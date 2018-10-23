Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Press Conference – October 23rd…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives remarks on a variety of international issues including the central American caravan; Jamal Khashoggi/Saudi Arabia; and takes questions from the State Department press pool.
The transcript is not yet available; but will be posted HERE.
The Triumph of Dubious Cover-Ups by Government Officials
This is a MUST READ! I am glad you got it at the top of the thread.
I like how he started out with a history lesson for the youngsters in the fake news MSM in attendance…..
Yes! That’s also to help remind the viewers that the “Mamet Principle” will be demonstrated by the mediatards at every opportunity.
something my political opponents refuse to embrace;
All-Source Intelligence.
Id enjoy a social party with this guy I think… but I wouldnt drink the punch. Ive had my share of mind control experiments. 😀
and you say that because,,,?
I think any history lesson on this subject needs to begin with the CIA, which was originally charged with giving the President “plausible deniability” for secret, illegal acts – such as assassinations – that “needed to be done” in foreign countries, but which would embarrass the President and the country if exposed. Godless Communism was to blame. Such as the assassination of the Iranian chief executive, in a coup to replace him with Shah Reza Pahlavi. See JFK and the Unthinkable: Why he died and why it matters; and Devil’s Chessboard, about the many crimes done in the first 15 years of the CIA’s operations.
In retrospect, Harry Truman expressed regret that he had signed the law creating it. The culture of plausible deniability, coupled with complex secrecy rules, and CIA implants at many other agencies, including State, DOJ and FBI, allowed for the expansion of this power, unhitched from accountability, beyond the CIA’s original constraints to surveil foreigners, not US citizens.
Whenever one starts digging into these high government crimes – whether as journalist, law enforcement, historian, even judges, one faces the likelihood of being confronted by people claiming that you’re about to unveil crucial national security secrets that will cause [nuclear war, deaths of loyal American soldiers or diplomats, etc., etc., the end of the world as we know it]. How does one confirm these people’s bonafides? One doesn’t, because there is no mechanism for it, except those in government or journalism who either benefit from the unaccountable power, or are compromised by it.
Trump and Pompeo are handling this very adroitly. 1. Insist on facts, our facts, 2. no rush to judgment, 3. hold INDIVIDUALS accountable, 4. work with congress. They are undercutting the whole hysteria and putting to shame the media movement to wreck our relationship with SA.
What the highly incurious media never asks is how is it Turkey has so much video (& supposedly audio) of a foreign nation’s embassy doings.
Damn, what a breath of fresh air from the Secretary. A serious man discussing serious subjects PC and BS free.
