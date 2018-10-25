After Promoting Avenatti Accusers NBC Tries Walking Quietly Toward the Exits…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a criminal referral to the DOJ today surrounding Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti and claims from the accusers he brought forth. Hours later,…. all of a sudden NBC, the primary advocacy media for Avenatti and his accusers, starts publicly questioning the details of their interactions?

In a late-evening publication of NBC News Investigations, journalists Kate Snow and Anna Schecter outline the contradictions between Creepy Porn Lawyer and two female accusers Avenatti put them in contact with.

In a transparent effort to retain credibility, the face of NBC, Chuck Todd, now claims Avenatti “mislead” the NBC reporters. It needs to be emphasized here that none of these contradictions were discussed by NBC during the controversy around the Kavanaugh confirmation. They kept quiet about it when it mattered.

NBC […] In the second statement, the unidentified woman said she witnessed Kavanaugh “spike” the punch at high school parties in order to sexually take advantage of girls. But less than 48 hours before Avenatti released her sworn statement on Twitter, the same woman told NBC News a different story.

When asked in the phone interview if she ever witnessed Kavanaugh act inappropriately towards girls, the woman replied, “no.” She did describe a culture of heavy drinking in high school that she took part in, and said Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were part of that group. […] According to the second woman’s declaration that Avenatti provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she said: “During the years 1981-82, I witnessed firsthand Brett Kavanaugh, together with others, ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with Quaaludes and/or grain alcohol. I understood this was being done for the purpose of making girls more likely to engage in sexual acts and less likely to say ‘No.'” […] But reached by phone independently from Avenatti on Oct. 3, the woman said she only “skimmed” the declaration. After reviewing the statement, she wrote in a text on Oct. 4 to NBC News: “It is incorrect that I saw Brett spike the punch. I didn’t see anyone spike the punch…I was very clear with Michael Avenatti from day one.” (read more)

