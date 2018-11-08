Florida Governor Rick Scott Discusses Transparent Ballot Fraud Ongoing, Yet Again, In Well Known, Corrupt, Broward County….

Posted on November 8, 2018 by

Anyone with a reasonable amount of political knowledge is aware that within Florida the epicenter of voter fraud takes place in Broward and Palm Beach counties.  Both of these areas are not just filled with corrupt election officials; as was noted in the background of the Parkland school shooting, every element of county and city government is corrupt.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes, has an exhaustively documented history of rampant and ‘in-your-face’ unapologetic fraud within the election process.  In the latest example, Snipes is once again producing ballots -filled out by her political operatives- long after the election is over.  Everyone in Florida knows the Snipes routine.

Brenda Snipes keeps “her peopleworking to produce ballots until law enforcement arrive.  Once she is confronted she shouts “racism”, and officials back away allowing the corruption to continue.  This process has worked very well for her in the past and she is openly compensated by left-wing political operations for her efforts.  In the 2016 election the Hillary Clinton campaign paid Brenda Snipes to send two ballots to every democrat.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Ms. Snipes at the center of the operation to steal yet another set of election in 2018; the objective this time is to give the governors race and senate race to the democrat party…  Prior endeavors in 2012 and 2014 were successful.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, Voter Fraud. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to Florida Governor Rick Scott Discusses Transparent Ballot Fraud Ongoing, Yet Again, In Well Known, Corrupt, Broward County….

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Trump won’t lie down for this. He worked very hard to add votes in the Senate. He’s already tweeting about Broward Fraud.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Bucky Badger says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I am so glad you are focusing on this Sundance. We all want to collectively let a sigh of relief out because the election is over and “we kept the senate.” If the dems flip FL and AZ we are back to where we were before with Romney, Collins swing votes. We must win these states!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. NickAtNight says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I already know the answer to this but really, why is Snipes not behind bars?!?

    Like

    Reply
  4. NoeliCannoli says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Does the Secretary of State in Florida have any authority over this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. kea says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. billrla says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Nothing says integrity like leopard skin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Free Speech says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    The lovechild of Beetlejuice and Cruella DeVille needs to spend the rest of her life in prison. I ain’t jokin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. kea says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. kea says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      November 8, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      They didn’t, much anyway, rig 2016 against Trump, as they were so overconfident, even of a landslide, they didn’t think they needed to bother. That changed for 2018 and you can bet their vote fraud will be an avalanche in 2020.

      Like

      Reply
  10. KeithP says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    I am thinking that President Trump’s admin has protections in place, was expecting this and has her dead to rights this time.

    Like

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      November 8, 2018 at 10:22 pm

      Not sure I agree. If they did have her dead to rights, she would already be barred from overseeing the election instead of continually announcing the new dem votes that she is adding to the total.

      If we are going to win, whatever is done has to be done now because they are adding votes quickly.

      I don’t feel like there is a secret plan, because there is no time to sit here and let it unfold.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        November 8, 2018 at 10:30 pm

        Maybe, but it seems to me that the exposure of these things is very important to aid Americans in their transition from sloth to WOKE.

        It sure helps me as I continue to point out to people that the absolute corruption and totalitarian infection in our nation is locally rampant every bit as much as it is in the swamp.

        Like

        Reply
  11. kea says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    I asked this in the other thread but how do we stop the election fraud?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Johnny says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Lock her damn ass up. It has to stopped or we are going war right here in America.

    I have no desire to see my children in chains of socialism

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. MaryfromMarin says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Brazen attempt at immediate revisionist history, right before our eyes.

    Like

    Reply
  14. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Was happy with Florida governor & keeping Senate, yet it seems that the Democrats will not be happy.
    Why do I have a feeling that we are going to end up with not 20,000 but maybe up to 100,000 of South Americans finest welfare collectors & criminals.
    Damn was out away from puter…Only had cell while I was waiting for car…
    I was so hoping that I could come here & find that what I had been hearing was some nasty old dream…

    Like

    Reply
  15. 1angryplumber says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Pam Bondi – where are you?

    Like

    Reply
  16. CLRoemke says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    President Trump signed an executive order 2 or 3 months ago that slipped by the press without any attention at all. The order was declaring a state of emergency regarding the fraud and undue influence by foreign nations AND OTHERS.
    How might his authority be enhanced by this order? This might be the tool he uses to attack. I sure hope so anyway.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. MM says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    This is getting tiresome……….
    Brenda Snipes should be serving time for her past crimes not serving as Supervisor of elections in Broward County…
    It’s past time to fight back……..
    I will not be ruled by these criminal from Broward County….
    Does anyone have the web address where to donate to Scotts Recount Efforts??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. billy f says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Any moron can see that this is clear voter fraud. All the votes that magically appear out of nowhere are 99% in favor of Gilam/Dems.. GTFOH….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Might have know, she’d be a “Dr”. Does anyone know of what? Certainly not medicine.

    Like

    Reply
  20. paper doll says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Marko Rubio had to sound the alarm and then hours of social media screaming from the public finally got Florida off their butts to do something. Lordy

    Like

    Reply
  21. ParteaGirl says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    As long as we’re looking into voter fraud in Florida and Arizona, let’s look at Montana, Nevada, Kansas, Virginia, Texas, and everywhere else too. I’m SICK of this game! NOW is the time to fight it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • luthervian says:
      November 8, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      This. It’s time. For far too long we have been the better people, standing on the sidelines not willing to cast aside our good and rightful behavior because we see it as moral and just. But is it moral and just to do nothing and let the country slip away, all so that we may each keep our own perception of integrity intact?

      Like

      Reply
  22. maga2004 says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I am convinced that Governor Scott and President Trump KNEW the dems in South Florida were going to pull this Cr*p again, just like they did in 2000. The dems are too stupid or too full of themselves to realize they just walked into a trap.

    Like

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      November 8, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      Ok. I’d love that to be true, and let’s assume it is. Why is it still going on and the vote totals being updated?

      Thus far, the only challenge has been Rick Scott and the NRSC filing a lawsuit against Brenda Snipes. A lawsuit filed 48 hours after the election is over. That doesn’t scream either readiness, or that she walked into their trap, to me.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Johnny says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I am watching my country dissolve right before my eyes.

    I need a drink…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. mrboxtyHarold Boxty says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Never forget that in 2016 when Trump complained of vote rigging that Rubio was one of the many NeverTrumpers that said such things were impossible. It’s just another example of how the establishment Republicans always get everything wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s