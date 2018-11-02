President Trump Reminder Tweet to Iran: “Sanctions Are Coming”

In a rather epic tweet directed toward the totalitarian government of Iran, President Trump reminds everyone, particularly the enabling EU, that on November 5th a massive set of economic sanctions will begin again.
(White House) REIMPOSING ALL SANCTIONS: President Donald J. Trump is reimposing the toughest sanctions ever on Iran, targeting many of the corrupt regime’s critical sectors.
- On November 5, 2018, all United States sanctions that were lifted under the disastrous Iran nuclear deal will be fully reimposed.
- Together with the unprecedented sanctions actions taken by the Trump Administration, this will be the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed on Iran.
- Sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy, such as its energy, shipping, shipbuilding, and financial sectors.
- Over 700 individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft are going back onto our sanctions list, including major Iranian banks, oil exporters, and shipping companies.
- The sanctions also target transactions with the Central Bank of Iran and designated Iranian financial institutions.
- Sales of food, agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices to Iran have long been—and remain—exempt from our sanctions.
- Reimposing sanctions will cut off revenues the regime uses to bankroll terrorist groups, foment global instability, fund nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and enrich its leaders.
FOLLOWING THROUGH WITH FULL ENFORCEMENT: President Trump will continue to stand up to the Iranian regime’s aggression and will fully enforce the reimposed sanctions.
- The Trump Administration intends to fully enforce all United States sanctions on Iran, and will target those who attempt to violate or circumvent them.
- Those who have failed to wind down sanctionable activities with Iran risk severe consequences.
- The Administration has already issued 19 rounds of sanctions, designating 168 Iran-related persons.
- These individuals were targeted for their ties to Iran’s support of terrorism, ballistic missile program, human rights abuses, criminal activities, and more.
- Iran’s oil exports have fallen by approximately one million barrels per day since peaking in June, and over twenty countries have reduced their imports of Iranian oil to zero.
- The Administration is pressing other importers to reduce to zero as quickly as possible.
- We are providing fewer exceptions to sanctions than the last administration.
ENSURING STABILITY IN OIL MARKETS: The United States is confident that energy markets will remain well supplied despite Iranian oil export reductions.
- From August 2017 to August 2018, United States crude oil production increased by 2.1 million barrels per day and exports increased by nearly one million barrels per day, adding to market liquidity.
- Over the next year, United States production will increase by one million barrels per day or more.
- We are working with oil producers around the world to increase their supply as well.
- As a result of this increased production, respected forecasters like the United States Energy Information Administration expect global oil supply to keep pace with demand in late 2018 and exceed demand in 2019.
(LINK)
Advertisements
Take these mullahs down POTUS! We may never get a chance like this again. Make their economy collapse!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Holy Moly!!!! I thought that was a Sundance image/graphic of POTUS! That was Trump’s actual tweet. I love that man. Big brass ones and a no BS attitude!!!! MAGA b1tches!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Each day, this man gives me yet one more reason to say ‘Thank you, Almighty God for sending Mr. Trump our way ‘.
Now, let’s all continue to support him and provide that red tsunami on Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Absolutely right! I was laughing my a$$ of yesterday when people were reporting that our Lion was being played by the BHO & John Kerry leftovers in the State Department to go easy on Iran. I told them until we hear it from our President don’t believe a single word of it.
HE WENT BIG WITH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT!
That whole garbage with Khashoggi was to try and derail the inevitable. They wanted in the worst way to drive a wedge between us and Saudi Arabia. Another epic fail!
I have said and will continue to say that the Mullahs will either be killed or run out of Iran before the last nuclear device is dismantled in North Korea. The plan is not to make a deal but to have the people of Iran reclaim their country and ultimately lead to peace and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa.
On November 5th, we will be one step closer to that realization!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Absolutely true, the sanctions are intended to deprive the evil regime of the ability to carry out terrorist actions, continue their conduct in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza against Israel, and brutally suppressing the will of their own people.
The only question is how long will the filthy dictators can hang on. I still think there’s a good chance they’ll be gone by the end of the year, but I admit that could be a bit optimistic. The sooner the better though, what a fantastic difference it will make to rest of the world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Each day, this man gives me yet one more reason to say ‘Thank you, Almighty God for sending Mr. Trump our way ‘.
Now, let’s all continue to support him and provide that red tsunami on Tuesday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is he cutting them out of the SWIFT Worldwide banking system?
Than the sanctions have real teeth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!!! It was explicitly stated by Sec Mnuchin, SWIFT has been notified to terminate transactions with the financial institutions of Iran on the list of sanctioned 700+ entities. The Iranian regime is going to hear that great sucking sound of funds leaving their wallets and that’s music to our ears!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epic tweet
What I don’t get is why we are giving exemptions to China japan sokerea India etc to buy Iranian oil???
Also why did India just buy the S400 from russia?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They limited in scope. Also it is meant to cause as little pain during the transition process to other oil sources(aka us lol) per an expect on FBN this afternoon. It makes sense in a way. Can’t have Japan and SoKo hurting for an initiative we started(right or wrong). China is muliprong approach. imo.. You have trade and most importantly(or maybe 1b) NoKo to deal with. So we can’t cut the spiget completely. But Lil Marco is right to, we need to cut it of ASAP to really squeeze the Mullahs to the table.
Even is the EU did trading withthe Mullahs, Iran is mostly a one trick pony like Saudi Arabia. In the words of Dave Chapelle, “Gotta get that oil!’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have heard (not confirmed) That the EU and some other countries DO NOT have to abide by and stop importing Iranian oil. I cannot find the reported (unsubstantiated) eight countries that are not sanctioned from buying Iranian oil, and not sure if it is true.
Anyone hear anything similar?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look up…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Grauniad has a fairly straightforward explanation of the exemptions.
“Pompeo did not name the countries to be exempted, except to say that the European Union was not among them. He did not say whether individual European countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain might be granted waivers.
Money from sales to the exempted countries would be kept in accounts outside Iran, and could only be spent on humanitarian supplies or approved goods.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/02/trump-administration-to-reimpose-sanctions-on-iran
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GOT imaging is brilliant!! The PDJT communications team just up the game to the next level!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump is the REAL Energizer Bunny. WOW!
I voted for Pres Trump but even I am amazed at his boldness and smarts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAGA forever!! PDJT is amazing!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course we want regime change.
So do the Iranian people.
They, and the world, have suffered
under islamofascist rule long enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
now THAT is how you do a movie poster! I’ll be sure to catch that flick when it hits the theater (CENTCOM)…the preview of [in]coming attractions is sure to be shock[ing] and awe[some]. I do believe the subtitle is “Desert One [re]Done Well”!!!!!
LikeLike
If I were a betting guy…
Does this sound like a man who believes he is losing the House to the Dems?
LikeLike
Timing is everything, so goes the saying. This article just popped up. No wonder the POS tried to bribe his way out of that bit of incompetence.
Remember when Zero’s CIA assets were rolled up and executed in China. Well it seems now there is an Iranian connection as Iran was the forerunner:
“The CIA’s communications suffered a catastrophic compromise. It started in Iran.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/cias-communications-suffered-catastrophic-compromise-started-iran-090018710.html?.tsrc=fauxdal
LikeLike