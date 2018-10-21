Sunday Talks: Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming Rosenstein Hearing and Questioning…

Representative Bob Goodlatte is the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, and the senior chair of the joint Judiciary/Oversight committee looking into the activity of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is scheduled to appear before the committee leadership on October 24th.
Maria Bartiromo has stayed on top of this story almost from the beginning. Bartiromo has a very strong foundational knowledge that allows her to probe Goodlatte on his specific intentions for the upcoming testimony of DAG Rod Rosenstein.
Rosenstein’s motto: “Save the Swamp, and Save Your Own Skin”
That motto might well apply to the four jack-legs who are set to question RR. I trust none of them. Goodlatte keeps harping about another special counsel. Why? One lobotomy is enough.
Not so sure. Remember the IG can only investigate what was done within 4 walls at DOJ and FBI, and only question those left. That leaves a lot of investigation outside that scope, that is instructive, including Simpson, Steele, what did CIA do with Halper, Mifsud, et al.
No word out of UT on Hubers grand jury as is appropriate, but his scope is also limited to DOJ/FBI.
What about abuse of NSA tools and take? Who is authorized to ask those questions, and is responsible for investigating that for oversight. How about the FISA court itself- CJ Roberts oversees that- not a peep so far, about process…
How about the media participants, direct like Deep Throat Watkins sucking secrets out of senior Senate Staffers. How about the obviously dialed in WAPO and NYT reporters who got the leaks out of FBI, and DOJ? How many of them broke rules on propagating classified material, etc.
Is Stealth Jeff or Rosie gonna order that prosecution up, inside DOJ, and do they even have the ability to “go there” or integrity to do so, when obviously current and past actors were players in that game? We see and have seen just how impotent Congress is with its oversight- what are they gonna do- issue a contempt citation for the AG? Yeah, that will work…
Remember we are still under the wartime powers granted to the intelligence agencies to spy on ALL of us, since 9/11, and that was just reinforced, and weaponized further…for the purpose of investigating enemies foreign and domestic…but its clearly BEEN misused here, and most likely in past. THATS WHAT DEEP STATE FEARS by opening this Pandora’s box.
So, how are you gonna do it, if NOT a special counsel, properly scoped and supervised, with as much transparency as possible. Its time to unwrap this stinking bundle of corrupt bureaucrats that have been rotting in a dark place for far too long, IMHO.
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?”
You mean we’ve had this problem before? Well, maybe not us, but it’s a known problem of government from time immemorial? Paradoxically, that’s a relief. I’d hate to have to consider that we face an unknown and new plague.
Reading the day-to-day details of this corruption is so frustrating. So many people, including SD, appear fed up. But the truth is inexorable. The liberal Establishment edifice is collapsing under the weight of its own corruption and internal contradictions, as it must, just as the conservative Establishment began to teeter from its own corruptions and contradictions back in the 1960’s. To put it plainly, the libs’ time is up! Now it won’t happen tomorrow, or the next day, so the articles at CTH won’t get any less infuriating any time sooner, but the die is cast, and the mandate of heaven has passed to a new King. In about 50 years, he too will lose it.
Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin
Huber could call any former DOJ official in with a grand jury. I think we would have heard about it however if there is more than people connected to McCabe being referred for lying.
Maria is good! I would bet she reads CTH.
Wonder who are the “so-to-speak whistleblowers” to whom Goodlatte refers?
Also whether Rosey will be styling starry-eyed Trey’s hair or simply giving him a massage while he asks questions.
PS Love how SD keeps MB/Suspicious cat image updated in real time to keep abreast of her weekly fashion .
Didn’t hear him say anything about whistleblowers.
@11:25
Listen again. It is around 0:08:00.
Ya know, screw this closed door limited access testimony. Why don’t these DBs realize that we the people have a right and a strong desire to know what the eff these people are up to. I effing hate government!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have no faith that these clowns will learn anything new . . .SMH . . .
“Protecting sources and methods”
(Translation: “Gentlemen, we’ve got to protect our phoney baloney jobs!”)
So be it said….So be it done!
Who has the contract to dig the fire pit in the secure meeting room?
We’ll need the spit and the Y-irons for this one….
Who’s bringing the hickory chips and MSG??
MAGA
Check-6
“dig the fire pit in the secure meeting room”
All I need is a galvanized washtub, and a covered 5 gallon pail with a few shovel fulls of dirt from a fire ant nest. Remove Mr. Rosenstein’s shoes and socks, dump the dirt from the nest into the wash tub and sit Mr. R down with his bare feet in the tub.
The faster he answers the questions with obfuscating, the quicker he gets his feet out of the wash tub.
Should be “withOUT obfuscating”.
I was very disappointed to hear Goodlatte repeatedly refer to Rosenstein having met with Trump and that Trump let him keep his job…..as if that meant Trump was “happy” with Rosenstein’s excuse for his “wear the wire” comment.
I also am disappointed that they are going to ask Rosey what he said/meant “based on news reports” without first talking to some or all of the individuals who were in that meeting.
The Swamp swallows all…….
Not that I am a fan of the ‘closed door’, but can we blame them when recent hearings result in actual Senators turning into actors putting on ploitical drama. This may get answers without allowing a 3 ring circus to erupt. Opinion.
Concur. Too often these hearings are nothing by dog and pony shows for the constituents to prove the pols are “doing something about it”, when in fact, they can do very little. IF Rosie is going on paper, under oath, it would be best WITHOUT the distractions of open session – see Kavanaugh.
IF he refuses to reply in one area or another, the right people know where to look first.
I am guessing this was part of Trumps deal with Rosie on the plane – “give it up, or else…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting comment at 11;25 – Goodlatte says they “have a lot of witnesses, whistleblowers if you will, providing us information…” presumeably to the joint committee. Oopsie!
I hope this means that SD’s glum assessment of all of the FBI being corrupt is incorrect.
I dont believe the 15000+SAs and analysts are, only a few bad apples at the top and some others spread out sucking up to them.
Holders’s corrupt and radicalized DOJ I am not so sanguine about, and know less about the inner workings, so I’d trust more of what J.Christian Adams has to say over at PJM on that.
Plus the obvious issues raised by SD’s open source analysis as news comes out…
Keep up the great work, sir you are a true patriot!
“I hope this means that SD’s glum assessment of all of the FBI being corrupt is incorrect.”
It may be only 1, 023 / 1,024th corrupt.
“may be only 1, 023 / 1,024th”
So like Elizabeth Warren’s American Indian heritage only reversed…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would make about 15 whistleblowers?
Rosenstein is an assassin. Mueller is simply his dagger.
LikeLike
Spread the wonderful news !!!
The FBI and DOJ are only 1,023 / 1,024th corrupt!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS: once again, very impressed with Bartiromo as an interviewer and educator, for that is what she is doing for the US public- helping us understand how Congress works, what are their oversight responsibilities for oversight (and limitations as Gowdy has mentioned- DONT do prosecutions, etc),
AND helping Goodlatte and others clarify and refine their own messages, next steps, repeat in laymans’ language for viewers, and gently but firmly hold Goodlatte and others to what they say…
without grandstanding, self-promoting, or pushing a narrative, except to get at the truth.
Its the best journalism on cable today, imho.
Roddie Rosie is a NPC>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oruBxje1MG4&feature=em-uploademail
Why does President Trump criticize Jeff Sessions frequently (almost to the point that it gets annoying) but rarely says anything negative about Rod Rosenstein? As I mentioned before, I searched the President’s tweets and found only one instance of the President speaking poorly of Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT has the goods on Rosie, that Rosie signed a bogus FISA warrant. Rosie is in charge of Mueller. PDJT has agreed to keep Rosie’s corruption quiet as long as Rosie makes sure Mueller behaves. PDJT needs Rosie to patrol Mueller, and PDJT has Rosie by the short hairs.
Sessions, OTHT, is useless.
Roddy “Rope-A-Dope” Rosenstein. Another “meet and greet”, “have-a-nice-day” coffee sit down. Like trying to nail jello to the wall. History of holding BHO and his thugs accountable. Not good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old stall tactic: a gorilla on sealed indictments, be patient.
New stall tactic: wait for the whistleblowers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sigh…*gorillion
There’s one thing good I can say about RR, he wears cool ties. That’s the only good thing; back to hurling unkind thoughts his way.
“he wears cool ties.”
Yes, but does he pick them out, or does his wife?
LikeLike
They are probabky Trump ties. What a suck up.
LikeLike
Why doesn’t Goodlatte and Gowdy know everything that’s going on? Because the Democrats/corrupt media would know as well.
I don’t really trust Rosenstein but I certainly don’t trust McCabe and Baker. We KNOW they were part of the soft coup attempt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps this is the correct interpretation of why Rosenstein is appearing in the format requested?
@prayingmedic
4h4 hours ago
More Praying Medic Retweeted Chaos Actual
Rosenstein requested a meeting in a SCIF with only 2 Ds and 2 Rs.
Why?
To prevent leaks?
Leaks of what?
One possibility:
OIG FISA abuse report is due out soon.
@actual_chaos
Replying to @themarketswork
I think Rosenstein is going to give them a briefing on the two big reports that are about to come out. Possibly even show them the drafts of both Reports. That would be normal procedure if they are being released in a few weeks.
LikeLike
Apologies for the duplication above.
IMO, they don’t want to know. Once they start going down that rabbit hole, they are afraid of who they’ll find down there and to what extent their involvement. Can’t get that genie back in the bottle. Goodlatte goes to another committee, Gowdy is retiring and the loser partisan democrats will stay til they either die or retire. They certainly aren’t going to ask any probing questions. My mouth is full of saliva and so I spit once again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodlatte is also retiring.
RR’s testimony:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“A court reporter will be present to record all questions asked and answers provided,” the statement said. “The interview will be under oath. The transcript will then be reviewed by the Intelligence Community to avoid the public dissemination of classified or otherwise protected information. Once cleared, the transcript will be publicly available.”
The arrangement makes no mention of a subpoena, meaning Rosenstein will not be legally compelled to answer any questions. In addition, it appears that the Republican lawmakers who have been agitating for Rosenstein’s appearance, including Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio, will have to try to get their questions asked by the committee chairmen.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/10/18/house-sets-rosenstein-interview-next-week-915043
‘good point. IANAL so cant comment on the legality/severity of lying to Congress in a closed briefing with transcript,
vs lying while under oath…
but I suspect RR wants more than anything to be put on that spot.
I wanna believe what Goodlatte says about releasing the transcript later, but by caveating it as subject to IC review, I am pessimiistically expecting to be disappointed, again.
dang- too fast too lazy on self-edit- s/b “RR wants more than anything NOT to be put on that spot…”
Maria is marvellous = and tenacious. Goodlatte didn’t have an easy time but he indicated clearly that Rosenstein didn’t get the interview he wanted.and that whatever the election result that pressure will be applied to reach the truth. It has been clear for some time that the case is too complicated for most people to follow and it’s no surprise that the perpetrators have been able to delay until the midterms. However, any Plan B for them involves levels of desperation beyond those considerable levels they have already shown. Everything hangs on the outcome.
Observation- kudos to Goodlatte for showing up, but concerned he is not as sharp and confident as he might be…could be nerves, could be poorly prepared, could be…
VS Nunes, Meadows, Gaetz, and especially Radcliffe- that guy is sharp.
I am giving Gowdy one more chance here..if he blathers on and throws softballs to RR, I am done with him, as to his credibility and brags on his federal prosecutor, expierience, blah blah blah, and “integrity”. He is on the edge of a “character fail” as they say in the FBI, resulting in automatic firing for an SA.
Gowdy:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodlatte and Gowdy are total swamp creatures. Not too happy that Meadows and Jordan have been shut out. They are not swamp enough, I guess. I don’t really expect anything to come of this. And Intelligence will blackout anything coming near to meaningful.
I wish I had a dollar for every time a politician has said or made inference to “Not interfere in the Special Counsel’s Investigation”.
Like that is some holy grail that cannot be violated, under penalty of banishment to hell for eternity.
Robert Mueller’s Beltway Cover-Up
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
“…After all, Mueller took his job not at the behest of the man who by all accounts he is likely to professionally and personally disdain, Donald Trump, but of the blue-chip Beltway elite of which he is a charter member. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed him nearly a year ago to lead an investigation without parameters. That’s because Mueller’s job is to obscure the abuses of the US surveillance apparatus that occurred under the Obama administration.
The fact that someone at the level of former FBI director was called in to sweep up the mess left by bad actors in the bureau and Central Intelligence Agency and other parts of the intelligence bureaucracy suggests that the problems are even worse than previously thought. And that means the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Can’t give too much info to a congress that is under investigation.
The anti leak unit is still working overtime. Funny how nothing leaked from that unit..
Trump thumbs up to Rod.
like
Interesting thread on Rosenstein interview from Jeff@themarketswork:
I believe that there is no possible outcome in which Pres. Trump does not declassify all of the relevant documents . He is just advancing our MAGA – nomics agenda first . It is entirely reasonable , indeed even preferable , to move forward with the economic strategy first , and then let the American people see for themselves the benefits of our MAGA policies . Jobs, not mobs . All our advesaries have linked up to oppose everything that Pres. has been doing . They have thrown clintonian triangulation out of the window ( thank God ) .All of the usual suspects have become inflamed with Trump derangement syndrome , and so they have chosen a scorched earth form of resistance . They have branded themselves as new coke . They have gambled everything on winning the midterms . Even if they gain control of the House , Pres. Trump’s influence is so great that the Republican Party will not abandon him in the Senate ( although I do not think that the Democrats will gain the majority in the House ) . Not to mention the federal judiciary . Since Hilary and Obama seem to be the gifts that keep on giving , maybe it all works out for the best if they keep on squawking .
For Sundance and his question about whistleblowers days ago:
“We have an awful lot of witnesses that we are able to talk to, as well as people in the Department of Justice and the FBI, who have provided us information as whistle-blowers … we’re putting together a lot of useful information.”
well, I appreciate Maria’s interviews….I watch them all here but I’ve yet to see how this all translates to any accountability ….a SC was needed long time ago and Huber could have been playing hardball and we would have had answers to all of this, but I read by a Treeper that Huber is back in Utah and doing routine DOJ work and is done looking at the corruption as assigned to him by Sessions. Don’t know if that is true but it was mentioned that Sessions said this during his speech last week at the Chicago Crime Commission. I couldn’t find a transcript of his speech.
Et it Rosenstein?
Et tu Rosenstein?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Epoch Times article is worth reading on this:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/rosensteins-classified-interview_2695799.html
The TV commercials are more truthful and informative.
I think it’s good that Goodlatte is retiring. Invoking the 5th Amendment is no an admission of guilt nor is it probable cause for an investigation. Any fool who’s made through 3rd grade ought to know that speaking to the government on any occasion can be hazardous to your health and well being.
