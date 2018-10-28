Apparently George Papadopoulos knows; but can’t say:

Unfortunately CTH only has our spidey senses to go with. However, our antenna has been looking at one specific person since he was initially put into the 2016 campaign as an advisor on security matters. Those of you who have read here a long time will note the reasons for our long held suspicions….

There was always something sketchy about Decepticon former Representative Mike Rogers; and former head of the House Intelligence Committee; being on the Trump team as a national security adviser to the campaign.

The guy is brutally ‘Deep State‘ sketchy.

Way back in 2014, when HPSCI Chairman Rogers and Charles “Dutch” Ruppersberger penned that stunningly obtuse and ridiculous Benghazi report; we knew something was terribly afoul in both the intelligence community and the congressional oversight therein. For the sake of absorption I won’t repeat it all here, but GO DEEP and you’ll see it clear as friggin’ day:

2014 – The Rogers/Ruppersberger Report is specifically designed, by wording, to provide political cover to both parties – Republicans and Democrats within the Gang of Eight particularly included, and protected. It is professional obfuscation in structure, content and wording. (link)

Representative Mike Rogers retired immediately after writing that insufferable cover-story.

So how did Decepticon Rogers come to be an advisor to the Trump campaign?

When Rogers joined back in 2016, CTH kept asking who would be stupid enough to hire this notorious deep state operative as a campaign adviser? The entire set-up looked sketchy as heck. In hindsight it sure does make sense now.

After the election, in mid-November 2016, right before NSA Director Mike Rogers made his unscheduled and unapproved visit to Trump Tower for a private conversation with President-elect Trump….. to discuss things, presumably related to “spygate”; the other Decepticon Mike Rogers was kicked off the transition team:

Via Washington Post – […] Rogers, a widely respected former FBI agent who headed the House Intelligence Committee, had been seen as a figure of stability and continuity in intelligence matters. He was mentioned as a possible next director of the CIA or director of national intelligence. But Rogers was told last weekend by Rick Dearborn, executive director of the transition team, that he was being removed from his role in the national-security group advising Trump. He was replaced by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who took over as the committee’s chairman after Rogers left Congress in 2014. (read more)

When Decepticon Rogers was quietly kicked off the team, and no explanation was given; and the Washington Post was unhappy; and we knew there was an ongoing battle within the intelligence community; our suspicions of Decepticon Rogers went from twitchy to full blown warning flares and signal rockets. We knew something was up….

In hindsight, and against the backdrop of Carter Page and George Papadopoulos being set up for ‘Spygate’, I’ll bet a donut Decepticon Mike Rogers was involved.

