Sunday Talks: Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming Rosenstein Hearing and Questioning…

Representative Bob Goodlatte is the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, and the senior chair of the joint Judiciary/Oversight committee looking into the activity of the DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is scheduled to appear before the committee leadership on October 24th.

Maria Bartiromo has stayed on top of this story almost from the beginning. Bartiromo has a very strong foundational knowledge that allows her to probe Goodlatte on his specific intentions for the upcoming testimony of DAG Rod Rosenstein.

