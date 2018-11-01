Influence in Action: Croatia Will Not Sign U.N. Migration Agreement – Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem…

Reports from European media that Croatian nationalist President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will follow with the United States, Hungary and Austria and dismiss the United Nations latest global migration agreement.

(Voices of Europe) Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will not sign the UN’s Global Compact for Migration (GCM), Croatian newsportal Direktno reports.

The website bases the decision on a Facebook post by Croatian TV journalist Velimir Bujanec. He asked her position on the GCM after a lot of people we’re interested in her stance. In the answer his editorial board received, President Grabar-Kitarovic states: “Be assured I will not sign the ‘Marrakech Agreement’” (link)

Meanwhile in semi-related international news, Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has announced his intention to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

מברך את ידידי נשיא ברזיל הנכנס, ז'איר בולסונארו, על כוונתו להעביר את שגרירות ברזיל לירושלים. זהו צעד היסטורי, נכון ומרגש! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 1, 2018

