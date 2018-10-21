Sunday Talks: Bret Baier Interviews Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir About Death of Jamal Khashoggi…

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks exclusively to Fox News’ Bret Baier on the death of Jamal Khashoggi.  al-Jubeir calls it a ‘terrible mistake’ that happened at the Saudi consulate in Turkey and says those responsible will be held accountable.

One theory is that Jamal Khashoggi held a strong alignment with Brennan-minded U.S. intelligence officials, hence his working relationship with the Washington Post. Khashoggi negotiated with Saudi for a meeting in Turkey because the Pro-Iran sketchy Brennan types have close relationships with corrupt Turkish intelligence officials.  After setting up the meeting at the Saudi consulate in Turkey and coordinating therein; U.S. and Turkish intelligence were closely monitoring the visit anticipating the outcome.

Brennan-aligned Saudi ideologues like ostracized Prince Alweed Talal; who use massive amounts of money to corrupt U.S. politicians and intelligence officials; coordinated an opportunity to strike back at Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) through the death of Khashoggi.

This theory would explain the outcome and massive attention therein. See below:

62 Responses to Sunday Talks: Bret Baier Interviews Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir About Death of Jamal Khashoggi…

  1. dustahl says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    I do not care about Saudi Arabia, I do care about the U.S. border.

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Sundance, I think your theory is SPOT ON.
    Explains everything.
    Particularly the highly-coordinated Guilty-before-Evidence hit job on MBS, not to mention the unison cry to cancel the Saudi Defense Contracts.

    • weareallandrew says:
      October 21, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      Concur. The M.E. is circles within circles that makes the US Mafia look like babes in the woods. We typical American laypeople and the Elite who pretend to KnowWhatsBestForUs dont even know what we dont know. Past failures of US intel, especially in the CIA and FBI (see 9/11) dont inspire my confidence we know more at that level, either.

      As to the Left-Progressive-Propaganda Media, controlled by Ben Rhodes network of 27 year old know-nothings…to include NYT, WAPO, CNN, MSNBC, and their echo chambers – Politico, Vox, PuffHo.s…well, google Gel-Mann effect, to be generous.

      TLDR- The Boston Globe (red-headed stepchild of NYT) cant even do the math on fractions for Liawathas DNA test…no surprise given they are communications majors and j-school grads.

      Just dont ask me to pay much attention to their reporting on anything else, except laughing at how they investigate teh lint in their belly buttons, and their faux outrage over their pet doggie, Khashoggi the MB terrorist and OBL buddy, is yet another example for why we Normals Now Ignore The Fake Press.

    • Tom says:
      October 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      This is the most blatant case of cultural projection I have ever seen. Obviously the Saudis considered this guy guilty of treason. They executed his sentence on their own territory. I don’t see what the problem is. News Flash, their system is different than ours. Diversity is good, remember Liberals.

    • David R. Graham says:
      October 21, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      Concur. Sundance’s theory also explains why reports (I know fake news, but truth can be teased from any of them) have Mr. K entering the consulate cheerfully, expecting to return to his girl with a divorce degree. He was ambushed and the “fight” would have been between Turkish IC, possibly with Agency help, and Saudi staff.

      But Mr. K was on the Turkey/Iran/Agency/Alwaleed side. So this would be a double-blind old IC trick: kill one of your own and to make yourself look good and your enemy look bad by pinning then deed on your enemy. Am I tracking this accurately? Hasn’t someone already suggested that POTUS Trump done it, one way or another?

  3. Publius2016 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Same MO as Las Vegas…Deep State plant for maximum damage…difference is no one cares about Saudi WaPo “Journalist” who’s gunning running spy…will Bin Talal face justice???

  4. Publius2016 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    How many in Saudi Turkish Consulate actually support Crown Prince and reforms??? Mostly hard core believers who work for Bin Talal and Four Seasons…

    • singingsoul says:
      October 21, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      If Brennan was involved in all of this he should be held accountable. The woman ( do not remember her name) who is now the head of the CIA where is she and hopefully the people work for her not Brennan?
      I also hope she is clean and has the best interest of the US..?

  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I care about bin Laden’s best friend just as much as the Deep State cares about Kate Steinle. Exactly as much.

    And this still stinks like he was sent in there on a suicide mission to try to wreck the alliance, cancel the arms deal, hurt Israel, help Iran. blame Trump, help Erdogan’s Muslim Brotherhood Caliphate dream, etc,, etc. etc.

    True believers volunteer for such missions all the time and he was one all his crooked life.

  6. rumpole2 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Palace intrigue in Saudi Arabia is as it is.

    Nowhere near as bad or complicated as the nonsense still going on in Washington deep state.

  7. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Bozo and HRC were aligned with the Alaweed faction in SA, they were ruling SA from 1990’s at least untill early 2017 it would make sense that Brennen would be involved in the creation of the current false flag. Jihad Khashoggi must have used WaPo as a cover for his treasonous activities.

    Also if US and Turkish intelligence (the good kind) were monitoring the meeting, PDJT must know the truth of what happened during the visit.

    SD, thanks for bring to light the connections.

  8. rumpole2 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I found this Saudi guy far more believable that Blasey Ford.. just sayin’

  9. YvonneMarie says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    That picture says it.
    Those two had a lot of cultural & political influence in Michigan due to greedy politicians & lazy local voters.
    Coming to a state in the rest of the USA if folks do not wake up.

  10. rumpole2 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    At most.. tell the Saudis to “knock it off” and then move on.
    Enough already.

  11. stablesort says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Get over yourself oh ye somber Bret, Arabia did not harm us. Now if you think there are some slight incompatibilities between Islamic culture and ours. you’re correct but late to the game.

  12. GSR says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    A foreigner, killed by foreigners and Neocons want to go to war.

  13. littleflower481 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    I see Brennan’s fingerprints all over this… CIA…and rotten Turkey government who I do not trust at all.
    Interesting that it’s Brett Baier and not Chrissy Wallace…much better choice.
    Very disappointed in Rand Paul.
    Agree with Saudi it is none of our business who is the head of their country. That’s what surprises me about Rand Paul. I thought he was smarter than this.

  14. James Street says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Thank you SA for offing the terrorist Khashoggi who was in the employ of the deep state.

  15. Jase says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    They have acknowledged a crime took place and have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Perfectly reasonable response and behaviour which should be accepted by all.
    As for Brennan/Rhodes/Jarret-Erdogan-Alwaleed? This confederacy of dunces would do a lot better if they stopped buying plans from the Acme Fiendish Plot Company.
    It’s a miracle the CIA survived Brennan’s stint in charge.

  16. Rose says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Not surprised, it’s clear the media had an inside edge reporting facts before they happened, I would not be the least bit surprised that corrupt CIA agents were involved in trying to set up the Saudis using our corrupt media of course.

  17. QCM says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Help me understand. Why do we care about a Saudi journalist killed at the Saudi Embassy in Turkey. He had a US green card, but still, so what!?!

    • Sandra-VA says:
      October 21, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Correction: He wasn’t a “journalist”. He wrote a few op-eds for WaPo but he was a political leader within the Muslim Brotherhood… friends with Bin Laden.

      And seriously, I agree, why is everyone giving a damn about a Saudi national killed in a consulate by his own people on Turkish soil?

      None of our business.

  18. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    To sum things up …
    There’s ZERO possibility of an investigation we could trust in.
    • Don’t trust Ertogan’s Turkey with their incarcerations of Christians.
    • Don’t trust the American Media with their Kavanaugh Kangaroo Court.
    • Don’t trust the FBI or DOJ with their attempted Coup.
    • Don’t trust the American Deep State or the Mideast Muslim Brotherhood.
    • Don’t trust the Saudi Terrorist Financiers that MBS has been taking down.

    To boil it down …
    There’s ZERO reason to spend an American dime or risk an American life on a dead Saudi Exile.
    If WaPo’s Bezos wants to spend his money or risk his people on it, have at it.

    #IdontCARE 😆

  19. Joyce says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    The question is still why so much concern about this Saudi citizen but none for our own citizens? Oh yes, I remember – anything to undermine our president and his agenda. More collateral damage that mean nothing to the dims.

  20. Piggy says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    What’s the US interest in a dead pseudo-journalist? Why are US Politicians (Graham, Corker) asking for action against another country for a dead pseudo-journalist while saying nothing about the dozens of dead journalists in Mexico? Was the dead pseudo-journalist a US asset? Why are they wasting everyone’s time with this and it has nothing to do with the US? Why do they think regular Americans care about this?

    The Arab Middle East is one giant suck hole. Most of the Arab “leaders” pay to influence our politicians, but we are the ones who really pay.

  21. trapper says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    So, anti-MbS/ pro-Talal operatives lured their pal and fellow traveler Khashoggi into their pro-Talal controlled embassy in Turkey, where they murdered him, in order to blame it on MbS so as to damage the US/Saudi relationship, and to break up the US/MbS/Saudi relationship that is providing intelligence to the US unconnected to the 5EYES and CIA/Brennan conspirators? On cue, out come Brennan on CNN and Graham everywhere to spew their outrage and anger and blame MbS. Do I get this about right?

    I hate to say it, but it sure sounds like a Brennan operation, doesn’t it?

  22. feralcatsblog says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    On July 4, 1821, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams delivered an historic address on U.S. foreign policy. An excerpt follows –

    Wherever the standard of freedom and independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be. But she goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own. She will recommend the general cause, by the countenance of her voice, and the benignant sympathy of her example.

    She well knows that by once enlisting under other banners than her own, were they even the banners of foreign independence, she would involve herself, beyond the power of extrication, in all the wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The frontlet upon her brows would no longer beam with the ineffable splendor of freedom and independence; but in its stead would soon be substituted an imperial diadem, flashing in false and tarnished lustre the murky radiance of dominion and power. She might become the dictatress of the world: she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit.\

  23. kiskiminetas says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    The interest in this is for the public at large to be interested in it as well. It was nothing more than a false flag, globalist, deep state hit piece which they implemented to weaken and hamstring Trump, no more-no less. There is nothing to see here but the same old dog and pony show that the MSM has been playing non-stop since his election. Never forget that the media was/is in on the take down of Trump, Us and our MAGA agenda. It is true what many people in the know say, that being these people are stupid.

  24. rsmith1776 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Sundance:

    “One theory is that Jamal Khashoggi held a strong alignment with Brennan-minded U.S. intelligence officials, hence his working relationship with the Washington Post.”

    Well, every death is regrettable, we’ll missed the dearly departed at some point to be thought about but, for now, LET’S MOVE ON.

  25. mostlyogauge says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    I haven’t read any of the lame stream media stories on this whole Khashoggi “thing”. I haven’t even read all the posts here at CTH. Has anyone, anywhere, offered any definitive proof that this Muslim Brother dude (I do know THAT much ..) is in fact dead? Any one seen Khashoggi’s body or parts thereof?

  26. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    What are the chances that this was a Deep State Con just like their Papadopoulos set-up?
    • We have reports that the “fiancée” was unknown to Khashoggi’s family.
    • So who’s to say that she wasn’t a Deep State operative?
    • Who’s to say she didn’t tell Khashoggi that she had a Consulate contact with “dirt on MBS”?

    Deep State then tips the Consulate off that K was coming in to set MBS up for a coup, knowing the Saudis would immediately nab this “journalist” or worse. Narrative all pre-packaged with paste-it variations depending on outcome.

    K walks in, asking for the info that would “take MBS out”.
    • Saudi Spec Ops Team enters to apprehend him.
    • K puts up a fight.
    • Team takes him out.

  27. CommanderMAGA❌ (@CommanderMAGA) says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Patriots Be Warned:
    Hillary2020

    This is rough comments… more to follow soon.
    Big Picture Strategy:
    1) I mentioned that Hillary withdrawing her Security Clearance instead of having it revoked was a serious “tell” of her future intentions to run for president again. I actually said this about 18 months ago.
    Hillary, Soros and their many cohorts they have devised a very sophisticated Strategic Plan to take down Trump and gain NWO Communist-like Power.
    Hillary is 80% likely to run for president in 2020 if Dems win House or Senate.
    If Dems lose both Houses of Congress Hillary may have NO option but to run for president with nothing to lose. She and her cohorts will use any means necessary to take control. She is under pressure from 100’s if not thousands of conspirators in corruption. There is a digital thread proof of all.
    If Hillary enters the race, the investigations will be ground to a halt. If she wins, it is over. She will claim protections as a Candidate for president and invoke Constitutional Immunity and a Political Prisoner Victim-hood just as she did as being a woman / misogyny. There will be little way to pursue prosecutions just by her becoming a candidate for president. She will most certainly win the primary as the Democrat candidate. The recent trial balloons stating “She is Running” “She is Not Running” are warning shots to other candidates and big donors.

    Hillary’s entire upper echelon is lawyers. They use Lawfare as a weapon, Local, State, National and International is coming. This is a well thought out strategic plan to create Fear, Anxiety, Create American and International Outrage and involve the UN and ICC if possible.

    2) The #InvasionForce coming toward our southern border is a major part of this plan.
    The #NWO multipronged #StrategicAttack on #USA to provoke International Incident & involve #UN & #ICC.
    Tump and DOJ must Arrest Conspirator Leaders who Organized & Paid for #AlienInvasion, not just put #USArmy on border.
    Any violent incidents that take place on the US border will be used against Trump and USA internationally.

    3) Etc… more to come.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/invasion-caravan-swells-to-over-7200-mexico-police-stand-down-as-illegal-migrants-march-to-us/ @gatewaypundit

  28. litlbit2 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Do not watch. Cut the cable. However, BB is such a swamp joke, give Tucker Carlson a wack at it!

  29. Motzilla says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    If Jamal Khashoggi [et al.] was so concerned that something dire may happen to him by going to a Saudi Embassy that he freely elected to go to the Saudi Embassy in Turkey rather than anywhere else in the world – then why did he go in there alone? Also, he lived in America, so why not go to the embassy in America? Seems like that might have been at least somewhat safer given ramifications and repercussions if such a thing happened within the USA.

  30. All Too Much says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    What does the Orb say?

  31. WSB says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    If President Trump posted that photograph on December 11, 2015, then our very stable genius knows a LOT!

  32. NC Patriot says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    I think it was an attempted coup on the young prince by CIA/ Muslem Brotherhood group. I think POTUS is aware of these facts. I don’t think he will trash the arms deal or the monarchy. He is treading with caution, as he values the role SA is assuming regarding Iran in the ME. Turkey is NOT our friend, neither is the MSM. Please tamp down the neocon Senators, POTUS.

    He is allowing the facts to come out. Anything with Brennan’s fingerprints on it is suspect.

