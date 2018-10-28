Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses Mail Bomber, Migrant Caravan and Rod Rosenstein…

Representative John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss current events including: the mail bomb threats, and the looming central American migration swarm at the southern U.S. border.

At the 07:00 mark in the video the subject shifts to the joint committee interview with George Papadopoulos. Mr. Ratcliffe outlines that he has personally seen information within the classified documents that would have been considered “brady material“, evidence the U.S. Government withheld that exonerates Papadopoulos of accusations around ‘Spygate’. Additionally, at 10:12 Ratcliffe outlines the reason why DAG Rod Rosenstein ‘backed-out’ of his scheduled testimony; and other weasel maneuvers .

