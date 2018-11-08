Florida Governor Rick Scott Discusses Transparent Ballot Fraud Ongoing, Yet Again, In Well Known, Corrupt, Broward County….

Anyone with a reasonable amount of political knowledge is aware that within Florida the epicenter of voter fraud takes place in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Both of these areas are not just filled with corrupt election officials; as was noted in the background of the Parkland school shooting, every element of county and city government is corrupt.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes, has an exhaustively documented history of rampant and ‘in-your-face’ unapologetic fraud within the election process. In the latest example, Snipes is once again producing ballots -filled out by her political operatives- long after the election is over. Everyone in Florida knows the Snipes routine.

Brenda Snipes keeps “her people” working to produce ballots until law enforcement arrive. Once she is confronted she shouts “racism”, and officials back away allowing the corruption to continue. This process has worked very well for her in the past and she is openly compensated by left-wing political operations for her efforts. In the 2016 election the Hillary Clinton campaign paid Brenda Snipes to send two ballots to every democrat.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Ms. Snipes at the center of the operation to steal yet another set of election in 2018; the objective this time is to give the governors race and senate race to the democrat party… Prior endeavors in 2012 and 2014 were successful.

