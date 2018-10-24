President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Deliver Remarks During Opioid Crisis Event At White House…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both deliver remarks at a White House event to highlight the continued efforts to combat Opioid abuse [Background Here]
Watching President Trump and Fist Lady Melania Trump, about whom so many lies have been told, who have had to weather the revolting slings and arrows and of the left, and threats of violence to them, to Barron, to their extended family and Republicans…watching them behave as though the “BOMBS” were real, expressing compassion, concern, etc as though this were real…. made me sad.
They are always compassionate, FLOTUS is always the picture of grace and I simply couldn’t watch more than a few minutes of the two of them saying the perfect thing to the seething hoax perpetrators, as if it were real
Melania expressing the perfect and appropriate words to the designers of destruction made me soul sick.
VOTE RED!!!!!
Actually once they were done, the rest of the video was fantastic and very moving. Our President truly cares for all Americans. He will do everything humanly possible to help those that need it the most.
He, Melania and Kelly Ann Conway are taking the fight to the Opioid Crisis. Towards the end of the video they have representatives from major companies come up while someone describes what actions they are going to take to fight the epidemic.
And we ARE VOTING RED! The data is truly incredible.
Nevada anomaly is just all the hotel/casino union people being told to get in their ballots.
After going through years of misery, that smile on Didi’s face was one of pure joy. Great story of overcoming adversity.
