Alabama Election Night Results and Discussion Thread: Roy Moore -vs- Doug Jones

Alabama votes today in the 2017 special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The last Alabama polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m Central.

The republican candidate is Roy Moore and the democrat candidate is Doug Jones. The contest is being watched as a controversial referendum on the political pendulum ahead of the 2018 mid-terms next year. Currently republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate:

(L-R) Republican, Roy Moore -VS- Democrat, Doug Jones

New York Times Election Results HERE

CNN Election Results HERE

Alabama Secretary of State Election Results HERE

