary, media and demographic replacement is almost complete. DJT will be the last Republican president , and the blame falls at Republicans feet. The Dems are going to Dem, but the do what they say & stick together. The repubs lie & have allowed and abetted this invasion.
The FLA results show how feckless Rick Scott and pam bondi have been; turning blind eye to Dem shenanigans regarding voting , for years . DJT in for a rough time; so let him.know you are with him. Besides punching Ryan in his probiscous to give him the Jeff flake beak;. He needs to force border wall appropriations in next spending bill; or veto the continuing resolution. HopefullyMatt Whitaker will be as good as he seems and crack down on the anarchy , antifa & start in on uranium one & Clinton foundation.
Years ago Dem rep Peter rodino of Newark; prominent on Watergate committee; was told that ‘ we want one of our own in office now’ by Newark ‘urban’ community; after the Newark riots had caused population displacement. This will happen to the ossified dems.like pelosi, etc. You have to admire the Dems party discipline; Bolsheviks trotskyites to the core. Even in WW2 camps; the communist prisoners were organized, down with the struggle and preparing for post war Europe power grabs.
SAD
Has anyone heard Trump strongly pushing for Jordan to be speaker? If not then why would he not? It might not make it happen but it for sure would greatly increase the chances of him becoming speaker yet Trump has not said much of anything to support Jordan becoming speaker unless I missed it.
Trump and McCarthy are buds.
Are you sure? McCarthy is a Ryan pal.
watch the democrats do whatever they want to, whenever and however they want. They won’t play nice or act like weak-a** Republicans. When the GOPe was in power, they couldn’t do anything, they didn’t have a big enough majority etc, etc, etc. They are weak losers. Watch the Dems do anything they want without any opposition from the hapless stupid party.
Sickening display that McCarthy is even considered, much less essentially anointed.
Kevin McCarthy “Republicanism” is the reason California is in the mess it’s in today. Ask any California resident, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, decline to state( party preference). Basically no one in California even knows Kevin McCarthy is even alive or for that matter ever exhisted
California has a population of 40 million people. I’d say that if you asked 1000 of them who Kevin McCarthy is or was about 10 out of the 1000 would be able to answer the question. Mr. Mc Carthy evidently had made a long living being a “Republican ” politician, that’s about all I know about him.
I didn’t hear one answer to Maria’s questions and surprising little pushback from her… lack of budget, open borders, spending increases etc. He repeated the “practiced lines” of nothingness. Jim Jordon was a frequent guest with Maria and haven’t seen him since Kevin started appearing.
We may not want Kevin as minority leader but that is who we are going to get.
Agree w/all comments about McCarthy. He’s a ‘player’ but only for Business Round Table, Chamber, K-Street and special interests that’ll put lots of $$$$$ in his pocket. BUT we can’t give in so call all the congressmen daily to the end of November when they’ll be deciding and tell them you want Jim Jordan, PERIOD. The only ‘real’ representative of ‘the people’ and cut a check ~ whatever amount ~ and send to Jim Jordan’s office in D.C. DO NOT make the mistake of handing it over to the RNC as it’ll end up in McCarthy’s campaign. RNC decides who gets what and many times goes to RINOS. We can also go on talk shows. BTW, Hannity used to make comments that Jim Jordan was his choice for Speaker, but Newt seems to have changed that choice. Hannity plays by Newt’s rules.
Before I realized how long this thread is I replied to a comment at the top of this page reminding people that McCarthy wanted the top leadership position when Boehner retired, but it leaked out that he was told that it was Ryan’s turn and that he’d be after Ryan. The GOPe controls the Republicans in Washington and they have no interest in anything other than serving their globalist masters. McCarthy will be the new minority leader unless something really major stops it. Jordan is the best choice because he serves the voters, but that’s also what will disqualify him to those who make the decision.
