President Trump Delivers Remarks at HHS on Ongoing Drug Price Initiatives…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services about ongoing efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Introducing a new set of HHS and FDA pharmaceutical reforms. Excellent initiative.
[Transcript] U.S. Dept of HHS – 2:14 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Thank you. It’s a big day. It’s a very important day. (Applause.) Thank you. Please.
Thank you very much, Secretary Azar, for your tremendous leadership. This really is an important day for me. I’ve been talking about drug price reductions for a long time. And now we’re doing things that nobody was, let’s say — because I’m speaking on behalf of all of us — bold enough to do. And they’re going to have a tremendous impact.
I also want to thank FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Scott — stand up, Scott. You’ve done such an incredible job. Really, an incredible job. (Applause.) And CMS Administrator Seema Verma for joining us. Seema, thank you very much. Seema, great job. Great job. (Applause.)
I’m thrilled to be here at the Department of Health and Human Services, and I want to thank everybody. I understand that it’s been decades since the last President came here. And I’m very surprised that President Obama didn’t come here for Obamacare. Explain that one to me. (Laughter.) But he didn’t.
But it’s a great honor to be here. You do an incredible job. You really do an incredible job. So I thank you.
Since the day I took office, I have made reducing drug prices one of my highest priorities. Last year, the FDA approved more than 1,000 low-cost generics — the most in the history of our country. This year, we beat that record, approving even more generics. These new approvals are leading to cheaper competitive alternatives for lifesaving drugs like the EpiPen, saving Americans almost $9 billion a year last year alone.
Since releasing my drug pricing blueprint in May, 16 drug companies reduced their list prices, rolled back increases, or froze their prices for the rest of the year. We called a few of those companies recently, where they raised their prices, and I guess maybe it was one of the times that I realized how powerful the presidency is, because they immediately rolled their prices back to where they started. And those companies know who we’re talking about, and we appreciate it very much.
Earlier this month, I signed two bills to lower the cost of prescription drugs: the “Know the Lowest Price Act” — “Know the Lowest Price Act,” it’s a big thing — and the “Patient Right to Know Act.” And, by the way, put those two together and you have a complicated deal. (Laughter.) Sounds simple, but that one is not. Ending the unjust gag clauses once and for all — where you’d go into a drugstore and the pharmacist wouldn’t even be allowed to talk about alternatives or pricing. How ridiculous is that? Think of it — how ridiculous. That’s not going to take place anymore. And, actually, the pharmacists are very happy about it.
Patients now have the right to know the lowest price and most affordable alternative available at their pharmacy.
Today, we are here to announce another bold and historic action to bring down the price of prescription drugs. With the action I am unveiling today, the United States will finally begin to confront one of the most unfair practices — almost unimaginable that it hasn’t been taken care of long before this — that drives up the cost of medicine in the United States.
We’re taking aim at the global freeloading that forces American consumers to subsidize lower prices in foreign countries through higher prices in our country. And I’ve seen it for years, and I never understood. Same company, same box, same pill, made in the exact same location. And you’ll go to some countries, and it would be 20 percent the cost of what we pay, and in some cases much less than that.
And I’d say, “Why is this?” I never knew that I would be able to stand here before you and have a chance to fix it. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re fixing it. That’s called “real-life experience,” I guess.
For decades, other countries have rigged the system so that American patients are charged much more — and in some cases much, much more — for the exact same drug. In other words, Americans pay more so that other countries can pay less. Very simple. That’s exactly what it is. It’s wrong. It’s unfair. It’s not surprising. I’ve seen trade deals where it’s far more costly to us than even this. And we’re changing them also.
Foreign countries even threaten to disrespect our patents if they are not given cheaper prices on drugs. So they’re not going to even look at the patents. They’ve been very, very disrespectful, previously, to our country and to all of the things that we stand for. And especially, they would disrespect patents when it came to American-made drugs.
The American middle class is effectively funding virtually all drug research and development for the entire planet. So we are paying for it. We are subsidizing it. Everybody else is benefitting. And they are paying nothing toward research and development.
The world reaps the benefits of American genius and innovation, while American citizens — and especially our great seniors, who are hit the hardest — pick up the tab. But no longer.
Here are just a few examples: For one eye medication that helps prevent blindness, Medicare pays over $1 billion dollars a year. If we paid the prices other nations pay, we’d bring the $1 billion down to $187 million dollars a year. It’s pretty amazing, isn’t it?
We spend more than $1 billion a year on two drugs to treat bone disease, but we could save more than $800 billion [million] dollars — think of that — $800 billion [million] saving for our seniors by paying the prices other countries pay. Nothing special — just the prices that other countries pay. That’s the way the United States has been disrespected for too long in too many ways.
One common cancer drug is nearly seven times as expensive for Medicare as it is for other countries. This is a highly used and very effective drug. And it’s seven times more expensive. Not fair. This happens because the government pays whatever price the drug companies set without any negotiation whatsoever.
Not anymore. Under our new plan, the Department of Health and Human Services would allow Medicare to determine the price it pays for certain drugs based on the cheaper prices paid by other nations. Some people call it “favored nations clauses.” We have them in business. We have them in a lot of different contracts that I’ve seen over the years and been part of. “Favored nations” — so think of that.
So, we’re paying a price based on the price that other nations are paying. That’s what we’re going to pay. No longer seven times more. No longer 10 times, 11 times, even 12 times more — I’ve seen examples of paying the same price. I’m talking about billions and billions of savings to people. To people.
We will no longer accept the inflated prices being charged to our seniors. I had a congressman — respected congressman — come to the Oval Office and say, “Sir, for my constituents, drug pricing is more important than healthcare.” And I said, “Explain that to me.” But he actually said “drug prices” — I’ve never forgotten the expression — “drug pricing.” We know how important healthcare is. “Drug pricing is even more important for my constituents.”
At long last, the drug companies and foreign countries will be held accountable for how they rigged the system against American consumers.
This is a revolutionary change. Nobody has had the courage to do it, or they just didn’t want to do it. And this is a change for the people. This is not a change for industry or for companies or for pharma. This is a change for the people. It will be substantially a reduction in drug prices for our people and our senior citizens. Tremendous, tremendous difference.
Our plan will also fix a broken payment system where doctors are reimbursed more if they prescribe a much more expensive drug. Under our new proposed payment system, doctors will be paid a flat rate — and when you think of it, it’s like being a contractor or anything else — if it’s an expensive drug or a less expensive drug, it’s the same. Doesn’t take any more.
And I think this will be good in terms of the pricing of the drug; it’d be fantastic for that. But it will also be much better for patients and it very well may be better for doctors.
This follows other significant actions that we have taken to protect Medicare for our great seniors. We have given the plans that serve more than 45 million seniors on Medicare Part D and 20 million seniors on Medicare Advantage new tools to negotiate lower prices.
Thanks to our actions, this year, premiums for both Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage have — and I’ll give you a word that you haven’t ever heard — ever heard — have “gone down.” (Laughter.) You’ve never heard that word. (Applause.)
True. True. Gone down. And now they’re going to go substantially down.
Sadly, a majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives have co-sponsored a very socialist healthcare plan that would destroy Medicare, terminate Medicare Advantage, and outlaw the employer-sponsored healthcare plans of 157 million Americans.
We think that they’re going to actually come along with us when they see what we’re doing. We think. We hope. It’s something that makes no sense any other way. So we really think that can be bipartisan. It happened to be a Democrat that told me how important drug pricing was. It wasn’t a Republican in this case; it was a Democrat.
Under this administration, we will always protect Medicare for our great seniors. And we will always protect Americans with preexisting conditions. Always.
In every action we take, we are putting America first. And this is very much about putting America first. We get tired of having people go to other countries to literally fill prescriptions. And you know where I’m talking about.
We’re fighting for lower drug prices, which will now be automatic. It will be automatic and very substantial. Lower premiums, where we’ve done a really god job with healthcare in bringing the premiums down to a much lower level — much more acceptable level. And we’re going to be soon announcing some things that will really have a tremendous and positive impact on healthcare also. And better healthcare, very importantly, for every single American.
So I just want to thank everybody in this room. You’re outstanding people. I know how hard you work. I know how important your work is, how brilliant your work has to be, and how complex a job you have. You have a very complex job. You have everything. You have probably every single element of life in the work you do.
But I just want to let you know, the American people very much appreciate — have great respect for you. I think they’ll even have more. That will go up very significantly when they see their drug prices falling. They’re going to say, “What’s happened? They must have made a mistake.” (Laughter.) It’s true. They’re going to go up to the counter; they’re going to say, “Did you make a mistake?” Some won’t say that, they’ll just think it. (Laughter.) And some might say, “Did you make a mistake?” But you’re going to see a big reduction.
I want to thank everybody very much. It’s an honor to be here. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
Hold
The
House
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems counter to PDJT’s message, and counter to my personal experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. And the two examples he cited (Switzerland and Canada) are probably the “list” prices, in a socialized health system. In Germany the prices are very high too, before getting the Krankenkasse (health system) discount (still have a co-pay, but it’s trivial)(usually…).
Switzerland is pretty expensive for everything, not just meds. And they are the home to “Big Pharma”, and many of the world’s largest insurance companies and banking institutions. No wonder there are so many huge mirror-windowed skyscrapers there.
It’s not just chocolate and cheese there. Drat, now I want some Fondue 🙂
Another example would be the hearing aid industry, which adds exorbitant markups to the COGs of their devices. I read the annual report of Phonak (one of the major players) a few years back, and they had a profit margin of more than 70 percent(!) before taxes. Talk about robbing people who usually can ill afford it. It’s not uncommon to have to pay 3K Euro PER EAR above and beyond what the health system pays (1K/ear). And that for about 100€ in electronics and housing, etc, Saying the high prices are to subsidize R&D is just a load of BS. The 70 percent example above already had R&D costs amortized out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was talking about name brand drugs, NOT generics.
You are forced to use name brands until the patent runs out. Lucky for you if that isn’t the case for you.
LikeLike
It’s not, he has a thread about what POTUS, HHS and FDA are doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad he doesn’t grow tired of winning. This initiative will be yet another dagger to the Dems’ platform.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Problem with an easy fix ignored by all past administrations. Why didn’t O or W do this? Did any D’s in congress vote for this or was it an R [rather, a T] fix all the way?
LikeLike
The solution to this problem is to stay off the pill mill. We are not designed to be medicated.
1. Eat crappy food. I will be conservative and say 70% of health issues are due to the processed food we eat.
2. Feel bad and go to the doctor with symptoms X,Y, Z.
3. Doc perscribes pills A,B,C to treat the symptoms. You may have to go back for more meds to treat the side effects of those pills.
4. Because you did not fix the problem you are forever on meds. $$$$ to big pharma and health care. Also to the food processors who are the source of the problem because they know food addiction is real.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice that the seed companies, the pesticide/weed-control companies, the food-additive companies, the perfume(!) companies, and the pharmaceutical companies often fall under the same umbrella?
These companies are completely horizontally and vertically integrated. They control almost everything from the cradle to the grave. And the globalists would like to move those two points much closer together (i.e. population control/elimination)…
Still, there are cases where meds are needed. My son takes heart meds, and that has utterly NOTHING to do with processed food, bad diet, or anything else. And there is no “homeopathic” “remedy” that can do anything to help him. So it’s not ALL bad. And he’s neither overweight, nor out of shape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Modern medicine is great at carpentry( broken bones) and plumbing(heart attacks). And doling out anti-biotics(bacterial infections).
In most other respects it is a failure.
I agree – Food is 90% of the issue for most people. If you only ate fresh veggies, occassional meat, fish. Lots of healthy fats – lard, coconut oil, butter.
And avoid- packaged foods, Sugary treats, french fries, bad oils ( processed industrial grade seed oils) and sweets ( industrial quantities of high fructose corn syrup) –
You would probably be better off than that coctkail of statins, diabetic meds, high blood pressure meds etc.
Think about it – the Pharma executives are just like you – they have large mortgages to pay, a retirement to fund, kids to put through private school etc. What is their motivation when they go in to work every morning? To get yo hooked on a cocktail of very expensive drugs you have to take for the rest of your life. That is the definition of success.
LikeLiked by 1 person
don’t forget exercise…move it or you lose it….
LikeLike
In 2010 I was buying post surgery eye drops. Pharmacist couldn’t tell me how much it would cost until he processed it through the insurance system and store computers. After 30 minutes, was told the exorbitant price for the .1 oz dropper. Refused to buy it. Drove a difficult 45 minutes to the eye doctor’s office for a free sample. Glad the system is changing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Cialis is one of them. My doctor gave me a prescription and pharmacist wanted $350 for it. That is like 7 time my annual entertainment budget.
LikeLike
Check out forhims dot com. I heard an ad on the radio saying they had the blue pill for $30 for a month supply, $5 for the 1st month. I assume a month is 30 pills? So for $35 you could get 60 pills, that’s within your budget
LikeLike
VSGPDJT: Not bought, Not Coerced, Not Threated, Not intimidated, Not greedy, Not a flash-in-pan lying political hack. Heads up D.C., THIS is how you love and lead your Country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Threatened
LikeLike
This is a positive step forward in them right direction. It needs to be applicable to brand names and generics. If legislation could be passed allowing CMS to negotiate all drug prices it would help as well. Also eliminating direct to consumer advertising would be another win. The US and Australia are the only countries that allow direct to consumer advertising for drugs. Pharma companies spend a TON of money advertising to consumers. That money could be best spent in R&D.
LikeLike
And it encourages consumers to ask their doctors for non-generic drugs because that is what is advertised, and most people don’t care what it costs if insurance pays for it.
But we all pay for the more expensive drugs when we pay our insurance premiums.
LikeLike
All I have to say is…
That’s my president.
LikeLike
Amen. the best president in my lifetime – and possibly ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A healthy , robust 70 year old male at the peak of his powers! Healthy appetite for good food, pretty women . A loving family man.
beats those shriveled up, twisted, hateful, psychopathic creatures on the other side.
LikeLike
Every culture recognizes this about our potus. Thats why he gets respect from the most unlikely sources like Kim Jung Un.
Thats why he can joke and laugh and throw out the most outlandish insulkts ( Rocket Man!) and they still love/respect him.
Humans can instinctively recognize Health.
And all the rest of the world has seen from our leadership over the past 30 years – is twisted psychpaths.
LikeLike
Our president seemed a little tired tonight. Probably not getting much rest.
LikeLike
Always something getting done in the Trump Whitehouse 😇
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald J. Trump is a good man.
LikeLike
Trump just broke a lot of rice bowls today. He promised to not be a captive to K Street and boy is he showing that to be true. Nice shout out to HHS line employees. He supports your mission and wants you to do well. Maybe he’s not such a bad boss after all.
LikeLike
“Under this administration, we will always protect Medicare for our great seniors. And we will always protect Americans with preexisting conditions. Always.”
Finally, a president that puts the American people first.
LikeLike