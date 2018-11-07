The Truth Has No Agenda…

Posted on November 7, 2018 by

This phrase: “The Truth Has No Agenda” has been at the center of The Conservative Treehouse mission priority from the beginning.

The truth doesn’t care about our feelings, or our opinion of it; it just exists.

After the results of last night’s election; I was selfishly not planning to write for a few days – fishing is a better option than allowing frustration from a well-bitten tongue to reach the typeset.  It is better to “respond” [think (logically) and pray (spiritually)] than to “react.”

However, President Trump making good on a very predictable decision to fire Jeff Sessions has somewhat modified my plans….. Please consider a review of this earlier outline from JULY 25, 2017.   More to follow.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

734 Responses to The Truth Has No Agenda…

Older Comments
  1. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    The Democrats lost huge.

    They still have no power… other than to commit political suicide by impeaching Trump (wouldn’t matter cause he couldn’t be removed from office), or continuing with the fake Russia facade that no one has actually ever cared about.

    Similarly to the GOP committing suicide with Clinton’s impeachment…. which made him only a lot more popular and bullet proof and cost the GOP seats in the 98 mid-term instead of gaining.

    The Democrats can’t actually legislate, cause they can’t get a bill to pass congress or Trump’s desk.

    They lost the courts.

    They have even less chance of blocking any judicial or senate appointments now after Trump gained in the senate.

    The Democrats needed a blue wave, and did not get it.

    They still control no branches of government, and only a split of congress.

    Instead… the next two years will feel no different at all, than the past 2.

    There is no difference between a Pelosi-led Democrat house… than a Paul Ryan-led GOP house. Same goals, same paymasters. Same Trump-hatred.

    We are finally rid of Paul Ryan, Jeff Flake, John McCain, Jeff Sessions. And guys like Lindsey Graham are 100 percent on the Trump train.

    It’s totally Trump’s Party now.

    All the Democrats won was a chance to sit silent or commit political suicide. I bet they choose suicide.

    And after having a historically great day for an off-year midterm, Trump is actually on the ballot again in 2020, where he will lead the entire GOP to a massive win in the senate and house.

    Trust me. We are in better shape now than we were a week ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Sunflower Lady says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I can’t say why, exactly, it’s just a feeling I have, but I think everything will work out. The 2016 was close for Donald Trump and that must be because God wanted it to be. He wants to remind us He is in charge, He’s got this, but also not to be complacent and lazy. We have to vote, we have to stay engaged, and most importantly, we have to pray and trust Him.

    Last night, some races went the way I hoped, and some didn’t. We lost the house and kept the senate, both of which were expected. In my own state, we held on in the KS-2 house race and we lost the governer’s race. The governer elect, Laura Kelly, is a democrat, but enjoyed Republican support. Kobach wasn’t that popular with moderate Republicans. I wasn’t wildly surprised by the loss.

    My opinions haven’t changed because of last night. We don’t quit. Why should we? The dems sure won’t. We fight on! We have the senate. We have Donald J Trump. Most importantly, we have God.

    We will live to fight another day.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Kaco says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Put Koback on DHS and handle immigration and election fraud where he should have been. I hope it happens.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. D says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    “Sessions should earn praise for honestly running his department in a fashion no Obama attorney general ever did: he didn’t act as Trump’s wingman, but as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. That was his duty, and he fulfilled it.” – Ben Shapiro

    Idk what Shapiro is smoking but another moronic statement by him. Swamp guardian jr Shapiro.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. das411 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    thanks for everything you do Sundance, but i for one wouldn’t mind if you do take some time off…i still have about a week and a half worth of rallies and sunday talks to catch up on!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Greg1 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Sessions fired…..and that absolute SLAPFEST of a press conference……….there’s plenty to write about.

    Keep a writin’, Sundance, keep a writin’.

    It’ll be good for you AND us.

    I appreciate all you do, thank you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. daughnworks247 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Throwing up a caution flag.
    If half the country are Trump supporters, and half of the half were hoping Sessions was a good guy, it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. THEY hoped we still had some semblance of justice, order, or anything resembling a plan.
    It’s painfully clear to all of us, there is no law and order.
    I’m glad to see Sessions gone but I’m terrified of what it really means. In other words, there was NO HOPE, no justice, nothing, zero, zip, nada….
    We might need to go fishing and chew on the idea of what remains.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      I don’t agree that these were our only scenarios.

      Like

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      “…I’m glad to see Sessions gone but I’m terrified of what it really means. In other words, there was NO HOPE, no justice, nothing,…..”
      ……………….

      daughnworks247,
      Do not go overboard. AG Sessions did do a lot of things. He fired all the Obama leftovers he could. (They unionized just before he took office BTW.) He went after MS13 and a lot of human Trafficking. He moved judges and proscecutors to the border and there are still all those sealed indictments.

      The laws passed by our TRAITOROUS Congress tied the hands of both President Trump and Sessions.

      Let’s not forget that President Trump, as a CEO is used to moving someone into a position to do a specific job. When the job is done he moves them elsewhere or fires them. T-Rex is a good example. He was VERY useful as Sec of State at the beginning because of his middle east contacts. Now Pompeo is more useful.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      Well, I still think Sessions is a good guy — that doesn’t change. But, maybe it was time for a different skill set. Is what it is — just business. I’m not at all terrified by what this means by the way.
      It’s not as though there’s anything personal going on here.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Koot Katmando says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    3 or 4 more Senators who are thankful to PDT for a win give PDT a lot more leverage. He has shown the GOP rinos that he has a lot of influence on senate runs. He is not longer hog tied by Collins, Murk, and Flake. I like Mitt R, but I worry he could be the next Flake or McStain.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Jenny R. says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    I still don’t think Sessions did a bad job — and we aren’t privy to all that he did.
    He did his job; now, it’s time for the new guy — and with the new guy things are going to get really interesting. I’m not so sure that the FISA warrants weren’t targeting Sessions (in which case, he was limited in what he could do) and also maybe he isn’t tempermentally up to what’s coming Whitaker’s way (in which case he was limited in what he would be able to do). And in the meantime, well, Sessions is seen as not being on Trump’s side (and you have to consider the strategic advantage of that). Also, there are Whitaker’s connections to consider — hmmm, interesting…. This is business, no bad feelings — no feelings involved at all really…just business.

    For one thing: the Dems are already going full stupid — impeach Trump! impeach Kavanaugh! FBI! Russia! Mueller! Our goddess savior Nan-nan!!!!
    This is all just idiocy on full display coming from the Dems before the ballots have even cooled, and its going to get even crazier — enjoy the show! It’s going to get fun!

    Like

    Reply
  10. andy says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    The interest to keep power and protect the swamp.
    The interest to protect high powered opposition researchers who packaged NSA database products for a fee.
    The interest to sink the same dirty hooks into team Trump as every other swamp critter has in their backs.

    The perfect storm.

    Like

    Reply
  11. IN/AL gal says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Jeff Sessions wasn’t a senator. He was the attorney general for my shameful state of Alabama. (Sharpton, Bentley, Wallace, Jones) Just another corrupt politician.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Rose says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Just a thought, Trump didn’t disclose information that could of harmed the demorats via their attempt to frame him and his staff and now he can use said information when Congress goes on a witch hunt. I suspect he has a lot of dirt on the major demorat players, and he’s sat on said dirt to protect his office and his staff. Session’s wasn’t up for the job and it’s good that he’s gone now Rosenstein needs to join him.

    Like

    Reply
  13. railer says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Sessions did fine re immigration, but now that Trump is entrenched he can likely get that same level of performance from another AG. And the fact that the rest of the DoJ and FBI is still running loose is a huge problem. Plus, as was being implied in the 2017 outline, Trump is likely protective of his family. Bye, Jeff.

    Kudos to Trump for being decisive here, and his timing is impeccable. All makes sense. Much becomes clear. This is what good leaders do.

    Like

    Reply
  14. paper doll says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    The fact the deep state is discomforted by Sessions leaving says a lot

    Like

    Reply
  15. Heika says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    So who is the guy put into Sessions seat? You might glean some info here. It matters (despite this being BBC, there is some good info)
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46132870

    Like

    Reply
    • Heika says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      In particular
      “Prior to joining Mr Sessions’ staff, Mr Whitaker was a conservative legal commentator for CNN, and penned several opinion pieces that may shed light on how he might approach his new role in the Justice Department, in particular when it comes to his possible oversight of the Russian election-meddling investigation lead by special counsel Robert Mueller.

      In July 2017, Mr Whitaker appeared on CNN and mused on possible ways that President Trump could crush the probe, which included the departure of Mr Sessions.

      “I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced with a recess appointment, and that attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt,” Mr Whitaker said.

      Trump fires Sessions – is Mueller next?
      The Trump-Russia saga in 200 words
      All you need to know about Trump Russia story
      In August 2017, Mr Whitaker wrote a piece called “Mueller’s investigation of Trump is going too far”. In it, Mr Whitaker argued that Mr Mueller had overstepped the boundaries of his inquiry when he began looking into the Trump family’s finances. He called this a “red line” that Mr Mueller should not cross, warning that it would render the investigation a “witch hunt” – a term that the president himself has become quite fond of.

      “The Trump Organization’s business dealings are plainly not within the scope of the investigation, nor should they be,” Mr Whitaker wrote.”

      Like

      Reply
  16. Wink says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Aw, poor Eric Holder is coming unglued. Ain’t that a shame.

    Like

    Reply
  17. woohoowee says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    President Trump45 is not disappointed in us and, indeed, he showed us just how much we won yesterday. I’m great with that 🙂 Sessions exit is just the beginning of setting things right.

    Like

    Reply
  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Hmmmmmm.

    Like

    Reply
  19. EV22 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Nearly one year ago I wrote the comment, below. I was very saddened on November 14th of last year to realise that the shortcomings of a man I had greatly admired were so egregious that, for the good of our nation, he needed to resign. Well, 51 weeks later it’s finally come to pass.

    My hope is that the next AG demonstrates to America that nobody is above the law. But honestly, I think nothings going to be done about all the Swamp scandals. Nothing.

    EV22 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:48 pm
    Having defended Sessions in the past – as well as greatly admired his writings – I can now unequivocally say the guy is tone deaf and should resign. Allowing this country to be dragged down by false narratives, corrupt Special Prosecutors, knowing full well how corrupt the last two AGs were and never once coming out and saying – Hey! The DOJ has got your back America! – takes a special kind of stupid. Such a disappointment.

    Our AG doesn’t need to be coy or leave the public guessing about matters like Uranium One or the Awan brothers. He should be out there announcing to everyone that this is a matter of public urgency and the DOJ is on it. He should get with the program or get out.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Monticello says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    I usually read all the thread prior to posting,……so if someone already posted this then I apologize.

    There are two things we can all do right now today…..tweet or contact every major “talking head” at fox (faux) news and tell them that you will never support their network again after their action to suppress the vote by calling the House while the polls were still open.
    Let’s start a petition to the President and another to the Senate calling for an injunction against out of state contributions to a campaign. Never again should billionaires be allowed to attempt to BUY elections outside their own state!
    What say you?

    Like

    Reply
  21. TraderJoe says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    What do think is going to happen to Steven Miller? Stephen Miller was hand picked by Jeff Sessions, from his personal staff and offered to the Trump campaign prior to the 2016 election. Deep State is deep. I always thought Sessions was a white hat and turns out to be wrong. I think Miller has been good as well. But from what I hear about the FBI did to get onto the Trump team….. I really wonder what is going on with our government.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s