Alabama Election Night Results and Discussion Thread: Roy Moore -vs- Doug Jones

Alabama votes today in the 2017 special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The last Alabama polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m Central.
The republican candidate is Roy Moore and the democrat candidate is Doug Jones. The contest is being watched as a controversial referendum on the political pendulum ahead of the 2018 mid-terms next year. Currently republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate:
(L-R) Republican, Roy Moore -VS- Democrat, Doug Jones
New York Times Election Results HERE
Alabama Secretary of State Election Results HERE
Advertisements
Same feeling as during the Presidential Primaries tonight!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I don’t think MSM will give the same meltdown response they had during the Presidential election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know! The lib trolls are everywhere here lately! I have a ferling we are in for a flood of liberal tears soon enough!
LikeLike
NYT has the dial up again! Watching that thing peg for Trump was amazing a year ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Come on, Alabama, make us proud!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Lynyrd Skynard running through my head all day. Brainworm.
Come on Alabama, we need you!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hey, Abortion Jones, “Tuesday’s Gone”!
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s good people in Alabama, I think Mr Young knew that too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good sign: 10 minutes age, a local FM station in Baltimore played Sweet Home Alabama while on my way back home from running errands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One hour to go
Polls in Alabama close at 7 p.m. (Closed)
Turnout high in Jefferson, Madison counties
Speaking on CNN, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said turnout high in Madison and Jefferson County.
————————————————
Early exit poll data suggests that 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters believe the allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican Roy Moore are definitely or probably true, but that very few rank it as the single most important factor in determining their vote.
The NBC News early polling shows that 35 percent say that the allegations are “not a factor at all,” while 32 percent say it’s “one of several important factors.” Only 7 percent peg it as the “single most important factor,” while another 19 percent say it’s a “minor factor.”
An overall 55 percent of the voters say the allegations were not a factor in their vote during Tuesday’s special Senate election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/alabama_senate_election.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alabama on mountain or central time?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Central time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK Alabama is on CST.. So that’s 8PM EST..
(Sorry)..
LikeLike
This map is inaccurate. the divide between central eastern is way off. Either way. Alabama is in Central
LikeLiked by 6 people
Above Map is wrong – Tallahassee (narrow part of FL) is in Eastern Zone.
Here is correct map:
LikeLiked by 9 people
ok TY georgiafl, for the correction,, keeping those of us on the right INFO, (doesn’t hurt) as WE ALL here @ CTH want nothing but correct info going out of here.. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
How’s the fishing, Crossthread? Y’all doing well? Hope your wife is much better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes maybe give a update on open thread in the morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will look for your update. Blessings and Peace.
LikeLike
Fascinating. So, many believe the women who say he hit on teenagers but they are not going to allow Dems to have the seat anyway. That’s my takeaway….hahaha the media/ left/Uniparty is going to have a stroke.
LikeLiked by 5 people
X) Lets hope!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who would believe a word of anything NBC says ????? Never.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing But Crap
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
Where is Mitch McConnell popular? :p
LikeLiked by 8 people
Offices of the Chamber of Commerce come to mind.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yeah, right? It’s ridiculous.
LikeLike
I love you.
LikeLike
Good question
LikeLike
In Kentucky. No matter how much of a RINO he has been, he continues to win his primary even when running against a conservative. He’s been in office since 1985! Evidently, the people in Kentucky haven’t heard of Mark Twain who said, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
C’mon Roy! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The only useful thing from the failing NYT is back again. I spent the night of the GE in 2016 watching the needle point more and more toward Trump. Hopefully this night will go faster.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
WAPO been denied access to election results by Alabama!!!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Outstanding – more Alabama winning!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Confirmed Source or link please?
LikeLike
I don’t have a link: Lou Dobbs show (he is on vacation) on FBN
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Faux News should be asked to leave as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Moore fun…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
think they are denied access to Roy Moore election party, they were also denied access to the rally with Bannon last night
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bannon is a madman.
Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now *that’s* a ballsy move!
Who’s in charge of making that decision?
Go Alabama!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
**Homeland Security watching
The Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eye on Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election. The agency’s top infrastructure and cybersecurity official says a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in the capital city of Montgomery and working “side by side” with state government officials in case issues arise.**
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/alabama_senate_election.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama and tool Jeh Johnson wanted to federalize elections
LikeLiked by 4 people
we all know how that would’ve turned out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not believe for a moment that nearly half the people in Alabama think Jones represents their values as exit polls claim. That’s just silly
LikeLiked by 14 people
There are a lot of black people in Alabama who are still being fooled by the democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A LOT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad as the dems only keep black people down. They do nothing to improve education or foster family values….just keep giving them welfare and keep them on the farm.
LikeLike
Same exit poll states only 48% of people in Alabama approve of PDJT while 48% disapprove.
Yeah, add 20 points to our side in Alabama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s the new Democrat method: find a reasonable, moderate democrat (or someone who can pass as one), run commercials for them that sound like the candidate is conservative, have celebrities & sports stars campaign for them to GOTV in Black areas, and finally have the candidate deny any stories about their true nature/past record (the media will smooth over any bumps.) This technique worked like a charm in the 2015 LA Gov race. JB Edwards ran commercials 24/7 about Vitter’s morals (he saw a prostitute 20 years ago) and the few that weren’t about sex were about his “honor code” military service. Republicans went squishy and bought the lies and the Democrat won. He has reneged on every campaign promise, sued businesses (chased them out of state), raised taxes and in general has no clue for growth and prosperity.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
OK SOMEONE JUST HAD TO….. 😉 🙂 🙂
Go Roy GO!
LikeLiked by 13 people
YAY!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Southern man don’t need you around, anyhow…
LikeLiked by 4 people
one my ultra favorite dancing tunes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is usually a Friday night special for us…after a bottle of wine. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hubby and I too 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I second that, FABULOUS song, I cant stand still when it plays😁
LikeLike
I’ll see you and raise you one more from the road (best album ever! IMHO).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whew!
Tough to beat this classic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only about 64% of eligible voters are registered in Alabama.Voter turnout in the Alabama special election has been forecast as less than 25%. No third party will win, so every third party vote fails to cancel out on opposing vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup and if they were accidentally getting the polls wrong, there’d be at least 1 poll with too many republicans in it.
I defy you to find that poll. Ever. From all recorded history of polling.
LikeLiked by 6 people
According to the latest CNN exit polls “Crooked” Hillary Clinton is President.
LikeLiked by 10 people
DDD has already called it. Moore by ten.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What is DDD?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elena!
You know!
LikeLike
Triple devil?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Howie’s prediction machine, operated by his alter ego.
I believe it is know as DDD – DooDahDesk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the company, while we are waiting for MAGA election.
LikeLike
Bluto’s ready to party. Heh
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hahahaha
Looks like either a hammy pull or an ACL tear.
Either way, piper down!
LikeLike
“Piper Down”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that Frank Luntz?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fall down…………….go boom. Ouch.
LikeLike
I love when the dems and GOPe tell everyone to vote their conscience. Translation “We have terrible ideas that dont work or help.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“..vote your conscience”…..is that you, Lyin’ Ted?
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s gonna be Epic! … waving buh bye to the itty bitty blue wave 👋👋👋
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny…I can’t even imagine the people of Alabama wanting a Doug Jones (D) representing them. It’s unthinkable.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hell, I can’t even understand why they let him reside in the State
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t either, until I saw a clip of Charles Barkley yesterday stumping for Jones.
That will carry some weight in ‘the community’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why is everyone so confident of a Moore win? I think if enough republicans stay home and enough black people show up, could possibly be an upset.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Confidence really boils down to hope, in the unknown count of votes
LikeLike
Because it’s ALABAMA. If he gets accused of something nefarious, that’s probably just going to make MORE people show up to vote for him.
Everybody accusing him on t.v. is doing it in New York. Alabamans aren’t going to let no city slickers tell them who to vote for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well stated! I lived in Alabama for a frw years and everyone there resents the yankee scum from New York, DC, and California! The last thing they are going to do is listen to yankee’s bitch about one of their own. Moore has got this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most States behave very similar to historic patterns. Alabama is a red red state always voting republican. For them not to show up today to vote republican would be very unusual and must have a very strong reason. False sexual accusations is not a strong enough reason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope. Take it to the bank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 2016 at 62 to 34, that’s why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
OK Treepers, We have not had this in Awhile..
(something some newcomers may find exciting here)?
Treepers the CTH BAR is open tonight..
;):) 🙂 🙂
Eggnog drink Specials tonight starting @8PM~EDT / 7pmCT
LikeLiked by 7 people
We’re gonna need a bigger bar!
LikeLiked by 10 people
We can accommodate I assure you.. 😉
Never seen the downstairs’ have ya? ;):)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oooooooohhhhhh …….. SNAP!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll take a Margarita please! 🍹 ok maybe a few of them 🍹🤣🍹🤣🍹🤣🍹
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am already there…Need second helpings…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bartender, another round for a few of my friends!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sticking to Diet Coke but someone please knock back a shot of Jack for me at the appropriate time 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotcha covered on that.
Right around the time they call it for Moore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are too kind 🙂
LikeLike
I’m hearing or seeing any exit polls. Moore must really be kicking Jones’ arse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make that…I’m not seeing any exit polls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I quit…I’m done on the computer for the night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
cocktail hour came early ;O
LikeLiked by 4 people
oaky doky… go & visit the bar, (up above) 😉 🙂 enjoy..
LikeLike
if Moore loses tonight (I don’t believe he will) but if he does, I don’t want to ever hear the name Steve Bannon again. His *** is on the line, BIG TIME, tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fascinating discontinuity. Both PTrump and Bannon support Moore, yet Bannon is blamed for failure…..you will equally blame him for victory I take it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How long has Bannon supported Trump, and how long has Trump supported Moore?
Lets be factual here. Bannon’s ass is on the line. He’s already been fired once, might get fired again tonight.
LikeLike
“How long has Bannon supported Trump, and how long has Trump supported Moore?”
I’m a bit slow so don’t be surprised you lost me. What has that got to do with anything at all? Especially “His *** is on the line, BIG TIME”
LikeLike
This isn’t on Bannon, IMO. You can blame him if you want to, but I’m not. This is about the GOPe machine trying to kneecap a non-preferred candidate… AGAIN. I like that McConnell is getting judges through the Senate, but that’s it. I look forward to the day he and his cronies are outta there. We need new leadership.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He will win, I believe in Bannon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
FOUL, PHONY, LIBERAL (yes harvard business school grad LIBERAL elite), breitbart trollbot, lyin’ ted loving, OBSTRUCTIONIST, SWAMP THUG PUPPET little stevie bannon “campaigning” for Moore, made me ill
now let me tell you how i really feel ‘O’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t hold back, lol. Glad to see i’m not the only one.
LikeLike
Another glass of eggnog, .. tell us more how you feel… 😉
LikeLike
Except for the President’s endorsement the person who helped Moore most is Mitch McConnell by coming out against him. Bannons’ impact was insignificant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, you are assuming they wouldn’t have trotted out false charges against Strange.
They were just waiting to see which republican to target.
LikeLike
Joe Seals is filling in for Lookner (just briefly) and he is saying that he went to vote around 3:30 this afternoon and he said the turnout out looked to be pretty good. RSBN is located in Auburn, AL (Lee County). Disclaimer: I wouldn’t have know that if Joe hadn’t said it. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like jerry reed.
I forgot how much I used to like seeing jerry reed pop up in movies back in the day, until a couple nights ago when I was bored stiff and looking thru some on demand movies to take me away and came upon “Gator”.
A great terrible movie – with Lauren Hutton.
I like Lauren Hutton.
Did I mention I like Lauren Hutton?
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s before my time, so I had to google her.
I like Lauren Hutton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe Seals is saying he just heard from his wife who just left the polling place and she told him that there were at least 25 people in line ahead of her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe just said they tried to get press credentials to cover the event but were unable to.
LikeLike
I was watching C-SPAN as the Senate was concluding business for the day and as he always does, McConnell was reading the unanimous consent requests for the upcoming schedule. He barely lifted his head, and spoke in a low, halting voice. He seemed sad as if he’d been given some terribly bad news.
I consider that an “early election return” from Alabama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For what it’s worth, the odds on predictit have moved to about 70% for Moore to win. It had dropped to 65% earlier in the day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Moore up to 73 cents as of now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know for sure, but that may be a muuuuuch more accurate ‘exit poll’…. people are careful with their money when it comes to stuff like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m surprised there wasn’t more criticism of Obama making robo calls for this. I can’t think of a former President getting involved like this, especially not even a year out of office. It’s significant to me… I find it very inappropriate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would be hard pressed to think of a time when I thought his behavior WAS appropriate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know that you are not allowed to criticize Hussein, it would be racist…Don’t you know the drill by now?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arlo Guthrie sings Leadbelly’s Alabama Bound with some jokes thrown in:
LikeLike
I heard Charles Barkley sound bites from a “rally” last night for Jones. LOL Libs insulting to Black Alabamans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Why do the political pundits universally insist that high turnout is good for Jones bad for Moore? Alabama has way more Rs than Ds and many Rs are pissed after almost having their choice hijacked by McTurtle and his GOPe punks. High turnout should favor Rs today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s called “Projection Propaganda”
LikeLike
I hope Moore when he gets to the Senate REFUSES to play along with “the Senate is in session”. That punk arse move has prevented POTUS from making recess appointments. I will be a whole lot of money that Moore won’t play the GOPe game.
LikeLike
Breaking…..Romney tries to concede to Jones.
LikeLike
OMG that gave me the shivers…reminds me of a movie…cannot place it… (was it an outer limits episode? or Twilight zone?)
LikeLike
Looker is now talking to Micah Messer who is in Valley, AL and he is telling Steve that the turnout is very high. Some folks were frustrated with the Jones campaign and felt his stand on abortion was too liberal even for some.
LikeLike
LikeLike