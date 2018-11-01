Reports: State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert Likely U.N. Ambassador Nominee…

The Wall Street Journal is reporting, and several media confirming, the likely nominee to replace U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley will be current State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert.

WASHINGTON—President Trump is expected to nominate Heather Nauert as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official said.

Ms. Nauert, a former Fox News correspondent, joined the Trump administration last year and is currently the chief communications official at the State Department.

She would replace Nikki Haley, who announced plans to step down from the position last month.

Mr. Trump also has considered replacing Ms. Haley with Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, or with Dina Powell, a prominent former White House official.

Other potential appointees have included Kay Bailey Hutchison, the former Texas senator who now serves as U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Another Texan, Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, also was considered.  (read more)

As a former Fox News pundit and current State Department spokesperson, the progressive-left can be anticipated to attack the diplomatic credentials of Ms. Nauert while simultaneously overlooking (mamet principle) the prior lack of diplomatic experience of Cass Sustein’s wife Samantha Power (Obama’s former U.N. Ambassador).

  1. digitaldoofus says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    One of the hottest women to ever grace a screen at FOX.

  2. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    If she is indeed the pick, I think it’s a good choice.

    • WSB says:
      November 1, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Hearher has had two incredible years at State, and she can deliver a message beautifully.

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 1, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      I absolutely agree Pam! Heather has been a no nonsense spokesperson at the State Department. She doesn’t take crap from any of the local or international MSM. She run a very tight ship. She worked extremely well with TREX and now with Secretary Pompeo. She has learned so much on the job. She will represent our President and our country well at the UN.

  3. scott467 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    “As a former Fox News pundit and current State Department spokesperson, the progressive-left can be anticipated to attack the diplomatic credentials of Ms. Nauert while simultaneously overlooking (mamet principle) the prior lack of diplomatic experience of Cass Sustein’s wife Samantha Power (Obama’s former U.N. Ambassador).”

    ______________________

    And DJT will certainly point that out.

    Nothing shuts down the hateful Left like having their own hypocrisy shoved down their throat in the most public way possible.

    • Drogers says:
      November 1, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      Nothing shuts down the hateful Left.

      *fixed it for you

      • Drogers says:
        November 1, 2018 at 6:04 pm

        Not lying about your health care, Benghazi, IRS, attempting to destroy a good man life, and certainly not when trying to bury one of our honored military dead.

        Nothing stops them. Not. One. Thing.

        *I should have let it lay and couldn’t

        • Ken Lawson says:
          November 1, 2018 at 6:18 pm

          Drogers – You made a point that I think few truly understand.

        • scott467 says:
          November 1, 2018 at 7:07 pm

          “Nothing stops them. Not. One. Thing.

          *I should have let it lay and couldn’t”

          __________________

          It’s good that you couldn’t leave it lay, let that anger be a motivator. I share it.

          But they can certainly be stopped, and they must be, and they will be. They’re not super-human, they’re not ‘terminator’ cyborgs, they’re just liars and deceivers.

          They’re just paid props mostly, puppets of an exceedingly small group of enormously wealthy and corrupt people.

          They use that wealth to project their size as if it they were the majority, when they are less than 1/10,000th of 1%.

          There are seven BILLION of ‘us’.

          There are few thousand — at most — of them.

          And they know that if we are not divided — if we are ever united — they’re dead.

          The times they are a-changin’.

          It begins on November 6th.

        • motreehouse says:
          November 1, 2018 at 7:49 pm

          Stable Genius stops the democrat party

      • scott467 says:
        November 1, 2018 at 6:58 pm

        “Nothing shuts down the hateful Left.

        *fixed it for you”

        __________________

        I disagree.

        I think it is exactly that self-defeating attitude that hinders us and prevents us from doing what is necessary to crush them utterly.

        Summed up nicely by a little old man, rebuking a woman of immense wealth and power:

        A life of wealth and privilege has left you blind in one eye – you are the few, we are the many… and when the many stop fearing the few…”

  4. Monticello says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Might’s well!

  5. jahealy says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    If she handles our U.N. “partners” the same way she handles the presstitutes in her current job, I’m good.

  6. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I like her.
    She is sharp and capable of doing a good job for us.

    Being US Ambassador to the UN is a crappy job, though…so I wouldn’t blame her if she turned it down, because it involves:
    Having to sit through hours of boring, irrelevant speeches by countries that hate us.
    Putting up with the insufferable arrogance of the UN globalist puppets.

    Heather will probably take the job though…out of loyalty to our President.
    And she will be good at it, I think.

    • scott467 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      “Having to sit through hours of boring, irrelevant speeches by countries that hate us.”

      ___________________

      It seems like most of the time, at least whenever the TV cameras record it and I happen to see it (not often!), almost nobody attends most of the irrelevant, boring speeches given at the U.N. They are purely political propaganda for the ‘home audience’, and are recorded in such a way to make it appear as if there is a big audience (by never actually showing the audience…), the same way American Pravda shows all the Hussein and Clinton ‘rallies’ of 10s of people.

      Sometimes as much as 20 people.

    • don welch says:
      November 1, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      if was going to turn it down she wouldn’t have taken the interview.

  7. scott467 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    “Mr. Trump also has considered replacing Ms. Haley with Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, or with Dina Powell, a prominent former White House official.

    Other potential appointees have included Kay Bailey Hutchison, the former Texas senator who now serves as U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Another Texan, Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, also was considered.”

    ____________________

    Apparently the president is seeking another woman to be U.N. Ambassador. Hopefully he will pick one who will begin the process of dismantling this evil organization and remove it from our land.

  8. Kid Jupiter says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Is this now a female-only position?

    • Derek says:
      November 1, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      well theres a reason he wants a woman in this position.. certain optics

    • Stillwater says:
      November 1, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      I thought she did a good job in her role at the State Department. She is good on her feet with the reporters and is able to deliver the intended message.

      The first thing that I noticed is that Trump seems to work well with women on certain things. Sometimes women’s egos don’t seem to get in the way as much as it does with men. So Trump will be able to get his message delivered to the UN with less likelihood of his US Ambassador interfering with or contradicting that message. In some ways Nauert may not have as much political baggage(sometimes called “experience”, other allegiances, things to unlearn, etc.) as Haley.

      Secondly, in some cases, I have a feeling Trump likes the optics to be such so that his strong messages are delivered with the “feminine touch” as opposed to the gruff delivery or impression men often give. I don’t want to over generalize but that’s the sense I get. So the world gets the impact of the iron fist but with the velvet glove veneer.

      • treehouseron says:
        November 1, 2018 at 6:57 pm

        I agree with this 100%. President Trump works very well with women, the right kind of woman will outwork most men, at least that’s been my experience.

        If you look at President Trump’s life he’s been very influenced mainly by the women around him. His mother, all three of his wives, his daughter Ivanka, his assistants and secretaries over the years (even the ones that were just sitting behind a desk answering the phone), the woman that he chose to build Trump Tower, etc.

        I kind of see where he’s coming from, i’ve always worked well with women everywhere I’ve worked.

  9. Captain Morgan says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    I always liked her. I first saw her on John Gibson’s show on Fox. I never knew her name. He would say it, but I couldn’t catch it. She’s done a good job- doesn’t take any sh&t from media.

  10. Dennis Leonard says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Is this not the same,organization who was giving money to Planned Parenthood,
    “Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation”

  11. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Maria B……Marie Osmond…..Sarah Palin……now…Heather Nauert……..grrrrrr….

    Business news……good food……female carrying weapons…..now….Heather….

    I’m like a dog off a leash….

    “Hey….wake up…..would you like a bonus……Hold my beer”…..

  12. EJ says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The left and the NeoCons are going to say what does she know, but Trump needs to clean house and put people in place that are on board with MAGA.

  13. TeaForAll says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Great Choice
    Best wishes Heather

  14. Nigella says:
    November 1, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Excellent choice

  15. Bendix says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Watch them be critical because she’s attractive.
    Being an eyesore didn’t exactly help Ms. Power do a better job, from the standpoint of the American public.
    It did help from her boss’ standpoint, though, because your basic liberal types were able to demonize her as the woman who talked their hero into some bad decisions with regard to foreign policy.

  16. Margaret Berger says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    How about this, we quit the UN so we don’t need an ambassador.

    • Minnie says:
      November 1, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      And kick ‘em out!

      “Diplomatic Immunity” *SPIT*

      Ex was NYPD and the factual stories he could tell 😡

      And reclaim that prime Manhattan real estate – housing for Vets gets my 👍

  17. railer says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    That UN job is basically a public relations post, requiring a good public presentation of US policy. Haley did a competent job, although she isn’t overly bright in my opinion. Nauert should be fine as well, maybe better than Haley as she’s not a preening peacock out for her own political career, and will fulfill the job requirements at least as well as Haley .

  18. Chuck Stephens says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Fantastic choice…

  19. dd_sc says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    As a former Fox News pundit and current State Department spokesperson, the progressive-left can be anticipated to attack the diplomatic credentials of Ms. Nauert

    She’s a bit more that a spokesperson (like Harf and Psaki were) – she moved up when Tillerson and a couple others were shown the door:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Under_Secretary_of_State_for_Public_Diplomacy_and_Public_Affairs

    I get the feeling Heather is being groomed to become Secretary of State at some point.

    • scrap1ron says:
      November 1, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      Yes, having to deal with all those whiney sniveling backstabbing tinpot dictators, socialist parasites and freeloaders is enough to try anyone’s patience and ability to be diplomatic.

  21. MontanaMel says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    This has some possibilities….
    #1. This position is a mouth-piece only for our Presidents’ message to this POS outfit. It has no other reason to exist, as we don’t use this avenue for true diplomatic overtures or comm’s — other than perhaps a quiet STFU or Stay off of my/our grass you dog dropping!
    #2. Exit from this body of corruption should be someplace on DJT’s bucket list for the next 2 years; or, he might be saving it for his second term, eh?
    #3. The “best and highest use” I can see for this HQ real-estate is as housing for all these caravan folks…just ship ’em north and run ’em in the front door, with all the other exits blocked… Ship in some MRE’s and TP once per week… Tell the “delegates” to put-up or shut-up…
    #4. Check-6 and keep them Mark 1, Mod 1, eyeballs open, ya’ hear?

  22. globalchange145 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Thank you for this post

  23. Gadney says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    I don’t like any of Trump’s foreign policy personnel. I wish he’d promote people who agree with the sensible foreign policy he campaigned on. Nauert is a great voice for the empire but not for me.

  24. Publius2016 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Hilarious reading Dimms and SJWs…she’s a blonde…He loves blondes…knows nothing about foreign affairs…she’s a blonde…President Trump truly is a VSG…Melania is a brunette!!

  25. soozala says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Heather Nauert at the State Dept is as good at deflecting the slings and arrows as Sarah Sanders is at the White House…..she’ll make a GREAT ambassador at that god-forsaken place!!!

