Apparently One of the Undelivered Acme Fake Bombs is Missing…

(Story Link)
Apparently the Post Office knows they had one destined to Joe Biden, that is somewhere in the mail system… Not to worry, the FBI’s best men are on the case.
Advertisements
Apparently the Post Office knows they had one destined to Joe Biden, that is somewhere in the mail system… Not to worry, the FBI’s best men are on the case.
” Not to worry, the FBI’s best men are on the case.”
Larry and Curly ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Moecist!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moe was the dark one.
LikeLike
We needz mo’ Moe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soytanly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nyuck, nyuck!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Top men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Groucho and Harpo
“I would never want to belong to a club that would have me as a member”
Groucho Marx
LikeLike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/ny-times-publishes-trump-assassination-fantasy-in-which-the-secret-service-collaborates-with-russian-to-kill-president/
Now fake msm is taking responsibility.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ted Kaczynski is embarrassed for the ineptitude.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really, tigsmom. My first thought too.
Ted’s in jail saying, “What a bunch of maroons! Don’t they know anything about anonymous mailbombs?!? Effin amateurs!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some dude who has had a lengthy career at the US Postal Service, called in during the 15 minutes that I was listening to the Savage show. OK, so I was on my bike and it’s the only AM station that I get on my trusty Walkman. Anyway, he said that looking at the photos of the envelope, there is absolutely NO possible way that it would have either been accepted by the PO or made it through ANY processing, much less been delivered by a letter carrier. Hence, the non-cancelled stamps. What’s that smell?
Meanwhile, if the Feds don’t know who sent them or where they came from, how the Hell do they know that one is missing….hmmm?
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Feds would know if they sent them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, when I mail fake bombs, I always make sure I have a tracking number in case it goes missing. /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well Mueller is working again so I’m expecting he will talk to his pal Rosenstein and they will have some poor sap that has nothing to do with it hemmed up.
Then they will run a media campaign against this individual in attempt to convince the public they got their guy. They will say he loves Pepe, OK signs, and freedom of speech and use this as proof of making fake bombs. Enemedia types will then worship Mueller, the FBI, and Mad Maxine as the pillars of truth.
The bizarro narrative will continue with more verbal attacks on Americans and Fortie-Fie until…The real perp is finally caught. More then likely a Bernie Bro or Rachael Dolezal who is a pro at fake stuff.
Fin
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe PT can invite him to the Whitehouse and make him famous when he says it was actually a clock for a school project.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinkin’ it must be …
ROSIE O’DONNELL
“ONLY Rosie O’Donnell!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Comey
LikeLike
Shamelessly porting this over from the earlier thread. This is from the Amazon webpage selling the clock that is visible in the CNN “bomb” photo. Amazon still hasn’t caught up and erased it yet…
—————————————————————————-
Most recent customer reviews
Dave B.
5.0 out of 5 stars
Great for terrorism. I hear this clock is great for attaching to PVC pipe with black electrical tape but doesn’t withstand shipping in just an envelope well.
Published 6 hours ago
https://www.amazon.com/TOOGOO-Ultra-thin-Digital-Dashboard-Calendar/dp/B073VKDZ6J/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1540434890&sr=8-1&keywords=toogoo++clock
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lol, all the question on whether the clock has an alarm!
LikeLike
Wouldn’t a bomb need an alarm? This clock does not have one!
LikeLike
Wouldn’t a bomb need an alarm?
Only if you want things to, you know… “get blowed up”.
LikeLike
I took a screen shot just now. Priceless. Dave B. is a smart guy!
LikeLike
Fake News and now Fake Bombs. When will this craziness end?
LikeLike
Geez at this point what sleezy, corrupt high level democrat tied to the obama administration hasn’t received something in the mail in the last 24 hours? 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
The next time the boys at CNN place an order for “blow”… they need to be more specific about their order.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why in the hell does every conservative pundit on TV freeze like a deer in the headlights when a liberal says Trump has condoned violence? He has not. The only time he ever even came close was at the rally where he was warned there were people in the audience that were going to throw tomotoes at him. He said to do whatever it takes to stop them. That’s fine with me because the Dems have no business sending people to our rallies to throw things at our candidate. Is it really that hard to explain?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“every conservative pundit on TV”
They aren’t conservative pundits.
They’re ACTORS.
All work for the same boss, the 6-member oligopoly of entertainment / propaganda providers we call “Fake News”.
They “freeze” to figure out how to respond to keep their paycheck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are supposedly blaming all these bombs on the comment POTUS recently made about Greg Gianforte body slamming some reporter or something like that. Talk about far fetched! And yet they say nothing when one of their own constant calls for threats and violence against us and the administration. Dem hypocrisy at its finest.
LikeLike
Anyone see the ticker tape on FOX tonight re POTUS Iphone? Stating he refuses to use a secure phone to call family and friends and that China and Russia are listening in on his private calls. Really? So everyone with an Iphone better bin it if they can get to the Presidents phone! What utter BS, but I wonder if shares and sales will slow tomorrow?
LikeLike
True, normally Iphones aren’t secure. Blackberries used to be the best, which is why they all had them. Don’t know if it’s still true. Baby terrorist thugs used to use them for chatting in France for same reason, couldn’t be tracked.
LikeLike
I’m convinced Shep Smith writes the crap that appears on the Fox crawler.
LikeLike
If you look at the fake NYT story the sad that China and Russia are listening to SOME of his calls. SOME? If I were China or Russia I would listen to all of them. Fake news.
LikeLike
They said not the sad. Stupid iPad
LikeLike
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies
LikeLike
We have winner folks.. A fresh one.. Just fell off the turnip truck..
If I wanted to I could locate you within an area of about fifteen feet, just by your phone. If you send me a picture taken by your phone, I can tell you exactly where you were when you took the picture. And if I was really good, I could see you while you are looking at your phone.. And hear you anytime you have it on..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting this. I tend to forget how much I love these cartoons. The democrats should really have Wile E. Coyote as their mascot, dont’cha think?
LikeLike
Ouch, but so awesome. That was my favorite cartoon show. 🙂
LikeLike
The scariest words in the English language “I’m from the government, and I am here to help.”
LikeLike
This is democrats last shot and I hope it will not change red wave. I feel this is too early and will be no talk after 72 hrs if fbi caught democrat voter or illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry, the dems still have plenty of ways to totally screw up before the elections. I don’t know that they have to do anything more than they already have. They’ll be extremely fortunate if there is even a blue puddle in November.
LikeLike
Uncle Joe saw all the other Dem hotshots getting free publicity and said
“Hey – no fair!
#me-too
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“He’s firing up his base as usual.” Hey Lemon Head, his base is most the hard working, common sense, American people.
LikeLike
“for not taking responsibility”?
Lemon’s an ass.
LikeLike
I could imagine one or two bombs being a failure, but this many and all have failed to detonate?
I get the sense some nutcase AntiFa whackjob put together these things after watching some Wyle E. Coyote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This.
LikeLike
As someone who has done alot of shipping work in my life, who on earth puts a pipe bomb in an envelope and not in a box? Makes no sense whatsoever. Then again, the left makes no sense whatsoever, so they probably thought that’s how bombs get delivered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let Mueller investigate. He’ll find that some unknown Russian hackers were behind it, like he finds them behind everything else. They probably got all the addresses from Wikileaks.
Mueller will indict them, but they’ll probably never return from Russia to fight it.
There you go, case solved.
Next?
LikeLike
Nah… if the Russians were involved they would have used bomb components that had “Made In Russia” on them.. as the media would have us believe when they used Novichok. In fact… Russians would have had Putin’s home address as the sender.
LikeLike
I didn’t say they Russians did it.
I stated that Mueller would find that the Russians did it.
It was a jo.. Oh never mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉
LikeLike
Two things I noticed today:
After browsing social media throughout the day, opinion on the Internet is split about 50/50 between #MAGAbomber and #falseflag.
I recall the Mike Brown fiasco. It took an FBI investigation and an state attorney general’s press conference (and a good deal of work by Sundance at CTH) to get at least 50% of the public to accept that “hands up, don’t shoot” is not what happened during that encounter. Prior to this labored effort, probably 80-90 percent of the population automatically believed the police unlawfully gunned down an innocent boy. Today, I’m glad to see more skepticism at the outset of a manufactured crisis.
Unfortunately, I see Trump responded in a manner complete opposite to his remarks after, say, Charlottesville or Las Vegas. Instead of asking for calm and appealing to the consideration of the facts, he immediately said these “attacks against Obama, the Clintons and CNN” were despicable and promised justice. It just strikes me as a reaction that is exactly what the perpetrators were hoping to get out of the White House. It gives creedence to the trolls currently filling up Twitter right now as they berate right-wingers for their “terrorism”
LikeLike
It’s perfect.
Go listen to the first 3 minutes of his rally today.
His moderate tone is serving as a contrast to the paranoid raving of the Fake News outlets, and he is, in that tone, turning it around on them.
Check it out. He utterly flips the narrative on them.
Anyone seen any of the usual suspects going full meltdown yet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
sorry.. timestamp did not go through.
The barbs start flying at 2:16:28
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure, but the voting public at large isn’t going to watch/hear that. They just get an update from the media that Trump held a rally on the day of ‘pipe bomb attacks’ and he didn’t do enough to acknowledge the ‘tragedy’ and he is literally Hitler etc etc etc.
In my opinion, he should given the media sound bites worth recording. He should have spoke EXACTLY as he did after Charlottesville … citing examples that detail two solid years of DEM violence and hysterics. Suggesting that this is the insane path that leads to someone putting pipe bombs through the mail. If he did not alter his rhetoric, that would tell the hoaxers that their attempt had FAILED.
I’m glad to see a skeptic public today. But we deserve the same from the White House.
LikeLike
I thought Trumps remarks were appropriate. They did not assign blame while stating the obvious.
LikeLike
Where’s Rosenstein?
Didn’t he decline to speak to Congress due to more important matters?
LikeLike
Has Jeff Sessions recused himself yet from
this mail bomb investigation?
LikeLike
The case of fake bombs would be way over the Elfs ears anyway.
LikeLike
Okay, this is funny.
That ‘ISIS sticker’ on the fake bomb…has been ID’d as a Larry the Cable Guy fake-ISIS-sticker.
LikeLike
What about the picture?
Is it Sam Hyde?
LikeLike
Globalists and Dims want to make America unmanageable, riots, chaos, border problems, cuvil unrest so people will get scared and vote democrats. They cannot debate on economic, pocketbook, taxes, foreign policies so we will see more like that.
LikeLike
If that’s their plan they really are stupid.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I wonder what the Dems’ internal polling revealed after the Kavanaugh mobs fiasco?
LikeLike
IMO…They have the guy and the FBI is frantically erasing his entire life as I type.
LikeLike
“Not to worry, the FBI’s best men are on the case.”
I feel safer already/s
My security comes from the word of God.
Romans 8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?
36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.
37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.
38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
LikeLike
But really, was that insane clip of Don Lemming ever played as a legitimate news story? How could it ever be so?If that was not just a joke, then I predict it will become a CLASSIC to be replayed many times as what a television “newscaster” should never think he should be or do! I gotta shake that guy off right now!
LikeLike
With the FBI incompetence is only skin deep, but corruption is to the bone.
LikeLike
Leaving aside how they know they are missing one (???), it could be anywhere. As someone who buys stuff online fairly frequently, tracking packages is a whole entertainment in itself. I once watched one for days as it toured the entire country. There was no earthly reason why a package from Kentucky bound for a Midwestern state should have gone to Arizona, through Nevada, and up to Seattle, before going back through Colorado and then eventually here. I amused myself for several days watching its journey through various processing centers it had no reason to be at. Good luck with this one.
LikeLike
I guess my question is this: Will anyone at this point change their vote because of some fake ass pipe bombs? I mean this seriously. Like I’d imagine anyone who is voting Red probably doesn’t much like any of the fake bomb recipients. And any Blue voters could care less about these fake bombs. He’ll most of the Democrat party probably wishes Hilldogs went off. The turning point i suppose would be if they catch somebody.
LikeLike
“Jobs Not Mobs”
Look look look, we have mobs after us too!
LikeLike
Maybe Mrs. Clinton will hold herself hostage like OJ.
Maybe that would work.
LikeLike
Oops!!
And there are other oddities!
From the Gateway Pundit:
A)
They are not bombs at all. They are a hoax!
B) The propaganda!
Some critical Bomb disposal and LEO tweets:
“ ❌ Grim Bane’s Folly
@GrimFolly
Replying to @thomasbsauer
As former LEO – We would NEVER release images or ANY information about an alleged explosive device(s), details about how they arrived or anything like that…this would be a full black out, wide open investigation. This is propaganda folks.”
Timing, immediate colluded press announcements and fake cries couple with the fact that this was an obvious hoax from the get go!
That CNN and an alleged bomb disposal unit opened the package on a table, crowded around and took pictures indicates they were in on the scam!
Most people get out of the building where a bomb is located and bomb disposal teams investigate the suspicious package very carefully!
CNN’s and their alleged bomb disposal friends did not take this serious approach. Why? They already knew the package was arriving and was “safe”!
LikeLike
Two things:
A timer is good when using the US post office because you can know beforehand the exact time the package will arrive?
Also the CCN package was delivered by a courier (Fox News). Is anyone talking to the courier or the service?
LikeLike
From here…this reeks of Hillary.
LikeLike