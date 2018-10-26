President Trump Remarks During Young Black Leadership White House Summit…

Posted on October 26, 2018

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks during a meeting of young black leadership at the White House. The speech follows two years of ongoing administration initiatives to support black and minority communities [See Here].

  1. Happy Flower says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    That’s why the DEMS are doing all this crazy things. They know Black Community is “Walking Away” from them. Very excited times!!!

  2. Attorney at Law says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    It’s interesting how anyone who is a Trump supporter is deemed racist from the nonsensical left. I guess they must point fingers when they themselves are feeling guilt.

    Go Get Em Trump!

  3. fleporeblog says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    An absolutely historical day at the White House! This day will be looked back on for generations to come as the day the Democrats lost their grip on Black Americans. I am so grateful to be alive to witness it!

  4. Clivus Multrum says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    President Lincoln liberated our African brothers and sisters from democrat imposed physical bondage & servitude.

    President Trump is finishing the job by freeing all our countrymen & women from the psychological bondage of democrat dependency,

  5. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    With all of the chaos going on in the last few days, this was without a doubt a very happy and joyous occasion not only for those in attendance but for those of us who had the chance to see it on our screens.

    Our POTUS is a rock star!

    • FrankieZee says:
      October 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      I don’t know how many people there are, on this planet, that could take the pounding this man gets from the MSM 24/7 and still be standing straight and tall. And he has that smile on his face that says you can’t ever hurt me. It has to be driving these freaks bat shit crazy. Those African Americans that were there today must be saying to themselves, if he do it so can we. He was definitely chosen by God to lead all of us.

  6. Kate says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    This meeting today gives us uplifting hope for our country, who would have ever thought it possible two or more years ago, we have a great president and administration.

  7. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm

  8. 17CatsInTN says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    It’s like a revival! I love their enthusiasm!

    Having been in several black churches for worship services, there is nothing like it! My first experience was when I was about 8. My mother had two dear friends who were black sisters named Mary and Martha. They invited us to their church one Sunday and, let me tell you, it was a shocker for this little staid, prim and proper at church white girl! But, I will never forget their rendition of All Hail The Power Of Jesus Name. It was incredible how they rocked that house. I’m sure the angels were dancing in the aisles with them.

    Anyway, I watched the first couple minutes and had to pause to comment as I loved it!

  9. BHliberty says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I listened to this speech & it reminded of a Trump rally! The President was great! The last part of his speech was quite inspirational! We need to keep the momentum going!

  10. churchmouse says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    LBJ’s PLAN to get blacks voting for Dems for 50 years is now OVER AND DONE!

    I know, I said it above. HOWEVER, this is such an important moment, it bears repeating: LBJ’s plantation plan is finished!

  11. Clivus Multrum says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    For a lot of young black folks, all they knew was that 0 bama was heralded as their democrat messiah of color and he dumped all over them just like he did to his own party and the country.

    What do they have to lose with President Trump?

    Democrats NEVER teach folks the truism that the best way to avoid being a victim is to refuse to be one . . . . Kinda like PDJT does every damn day.

  12. calbear84 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    MAGA don’t care what color your skin is! RED WAVE baby!

  13. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    These young motivated Americans will go back to their communities spreading the word!
    No one will be able to reverse this.
    One leader in the crowd screamed at the President “We’re off the democrat plantation”!

  14. bosscook says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    This is so positive, inspirational, and a magnificent day for all Americans. Which is why the Dems/MSM will try to bury it.

  15. CNN_sucks says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Hope the black community will participate in MAGAnomics.

  16. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:54 pm

  17. NJF says:
    October 26, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    What a great moment. I got chills just from the reception these kids gave him.

    Fox forgot to lower the volume like they do for rallies.

    Big kudos to Candace as well. She is a force to be reckoned with.

  18. rustybritches says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    There is no doubt about it, We have the greatest President in my life time, Thank You PT
    We love you, and cant leave out today or ever Our beautiful first lady Melania
    I pray for You and your family today How sad that we have to put up with the Left and their blame game..

  19. codasouthtexas says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    It was an excellent speech! Hope he does not tone down at the rally tonight in calling out the media! We are not afraid to stand up to any media that attacks him!

  20. Brant says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    To quote a guru on such matters, “This is what you get when Negroes read.”

  21. Justice Warrior says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Americans coming together. That’s what Makes America Great Again!!

