2018 Midterm Election – Ground Reports and Open Discussion…

In the past several election cycles CTH has posted these type of open discussion threads to see and share the perspectives of ground reports from your state, city and neighborhood. ‘Ground Reports’ are a valuable resource to gauge the non-quantifiable elements around elections; they are often quite insightful.

Many states are currently in the process of early voting. If you have a ground report you would like to share, please use the comment section below to provide your perspective.

Additionally, there are often obscure events that can help identify voting trends and possibilities; so don’t limit your review to traditional perspectives. Sentiments and senses are also very useful. What do you sense? What is going on in/around your town and location? Good or bad; positive or negative; what do you see happening?

An example that might help in looking “outside the box” per se’, was in the Alabama special election between Doug Jones and Roy Moore. We suspected in October 2017 that Roy Moore would lose the special election in December.

What led to that unfortunately accurate conclusion was not just a review of the candidate; and predictable democrat opposition attacks that came in November; but also a review of obscure events on the horizon. One of those events was the opening of the Jackson, Mississippi, Civil Rights museum next door to Alabama on the exact eve of the special election vote.

Two months before the December 2017 election, CTH could see a structured event pattern developing where tens of thousands of people antithetical to Roy Moore would be assembled only a few miles away from Alabama voting booths on the eve of the vote. The Jackson grand opening was December 9th and 10th. The Alabama election was December 12th. CTH anticipated the convenient Alabama scheduling was not coincidental; it appeared to be done by political design. So don’t limit your view to current events… look forward; sometimes it helps.

Advertisements