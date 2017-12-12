Alabama Election Night Results and Discussion Thread: Roy Moore -vs- Doug Jones

Alabama votes today in the 2017 special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  The last Alabama polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m Central.

The republican candidate is Roy Moore and the democrat candidate is Doug Jones.  The contest is being watched as a controversial referendum on the political pendulum ahead of the 2018 mid-terms next year.  Currently republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate:

(L-R) Republican, Roy Moore  -VS-  Democrat, Doug Jones

New York Times Election Results HERE

CNN Election Results HERE

Alabama Secretary of State Election Results HERE

150 Responses to Alabama Election Night Results and Discussion Thread: Roy Moore -vs- Doug Jones

  1. FofBW says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Same feeling as during the Presidential Primaries tonight!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Come on, Alabama, make us proud!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. daughnworks247 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Lynyrd Skynard running through my head all day. Brainworm.
    Come on Alabama, we need you!!!!!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. crossthread42 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    One hour to go
    Polls in Alabama close at 7 p.m. (Closed)

    Turnout high in Jefferson, Madison counties
    Speaking on CNN, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said turnout high in Madison and Jefferson County.
    ————————————————
    Early exit poll data suggests that 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters believe the allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican Roy Moore are definitely or probably true, but that very few rank it as the single most important factor in determining their vote.

    The NBC News early polling shows that 35 percent say that the allegations are “not a factor at all,” while 32 percent say it’s “one of several important factors.” Only 7 percent peg it as the “single most important factor,” while another 19 percent say it’s a “minor factor.”
    An overall 55 percent of the voters say the allegations were not a factor in their vote during Tuesday’s special Senate election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.
    http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/alabama_senate_election.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. BobInFL says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    C’mon Roy! MAGA!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. The Boss says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    The only useful thing from the failing NYT is back again. I spent the night of the GE in 2016 watching the needle point more and more toward Trump. Hopefully this night will go faster.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  9. elena19501deplorable says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    WAPO been denied access to election results by Alabama!!!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  11. crossthread42 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    **Homeland Security watching
    The Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eye on Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election. The agency’s top infrastructure and cybersecurity official says a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in the capital city of Montgomery and working “side by side” with state government officials in case issues arise.**
    http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/alabama_senate_election.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Terra Firma says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I do not believe for a moment that nearly half the people in Alabama think Jones represents their values as exit polls claim. That’s just silly

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      December 12, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      There are a lot of black people in Alabama who are still being fooled by the democrats.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • daughnworks247 says:
      December 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      Same exit poll states only 48% of people in Alabama approve of PDJT while 48% disapprove.
      Yeah, add 20 points to our side in Alabama.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      December 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      it’s the new Democrat method: find a reasonable, moderate democrat (or someone who can pass as one), run commercials for them that sound like the candidate is conservative, have celebrities & sports stars campaign for them to GOTV in Black areas, and finally have the candidate deny any stories about their true nature/past record (the media will smooth over any bumps.) This technique worked like a charm in the 2015 LA Gov race. JB Edwards ran commercials 24/7 about Vitter’s morals (he saw a prostitute 20 years ago) and the few that weren’t about sex were about his “honor code” military service. Republicans went squishy and bought the lies and the Democrat won. He has reneged on every campaign promise, sued businesses (chased them out of state), raised taxes and in general has no clue for growth and prosperity.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. crossthread42 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    OK SOMEONE JUST HAD TO….. 😉 🙂 🙂
    Go Roy GO!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  15. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Only about 64% of eligible voters are registered in Alabama.Voter turnout in the Alabama special election has been forecast as less than 25%. No third party will win, so every third party vote fails to cancel out on opposing vote.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. georgiafl says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      December 12, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Yup and if they were accidentally getting the polls wrong, there’d be at least 1 poll with too many republicans in it.

      I defy you to find that poll. Ever. From all recorded history of polling.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  17. GetReal says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    According to the latest CNN exit polls “Crooked” Hillary Clinton is President.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. Howie says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    DDD has already called it. Moore by ten.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Bluto’s ready to party. Heh

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  20. RyanG says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I love when the dems and GOPe tell everyone to vote their conscience. Translation “We have terrible ideas that dont work or help.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    it’s gonna be Epic! … waving buh bye to the itty bitty blue wave 👋👋👋

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. redtreesquirrel says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Funny…I can’t even imagine the people of Alabama wanting a Doug Jones (D) representing them. It’s unthinkable.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. wyntre says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  24. Chickficshun says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Why is everyone so confident of a Moore win? I think if enough republicans stay home and enough black people show up, could possibly be an upset.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. crossthread42 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    OK Treepers, We have not had this in Awhile..
    (something some newcomers may find exciting here)?
    Treepers the CTH BAR is open tonight..
    ;):) 🙂 🙂
    Eggnog drink Specials tonight starting @8PM~EDT / 7pmCT

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. W-D says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I’m hearing or seeing any exit polls. Moore must really be kicking Jones’ arse.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. treehouseron says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    if Moore loses tonight (I don’t believe he will) but if he does, I don’t want to ever hear the name Steve Bannon again. His *** is on the line, BIG TIME, tonight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Joe Seals is filling in for Lookner (just briefly) and he is saying that he went to vote around 3:30 this afternoon and he said the turnout out looked to be pretty good. RSBN is located in Auburn, AL (Lee County). Disclaimer: I wouldn’t have know that if Joe hadn’t said it. 😉

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 12, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      I like jerry reed.
      I forgot how much I used to like seeing jerry reed pop up in movies back in the day, until a couple nights ago when I was bored stiff and looking thru some on demand movies to take me away and came upon “Gator”.

      A great terrible movie – with Lauren Hutton.

      I like Lauren Hutton.
      Did I mention I like Lauren Hutton?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  31. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Joe Seals is saying he just heard from his wife who just left the polling place and she told him that there were at least 25 people in line ahead of her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Joe just said they tried to get press credentials to cover the event but were unable to.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    I was watching C-SPAN as the Senate was concluding business for the day and as he always does, McConnell was reading the unanimous consent requests for the upcoming schedule. He barely lifted his head, and spoke in a low, halting voice. He seemed sad as if he’d been given some terribly bad news.

    I consider that an “early election return” from Alabama.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. meadowlandsview says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    For what it’s worth, the odds on predictit have moved to about 70% for Moore to win. It had dropped to 65% earlier in the day.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  36. Uncle Max says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    I’m surprised there wasn’t more criticism of Obama making robo calls for this. I can’t think of a former President getting involved like this, especially not even a year out of office. It’s significant to me… I find it very inappropriate.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. georgiafl says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Arlo Guthrie sings Leadbelly’s Alabama Bound with some jokes thrown in:

    Like

    Reply
  39. chick20112011 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    I heard Charles Barkley sound bites from a “rally” last night for Jones. LOL Libs insulting to Black Alabamans.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  41. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
  43. GetReal says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Why do the political pundits universally insist that high turnout is good for Jones bad for Moore? Alabama has way more Rs than Ds and many Rs are pissed after almost having their choice hijacked by McTurtle and his GOPe punks. High turnout should favor Rs today.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. SoCalPatriot says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I hope Moore when he gets to the Senate REFUSES to play along with “the Senate is in session”. That punk arse move has prevented POTUS from making recess appointments. I will be a whole lot of money that Moore won’t play the GOPe game.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Howie says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Breaking…..Romney tries to concede to Jones.

    Like

    Reply
  46. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    OMG that gave me the shivers…reminds me of a movie…cannot place it… (was it an outer limits episode? or Twilight zone?)

    Like

    Reply
  47. Pam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Looker is now talking to Micah Messer who is in Valley, AL and he is telling Steve that the turnout is very high. Some folks were frustrated with the Jones campaign and felt his stand on abortion was too liberal even for some.

    Like

    Reply
  48. crossthread42 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Like

    Reply

