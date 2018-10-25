2018 Midterm Election – Ground Reports and Open Discussion…

In the past several election cycles CTH has posted these type of open discussion threads to see and share the perspectives of ground reports from your state, city and neighborhood. ‘Ground Reports’ are a valuable resource to gauge the non-quantifiable elements around elections; they are often quite insightful.
Many states are currently in the process of early voting. If you have a ground report you would like to share, please use the comment section below to provide your perspective.
Additionally, there are often obscure events that can help identify voting trends and possibilities; so don’t limit your review to traditional perspectives. Sentiments and senses are also very useful. What do you sense? What is going on in/around your town and location? Good or bad; positive or negative; what do you see happening?
An example that might help in looking “outside the box” per se’, was in the Alabama special election between Doug Jones and Roy Moore. We suspected in October 2017 that Roy Moore would lose the special election in December.
What led to that unfortunately accurate conclusion was not just a review of the candidate; and predictable democrat opposition attacks that came in November; but also a review of obscure events on the horizon. One of those events was the opening of the Jackson, Mississippi, Civil Rights museum next door to Alabama on the exact eve of the special election vote.
Two months before the December 2017 election, CTH could see a structured event pattern developing where tens of thousands of people antithetical to Roy Moore would be assembled only a few miles away from Alabama voting booths on the eve of the vote. The Jackson grand opening was December 9th and 10th. The Alabama election was December 12th. CTH anticipated the convenient Alabama scheduling was not coincidental; it appeared to be done by political design. So don’t limit your view to current events… look forward; sometimes it helps.
Been keeping up with Florida. My 20 something lives there so I have her VBM sent to me so I can put a stamp on it to make it painless for her, and then send it to her. Then I badger her till it gets mailed. Ridiculous things we do to get a kid to vote. Of course, I give a little input on who to vote for.. 🙂 I continue to think DeSantis has a good shot there, but there is a ton of media adulation for Gillum and I am very concerned about that race.
Southeast Michigan: I notice very few R yard signs: no one wants to be a target. The yard signs for Dem candidates never show the party. Seems that they want the names out there, but don’t want to advertise the fact that they are Dems. This may be connected to the fact that Mi has eliminated straight ticket voting (for now…Dems are trying to get it back thru a referendum)
John James, R candidate for Senate is gaining ground on Debbie Stabenow. Would be awesome if all the Michigan Trump voters could flip the Senate seat!
How can this be close? When the reoublic is hang onto balance and jobs are coming back? Demoncraps has nothing to offer.
I live in Kansas 3rd District. I voted straight Ron Oct 23rd and there were a lot of people there. The person that helped me said the day before was absolutely insane. Our big choices is incumbent Congressman Kevin Yoder or Sharice Davids, and Kris Kobach or Laura Kelly for Governor. In 2016 the 3rd District went to HRC by a narrow margin. Just as in 2016 the wacko liberals have their yard decorated with lots of signage. I see a lot less Yoder signs than Davids, and Kobach and Kelly are about even in signage. As is typical, most yards are signless and the people quiet about their political leanings.
Yoder is an empty suit, he flip-flops on topics based on what gets posted on his Facebook page…..then he added to his demise by support 300,000 H1B Visa’s. Everything he has done has been political suicide. The RNC pulled funding from Yoder a couple weeks ago, which probably indicates the Native American Lesbian Sharice Davids will pummel Yoder by double digits.
Kobach will have near total support of Western Kansas, and he has a good following in Johnson County so he has a very good chance of a win against Laura Kelly. For Laura Kelly to win she is going to need the overwhelming support of John County.
https://www.westernjournal.com/trumpatwar/?utm_source=urlredirect&utm_medium=trumpmovienow
This important video is for YOU, for your family and for your friends.
MAGA
and God bless America!
I’m in a blue area of blue Washington State, behind enemy lines as it were. We have a dopey progressive Governor, two loathsome NPC senators, and the big city and surrounding suburban areas are largely controlled by leftists. The state GOP did poorly in the primaries, but I suspect they’ll do better in the general because there’s a couple of terrible initiatives on the ballot, one concerning carbon taxes and another unconstitutional “assault weapon” monstrosity that is about as bad as you could imagine. Deplorables will vote just to vote against them, not because the mostly NeverTrump local GOP inspires anything but mild disdain.
It’s all vote by mail here, so I can only go by observation of the locals and the local media. My area used to sport a lot of “Impeach Bush” signs, but so far the only Trump related signs are these stupid “in my country love trumps hate” virtue signals that went up after the election. There is a general lack of enthusiasm on the left, other than from the state and city pols who are trying to score points by attacking the President. On the other hand, outward displays of approval for Trump might be met with vandalism, so the number of folks displaying MAGA stuff is impressive despite the scarcity. My bride wouldn’t tolerate a political sign of any type, so I fly the Red, White and Blue and the Marine Corps colors and just grin at my lefty neighbors.
The local media all toe the prog line. Hutchison would be a MAGA vote in the Senate, but I don’t think she can beat Cantwell, even with the help of the two bad initiatives. That’s a shame, because she’s the closest thing to an electable Pro Trump Republican this state offers. If she wins it will be a signal that the Trump effect can reach the inner sanctums of Progressive Looneydom.
I expect national MAGAnomics to keep Washington state safely perking along for quite some time while the progs try to use the economic expansion as proof that the goofy communist ideas they foist on the state work great, and the slow, depressing slide into California, Jr. status is going to continue unless some local political dunderhead is stupid enough to provoke the Lion, and then the Trump curse might save us.
Good luck to you lucky deplorables who live in free states.
I really… REALLY.. am happy that I moved from Tacoma to here in Southcentral Alaska – although too many Suburu Outbacks with plastic kayaks roam the streets (and thus affect the elections in Anchorage,itself) in the area.
I mentioned it before, but I’m also really happy that I moved out of Anchorage (which is having a huge crime problem: property and violence) to a place about 7 miles from the home of a former VP-candidate.
A Siena Poll released last week showed Chris Collins (R, NY-27) is holding a lead of 46 percent to 43 percent. He was the first sitting Congressmen to endorse then candidate Donald Trump.
It’s one of the most heavily Republican districts in the state. He’s likely to win because of the composition of the district AND because of the affection Republicans in this district have for President Trump.
After the election it’s anybody’s guess. Collins is one of two current Republican candidates under indictment. It would be a tragedy if this district falls to a Democrat.
https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/22/duncan-hunter-chris-collins-likely-to-win-re-elect/
Watching World Series on Slingtv, because still no cable in NW Florida, and between every inning attack ads against Rick Scott. Scott people need to counter this.
Laura Ingraham is doing an excellent job of showcasing Liberal Hypocrisy tonight on her show.
She played video clips of Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, the Julius Caesar/Trump death play in New York, Rober De Niro, The View, Kathy Griffin, Madonna, Johnny Depp and more.
Then she played the videos of all the recent public confrontations against conservative politicians as well as Antifa.
There is plenty for liberals to be held accountable for.
Doing my grassroots best to get out the RED vote in Leesburg, VA (VA#10). A friend has planned a few overpass rallies where we post local politicians signs and wave American flags for the DC/NoVa commuters to see on there slog commute from the swamp. Great time – more honks than middle fingers, so our district may not be lost! FYI – All middle fingers I received were from white women driving Subarus or Prius’ – no lie.
Have also been busy writing out postcards to R voters for local races – organized by new grassroots PAC in our area. We are fighting the good fight!
Polls have Corey Stewart far behind Tim Kaine (Senate), and incumbent Barbara Comstock (House) a few behind crazy Jennifer Wexton. #VA10 VOTE RED
Way to go, Bee! Good for you.
Thank you for doing this!
North Tejas here. I am not really vibed in too much, as my friends who are totally into Texas politics have moved to Florida. But I can definitely say that it feels like 2016 all over again. I have 7 registered republican children who will all vote straight “R” (along with mrs dimbulbz) thats an 8 to 0 republican advantage just in one Texas family, not to mention all the kids spouses are also conservatives. So Texas feels pretty good to me. I cannot imagine a Ted Cruise loss. Beto has been pretty much exposed as the kook he really is. The dems will cheat, but I think reality prevails in Texas. I also just spent 3 weeks in Sedona AZ, and I think that that state is also pretty much in the bag as well. Lost of people I talked to seem concerned about the “nuts” taking over – even in Sedona. I went to the Trump Rally in Mesa, and the crowds were insane. I would estimate at least 20k of us outside the rally. Man, there were some pretty enthusiastic people there…It was a great time just being outside.
Just vote baby!
Husband and I are in WV, one mile across the Ohio River bridge from Ohio. In fact, they call my area the Mid-Ohio Valley. Lots of Republicans here, all supporting Morrissey. Manchin refusing to stand during State of the Union speech was the final straw for them, along with him not voting for tax cuts. Not many yard signs (Our house, couple of others). However, I’ve seen Renacci signs in our neighboring part of Ohio (Marietta, Belpre, Athens, Zanesville).
I have a big sign in my yard:
“NOV. 6 IS ELECTION DAY!
YOUR VOTE MATTERS!
FREE RIDES TO & FROM THE POLLS!
CALL ME AT XXX-XXX-XXXX (my number)
Also have the same sign posted on both back passenger windows of my car. 8 calls so far – signs went up 4 days ago.
My family of current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, homemakers and working moms is spread across the country – CA, NM, TN, TX, FL, MD, OH, & WV. About 46 of us will hit the polls on Nov. 6 to VOTE straight Republican tickets. We are all Deplorables and proud of it!
Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida – elderly white early voters were greeted at the poll by an African American male in a Gillum shirt – who shouted threats and obscenities at them. He later assaulted a female Republican, grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground, he has been arrested. At The Hagen Ranch polling site, the clerk in charge is actively working against properly recording Republican votes, it is strongly suspected. More Democrat corruption, mob violence and fraud is being watched for through Election Day.
Since my district will be sending Socialista Ocasio-Cortez to Congress–the perfect foil to advance the greatness of capitalism, far better than the stodgy economics professor who is running against her ever could–I will make believe I live in Minnesota.
https://www.wnyc.org/story/meet-republican-running-against-ocasio-cortez/
President Trump regrets not spending one more day in Minnesota at the end of the 2016 campaign. The state was ready to tip his way. With Keith Ellison dropping and Karin Housley closing on Al Franken’s old seat, I sense the same readiness for the state to fall. Making another stop there, and swinging into Michigan, the way the President ended his 2016 campaign, could recapture that good feeling and drive momentum country-wide.
