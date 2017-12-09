President Trump Speech at The Opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum…

Earlier today President Trump traveled to Jackson Mississippi to visit a newly commemorated Civil Rights museum and to tour the adjoining history museum.
President Trump was joined by Housing Secretary Ben Carson, civil rights movement activist Myrlie Evers, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Gregg Harper.
In the movie “Devil in a Blue Dress” which is a ’40 period movie “EZ learns that Daphne hid from Carter because of her association with Frank Green, her half-brother. Daphne’s Creole mother from New Orleans had given birth to two children by different fathers, and although Daphne’s own father was white, her half-brother’s father was black. Being the fiancée of a mayoral favorite with partial African-American heritage would ensure a loss for Carter. Terell’s knowledge of this fact is the reason Carter dropped out of the race. Naturally, pictures of Terell with children would cause him to drop out, bringing Carter victory.”
EZ [Ezekiel] who narrates the movie, sadly explaining that even a rich man could not cross over the prevailing cultural standards of the day and marry a Creole even though he loved her so much if he hoped to enter politics.
“Devil in a Blue Dress” is one of my all time favorite movies. A mixed couple who attend my church shows that even today one must first give a nod to to prevailing cultural standards; when I saw the gentleman of said couple put a gun under his car seat before he, his wife, and I went out to dinner together sometime ago and the he saw the shocked expression on my face ─ he was a deacon ─ he said to me, “Some people don’t like to see a black man in a car with two white women.”
Lots of people say that the Blacks should have the Winchester Rife as their power symbol because that’s the reason that during the troubles they were better able to survive.
Doctor Ben Carson is a real gentleman. Not a Al Franken jerk.
Just as EZ was advised by a deacon-gentleman of his acquaintance when he asked What do you do when you have a friend that does something bad?
The answer came back, “Well, I guess you got your friend.”
Per one of the usual medidiots on Twitter, Mr. Charles Evers noted that Rep Lewis was NOT missed. At all. 🙂
He’s a member of the “Resistance.” They’re busy “resisting” President Trump helping the black community.
John Lewis is a fraud anyway. I wouldn’t miss his sorry ass either.
if you aren’t rebuilding America
YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM
too many uneducated blacks are the problem in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore
union teachers
fail to teach in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore
no wonder there are so many
uneducated Black people in our big cities
This article has me reflecting a bit.
When I think of all the things I despise BO for, one of those things is the false promise he gave at least to some of the electorate that he was ushering in a post-racial divide era in the US: that the US could finally put the stain of slavery and Jim Crow behind us and move forward together.
And instead, he IMMEDIATELY began to stir racial hatred and division and kept it up, kept it up, kept it up for eight long years. Now we have a whole generation of kids that grew up under BO seeing hatred and division everywhere and now we have Black Lives Matter, accusations of white privilege, the Hands Up Don’t Shoot meme so that all cops are seen as evil racist killers.
I’m afraid it will take a long time for the country to heal from the damage BO did on just that one issue alone.
The country will heal from obama the hater faster than we think. And under budget.
😁👍
If it was just Obama, it wouldn’t have been a problem; unfortunately, there was a large chunk of college-educated “adults” who were ready to join in when he gave the cue. If Trump fixes what Obama/W/Clinton/Bush broke, but we don’t fix our universities, we are effectively kicking the can down the road.
So tired of Rep. Lewis’ racist statements. He walked across the Edmund Pettus bridge with his people and then walked into a cushy DC position of honor. His general in the battle, Dr. King, was killed and the entire battle lay in front of them. Still, John Lewis decided he would be a celebrated survivor and leave others to fight the battle 57 years ago.
Some hero you got there. He never understood that the fight was bigger than one man.
He didn’t walk across the Pettis bridge with only his people. After MLK put out a call there were lots of whites, just look at the pictures. Rev. James Reeb a white northerner was beaten and killed in Selma. Viola Luizzo a white mother of five from Detroit was gunned down and murdered by the KKK shortly after in Selma.
President Trump is proving to be a most generous and graceful representative of our country and ALL its people. I voted and worked for the election of a person who would simply bring back the rule of law and address our Constitutional issues. I am astonished by what he has accomplished.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and blessings to all working for Peace. Perhaps it is now in our reach.
“Perhaps it is now in our reach”
I believe so because we have a master of great plans at the helm.
“Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood…”Daniel Burnham
President Trump make no small plans.
MAGA is the plan
Love the comments on this Yahoo article. Most are calling the Blacks who shunned Trump really crazy & not honoring MLK properly.
Black officials say they don’t want Trump ‘to tell us what civil rights means in Mississippi’
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/trumps-visit-mississippi-civil-rights-museum-opening-leads-152805589–abc-news-topstories.html
I don’t need a fraud and huckster like John Lewis to tell ME about civil rights either.
The entire charade up in Jackson was a Trump trap – why would some group invite Trump to speak at the opening of a Civil Rights museum in a relatively podunk state capital? Come on, Jackson’s the liberal stronghold of the state and at a hair over 169,000 in population’s been losing population since 2000.
A hint might be the numbers of BGI whiners on local TV who’ve been doing everything they can to insult Trump on his visiting the Museum. What better trap to set than invite him when he would be in the area? If he won’t come…..welllllll, we know where that would lead. If he does come we rally a few hundred local activists who’d demonstrate, insult him and claim victory in their ongoing battle against reactionary forces standing between them and their raft of socioeconomic entitlements.
Trump had to take a middle road and be there but not with the crowd of salivating Morlocks primed and payed to attack him. He arrived early, made his speech, toured the museum and got outta there before the hordes were loosed. Wasn’t a winner move but it was planned to be a no-win situation.
https://www.mediaite.com/online/new-york-times-columnist-trump-speaking-at-civil-rights-museum-makes-me-want-to-puke/
Look at the faces of the guys sitting next to Ebony Williams while she goes off like a typical liberal whackjob.
Sheriff Clarke makes liberal race baiters go crazy.
Wow who is the gal talking over the sheriff. she sounds like she knows it all. He is a black man and has seen more of the civil rights movement than that wet behind the ears gal. She is a disgrace.
Yeah, but she “holds a degree on the subject.” Checkmate.
I guess I better put the ol’ sarc tag up. Just sec.
/S
There we go.
