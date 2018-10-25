After Promoting Avenatti Accusers NBC Tries Walking Quietly Toward the Exits…

Posted on October 25, 2018

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a criminal referral to the DOJ today surrounding Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti and claims from the accusers he brought forth.   Hours later,…. all of a sudden NBC, the primary advocacy media for Avenatti and his accusers, starts publicly questioning the details of their interactions?

In a late-evening publication of NBC News Investigations, journalists Kate Snow and Anna Schecter outline the contradictions between Creepy Porn Lawyer and two female accusers Avenatti put them in contact with.

In a transparent effort to retain credibility, the face of NBC, Chuck Todd, now claims Avenatti “mislead” the NBC reporters. It needs to be emphasized here that none of these contradictions were discussed by NBC during the controversy around the Kavanaugh confirmation.  They kept quiet about it when it mattered.

NBC […] In the second statement, the unidentified woman said she witnessed Kavanaugh “spike” the punch at high school parties in order to sexually take advantage of girls. But less than 48 hours before Avenatti released her sworn statement on Twitter, the same woman told NBC News a different story.

When asked in the phone interview if she ever witnessed Kavanaugh act inappropriately towards girls, the woman replied, “no.” She did describe a culture of heavy drinking in high school that she took part in, and said Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were part of that group.

[…]  According to the second woman’s declaration that Avenatti provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she said: “During the years 1981-82, I witnessed firsthand Brett Kavanaugh, together with others, ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with Quaaludes and/or grain alcohol. I understood this was being done for the purpose of making girls more likely to engage in sexual acts and less likely to say ‘No.'”

[…]  But reached by phone independently from Avenatti on Oct. 3, the woman said she only “skimmed” the declaration. After reviewing the statement, she wrote in a text on Oct. 4 to NBC News: “It is incorrect that I saw Brett spike the punch. I didn’t see anyone spike the punch…I was very clear with Michael Avenatti from day one.”  (read more)

177 Responses to After Promoting Avenatti Accusers NBC Tries Walking Quietly Toward the Exits…

  1. Kaco says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:03 am

    The still lying Chuck Todd lies about being mislead. This why they are the Enemy of the People. I don’t want to hear another whiny word out of them complaining that POTUS and his supporters call them Fake News. They give example after example every single day.

  2. noswamp says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:10 am

    That is why the President calls them Fake News. Todd should go to jail as well or face a lawsuit for defamation. Too bad Kavanaugh is too much of a stand up guy to go after him. What a bunch of liars at NBC. They did not ask one question at all, but then when Avenatti is criminally pursued they know the gig is up and now start to backtrack. FAKE NEWS!!!

    • Dutchman says:
      October 26, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Actually, they may be trying to cya, for reasons other than libel/slander, there is, or was a rule regarding ‘eaqual time’,…in addition the FCC leases them airtime, and so they ARE subject to regulation.
      Perhaps they see the Trump train coming, can hear the roar, feel the ground shake, and realisecthey are on the tracks.
      Antitrust for sillicon valley, people have been saying, how about for msm?

  3. MM says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:13 am

    CNN, reporting for duty, Chuck!

    Leading tonight's POINT newsletter: Can we slow our roll on Michael Avenatti?https://t.co/UykVpbwACpSUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/omgUfPUVqa pic.twitter.com/1UYe9uiSVF— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 26, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  4. Co says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:37 am

    I still think DiFi and Company had “their” guy in the FBI who was ready with a mitt on standby, playing out-field to catch the Justice Kavanaugh ball for the investigation they screamed for. The ball got thrown to the short stop instead and the runner was thrown out. Troubled times.

  5. NJF says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Hahahahahahahahaha. #AnotherCryin’Chuck

    I had a blast on twitter with this.

    Morons. Wait, let me correct that. Evil.

  6. graphiclucidity says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Avenatti, Megyn Kelly, Fake Bombs.
    Media with egg on their faces in hyperbolic hysterics.

    Today was a good day.

  7. scott467 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:12 am

    “It needs to be emphasized here that none of these contradictions were discussed by NBC during the controversy around the Kavanaugh confirmation. They kept quiet about it when it mattered.”

    _______________

    That’s because compared to NBC, creepy porn lawyer Avennati is clean.

