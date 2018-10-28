Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses Mail Bomber, Migrant Caravan and Rod Rosenstein…

Representative John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss current events including: the mail bomb threats, and the looming central American migration swarm at the southern U.S. border.
At the 07:00 mark in the video the subject shifts to the joint committee interview with George Papadopoulos. Mr. Ratcliffe outlines that he has personally seen information within the classified documents that would have been considered “brady material“, evidence the U.S. Government withheld that exonerates Papadopoulos of accusations around ‘Spygate’. Additionally, at 10:12 Ratcliffe outlines the reason why DAG Rod Rosenstein ‘backed-out’ of his scheduled testimony; and other weasel maneuvers .
Mail Bomber, Migrant Caravan and Rod Rosenstein… – all enemies of the Republic listed in no particular order.
There are two sets of laws in this country….one for the politicians and one for everyone else.
We need to vote the Democrats out of office so that our president will have the votes to clean house and restore the order of law.
Mr. Trump has had two years with Senate and House majorities and the Swamp is still well entrenched.
It is difficult to break and remake the entire system – in 2 years. Even more difficult when you are not a military dictatorship and want to actually preserve the Constitution etc.
He has made huge progress. A lot of stuff is lining up. He needs overwhelming political power to pull it off – hopefully he will have it after the midterms.
lets not forget the history of “regime change”/revolution is not pretty – not full of success stories. Why?
because it is monumentally difficult to do well. You need overwhelming power as well as a consensus from at least the majority ( ideally super majority) of the population.( to avoid an actual civil war)
Other wise – you get a failed-state. Gangs in pick-up trucks running politics.
Trump may have Senate and House majorities but he didn’t have very much support from them. I am hoping after Nov. election and Jan 1. 2019 it will be different.
I blame some of it on us. We should have come down like a ton of bricks on republicans who voted with the democrats right from the get go.
If you wonder why the ‘swamp is still entrenched,’ Deplorable_Infidel’s post from yesterday explains it.
Watch, pray, and share:
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
“why the ‘swamp is still entrenched,’ ”
This is the personal website which has his book and that video presentation –
KEVIN SHIPP
Former CIA Officer Exposes the Deep State/Shadow Government
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
“…While their Congressmen and Senators promise they will make their lives better and improve their difficult standard of living, these same Congressmen vote for billions of dollars in military and covert action programs, taking contributions from the lobbyists of connected Shadow Government military industrial corporations. The people starve while the kings shower themselves with gold.”
True. But remember that the entire Senate voted to keep the power of recess appointments from PDJT. So saying that PDJT has had 2 years of a Senate and House is misleading (IMO). If it wasn’t for the denial of recess appointments then Sessions would not be AG. The “firewall” would be gone and the threat of impeachment from “obstruction” would be gone. Things would be very different.
Thanks Mr. Turtle………..
Our great president is gutting it from the inside out and weakening their infrastructure. Cutting regulations, appointing conservative judges and supreme court justices, decreasing welfare and food stamps to name just a few. He’s also greatly diminished the effect of the weaponized media. Additionally, he’s getting people on their own two feet with the improved economy.
My bet is that as he continues this multipronged approach, the swamp will be drained and he’ll have the support of the nation…not just us.
Look at how large and effectual the walk away movement gathering this weekend is. Notice the young african american conference this week. Look at Candace Owens blexit movement.
Sprouts are growing roots everywhere.
Patriots, the best is yet to come. Arrests will be made in God’s time, not ours!
“Arrests will be made in God’s time, not ours!”
So true. God has ordained the institution of human government since Genesis chapter 11
Genesis 11:7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.
8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.
Romans 13:1 ¶ Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.
2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.
3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:
4 For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
He took a little over 200 years to split the continents apart, now Satan constantly seeks to disrupt God’s plan, such as with these massive migrations.
1Chronicles 1:19 And unto Eber were born two sons: the name of the one was Peleg; because in his days the earth was divided: and his brother’s name was Joktan.
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Please tell us how RINO Senate gets anything done when Dems have fulibuster 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Republicans shouldn’t let the Democrats ‘phone in’ the filibuster, they should make the Democrats physically hold the floor until they drop from exhaustion and then Republicans hold the vote and win with a majority.
Better yet, the Republicans should face the reality that no party will ever have much more than a bare majority and that is the way it is going to be forever. At least, the Republicans should stop angering their voters; don’t sugar coat your failures with ‘bipartisan’ Christmas wrappings.
Trump needs 60 votes in the Senate to move legislation forward because no Democrats want to create jobs, seal the border, lower taxes, purge government corruption. It is remarkable what has been accomplished with the thin majorities he has. Want more change faster, get more MAGA people elected ASAP. Get the vote out for this election to help him move forward.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Trump needs 60 votes in the Senate”
No he doesn’t, he needs 51 votes and he has them. Kavanaugh’s confirmation has demonstrated that. It’s the Republicans who are holding up the legislation with the assistance of the Democrats.
LikeLike
They were majorities in name only.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but look at that picture of Rosenstein, Ray, and Ryan. And think, they could all be gone by January. Heh heh heh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Half the electorate supports or is clueless of the Swamp and at least half the majority of the House and Senate is Swamp! Or, haven’t you been paying attention? Do you think President Trump should have fired Senators and Congress Critters??
The impatience shown by people is laughable. Grow up folks. This Country is in dire straits and it’s gonna take a long time to correct things, if it’s even possible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because too many Republicans – particularly in the Senate – are anti-MAGA globalists to some degree.
2018 – vote out Democrats
2020 – re-elect Trump, vote out RINOS
Trump’s 2nd term could be epic with a pro-MAGA Congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And look what Mr. Trump was able to accomplish with the entire global cabal fierce against him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Took decades for our Government to become the Swamp, and you’re complaining it’s not all undone in two years? He’s only the President, not dicatator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well now we know exactly who is the swamp and who isn’t! It’s our job to get rid of the critters as they come up for re-election! POTUS is taking the masks off of the GOPe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Milo, how disingenuous! The senate included McCain and Flake, two democrats fro m Arizona pretending (badly) to be Republicans. Trolling much, or starving for true information?
LikeLike
Milo: Your statement referencing “majorities” makes it clear that you are ignoring or ignorant of the fact that there are as many “Rs” that are deep state as “Ds”…..
LikeLike
You obviously do not recognize that a substantial number of the Republican party (especially in the senate)are swamp dwellers who collaborate with democrat party to sustain the status quo. Those Republican swamp dwellers have just realized the democrat party want to eliminate them as well, so they will slow the president to protect themselves and neutralize their democrat opponents.
LikeLike
It starts with the FBI and DOJ so we will finally have honest people to investigate and prosecute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Add a third tier… illegal aliens. Our criminal laws don’t apply to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“vote the Democrats out of office so that our president will have the votes to clean house”
In this video at about 0:03:15, Mr. Farrell comes right out and claims that Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) is the person responsible for obstructing much of the reform and investigations needed. We do have the majority in the House of Rep. and do not need assistance from the (D) party for any legislation, etc., unlike the Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Defending The *Corrupt* Institutions
LikeLike
So true.
————————-
Instapundit.com
@instapundit
“The atmosphere of hate and division is largely the result of Democrats’ inability to admit they lost an election. It’s been a two-year nervous breakdown that would be hilarious if it weren’t so dangerous.”
LikeLiked by 13 people
exactly
I think Mr John Ratcliffe can be an excellent AG in replacement of Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Ratcliffe’s last line — “..you can’t fix stupid — but you can vote it out of office.”
You got that right .. 😀
Great slogan for anybody running against an incumbent Democrat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Why was that meeting [with the DAG] postponed?”
“He wanted a little more time.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Stealth Jeff indeed. About as worthless as real Jeff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every one of these last minute events are the Deep State trying to prevent a Red Tide on Nov 6.
They are frightened that the Republicans will hold onto the House and Senate.
They are frightened that President Trump will become even stronger.
They don’t want to be held accountable for their illegal actions and are doing all that they can to keep out of jail.
Expect more…there are still 9 days to go.
Trump is one man up against an entire establishment filled with corruption overflowing. I’m impressed by what he’s accomplished thus far. Here is a man who WON even with the FRAUD against him, can’t you not say IMPRESSIVE?!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Was that sarcasm, rhetorical or a double negative?!
The far worse than Watergate scandal behind spygate will never be revealed or prosecuted because it would rightfully call into question every case that has been prosecuted using similar assets of the FBI, IC, DOJ and etc. They richly deserve to lose all credibility but they won’t, at least not OFFICIALLY via released, declassified documents.
Some good confirmation of two things:
1) “Obama DOJ and FBI” began investigation of so-called “collusion” based on Papadopoulos role. Likely earlier sometime in the spring of 2016–perhaps March/April. BTW, he seemed to infer that there was FISA involvement–perhaps a FISA warrant using Papadopoulos?
2) Exculpatory evidence withheld from the courts which would support Papadopoulos claim to void the plea deal.
Ratcliffe has been superb in these interviews. His characterization of the swamp rats at DOJ and FBI as “Obama’s DOJ and FBI” is a very good description and we should use that as a talking point.
Anyone interested in Spygate should take the time to listen to this one.
Rosenstein is in a position to be a good witness against the conspiracy.
When did they first approach him?
What did they argue?
Layout the timeline. Etc.
Unfortunately it looks like that would be testifying against himself. No other reason why the conspirators would be threatening him with distortions of there meeting, fraudulent charges contemporaneously memorialized Comey style.
They were brainstorming. Discussing ways to go after Trump. Considering all options. Even ridiculous options. And developing material to use as blackmail against him should he not go along.
Full public prosecution of the leadership is the only way we will ever clean out this den of thieves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
B4 invading foreign force gets here (in live 180 miles north of the border, AZ) we need to send more then 800 here and 1200 Military people here; it needs to be Brigade size with Mechanized units and since it’s desert and mountainous terrain it’s perfect for the wars of today. Maybe bring some NATO partners for training and we can call it War Training. The border is home to the largest Air Force/Marine training range https://mapcarta.com/26881098/Map
LikeLike
Can we give Maria a 5-hour slot? The rest can rotate as substitute teachers. What EXACTLY does she do with her eyes at 10:27 lol?
So the whole ball of wax rolls to Graham in the Senate in the event (Gd forbid) of a flipped House. That promises to be totally schizophrenic with impeachments proceedings happening simultaneously in the other chamber. Gotta vote folks.
“What EXACTLY does she do with her eyes at 10:27 lol?”
Spreading some tear fluid around because she is wearing her contact lenses. I would suggest she start using some compatible lubricating drops, or use them more often.(*)
(*) I am not an optometrist and have never played one on TeeVee.
This guy’s creepy smile put me off. It just did, and I don’t know why. I’m weird…
He does have a creepy smile, but he is one smart dude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some advisor(s) clearly told him he needed to smile more. He shoudn’t worry about it, and just be himself. Don’t let it put you off, he is FIRST RATE.
Rep. Ratcliffe seems like a pretty straight shooter. Too swampy to replace Sessions as AG after the midterm?
Would prefer that Trump go outside the DC Beltway for a new AG, but realistically, I don’t see the Senate confirming an outsider. Even with a red tsunami mandate in November.
They may think they’re defending institutions, but they’re destroying them.
Exactly right, you can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out of office. Almost strangled on my coffee when he said that. 😄
We are building up a serious red tsunami, and not just for the house and senate, but in state and local elections too!! 👍🏽👍🏽😄
“other weasel maneuvers”
Joe diGenova on Mueller Wrap Up
Joe diGenova on WMAL’s Mornings on the Mall (10/22/2018)
Paraphrasing some highlights here:
At about 2 minutes – The Sessions/Rosenstein will go down in history as two of the worst officials in DOJ history.
At about 4:15 Rep. Goodlatte is feckless for caving to Democrat pressure on how to conduct a hearing.
At about 5:30 – Rosenstein has committed perjury on numerous occasions. He cannot handle the questions by Rep. Jordan and Rep. Meadows, which is why he does not want to face them in a hearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Joe diGenova A voice of reason.
