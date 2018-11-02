President Trump MAGA Rally, Huntington West Virginia – 4:00pm EST Livestream…

The first of two campaign rallies today, President Donald J. Trump holds a MAGA rally at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, WV. The President is expected to speak at 4:00pm EST with some speakers and events preceding.
.
Bless and keep our energetic VSGPotus!
I don’t know how he does it. I am lucky if I do 50% of what he does and I get pooped.
Me too shirley.
I am a lot younger than he is and if I am able to do about 25% of what Pres Trump accomplishes I call it a good day.
And, not just physically…there’s so much mental alertrness and studying issues that is involved throughout the day. You can see why having a top knot, , trustworthy staff is so critical. But it doesn’t matter if all the research has been done…you still have to have the ability to absorb and make decisions quickly.
Those experts who told us Obama’s two percent growth was not Obama’s fault because it was the “new normal,” the experts who told us four percent growth was impossible, the experts who told us Obama had reached full employment — you know, those experts who are not paid to be experts, but to tell the left-wing media what they want to hear.
“DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN”
Sorry wrong post!
Houston based, talk radio host, Michael Berry is a Saint Cruzo sycophant and No Trumper during election, and first six months after inauguration. He slowly became a MAGA man and attended the Houston rally, Oct 22, 2018. Berry served as city councilman, ran for mayor and has been a lifelong student of politicians. His summary paraphrase….”I have never seen anyone who can captivate his supporters like Donald Trump”
A Trump Rally is a spiritual event, make every effort to attend one.
So that idiot Joe Scarborough has come out and said the “the rallies aren’t working for Trump”. LOL…yeah, right Joe…they didn’t work for 2016 either, right?
That’s what they said in 2016!
This rally will push the electoral shiv into Joe Manchin’s gut. Joe Scarborough will be left to collude with Mika to wonder what happened.
LOL………
President Trump in Wild, Wonderful West Virginia
MAGA
Our VP Mike Pence is in Missouri and is coming from Georgia. He’s working hard too. The silver fox. ❤️🇺🇸💙
I dont know how he is still standing! Hes got almost twenty years on me and I know I couldn’t do what he is doing! God bless our awesome president!!
MAGA!!
He is doing God’s work. I truly believe that.
There is something to be said about that. Whether you call it God, Spirit, Light, Higher Consciousness, people who are just wide open to the flow of the Universe, which is always Good,always Light, and always free from human control (or should I say thoughts of control) have an endless supply of energy…it is available to all of us, but so many just do not plug in; they get distracted by human thoughts, emotions, preconceived notions…
Fox livestream is live now…
My Father always said , and if you love what you do it’s not work.😊
A scenario as I imagine it might go down…
The scene: CNN’s press booth at a MAGA rally, and with Jim Acosta in attendance.
MAGA Rally Manager: “Here you go, Mr. Acosta. Relax and have a nice sandwich, courtesy of MAGA Rallies, LLC.”
Acosta: “This is more like it. You Trump people need to acknowledge more often that I am special”
And then something like this happens…
Acosta: “AI-EEEE!”
Minutes later…
Acosta: “Of course! The old turtle in the sandwich trick, and I fell for it.”
Don’t you just hate it when their shells get stuck in your teeth??
Our President is not in West Virginia today if he and his people thought Manchin would win!
Look at the difference in WV at this point in time with Early Voting! 4.4% in favor of Republicans when compared to 2016. THAT IS HUGE!
Also many people have forgotten that a no name Democrat that spent absolutely no money was able to get 30.2% of the vote in the Democrat Primary.
Also our President happened to win the state by 41.7% in 2016 and you have the perfect recipe for a Patrick Morrisey win! There are going to be a lot of pundits shocked on Tuesday night when the winner in WV is announced.
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2016/results/west-virginia
I wish I was a little more astute at interpreting all these graphs & data, but I am reassured that Felice has my six 😊
MAGA rallies galore 😊🇺🇸😊🇺🇸
Well…that was some kind of language over the RSBN feed.
Prepare for Democrat mass hysteria come Wednesday Nov. 7. The lefty pundits and pollsters will all be incredulous in that they never saw the Red wave coming. Bye bye Nancy, bye bye Chuck, bye bye Maxine and adios to the rest of the donkey clowns. MAGA
Has anybody lost sound??
Angry White Men.
Fox livestream above is live…
cspan is live now: https://www.c-span.org/video/?453798-1/president-trump-campaigns-republicans-west-virginia
My Cspan not showing
Plane has landed…
I love watching the Presidents plan roll up to the rallies……….
Me too, MM!
It’s an awesome sight…and I love seeing him come down out of the plane, too.
Was it in Melbourne Fl. the first time we saw his Trump plane coast up to a rally at an airport hanger.
That was the best thing I ever saw in my life………..
It’s a beautiful backdrop for us and for the crowd too.
Are they really playing that Johh Denver song?? THAT’S HIM!!!
I wanna cry…
Love seeing military men in the front!
