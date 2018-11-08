Florida Governor Rick Scott Discusses Transparent Ballot Fraud Ongoing, Yet Again, In Well Known, Corrupt, Broward County….

Anyone with a reasonable amount of political knowledge is aware that within Florida the epicenter of voter fraud takes place in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Both of these areas are not just filled with corrupt election officials; as was noted in the background of the Parkland school shooting, every element of county and city government is corrupt.
Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes, has an exhaustively documented history of rampant and ‘in-your-face’ unapologetic fraud within the election process. In the latest example, Snipes is once again producing ballots -filled out by her political operatives- long after the election is over. Everyone in Florida knows the Snipes routine.
Brenda Snipes keeps “her people” working to produce ballots until law enforcement arrive. Once she is confronted she shouts “racism”, and officials back away allowing the corruption to continue. This process has worked very well for her in the past and she is openly compensated by left-wing political operations for her efforts. In the 2016 election the Hillary Clinton campaign paid Brenda Snipes to send two ballots to every democrat.
So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Ms. Snipes at the center of the operation to steal yet another set of election in 2018; the objective this time is to give the governors race and senate race to the democrat party… Prior endeavors in 2012 and 2014 were successful.
Trump won’t lie down for this. He worked very hard to add votes in the Senate. He’s already tweeting about Broward Fraud.
When the time comes to invade and occupy these socialist hellholes, count me in.
I think we’re now a hair’s breadth from “it’s time.”
I am so glad you are focusing on this Sundance. We all want to collectively let a sigh of relief out because the election is over and “we kept the senate.” If the dems flip FL and AZ we are back to where we were before with Romney, Collins swing votes. We must win these states!
Yes – investigations need to be happening in Arizona as well!! We lost both a Senate race in 2000 and a governorship in 2008 here in Washington to open and obvious fraud. The loser in that 2008 race just lost a bid to keep the 8th Congressional District in the hands of the Republicans. Sure hope he didn’t get hit by lightning twice but the powers that be in King County are as corrupt as they come so nothing would surprise me.
They’ve already stolen AZ:
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/415843-dem-sinema-pulls-ahead-of-mcsally-in-arizona-senate-race
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/11/08/court-hears-republican-lawsuit-over-ballots-senate-seat-line/1931668002/
https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/4/0
I already know the answer to this but really, why is Snipes not behind bars?!?
Protective pigmentation. The legal system can’t penetrate it.
We will see that pigmentation protection program ended and soon. Period.
That is but one of the myriad reasons we elected Donald J. Trump.
There is mega-discrimination in this nation, and the vast majority of it is pointed directly at “whitey”. Focus narrowed by scope and design to specifically target “Male whitey”.
We’ve all had enough.
Not only is she not behind bars but she is actually still allowed to be the Supervisor of elections!!!!
Does the Secretary of State in Florida have any authority over this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Dims can get an injunction to stop one of the President’s EOs in a heartbeat, why can’t we on behalf of the disenfranchised Broward voters to stop this nonsence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their own law says the votes are all invalid because they were not declared in time.
Awesome. Feel much better seeing that tweet more so knowing Sessions isn’t AG.
But WHICH law enforcement is looking into it? That is the real question
Trump needs to send the US Marshalls there to impound all the ballots and oversee the counting. Can’t Scott get an injunction to remove Snipes from the process?
Nothing says integrity like leopard skin.
She didndu nutin. Were just racist.
Oh, I’ve never seen this woman. She’s straight outta Central Casting.
Central casting for what?
Snipes is one hideous looking she-dog.
The lovechild of Beetlejuice and Cruella DeVille needs to spend the rest of her life in prison. I ain’t jokin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They didn’t, much anyway, rig 2016 against Trump, as they were so overconfident, even of a landslide, they didn’t think they needed to bother. That changed for 2018 and you can bet their vote fraud will be an avalanche in 2020.
I am thinking that President Trump’s admin has protections in place, was expecting this and has her dead to rights this time.
LikeLike
Not sure I agree. If they did have her dead to rights, she would already be barred from overseeing the election instead of continually announcing the new dem votes that she is adding to the total.
If we are going to win, whatever is done has to be done now because they are adding votes quickly.
I don’t feel like there is a secret plan, because there is no time to sit here and let it unfold.
Maybe, but it seems to me that the exposure of these things is very important to aid Americans in their transition from sloth to WOKE.
It sure helps me as I continue to point out to people that the absolute corruption and totalitarian infection in our nation is locally rampant every bit as much as it is in the swamp.
I asked this in the other thread but how do we stop the election fraud?
Guillotine.
Lock her damn ass up. It has to stopped or we are going war right here in America.
I have no desire to see my children in chains of socialism
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brazen attempt at immediate revisionist history, right before our eyes.
Was happy with Florida governor & keeping Senate, yet it seems that the Democrats will not be happy.
Why do I have a feeling that we are going to end up with not 20,000 but maybe up to 100,000 of South Americans finest welfare collectors & criminals.
Damn was out away from puter…Only had cell while I was waiting for car…
I was so hoping that I could come here & find that what I had been hearing was some nasty old dream…
Pam Bondi – where are you?
Hold on a sec. She’s on Hannity.
keep us update. I don’t watch television and I don’t own one either
And what is Pam doing there? Listening to Sean recite the obvious while constructing a run-on sentence that ends in a question mark?
CoHosting The Five.
President Trump signed an executive order 2 or 3 months ago that slipped by the press without any attention at all. The order was declaring a state of emergency regarding the fraud and undue influence by foreign nations AND OTHERS.
How might his authority be enhanced by this order? This might be the tool he uses to attack. I sure hope so anyway.
This is getting tiresome……….
Brenda Snipes should be serving time for her past crimes not serving as Supervisor of elections in Broward County…
It’s past time to fight back……..
I will not be ruled by these criminal from Broward County….
Does anyone have the web address where to donate to Scotts Recount Efforts??
Any moron can see that this is clear voter fraud. All the votes that magically appear out of nowhere are 99% in favor of Gilam/Dems.. GTFOH….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. No statistical sense at all.
Might have know, she’d be a “Dr”. Does anyone know of what? Certainly not medicine.
Dr. FRAUD!!!!!!!!!
Here ya go: After moving to Florida, she earned her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction for Adults from Florida Atlantic University, and she earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Marko Rubio had to sound the alarm and then hours of social media screaming from the public finally got Florida off their butts to do something. Lordy
As long as we’re looking into voter fraud in Florida and Arizona, let’s look at Montana, Nevada, Kansas, Virginia, Texas, and everywhere else too. I’m SICK of this game! NOW is the time to fight it!
This. It’s time. For far too long we have been the better people, standing on the sidelines not willing to cast aside our good and rightful behavior because we see it as moral and just. But is it moral and just to do nothing and let the country slip away, all so that we may each keep our own perception of integrity intact?
I am convinced that Governor Scott and President Trump KNEW the dems in South Florida were going to pull this Cr*p again, just like they did in 2000. The dems are too stupid or too full of themselves to realize they just walked into a trap.
Ok. I’d love that to be true, and let’s assume it is. Why is it still going on and the vote totals being updated?
Thus far, the only challenge has been Rick Scott and the NRSC filing a lawsuit against Brenda Snipes. A lawsuit filed 48 hours after the election is over. That doesn’t scream either readiness, or that she walked into their trap, to me.
I am watching my country dissolve right before my eyes.
I need a drink…
Never forget that in 2016 when Trump complained of vote rigging that Rubio was one of the many NeverTrumpers that said such things were impossible. It’s just another example of how the establishment Republicans always get everything wrong.
