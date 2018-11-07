Finally: White House Suspends CNN Reporter Jim Acosta Press Credential…

Not exactly sure what took so long on this but the White House has finally suspended the “hard pass” press credential for CNN narrative engineer Jim Acosta following his rude behavior and physical confrontation with a White House intern earlier today.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement:
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history.”
“Contrary to CNN’s assertions there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not supporting a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question. The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it‘s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration.”
“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice.”
Full Video:
A hundred years ago they would have just lit him on fire. I’m glad they handled it in such a civilized manner
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too…I think…
LikeLiked by 2 people
starfcker,
Is it wrong of me to want to throat punch jim accoster?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t object. Would like to get him in the mma octagon.
LikeLike
Cpdesert ,
While I may not be that “technical”. I wouldn’t mind puttin’ some old man stink on him.
LikeLike
Have you considered spending some quality time with him in person
… to enable him to win you over?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aye, BKR, I have. Does that make me a bad person? I think a little “wall 2 wall counseling” might do that bloodbag some good.
LikeLike
No, but I don’t think you’d like to wait in line for your turn.
LikeLike
I am not real sure I agree.
LikeLike
I don’t know who felicia was…. but…. bye Felicia
LikeLiked by 5 people
Finally…that moment we all have been waiting for.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Is today taking on such a different feeling! We are like the mighty Battleships using are guns on all the targets. I almost don’t want the day to end.
Every other POS in the MSM have been put on notice this evening. You disrespect our WH, you can go collect cans for a living!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The midterm is over, no more reason to play footsie.
LikeLike
Today was the first 3 salvos to zero in the big guns.
Fire for EFFECT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was definitely the Prelude…wait until the President chooses to unleash his power!
LikeLike
I do feel a LOT better tonight than last night.
LikeLike
I love it!!! I think that President Trump feels free to unleash on these pukes now that the election is passed us. Flick the Zippo, Mr. President. We are behind you!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Binkser1 ,
BOOOOOOOM! Let’s get on with the BIG ugly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zippo
LikeLike
The left’s Ellison won AG vote. Physical pushiness is condoned until Trump went Republican.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ellison’s election just proves that Minnesota dumb has replaced Minnesota nice.
LikeLike
Good. Way over due.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m glad it happened today. Made me laugh. Bye Jimbo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actual proof that Jim Acosta is more of an enemy to women than Brett Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Way worse than Corey!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s do April Ryan, too. She’s boring and only has a race card.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Boring? She’s a damn idiot!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why call on them? Why not ignore April and Jimbo? Its not like Major or any of the others dont folliw the Party Line or treat the President with just as much disrespect,
LikeLike
Took them long enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You
LikeLike
May I just say that I loved Sarah’s statement? Masterful. Fabulous. Ah, this is a sweet, sweet moment worthy of savoring. If I drank, I think it would be some Bailey’s over ice right now with my feet up and toasting my President.
LikeLiked by 10 people
To the point and TRUE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I drank some Jack Daniels so you are good lol Anyway, about time they kicked his butt to the curb.
LikeLike
I so want to see assault charges filed against him. I’m sure there’s precedence for it somewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s challenging on his use of a word? He’s a reporter – report the facts sir NOT your opinion and leave your tude at the door.
LikeLike
“Threat to our Democracy” is George Soros speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…particularly since what we have is a “Republic”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You didn’t inflect properly. The correct inflection is “threat to _OUR_ democracy”.
LikeLike
This is great news. Mr. Acosta’s momma obviously never taught him about respect, manners or consequences. He is disgusting and his suspension is long overdue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MIC DROP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To The Pit Of Misery!
Yessss! Pit Of Misery!
The Libs are trembling with hatred a mere 18 hours after their “big win”. PDJT plays it like a boss, again. They will never learn. I’m beginning to think that CNN and the VSPJDT have a side deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yay! He has needed his comeuppance for a while!
LikeLiked by 1 person
His press badge should have been revoked long ago. Acosta is nothing but a grandstander trying to make the story about himself. CNN condoning his physical assault on a young female staffer is inexcusable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN: the clown car that never empties.
LikeLike
LikeLike
At 1:30 in above videos you see Acosta’s right hand pushing intern’s arm… Who is lying CNN?
[Fox video below does NOT show the above/front angle of him and intern’s arm. Just the multiple times rude to our POTUS.]
LikeLike
And antifa socialists are threatening Tucker Carlson and his family.
Every dimm voter has endorsed this aggression.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how his name is Jim Accost-Her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny like Ted Kennedy and his support for her-ass-meant regulations.
LikeLike
Both CNN and Acosta need to apologize. If they disagree, they can take it to the Supreme Court!
LikeLike
Dear diary
LikeLike
Bye Felicia!!
I dont know why he lasted this long!!
LikeLike
Shepard Smith’s head just exploded 🤯
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the very end of your first post on this SD, PDJT gave *that* look. That deadly look. Not long after that, Acosta was out of WH briefing room. And, yes, to another CTH commentor, that was an unmistakable karate chop (albeit gently) to her forearm.
Trump is a true, steady, really good guy. And, our President !
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump loves women and protects them too…Acosta was way out of line with the questions but now, he is exposed as someone who doesn’t care for his fellow human beings…I mean she was just doing her job as an intern…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank Goodness this has finally happened…..
He’s not a reporter, he’s a democrat activist…..
Get him out of there and take his coat…….
Banish him to mommy’s basement where he belongs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the beginning of the Iraq War, CNN declared they weren’t an American Company so they could stay in Baghdad, for some reason. I’ve never had any respect for them since. The whole bunch should be put on a boat and shoved off
LikeLike
Funny how Fake News will try to bury the evidence…unfortunately like everything the Fake News does, the American People will be left to ask: “Please stop!” Remember Chippendale Bomber than Squirrel Hill…
LikeLike
In any company Disciplinary Action Plan, the employee has to understand what they did wrong
Failing to acknowledge/understand what they did wrong ends any protection of the plan and results in dismissal.
Both CNN and Acosta need to be held to this same standard. They both have to acknowledge what they did wrong.
LikeLike
Anchor babies!
LikeLike
Revoked 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long overdue like a tawdry old library book.
LikeLike
I believe the intern should file suit against this maggot for assault. The video is pretty clear that those charges should hold up
LikeLike
Clearly Acosta has no sense of decorum, respect for the office, and feels entitled to badger the POTUS. He was combative, verbally abusive and refused to follow a direct order to give up the microphone and be seated. There is no way he should ever be allowed back in the WH. Ever! And CNN put out a statement defending this bully. Shameful.
LikeLike
As a journalist myself I always cringed at Acost-Her’s boorish behaviour and naked partisanship.
The moron deluded himself that he was speaking truth to power, when in actuality he was speaking lies to the powerless (ie: the public).
The irony is that in the era of the Clinton Crime Cartel and the Soros/Obama socialist deep state, if he had hunted the truth he would be a star in the journalistic firmament; he has chosen to go down in history as a partisan hack – The journalistic twin of Creepy Porn Lawyer.
LikeLike
I’d love for that two bit punk to try that with me around. He’d learn a valuable lesson real quick
Something about having to replace your teeth makes one think twice the next time you want to be a disrespectful lowlife
LikeLike