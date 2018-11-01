Influence in Action: Croatia Will Not Sign U.N. Migration Agreement – Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem…

Reports from European media that Croatian nationalist President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will follow with the United States, Hungary and Austria and dismiss the United Nations latest global migration agreement.
(Voices of Europe) Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will not sign the UN’s Global Compact for Migration (GCM), Croatian newsportal Direktno reports.
The website bases the decision on a Facebook post by Croatian TV journalist Velimir Bujanec. He asked her position on the GCM after a lot of people we’re interested in her stance.
In the answer his editorial board received, President Grabar-Kitarovic states: “Be assured I will not sign the ‘Marrakech Agreement’” (link)
Meanwhile in semi-related international news, Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has announced his intention to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Leader of the Free World. For Realz!!
🇺🇸
SHE CUTE!
Isn’t she the one with robust-looking bathing suit pictures?
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/vTAPcvmjK8TgcFeR4Q-1-984j2O-wPsTz0Hxn28LBFhkxCGq8Y9Bgzs=w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu
“Isn’t she the one with robust-looking bathing suit pictures?”
_____________________
No, you’re thinking of Angela Merkel and her Snake Dance:
Be careful, that video could burn your retinas… but the music… it’s perfect!
Looks very pleased with our choice of a President as well…
She is an attractive woman. And very smart.She loves our President.
I agree Jown, I wonder if the US allows people that look like her to migrate here.
Maybe we should change our policies, no more peasants.
Croatia, Hungay and Poland – three new places to visit! MEGA!
Exactly what I was thinking! I bet their tourism will flourish! Any Trump hotels or golf courses there?!
If not I’ll bet there will be after he leaves the White House.
And Austria?
My favorite country in Europe. Unbeliievably beautiful.
You can add Romania to your list since it’s so beautiful and people don’t like the globalists.
All it takes is leadership, someone willing to take the first step, to set the example.
It makes all the difference.
Poland is the safest place in Europe…but many are v close…
Lived in Poland, visted Budapest twice-both great. Croatia looks beautiful.
The Ukrainians are great people with a historic and interesting culture as well .They are fighting for their freedom to have the chance to be free from the shackles of russia …. They are also the victims of the most russian propaganda and misinformation. Be careful of the sources of what you read … Fake news from russia is worse than our networks
Note that all three of those countries have escaped from the yoke of Socialism.
Small cracks in the resistance….. Merkel-Mutti is slowly headed for the exit and now this…. complicated business… but progress.
Don’t forget Italy. Gigantic crack in the resistance
Hungary! Sometimes I type faster than the computer can print…..sheesh!
I never did have much use for a man who could only spell a word one way. It shows lack of creativity!
– Mark Twain
That’s funny. I never read that one!
Thankyou for that one. I misspelled “imbecile” in his “member of Congress” quote the other day…hee hee hee…
Sounds like him!
Hahaha! Where is the spell checker when we need it instead of changing things we don’t intend!
Cheri – at least it didn’t say “Hangry”!
10% of my word are not in the spell checker. I just don’t understand…
Subscribe to the free basic plan of Grammarly.
Italy also isn’t signing on. Poland, I think, will abstain which means the same thing.
I took one man to get the ball rolling and that man is Donald J. Trump.
The UK citizens voting for Brexit got the ball rolling.
True. However, it was a Trump butterfly effect.
Sometimes, if there is enough of it, courage can be contiguous.
… and, even more, contagious.
Nice cover! Gotta love auto-correct.
Don’t think courage depends on size or location, but on our heart’s faith and worldview, like Joshua, in Scripture.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
But your points were clever, show a love for alliteration, style, and discernment! Great qualities!
Posituve influence, it is a joy to witness!
Wow. Eastern Europe gets it. Very proud of Brazil.
I was in the Air Force in the 1970’s and talked to many former Eastern Bloc refugees and to a person they said the word “democracy” in a hushed and reverent tone. They always wanted what we had and today they fight to keep theirs pristine and pure. And while that is happening, centuries-old democracies are embracing socialism and thought control.
There is something deep in that but I’m too obtuse to figure it out.
faridrushdi: Same with my in-laws from former Soviet-block communist countries. They know history and they know the truth
Democracy never lasted long. While the Roman Republic lasted a long time before the emperors arose. Our forefathers tried blending the two to add stability to democracy. Hence our democratic republic. Also blended in a leader without dictatorial control, and separated the courts
We have had a long push against the republic and for democracy. Still happening today in small attempts to undo the electoral college.
You’re right, pure democracies tend to vote in socialism and tyrants.
Our problem is our spineless senators and representatives abdicated their oath and voted in a police state to spy and terrorize us and the world, and transferred the drafting of laws to unelected bureaucrats…
Actually…we are a Constitutional Republic. Democracies represent Collectivism where the 51% fleece the 49%. Our Constitution promotes Individualism where each individual has natural rights that must be protected by a government who’s power comes from the governed.
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!
World leadership!
Man I’m so tired of these Photoshopped images of the President online. You can’t even see his six-pack abs in this picture.
BTW – in an earlier post I asked how Bolsonaro was doing physically. He had been stabbed in the abdomen, pre-election, by some crazy leftist loonie. I read a couple of days ago that after his election, Bolsonaro took time to thank God for his recovery. He said it was divine intervention that helped him heal and live – he should have died. God Bless this man and keep him safe.
Not just stabbed in the abdomen; he was “stabbed directly in the liver”.
The odds of surviving that are very small. He’s a VERY lucky man. The recovery is obviously very long. Incredibly lucky to live through that.
Did not know that. Wow
The Hand of The Lord is all I can say.
BTW: Bolsonaro is coming soon to the USA to visit President Trump.
And then, on to Israel.
We’re living through such an exciting historical period. We’re so lucky.
BTW: The Hand of The Lord saved his life.
Amen!
Croatian Kolinda appears to have the ability to move a crate of tomatoes, as the situation may require.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
😉
I think Kolinda has a presidential crush on our PDJT
LikeLiked by 12 people
We all do, she’s normal —
I like the Croatian President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.
She has always seemed to really like our President.
In fact…she looks like she would like to rub up against him and purr.
But that’s okay.
He has that effect on us ladies…and Melania is wise and understanding enough to know that we are no threat to her.
Congratulations, Brazil.
Looks like you’ve got a great new President.
I encourage everyone to look up and read this piece of trash. Here’s a link, and the aforementioned document is another link at the bottom of the first page. I just scanned the whole thing. On first read it looks to me to be just as expensive as the Paris Accords, and just as damaging to society. They sure think that every single country should spend all their time and money making sure that the third world is comfortable ensconced in our homes. It’s time to disband the UN. Enough. https://refugeesmigrants.un.org/migration-compact
Defund the UN and move them the heck out of NYC
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did you stop? Just because you no longer work around the corner is no reason to stop. 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! No longer having to stare down the human dry cleaning or rioters.
And the human dry cleaning comment is only because I used to see people wondering on 44th Street with what looked like dry cleaning bags on their arms, only to find out it was their actual dress, galabayas, or whatever they were wearing.
Really, with the headresses and all, it can be shocking! 😉
Many years ago it was a hot topic to get the UN out of New York. To that end I wrote an article suggesting that the UN be put on a floating oil rig so it could be towed around the world as needed. My vision was akin to a globalist RV. My article did not gather any public support- inconceivable.
We can certainly de-fund them but I’m not sure whether or not we can get them out of NYC. The early NWO sorts were very upset when the US declined to join the League of Nations (boo hoo). John D. Rockefeller, early little globalist pri*k that he was, decided that the best way to force the US into the UN was to headquarter it here. Thus he donated the land upon which the UN building sits today. I do not know the specifics of the donation… eg was it donated to the UN or to an entity/trust for the benefit of the UN, what happens to the land if the UN dissolves (which it most certainly would if we pulled our funding) etc
“strives to create conducive conditions that enable all migrants to enrich our societies through their human, economic and social capacities, and thus facilitate their contributions to sustainable development at the local, national, regional and global levels.”
Who the hell writes this garbage?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Likely he’s what I refer to as a “Pretty Boy”.
A Pretty Boy is not only a person who gets by & promoted based solely on their looks but is usually a person that is not conversant on a subject matter so they talk really fast using inappropriate big words that makes them sound smart to the uninformed.
“sustainable” is a favorite communist word
“facilitate”? the federal civil service longs to “facilitate” us
Hey, the persons who wrote that went to COLLEGE. Studied hatd to learn how,to correctly prattle off all that SJW crap.
Using ‘sustainabilty’ got them extra points, in college for instance.
??
If each is so enrichingly valuable, would each not be enrichingly valuable in his or her own homeland?
??
“In fact…she looks like she would like to rub up against him and purr.” – Something like Maria B.?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would purr for either of those ladys.
😆😆😆
You have such a way with words!
Thank you for that smile 😆
I think that most “normal” women (those not inclined to shriek while wearing vagina costumes and pus*y hats) are naturally drawn to Alpha males and our wonderful President is, if nothing else, the ultimate Alpha male.
Maybe just a hug of gratitude to him and Melania…
This is what happens when you Lead from the FRONT.
Pres. Trump has started a world wide movement & energized the silent majority!
” Croatian nationalist President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will follow with the United States, Hungary and Austria and dismiss the United Nations latest global migration agreement.”
I hope Mr. Soros is stocked up on his indigestion and blood pressure medications because it looks like he is going to have to increase his dosage……
I hope he explodes and never is heard of again.
President Trump is truly a WORLD class leader……………. something this nation has been lacking for many years.
He really is remarkable…………..seems to have boundless energy.
AND has fun doing it all!
I cannot imagine *any* of the other candidates running against PDJT in the primaries, doing what he has been doing.
Not one of them.
Really, can you imagine Rubio or Cruz meeting with world leaders and holding their own?
Or any of the others?
Nope.
We would be in big trouble right now, if anyone other than Pres Trump was in the WH.
Toooooo funny!
And just think, Wheatie, our VSG still has plenty more plans and instinctive responses to surprise us all! With all his fighting over immigration until now, he never once glanced down at the grenade labeled ‘birthright citizenship’. I’d be yelling at the TV, “Why don’t you come out against birthright citizenship?”
Over in the Dimms/Rinos gatherings they’d look at one another and shush. “The stupid dolt doesn’t even know about birthright citizenship. Hah! Just don’t mention it and we’ll all keep sitting pretty.”
What a man.
Our gift from our creator
I just wish our beloved POTUS would stop swilling Diet Coke all day..that crap is poison!!
Just an impression, but VSG looks to have shed 15+ pounds or so since Spring. If White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, Cdr. USN, has him on a dietary short leash, sugar-free Coke must meet with medical approval.
Globalists are getting more chinks in the armor every day. And I’m loving it.
Go Italy. Go East Bloc. Go Brazil.
Isn’t she the one who seemed to be sweet on our VSGPOTUS at that meeting where he called them out for the new building shortly after taking office?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes.
That’s when I first noticed her.
I thought so, of course I have a yuge crush on him too😉
Heheh…you’re not alone, Red.
Yes. She totally was gazing adoringly at him. Sort of amusing. But then, I’d be kissing his ring or something so there’s that.
MAKE THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN!
ADD CROATIA AND BRAZIL!
This video makes me cry every time I watch it.
It makes the Dems cry too.
When Sundance first posted that video I watched it about 5 times a day for weeks and cried every time. It gave me much needed hope.
The moment one very stable genius and patriot stepped up to save the World!!!!!!
More winning! I love it!
Nice music…too bad they are commies.
Come to think of it…I wonder if Kanye has ever sung a ballad or lullaby?
There is always hope.
Hungary, Croatia and Austria are the Western European nations that suffered through the last Muslim Invasion of Europe, which ended in 1683 with the Defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the Second Siege of Vienna. The Croats in particular were on the ramparts for a couple hundred years holding off the Ottomans in the Region of Croatia known as the Krajina or “Military Borderland.” The whole borderland region between the rest of Croatia and the Enemy Turks was a militarized area dedicated to stopping a renewed invasion of Europe by the Muslim Turk. It is not surprising that Croatia knows a bad Migration Policy when it sees one.
Keystrokes with authority.
The Trump effect.
Friend from Germany said to keep a eye on Petr Bystron he is a representative in the foreign committee of the Bundestag. As a leading outside politician of the AfD faction he aims since long at a narrow collaboration with the Austrian Freedom Party.
“Bystron receives prestigious Eagle Award from Trump-near foundation Epoch Times19. September 2018 Updated: September 19, 2018 16:50
The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag Petr Bystron received the prestigious Eagle Award from the Conservative Eagle Council on Saturday in the US-American St. Louis.
Petr Bystron receives prestigious Eagle Award from Trump-near foundation. Photo: Bystron
The Eagle Award of the Trump-near Phyllis Schlafly Foundation thus went to two European politicians this year. In addition to Bystron, the conservative Polish MEP Dominik Tarczynski (PiS) was honored.”
EXCLUSIVE: Alternative for Germany MP Petr Bystron Responds to Angela Merkel’s Plan to Step Down in 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/exclusive-alternative-for-germany-mp-petr-bystron-responds-to-angela-merkels-plan-to-step-down-in-2021/
He’s anti-invasion and he keeps pressuring Merkill to step down now.
IMO: Merkel “plans to step-down” in 2021? She’ll be run-out of office sooner than she “plans.”
The stars and planets are aligning.
We need to get out of the UN and if anyone can do it PDJT can.
Suzanne: But, but, what about the gala receptions, with exotic drinks and 57 varieties of cocktail weenies?
Screw them all. 99% of them hate us and we pay for them to do that
Being in and funding the UN is not in our national interest. It’s actually not in any country’s best interest but I think we pay about 1/3 of their annual budget and for what? We get zero in the way of benefit from that enormous outlay of cash.
Well, I have no doubt that any U.N. gala reception ha 57 varieties of weenies, and lots of cocktails, but so what?
Also in foreign policy developments,
Courtesy of http://www.generationaldynamics.com/pg/ww2010.weblog.htm
by John Xenakis.
Pakistan Supreme Court defends Mohammed’s covenant with Christianity.
Pakistan Supreme Court acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy, triggering widespread riots
Asia was set free and the people who falsely acused her were arrested and charges with blasphemy against christians!
Looks like Pakistan gov. policy is changing big time regarding blasphemy laws.
Good job Mr President with stopping foreign aid until they change behavior!
This is a very complex case out of Pakistan. Not sure what to make of the reporting or the verdict handed down.
Extremely lengthy and seems to quote Mohammed embracing Christian prophets and Jesus in particular. Which sounds good until you study the Quran, and realize that later passages nullify earlier ones.
So, this report needs a fine line review.
Having said that, blessings for Asia…and she should just get out of there.
My great hope is this Supreme Court ruling is a product of that (Trump) conference last year in Saudi Arabia. For Muslims to heal the Sunni Shiite divide and Jihad, this needs to happen. If governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan are through laws changing the focus on what is right and best for the people. If so, God bless their effort.
Folks at the Croatian Club in Bessemer, PA will be doing boiler makers with this news.
Well then, I am all in!!! My Croatian roomate used to open sardines as a late night smacking snack…you get the picture.
But, with a boilermaker at a great Penna bar, it could work. Just needs crackers and sour cream. I think.
To all the leftists that are upset Jerusalem has now been globally recognized as the capital of Israel, please accept that World War 2 is over. You lost.
I’d be hesitant to swap spit with this Bolsonaro character. Unlike in the United States — where there is no politically-relevant hard right outside the fantasy land of the dope-addled libtards’ brains — the hard right in Latin America is no joke. They are a very nasty and murderous strain.
Feeling the winnamins! Love it! Let’s keep shakin’ up those globalist agendas.
One man, the Lord guiding him, is changing the world. It just took one person, President Trump, to inspire others to fight back against the globalist. Truly awe-inspiring.
Divine Intervention, Binkser. Have a look at the story of the Battle of Brooklyn. Without that Divine intervention, we would not have a country today.
President Trump seems to be in a very similar position. He was given gifts of which we are now just attempting to understand.
God works in very mysterious ways.
Google Translate translation of Israeli P.M. Benjamin Netanyahu’s tweet:
Just one thing; I LOVE our VSGDJT, and anyone who has read mybprevious post knows that.
This is a spontaneous, grass roots WORLD WIDE MOVEMENT, to reject nationalism.
Remember Brexit passed, BEFORE DJT was elected. It is a responce, of people all over the world seeing globalism for what it REALLY is, and getting ‘woke’.
DJT is certainly leading the movement, and has given it a wonderful boost, but he didn’t start it; he is simply speaking for us, and for Nationalists everywhere.
He’s not ‘leading’ us anywhere we don’t WANT, desperately to go. He says, in his rallys, “this is the GRESTEST MOVEMENT in tje history of mankind, and he’s right, of coarse.
Anyway, it IS a worldwide movement, a rejection of Globalism, and elitism, and the battle is joined, and lines are being drawn.
Some countries are all in on globalism, some will have a change of position due to a change of leadership, and the battles will continue, for many years.
Point is, DJT didn’t START this movement, and it will continue after he’s gone.
