This phrase: “The Truth Has No Agenda” has been at the center of The Conservative Treehouse mission priority from the beginning.

The truth doesn’t care about our feelings, or our opinion of it; it just exists.

After the results of last night’s election; I was selfishly not planning to write for a few days – fishing is a better option than allowing frustration from a well-bitten tongue to reach the typeset. It is better to “respond” [think (logically) and pray (spiritually)] than to “react.”

However, President Trump making good on a very predictable decision to fire Jeff Sessions has somewhat modified my plans….. Please consider a review of this earlier outline from JULY 25, 2017. More to follow.

