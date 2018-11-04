Sunday Talks: Secretary Mike Pompeo Discusses Iran Sanctions with John Dickerson…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the re-instituted economic sanctions against Iran that will begin tomorrow, November 5th.
In addition to the Iran Sanctions, Secretary Pompeo discusses the migrant caravan with Paul Ryan’s BFF John Dickerson; and the decision to use the U.S. military to bolster the U.S. Border Patrol.
Advertisements
Sec Pompeo gave two interviews, one to Dickerson that was fairly straightforward and then Fox’s Mike Wallace.
Oh Lordy, you should see Sec Pompeo give the death stare to Mike Wallace, and the greatest one word smack down, ‘no’ . Classic
LikeLiked by 13 people
BTW, both interviews covered the same ground. Must be a checklist circulating. Dickerson was respectful, Wallace was a whine.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Dickerson was respectful”
He deserves credit for that. Perhaps some of these MSM people sense that the adversarial/confrontational approach by those afflicted with “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is not in their future interests, except for mollifying the minority of rabid leftists hogging the airwaves to give the appearance that there are more of them than of us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry, I disagree on Dickerson – that snarky “since you won’t answer, I’ll take that as a yes.” Well, OF COURSE, the caravans are an incentive for PDJT’s base. That is NOT PDJT’s fault!!!!! What, he is supposed to ignore reality??!!?? I just can’t force myself to watch Wallace – I really can’t! He is just sooo smarmy, arrogant and sneaky.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is all relative. You you want snark and whine, watch the Wallace interview.
My baseline for the MSM is if they don’t snarl, snap or vomit on TV, that counts as ‘respectful’. He had to show some pique or the audience will get confused at what channel they are watching. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – too true!
LikeLike
Yeah, that declaration of success despite his narrative building FAIL really got me POed.
Besides, all evidence proves this is a Leftist assault intended to sway the Mid-Terms their way, and they failed, because Trump. So how does reaping the political benefits of his success in order to elect a Congress that will act to secure that very border via The Wall and Sane Laws make him, make him, what? Really? Where’s the bad?
We win, you lose, shut up or ask a real question.
I HATE the MSM.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
“the greatest one word smack down,”
Over the years, IMO most of the Republicans were not doing us any favors by going on these Main Sewer Media shows. They were either rolled over by the MSM “hosts”, or complicit with the NWO agenda (either overtly or subtly).
Sec. Pompeo is the exception and it is refreshing to see someone up there that will “not take the bait” or allow themselves to be steamrolled over by the enemedia.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Anyone got a link to the Wallace interview? I love one-word smackdowns 🙂
LikeLike
Dickerson was controlled very nicely by our Secy of State Pompeo. Mike wasn’t being fooled by any of the “gotcha” questions, especially the one about PDJT crafting his invading caravan policy around political benefit. Dickerson is such a cheap, blatant Uniparty/Globalist shill.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dickerson intended to keep up the fake narrative that Trump is politicizing the caravan. That’s all. It won’t matter that Dickerson is wrong. This narrative will be overshadowed by some big-time truth bomb blasts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He reminds me of a “Sopranos” character.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…thanks for the sitrep….about 8 seconds of Wallace is all I can stand..
LikeLike
starts @26:44
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting. Watch Sec Pompeo’s face. A classic. Mr Woebegone got his chicken dinner taken.
LikeLike
noticed a couple of times Secretary Pompeo seems to be laughing at Chris Wallace’s insufferable swampiness. I figure he knows quite a bit more about Chris Wallace than he lets on being former CIA and all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(my takeaway) the swamp is desperate to undermine the US relationship with Saudi Arabia and MBS and has very large interest in keeping the Islamic Republic of Iran in business
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Pompeo…he just states the actual facts of a matter, in almost a flat affect, devoid of any emotion, and is entirely up on whatever the President’s position may be on a wide variety of issues.
He is really a hard-ass interview: will not allow BS, just contradicts or agrees on fact alone.
My pick for the President’s successor.
If he stays at State during Trump’s second Term, he will have the number of every white hat and black hat on the world stage.
KAG!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Piper567 , Heartily Agree with Everything You Said !
Thank You for posting my feelings about Mike Pompeo 😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ryder, the thing is…he is this flat, fact-filled interview when he knows he is dealing with a cretin…Ever see him in a Staff meeting? He’s personable, connects, and most important to me, he and the President laugh together!!!
Goodstuff!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Heck, even Lil Kim makes him smile! The MSM? Not so much. Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heck, even Lil Kim makes him laugh and smile. The enemedia? Not so much. Really love this guy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peoria (I was born in Peoria!), yeah, Pompeo is really something special.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Piper, recall the “chaos” that ensued in PDJT’s first ten months or so. He had hired a lot of “good people” suggested by the likes of Rinse Priebus and Chris Christy, because he didn’t know anybody in DC. After scoping out the landscape for himself, PDJT found for himself the really good people he wanted.
Sec. Pompeo is one of these. Oh, and the chaos is now on the side of the deep state. Heh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like
LikeLike
Both Iran and NK have been sending out threatening messages this past week. Sec Pompeo is not taking the bait.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For one example,
“Iranian ayatollah Alamolhoda: If oil exports are stopped, the Strait of Hormuz will be mined, Saudi tankers confiscated and Gulf countries attacked by missiles Al-Huda: Countries in the region will be destroyed by Iranian missiles”
https://news.mojahedin.org/i/علم-الهدی-کشورهای-منطقه-موشک-های-ایرانی-ویران-خواهند
Just words, no sticks or stones. This is twitter diplomacy. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have to be consistent to save face, but this joint statement is basically meaningless and they know it. It will disappear in the blink of a click.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Must be a tad embarrassing to be on the same side with Russia.
“Russia Says Will ‘Do Everything to Preserve’ Intl. Trade Ties with Iran in Sanctions Era”
““We will do everything necessary to preserve and expand international trade and economic and financial cooperation with Iran despite the US sanctions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a statement on Saturday.
“We resolutely condemn the new destructive actions of the United States,” it added.”
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2018/11/04/1868216/russia-says-will-do-everything-to-preserve-intl-trade-ties-with-iran-in-sanctions-era
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bunch of pompous maroons, always the same three countries – Germany, France and UK.
Those nations’ governments are likely where the globalist financial cabal has many (most?) of its “elite” members embedded.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Old Gold. And lots of stolen artwork and antiquities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My God, the European officials are such weasels. Sure go ahead and stick up for the criminal dictators in Iran. You know, the guys who starve, torture and murder their own people in order to send their dwindling resources to foment terror in the ME and well beyond. Why the hell do the “ministers” so “deeply regret” reimposing sanctions on such horrid rulers?
Obviously it must be that their own selfish interests are threatened, likely blood money paid by the mullahs for their complicity. I’m very sure Pompeo has told them they gotta decide whether they’re part of the solution or the problem regarding the evils in Iran. And if they insist on being aligned with the problem it’s gonna cost them big. Frankly I don’t care how much it hurts the Europeans, in fact I hope the sanctions bite ’em hard, they’re statements tell us they deserve what they get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ass kissing sissies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They certainly do regret. Where do you think a sizable chunk of our massive payments to Iran really went? I’d guess UK, France, and Germany. (THAT’S why the PM’s of all three of these nations made separate trips to DC, trying to talk PDJT out of ending bho’s li’l “Plan of Action”.)
LikeLike
It was the best they could come up with to appease their campaign donors.
LikeLike
AT&T owns CNN and is responsible for the anti America, hate Americans propaganda put out by this horrendous nozzle.
I don’t do business with AT&T.
LikeLiked by 3 people
parts of Manhattan, parts of the SanFrancisco Bay area – the “elites” and their antifa goons make up no more than 10% of the electorate. It is no where near the 50% they fondly imagine.
LikeLike
They have got > 90% of the FBI, DOJ and CIA. For all intents and purposes anyway.
LikeLike
Secretary Pompeo
@SecPompeo
Follow
Today marks the 39th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover in Tehran, when more than 50 of our colleagues were taken hostage. Their courage & resolve over 444 days in captivity continues to underscore our commitment to compel #Iran to permanently abandon its outlaw activities.
LikeLiked by 5 people
NEVER. Play poker with Mike Pompeo!
LikeLiked by 6 people
If Trump Administration officials would stop giving interviews to the MSM, including Fox, the MSM would have no substantive content to broadcast, and would wither away and die. Sounds good to me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dang! Not available in my country. Will go by comments…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get a new country bro
LikeLike
LOL! A.D. would be a welcome addition here!
LikeLike
Where are you, A.D.?
LikeLike
I followed over to your Gab profile, and see you’re down under. Re. GAB, I thought it had been shut down.
LikeLike
Not quite the jerk that chris wallace is,
but Dickerson is a snarky snot.
LikeLike
Yes he is.
LikeLike