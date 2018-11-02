President Trump MAGA Rally, Huntington West Virginia – 4:00pm EST Livestream…

The first of two campaign rallies today, President Donald J. Trump holds a MAGA rally at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, WV.   The President is expected to speak at 4:00pm EST with some speakers and events preceding.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

37 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Huntington West Virginia – 4:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. amwick says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Bless and keep our energetic VSGPotus!

  2. shirley49 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    I don’t know how he does it. I am lucky if I do 50% of what he does and I get pooped.

    • coloradochloe says:
      November 2, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Me too shirley.

      I am a lot younger than he is and if I am able to do about 25% of what Pres Trump accomplishes I call it a good day.

      • Teagan says:
        November 2, 2018 at 4:23 pm

        And, not just physically…there’s so much mental alertrness and studying issues that is involved throughout the day. You can see why having a top knot, , trustworthy staff is so critical. But it doesn’t matter if all the research has been done…you still have to have the ability to absorb and make decisions quickly.

  3. BillRiser says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Those experts who told us Obama’s two percent growth was not Obama’s fault because it was the “new normal,” the experts who told us four percent growth was impossible, the experts who told us Obama had reached full employment — you know, those experts who are not paid to be experts, but to tell the left-wing media what they want to hear.

    “DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN”

  4. fauxscienceslayer says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Houston based, talk radio host, Michael Berry is a Saint Cruzo sycophant and No Trumper during election, and first six months after inauguration. He slowly became a MAGA man and attended the Houston rally, Oct 22, 2018. Berry served as city councilman, ran for mayor and has been a lifelong student of politicians. His summary paraphrase….”I have never seen anyone who can captivate his supporters like Donald Trump”

    A Trump Rally is a spiritual event, make every effort to attend one.

  5. bosscook says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    So that idiot Joe Scarborough has come out and said the “the rallies aren’t working for Trump”. LOL…yeah, right Joe…they didn’t work for 2016 either, right?

  6. rebel53blog says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    President Trump in Wild, Wonderful West Virginia
    MAGA

  7. mot2grls says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Our VP Mike Pence is in Missouri and is coming from Georgia. He’s working hard too. The silver fox. ❤️🇺🇸💙

  8. susandyer1962 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I dont know how he is still standing! Hes got almost twenty years on me and I know I couldn’t do what he is doing! God bless our awesome president!!

    MAGA!!

    • Alison says:
      November 2, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      He is doing God’s work. I truly believe that.

      Liked by 6 people

      • littleflower481 says:
        November 2, 2018 at 4:03 pm

        There is something to be said about that. Whether you call it God, Spirit, Light, Higher Consciousness, people who are just wide open to the flow of the Universe, which is always Good,always Light, and always free from human control (or should I say thoughts of control) have an endless supply of energy…it is available to all of us, but so many just do not plug in; they get distracted by human thoughts, emotions, preconceived notions…

        Fox livestream is live now…

    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 2, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      My Father always said , and if you love what you do it’s not work.😊

  9. itswoot says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    A scenario as I imagine it might go down…

    The scene: CNN’s press booth at a MAGA rally, and with Jim Acosta in attendance.

    MAGA Rally Manager: “Here you go, Mr. Acosta. Relax and have a nice sandwich, courtesy of MAGA Rallies, LLC.”

    Acosta: “This is more like it. You Trump people need to acknowledge more often that I am special”

    And then something like this happens…

    Acosta: “AI-EEEE!”

    Minutes later…

    Acosta: “Of course! The old turtle in the sandwich trick, and I fell for it.”

  10. fleporeblog says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Our President is not in West Virginia today if he and his people thought Manchin would win!

    Look at the difference in WV at this point in time with Early Voting! 4.4% in favor of Republicans when compared to 2016. THAT IS HUGE!

    Also many people have forgotten that a no name Democrat that spent absolutely no money was able to get 30.2% of the vote in the Democrat Primary.

    Also our President happened to win the state by 41.7% in 2016 and you have the perfect recipe for a Patrick Morrisey win! There are going to be a lot of pundits shocked on Tuesday night when the winner in WV is announced.

    https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2016/results/west-virginia

    • Alison says:
      November 2, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      I wish I was a little more astute at interpreting all these graphs & data, but I am reassured that Felice has my six 😊

      MAGA rallies galore 😊🇺🇸😊🇺🇸

  11. adagio54 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Well…that was some kind of language over the RSBN feed.

  12. Paco Loco says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Prepare for Democrat mass hysteria come Wednesday Nov. 7. The lefty pundits and pollsters will all be incredulous in that they never saw the Red wave coming. Bye bye Nancy, bye bye Chuck, bye bye Maxine and adios to the rest of the donkey clowns. MAGA

  13. MM says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Has anybody lost sound??

  14. Howie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Angry White Men.

  15. littleflower481 says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Fox livestream above is live…

  18. MM says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I love watching the Presidents plan roll up to the rallies……….

  19. amwick says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Are they really playing that Johh Denver song?? THAT’S HIM!!!

    I wanna cry…

  20. Pam says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:22 pm

  21. Pam says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:22 pm

  22. fanbeav says:
    November 2, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Love seeing military men in the front!

