Influence in Action: Croatia Will Not Sign U.N. Migration Agreement – Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem…

Reports from European media that Croatian nationalist President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will follow with the United States, Hungary and Austria and dismiss the United Nations latest global migration agreement.

(Voices of Europe) Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will not sign the UN’s Global Compact for Migration (GCM), Croatian newsportal Direktno reports.

The website bases the decision on a Facebook post by Croatian TV journalist Velimir Bujanec. He asked her position on the GCM after a lot of people we’re interested in her stance.

In the answer his editorial board received, President Grabar-Kitarovic states: “Be assured I will not sign the ‘Marrakech Agreement’” (link)

Meanwhile in semi-related international news, Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has announced his intention to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

 

127 Responses to Influence in Action: Croatia Will Not Sign U.N. Migration Agreement – Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem…

  1. Maquis says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Leader of the Free World. For Realz!!
    🇺🇸

    

    
  2. Jown says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    SHE CUTE!

    

    
  3. olderwiser21 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Croatia, Hungay and Poland – three new places to visit! MEGA!

    

    
  4. Always Faithful says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Small cracks in the resistance….. Merkel-Mutti is slowly headed for the exit and now this…. complicated business… but progress.

    

    
  5. olderwiser21 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Hungary! Sometimes I type faster than the computer can print…..sheesh!

    

    
  6. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Sometimes, if there is enough of it, courage can be contiguous.

    

    
  7. Minnie says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Posituve influence, it is a joy to witness!

    

    
  8. lydia00 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Wow. Eastern Europe gets it. Very proud of Brazil.

    

    
    • faridrushdi says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      I was in the Air Force in the 1970’s and talked to many former Eastern Bloc refugees and to a person they said the word “democracy” in a hushed and reverent tone. They always wanted what we had and today they fight to keep theirs pristine and pure. And while that is happening, centuries-old democracies are embracing socialism and thought control.

      There is something deep in that but I’m too obtuse to figure it out.

      

      
      • billrla says:
        November 1, 2018 at 10:17 pm

        faridrushdi: Same with my in-laws from former Soviet-block communist countries. They know history and they know the truth

        

        
      • Jim in TN says:
        November 1, 2018 at 10:51 pm

        Democracy never lasted long. While the Roman Republic lasted a long time before the emperors arose. Our forefathers tried blending the two to add stability to democracy. Hence our democratic republic. Also blended in a leader without dictatorial control, and separated the courts

        We have had a long push against the republic and for democracy. Still happening today in small attempts to undo the electoral college.

        

        
        • fractionalexponent says:
          November 1, 2018 at 11:06 pm

          You’re right, pure democracies tend to vote in socialism and tyrants.

          Our problem is our spineless senators and representatives abdicated their oath and voted in a police state to spy and terrorize us and the world, and transferred the drafting of laws to unelected bureaucrats…

          

          
        • KnowSERENoFear says:
          November 1, 2018 at 11:23 pm

          Actually…we are a Constitutional Republic. Democracies represent Collectivism where the 51% fleece the 49%. Our Constitution promotes Individualism where each individual has natural rights that must be protected by a government who’s power comes from the governed.

          

          
  9. Linus in W.PA. says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!

    World leadership!

    

    
  10. olderwiser21 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    BTW – in an earlier post I asked how Bolsonaro was doing physically. He had been stabbed in the abdomen, pre-election, by some crazy leftist loonie. I read a couple of days ago that after his election, Bolsonaro took time to thank God for his recovery. He said it was divine intervention that helped him heal and live – he should have died. God Bless this man and keep him safe.

    

    
  11. Ray Runge says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Croatian Kolinda appears to have the ability to move a crate of tomatoes, as the situation may require.

    

    
  13. Me says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    I think Kolinda has a presidential crush on our PDJT

    

    
  14. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I like the Croatian President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

    She has always seemed to really like our President.
    In fact…she looks like she would like to rub up against him and purr.

    But that’s okay.
    He has that effect on us ladies…and Melania is wise and understanding enough to know that we are no threat to her.

    Congratulations, Brazil.
    Looks like you’ve got a great new President.

    

    
    • starfcker says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      I encourage everyone to look up and read this piece of trash. Here’s a link, and the aforementioned document is another link at the bottom of the first page. I just scanned the whole thing. On first read it looks to me to be just as expensive as the Paris Accords, and just as damaging to society. They sure think that every single country should spend all their time and money making sure that the third world is comfortable ensconced in our homes. It’s time to disband the UN. Enough. https://refugeesmigrants.un.org/migration-compact

      

      
      • MTeresa says:
        November 1, 2018 at 10:10 pm

        Defund the UN and move them the heck out of NYC

        

        
        • WSB says:
          November 1, 2018 at 10:42 pm

          I used to curse it every day, going to work around the corner.

          

          
          • H.R. says:
            November 1, 2018 at 11:30 pm

            Why did you stop? Just because you no longer work around the corner is no reason to stop. 😜

            

            
            • WSB says:
              November 1, 2018 at 11:41 pm

              Ha! No longer having to stare down the human dry cleaning or rioters.

              And the human dry cleaning comment is only because I used to see people wondering on 44th Street with what looked like dry cleaning bags on their arms, only to find out it was their actual dress, galabayas, or whatever they were wearing.

              Really, with the headresses and all, it can be shocking! 😉

              

              
        • Spab says:
          November 1, 2018 at 10:50 pm

          Many years ago it was a hot topic to get the UN out of New York. To that end I wrote an article suggesting that the UN be put on a floating oil rig so it could be towed around the world as needed. My vision was akin to a globalist RV. My article did not gather any public support- inconceivable.

          

          
        • Suzanne says:
          November 1, 2018 at 11:46 pm

          We can certainly de-fund them but I’m not sure whether or not we can get them out of NYC. The early NWO sorts were very upset when the US declined to join the League of Nations (boo hoo). John D. Rockefeller, early little globalist pri*k that he was, decided that the best way to force the US into the UN was to headquarter it here. Thus he donated the land upon which the UN building sits today. I do not know the specifics of the donation… eg was it donated to the UN or to an entity/trust for the benefit of the UN, what happens to the land if the UN dissolves (which it most certainly would if we pulled our funding) etc

          

          
      • Coast says:
        November 1, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        “strives to create conducive conditions that enable all migrants to enrich our societies through their human, economic and social capacities, and thus facilitate their contributions to sustainable development at the local, national, regional and global levels.”

        Who the hell writes this garbage?

        

        
        • Cathy M. says:
          November 1, 2018 at 10:57 pm

          ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
          Likely he’s what I refer to as a “Pretty Boy”.
          A Pretty Boy is not only a person who gets by & promoted based solely on their looks but is usually a person that is not conversant on a subject matter so they talk really fast using inappropriate big words that makes them sound smart to the uninformed.

          

          
        • fractionalexponent says:
          November 1, 2018 at 11:18 pm

          “sustainable” is a favorite communist word

          “facilitate”? the federal civil service longs to “facilitate” us

          

          
        • Dutchman says:
          November 1, 2018 at 11:22 pm

          Hey, the persons who wrote that went to COLLEGE. Studied hatd to learn how,to correctly prattle off all that SJW crap.
          Using ‘sustainabilty’ got them extra points, in college for instance.

          

          
        • TheLastDemocrat says:
          November 1, 2018 at 11:37 pm

          ??

          If each is so enrichingly valuable, would each not be enrichingly valuable in his or her own homeland?

          ??

          

          
    • H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      “In fact…she looks like she would like to rub up against him and purr.” – Something like Maria B.?

      

      
    • Minnie says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      😆😆😆

      You have such a way with words!

      Thank you for that smile 😆

      

      
    • Suzanne says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      I think that most “normal” women (those not inclined to shriek while wearing vagina costumes and pus*y hats) are naturally drawn to Alpha males and our wonderful President is, if nothing else, the ultimate Alpha male.

      

      
    • mj_inOC says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      Maybe just a hug of gratitude to him and Melania…

      

      
  15. Cathy M. says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    This is what happens when you Lead from the FRONT.

    Pres. Trump has started a world wide movement & energized the silent majority!

    

    
  16. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    ” Croatian nationalist President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will follow with the United States, Hungary and Austria and dismiss the United Nations latest global migration agreement.”

    I hope Mr. Soros is stocked up on his indigestion and blood pressure medications because it looks like he is going to have to increase his dosage……

    

    
  17. Curt says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    President Trump is truly a WORLD class leader……………. something this nation has been lacking for many years.

    

    
  18. HB says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Globalists are getting more chinks in the armor every day. And I’m loving it.

    Go Italy. Go East Bloc. Go Brazil.

    

    
  19. Red says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Isn’t she the one who seemed to be sweet on our VSGPOTUS at that meeting where he called them out for the new building shortly after taking office?

    

    
  20. Curry Worsham says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    MAKE THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN!
    ADD CROATIA AND BRAZIL!

    

    
  21. kea says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    

    
  22. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    More winning! I love it!

    

    
  24. pnj01 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Hungary, Croatia and Austria are the Western European nations that suffered through the last Muslim Invasion of Europe, which ended in 1683 with the Defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the Second Siege of Vienna. The Croats in particular were on the ramparts for a couple hundred years holding off the Ottomans in the Region of Croatia known as the Krajina or “Military Borderland.” The whole borderland region between the rest of Croatia and the Enemy Turks was a militarized area dedicated to stopping a renewed invasion of Europe by the Muslim Turk. It is not surprising that Croatia knows a bad Migration Policy when it sees one.

    

    
  25. IMO says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    The Trump effect.
    Friend from Germany said to keep a eye on Petr Bystron he is a representative in the foreign committee of the Bundestag. As a leading outside politician of the AfD faction he aims since long at a narrow collaboration with the Austrian Freedom Party.

    “Bystron receives prestigious Eagle Award from Trump-near foundation Epoch Times19. September 2018 Updated: September 19, 2018 16:50
    The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag Petr Bystron received the prestigious Eagle Award from the Conservative Eagle Council on Saturday in the US-American St. Louis.
    Petr Bystron receives prestigious Eagle Award from Trump-near foundation. Photo: Bystron
    The Eagle Award of the Trump-near Phyllis Schlafly Foundation thus went to two European politicians this year. In addition to Bystron, the conservative Polish MEP Dominik Tarczynski (PiS) was honored.”

    EXCLUSIVE: Alternative for Germany MP Petr Bystron Responds to Angela Merkel’s Plan to Step Down in 2021
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/exclusive-alternative-for-germany-mp-petr-bystron-responds-to-angela-merkels-plan-to-step-down-in-2021/

    He’s anti-invasion and he keeps pressuring Merkill to step down now.

    

    
  26. Suzanne says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    We need to get out of the UN and if anyone can do it PDJT can.

    

    
  27. CLRoemke says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Also in foreign policy developments,
    Courtesy of http://www.generationaldynamics.com/pg/ww2010.weblog.htm
    by John Xenakis.
    Pakistan Supreme Court defends Mohammed’s covenant with Christianity.
    Pakistan Supreme Court acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy, triggering widespread riots
    Asia was set free and the people who falsely acused her were arrested and charges with blasphemy against christians!
    Looks like Pakistan gov. policy is changing big time regarding blasphemy laws.
    Good job Mr President with stopping foreign aid until they change behavior!

    

    
    • WSB says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      This is a very complex case out of Pakistan. Not sure what to make of the reporting or the verdict handed down.

      Extremely lengthy and seems to quote Mohammed embracing Christian prophets and Jesus in particular. Which sounds good until you study the Quran, and realize that later passages nullify earlier ones.

      So, this report needs a fine line review.

      Having said that, blessings for Asia…and she should just get out of there.

      

      
      • CLRoemke says:
        November 1, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        My great hope is this Supreme Court ruling is a product of that (Trump) conference last year in Saudi Arabia. For Muslims to heal the Sunni Shiite divide and Jihad, this needs to happen. If governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan are through laws changing the focus on what is right and best for the people. If so, God bless their effort.

        

        
  28. americalsgt says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Folks at the Croatian Club in Bessemer, PA will be doing boiler makers with this news.

    

    
    • WSB says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      Well then, I am all in!!! My Croatian roomate used to open sardines as a late night smacking snack…you get the picture.

      But, with a boilermaker at a great Penna bar, it could work. Just needs crackers and sour cream. I think.

      

      
  29. rjcylon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    To all the leftists that are upset Jerusalem has now been globally recognized as the capital of Israel, please accept that World War 2 is over. You lost.

    

    
  30. jstanley01 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    I’d be hesitant to swap spit with this Bolsonaro character. Unlike in the United States — where there is no politically-relevant hard right outside the fantasy land of the dope-addled libtards’ brains — the hard right in Latin America is no joke. They are a very nasty and murderous strain.

    

    
  31. Justice Warrior says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Feeling the winnamins! Love it! Let’s keep shakin’ up those globalist agendas.

    

    
  32. Binkser1 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    One man, the Lord guiding him, is changing the world. It just took one person, President Trump, to inspire others to fight back against the globalist. Truly awe-inspiring.

    

    
    • WSB says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      Divine Intervention, Binkser. Have a look at the story of the Battle of Brooklyn. Without that Divine intervention, we would not have a country today.

      President Trump seems to be in a very similar position. He was given gifts of which we are now just attempting to understand.

      God works in very mysterious ways.

      

      
  33. Motzilla says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Google Translate translation of Israeli P.M. Benjamin Netanyahu’s tweet:

    Congratulates my friend the incoming Brazilian President, Jair Boulsonaro, on his intention to move the Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem. This is a historic step, right and exciting!

    

    
  34. Dutchman says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Just one thing; I LOVE our VSGDJT, and anyone who has read mybprevious post knows that.

    This is a spontaneous, grass roots WORLD WIDE MOVEMENT, to reject nationalism.

    Remember Brexit passed, BEFORE DJT was elected. It is a responce, of people all over the world seeing globalism for what it REALLY is, and getting ‘woke’.

    DJT is certainly leading the movement, and has given it a wonderful boost, but he didn’t start it; he is simply speaking for us, and for Nationalists everywhere.

    He’s not ‘leading’ us anywhere we don’t WANT, desperately to go. He says, in his rallys, “this is the GRESTEST MOVEMENT in tje history of mankind, and he’s right, of coarse.

    Anyway, it IS a worldwide movement, a rejection of Globalism, and elitism, and the battle is joined, and lines are being drawn.
    Some countries are all in on globalism, some will have a change of position due to a change of leadership, and the battles will continue, for many years.

    Point is, DJT didn’t START this movement, and it will continue after he’s gone.

    

    

