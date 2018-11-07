Finally: White House Suspends CNN Reporter Jim Acosta Press Credential…

Posted on November 7, 2018 by

Not exactly sure what took so long on this but the White House has finally suspended the “hard pass” press credential for CNN narrative engineer Jim Acosta following his rude behavior and physical confrontation with a White House intern earlier today.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement:

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history.”

“Contrary to CNN’s assertions there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not supporting a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question. The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it‘s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration.”

“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice.”

 

Full Video:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cold Anger, Election 2018, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to Finally: White House Suspends CNN Reporter Jim Acosta Press Credential…

  1. starfcker says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    A hundred years ago they would have just lit him on fire. I’m glad they handled it in such a civilized manner

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. motreehouse says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I don’t know who felicia was…. but…. bye Felicia

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Finally…that moment we all have been waiting for.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Binkser1 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    I love it!!! I think that President Trump feels free to unleash on these pukes now that the election is passed us. Flick the Zippo, Mr. President. We are behind you!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. Leucotheahints says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    The left’s Ellison won AG vote. Physical pushiness is condoned until Trump went Republican.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. ParteaGirl says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    I’m glad it happened today. Made me laugh. Bye Jimbo.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Katie says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Actual proof that Jim Acosta is more of an enemy to women than Brett Kavanaugh.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Way worse than Corey!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. WeeWeed says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Let’s do April Ryan, too. She’s boring and only has a race card.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. faithfuldiscerner says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Took them long enough.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Thank You

    Like

    Reply
  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    May I just say that I loved Sarah’s statement? Masterful. Fabulous. Ah, this is a sweet, sweet moment worthy of savoring. If I drank, I think it would be some Bailey’s over ice right now with my feet up and toasting my President.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. Neural says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    I so want to see assault charges filed against him. I’m sure there’s precedence for it somewhere.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. annieoakley says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    “Threat to our Democracy” is George Soros speak.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Abster says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    This is great news. Mr. Acosta’s momma obviously never taught him about respect, manners or consequences. He is disgusting and his suspension is long overdue.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Ackman420 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    To The Pit Of Misery!
    Yessss! Pit Of Misery!

    The Libs are trembling with hatred a mere 18 hours after their “big win”. PDJT plays it like a boss, again. They will never learn. I’m beginning to think that CNN and the VSPJDT have a side deal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. JTR says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Yay! He has needed his comeuppance for a while!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. ❌Follow the Money❌ (@geosplace) says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    His press badge should have been revoked long ago. Acosta is nothing but a grandstander trying to make the story about himself. CNN condoning his physical assault on a young female staffer is inexcusable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. namberak says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    CNN: the clown car that never empties.

    Like

    Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      November 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

      At 1:30 in above videos you see Acosta’s right hand pushing intern’s arm… Who is lying CNN?

      [Fox video below does NOT show the above/front angle of him and intern’s arm. Just the multiple times rude to our POTUS.]

      Like

      Reply
  24. Gil says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    And antifa socialists are threatening Tucker Carlson and his family.
    Every dimm voter has endorsed this aggression.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Michelle says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Funny how his name is Jim Accost-Her.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. bertdilbert says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Both CNN and Acosta need to apologize. If they disagree, they can take it to the Supreme Court!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Slowkid says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Dear diary

    Like

    Reply
  28. susandyer1962 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Bye Felicia!!

    I dont know why he lasted this long!!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Newman says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Shepard Smith’s head just exploded 🤯

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Calamity May says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    At the very end of your first post on this SD, PDJT gave *that* look. That deadly look. Not long after that, Acosta was out of WH briefing room. And, yes, to another CTH commentor, that was an unmistakable karate chop (albeit gently) to her forearm.
    Trump is a true, steady, really good guy. And, our President !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      November 7, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      President Trump loves women and protects them too…Acosta was way out of line with the questions but now, he is exposed as someone who doesn’t care for his fellow human beings…I mean she was just doing her job as an intern…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. MM says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Thank Goodness this has finally happened…..
    He’s not a reporter, he’s a democrat activist…..
    Get him out of there and take his coat…….
    Banish him to mommy’s basement where he belongs!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. Rick554 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    At the beginning of the Iraq War, CNN declared they weren’t an American Company so they could stay in Baghdad, for some reason. I’ve never had any respect for them since. The whole bunch should be put on a boat and shoved off

    Like

    Reply
  33. Publius2016 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Funny how Fake News will try to bury the evidence…unfortunately like everything the Fake News does, the American People will be left to ask: “Please stop!” Remember Chippendale Bomber than Squirrel Hill…

    Like

    Reply
  34. bertdilbert says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    In any company Disciplinary Action Plan, the employee has to understand what they did wrong

    Failing to acknowledge/understand what they did wrong ends any protection of the plan and results in dismissal.

    Both CNN and Acosta need to be held to this same standard. They both have to acknowledge what they did wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Sammy Spicer says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Revoked 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Stephen Lowe says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Long overdue like a tawdry old library book.

    Like

    Reply
  38. delmarvajim says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    I believe the intern should file suit against this maggot for assault. The video is pretty clear that those charges should hold up

    Like

    Reply
  39. Enoughisenough says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Clearly Acosta has no sense of decorum, respect for the office, and feels entitled to badger the POTUS. He was combative, verbally abusive and refused to follow a direct order to give up the microphone and be seated. There is no way he should ever be allowed back in the WH. Ever! And CNN put out a statement defending this bully. Shameful.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Jase says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    As a journalist myself I always cringed at Acost-Her’s boorish behaviour and naked partisanship.
    The moron deluded himself that he was speaking truth to power, when in actuality he was speaking lies to the powerless (ie: the public).
    The irony is that in the era of the Clinton Crime Cartel and the Soros/Obama socialist deep state, if he had hunted the truth he would be a star in the journalistic firmament; he has chosen to go down in history as a partisan hack – The journalistic twin of Creepy Porn Lawyer.

    Like

    Reply
  41. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I’d love for that two bit punk to try that with me around. He’d learn a valuable lesson real quick

    Something about having to replace your teeth makes one think twice the next time you want to be a disrespectful lowlife

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s