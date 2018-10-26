President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House…

Posted on October 26, 2018 by

President Trump delivers impromptu remarks as he leaves the White House for a MAGA rally in North Carolina.  Most of the questions and comments were directed toward today’s arrest of Cesar Sayoc for mailing IED’s to opponents of the president.

29 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Perfect: Short and sweet.
    On to North Carolina and VICTORY!

  2. FanGirl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Are you going to apologize Mr. President?

  3. Lawrence says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    He just owns them and, with a few words, diffuses their #1 narrative of the week, Trump Fans Gone Wild!
    I ask MAGA-haters “Why would a pro-trump person send these bombs and risk ruining the election for the GOP?” Crickets.

  4. trumpismine says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    God I love this man. Pure class all the way to the end.

  5. 335blues says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    CNN STILL SUCKS.

  6. R.Shanker says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    DJT is demonstrating a Master Class on how to do big things when small yappy dogs keep nipping at your heels, and mean girls spend days on end scheming on how to trip you up.
    Dont get sucked into their game. Dont counter every hatched up accusation.
    Dont get flustered.
    Dont waste energy trying to get back at the mean girls.
    Dont get distracted from you Mission.
    Keep On Trucking !!

  7. DT2020 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Fearless!

  8. Tom22ndState says:
    October 26, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Great remarks as always. If one or two folks could help me, I can’t hear the question asked when he answered-
    “If they wanted me to do it, but I think I’d have to pass”.
    Can anyone tell med the question. Thanks in advance.

  9. positron1352 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    The President is amazing. He managed to remind these extraordinarily biased activists questioning him to Scalise and Kavanaugh for the few seconds there.

  10. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Totally unruffled but on point. POTUS is a master communicator!

  11. Pearland TEA Party says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    AND just like that the lying media no longer cares about the poor and oppressed on the “caravan”.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. notunderwhelmed says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    We aren’t sheep-ple. We are free-thinking people. Love this president — no matter what. He does what he says. How unique! No doublespeak .

    No wonder MSM & the elites are so very afraid !

    MAGA
    KAGA
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  13. hard masada says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    PEOPLE watch: Trump rally WHAAAAT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx4es-HIC_s
    KKKlinton rally OOPS! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDcg2e19VZM There’s two points to make here 1. notice the time differences spent on these stories. 2. The guy at the Trump rally was in the back of the crowd but the guy at the KKKlinton rally was right behind her the WHOLE time.

  14. appadoo9 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    And a gracious word/ pat on the back of the Marine Corproral or Sergeant by the Commander In Chief

  16. Kay123 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Question, we have all seen the packaged bombs that
    they say were mailed to places all over the country…..
    Right?? They were all made by the same person… Right?
    Same mechanics, tape, envelopes, same stamps
    PRINTED ON THE SAME PRINTER? Mailed to addresses
    to those who very few could even access. Right?
    Then how can a guy from Florida…..deliver packages all
    over the country all at one time….
    when none of them went thru the P.O. ??
    If they had gone thru P O they WOULD HAVE HAND CANCELED
    THEM. There was none. Look it up…..and save the photo because
    they will take it down as soon as it is found to be bogus story.

    Bill Ayers was a bomber who liked to bomb govt. bldgs.
    What happened to him??? He was pardoned, and got a
    teaching job as a College “prof” at N Western Il.
    Oh yea, he is the one who authored Obunghole’s life
    story…”Dreams of my father” a MADE UP story to sell to
    the VOTERS.
    NOT to be confused with his video of “Dreams of my REAL
    FATHER”, whom he admitted was Frank Marshall Davis a
    proud supporter of Socialism.

  17. Wai cheah says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    China Japan just signed a free trade deal . I am looking forward to see Trump’ response.

  18. NewfTea says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    How are you unfair, media-drone-whore?

    How about 90% of your stories are NEGATIVE. Not covering: economic growth their fave Pres said you’d need a magic wand to get; lowest black unemployment ever; keeping promises (too bad you hate them, lefties; fair means covering it).

  19. Kent says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    ..this particular bomber is another version of twisted sister…no regular job?…crap pasted all over his van?…I think I may actually pity him….one lone pathetic individual led astray by the leftist onslaught against morality….

