Sunday Talks: Bret Baier Interviews Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir About Death of Jamal Khashoggi…

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks exclusively to Fox News’ Bret Baier on the death of Jamal Khashoggi. al-Jubeir calls it a ‘terrible mistake’ that happened at the Saudi consulate in Turkey and says those responsible will be held accountable.

One theory is that Jamal Khashoggi held a strong alignment with Brennan-minded U.S. intelligence officials, hence his working relationship with the Washington Post. Khashoggi negotiated with Saudi for a meeting in Turkey because the Pro-Iran sketchy Brennan types have close relationships with corrupt Turkish intelligence officials. After setting up the meeting at the Saudi consulate in Turkey and coordinating therein; U.S. and Turkish intelligence were closely monitoring the visit anticipating the outcome.

Brennan-aligned Saudi ideologues like ostracized Prince Alweed Talal; who use massive amounts of money to corrupt U.S. politicians and intelligence officials; coordinated an opportunity to strike back at Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) through the death of Khashoggi.

This theory would explain the outcome and massive attention therein. See below:

