Apparently George Papadopoulos knows; but can’t say:
Unfortunately CTH only has our spidey senses to go with. However, our antenna has been looking at one specific person since he was initially put into the 2016 campaign as an advisor on security matters. Those of you who have read here a long time will note the reasons for our long held suspicions….
There was always something sketchy about Decepticon former Representative Mike Rogers; and former head of the House Intelligence Committee; being on the Trump team as a national security adviser to the campaign.
The guy is brutally ‘Deep State‘ sketchy.
Way back in 2014, when HPSCI Chairman Rogers and Charles “Dutch” Ruppersberger penned that stunningly obtuse and ridiculous Benghazi report; we knew something was terribly afoul in both the intelligence community and the congressional oversight therein. For the sake of absorption I won’t repeat it all here, but GO DEEP and you’ll see it clear as friggin’ day:
2014 – The Rogers/Ruppersberger Report is specifically designed, by wording, to provide political cover to both parties – Republicans and Democrats within the Gang of Eight particularly included, and protected. It is professional obfuscation in structure, content and wording. (link)
Representative Mike Rogers retired immediately after writing that insufferable cover-story.
So how did Decepticon Rogers come to be an advisor to the Trump campaign?
When Rogers joined back in 2016, CTH kept asking who would be stupid enough to hire this notorious deep state operative as a campaign adviser? The entire set-up looked sketchy as heck. In hindsight it sure does make sense now.
After the election, in mid-November 2016, right before NSA Director Mike Rogers made his unscheduled and unapproved visit to Trump Tower for a private conversation with President-elect Trump….. to discuss things, presumably related to “spygate”; the other Decepticon Mike Rogers was kicked off the transition team:
Via Washington Post – […] Rogers, a widely respected former FBI agent who headed the House Intelligence Committee, had been seen as a figure of stability and continuity in intelligence matters. He was mentioned as a possible next director of the CIA or director of national intelligence.
But Rogers was told last weekend by Rick Dearborn, executive director of the transition team, that he was being removed from his role in the national-security group advising Trump.
He was replaced by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who took over as the committee’s chairman after Rogers left Congress in 2014. (read more)
When Decepticon Rogers was quietly kicked off the team, and no explanation was given; and the Washington Post was unhappy; and we knew there was an ongoing battle within the intelligence community; our suspicions of Decepticon Rogers went from twitchy to full blown warning flares and signal rockets. We knew something was up….
In hindsight, and against the backdrop of Carter Page and George Papadopoulos being set up for ‘Spygate’, I’ll bet a donut Decepticon Mike Rogers was involved.
GO DEEP – Click Here
Remember the Q post Bill Mitchell posted a few weeks ago: “Activate Session” LOLOLOL Like he was going to “come alive” with his hammer and all that. I think even Bill has given up on that. Hopefully everyone is about to give up on this Q business also. We want someone prosecuted for using the Patriot Act tools of surveillance for political spying. And we want it now.
Ooh! Trifecta! Q Mitchell Sessions!
This is why I’m wary of CTH these days.
Mean Girls have proliferated and are giddy when you can drop some nuggets of hate.
Please. Stifle yourselves? At least until midterms are over?
Like NeverTrumps in 2016 whose tone you emulate, I was always livid that the outcome of the election might be influenced by pettiness and division.
MIke Rogers wife worked in a defense firm within Libya too leading up to Benghazi…she, surprise surprise, resigned too rather abruptly around same time as the attack.
Wasn’t the name of the company his wife worked for Blue mountain?
Think she worked for Aegis and they were behind the hiring of the “Blue Mountain” Libyan security group that was in charge of protecting the US Mission in Benghazi.
Why would CC hire him?
Gee why would they write that report? Oh that’s right because the Intel committee as well as BOTH party’s leadership agreed on the original Benghazi Operation, which was to fund, organize, and ARM ISIS. Of course when Russian Intel found out they looked Iranian lead and paid gangs on the compound which cost 4 Americans their lives.
This is another great job by SD to offer insight into an area where I nor most would even venture a guess. Frankly, the distraction with tangents about AG Jeff Sessions are beyond annoying and I’m fed up with it. Let’s wait until what happens after the mid-terms and then we’ll see what’s what.
The idea President Trump did not know Jeff Sessions would recuse on Russia is odd and not likely. Once the firing of James Comey went down; everyone knew a Mueller was going to be appointed. Steve Bannon even warned about it before the firing but I think for the good of the country President Trump is correct in cleaning house. It takes time as this is high-level sedition and treason with a host of other crimes committed such as the unmasking right into the Obama WH.
As long as the House is held; I don’t think the game plan will either. Hell is certainly coming.
Those who are skeptical can remain so. There is, however, a first time for everything and a first time for the brilliant outsider in President Trump.
Wait, there are two Mike Rogers?
Well no wonder I’ve been confused ! There are two Mike Rogers (confusing enough), and the decepticon Mike Rogers was mentioned as a possible CIA pick. Then Mike Pompeo was picked for CIA, and I ‘morphed’ the decepticon Mike Rogers into Mike Pompeo, and wondered why President Trump selected such a sketchy character (Mike Pompeo).
THEN President Trump promotes Mike Pompeo to SOS, and I’m still wondering why POTUS is thinking Pompeo is one of the good guys! THEN Mike Pompeo SHINES as SOS, and I am even MORE confused!!!
So I had the right suspicions about Decepticon, but I conflated the wrong name to him 😟
Just glad I didn’t ask stoopid questions about it here in the Treehouse 😂
speaking of Wray, I’m about 99.9% sure this is his daughter busy proving the nasty apple doesn’t fall far from the diseased tree
