Political Violence – “Collateral Damage” Courtesy of The Democrat Mob…

The GOP present an ad highlight the left’s violent attacks against their political opposition. Recent history has evidenced Democrat willingness to weaponize people, media and institutions against anyone who opposes their views. Imagine what these Marxists would do with more power in government:
The democrat party needs to be voted out of existence. Cold anger.
That is exactly what will happen! We are destroying them in every state that has early voting. The data is brutal and it will only get worse!
Florida as of today:
From the thread above:
Florida Vote-by-Mail Data as of 10/20
Republicans – 44.0%
Democrats – 38.2%
Margin (+5.8% for Republicans)
Updated: 10/20 Latest Florida Early Mail Voting
50,542 (+4,438 from 10/19) more registered Republicans have returned an Early Mail-in-Ballot as of 10/19
+5.8% lead for Republicans same from 5.8% on 10/19
Arizona as of yesterday:
North Carolina as of yesterday:
From the thread above:
Georgia:
Tennessee:
Wyoming:
From the article linked above:
12,509 persons in total changed their party affiliation between July 6th and September 20th:
6,057 Democrats changed and registered as Republicans;
4,355 Unaffiliated persons changed and registered as Republicans;
744 Unaffiliated persons changed and registered as Democrats;
477 members of the Constitution and Libertarian parties changed and registered as Republicans;
430 Republicans changed and registered as Democrats; and
296 persons of various parties changed and registered as Unaffiliated.
Ohio from yesterday:
Iowa from yesterday:
Nevada:
Indiana:
From the article linked above:
If early voting is an accurate barometer of interest in an election, then voters in Central Indiana are historically hyped for this year’s midterm Nov. 6.
Residents in Hamilton County are casting ballots at a rate 10 times higher than four years ago and almost as high as in the 2016 presidential election. Similarly, Marion and Johnson counties are on pace for early voting totals far higher than in 2014.
Hamilton County is the state’s fourth-biggest, and by many measures its wealthiest, and it leans heavily Republican. Hamilton County voters favored Trump by a 56 percent to 36.7 percent margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the county is seen by state party leaders as central to their fortunes this fall.
🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼
I received a random text today from MoveOn.org asking me to be part of the Blue Wave in CA. I was a registered Democrat in 2004–before I woke up. I then was registered as an Independent. I have since moved away from CA. For them to text me for the first time I’ve ever been contacted by them in 2018–tells me they aren’t confident about CA being secured and locked for them, either. They are crapping in their pants. Yippee!!!
NO WAY!!!
Seriously. No. Way.
Allow me:
Queen Elizabeth, as depicted by Cate Blanchett, reveals a very important tool in the strategy to meet evil with good. Walsingham has dealt the insurgent resistance a deadly blow as he “rid England of her enemies”; in addressing Robert Dudley, her paramour before and during her reign, yet who was caught up in those schemes to destroy her, and despite Walsingham’s advice to take him out as well, she says, in effect, “..I would rather that you live, to remind me how close I was to danger”.
A ruthless leader. A wise leader. Besides, Trump needs a villain, otherwise he might get bored and pick up his toys and go home. NO WAY.
We’ve already seen what they would do with power. Just look at what happened during Obama’s presidency and also look at what happens in any major Democrat run city.
Exactly. That’s it in a nutshell.
I am surprised that nobody has been killed ,YET. This is getting ugly and if the Dems do not gain majority they will get even nastier. As far as Pelosi goes I have heard it said she eats s— and barks at the moon. Well, I* do not believe she barks at the moon.
Pretty good video, I guess. Left out some of the bigger assaults by registered democrats.
Finally getting smart, GOP.
New 300$ strollers.. iphones.. well fed people.. It’s absurd..
That kid looks way too big to be in a stroller. Fake kids!
Almost all of these so-called refugees look to be in good health. That kid looks well fed & well dressed. Whoever is hoisting him over a barricade is the one who poses the greatest danger to him.
And every one a Democrat voter 🙂
Seb Dadin, that tells me they’re either not who they say they are or the American left is paying them to come here.
See, We noticed the same thing
Sed (not see)
Molotov Cocktails Hurled At Seattle-Area Church During Worship Service
As a group of roughly 50 congregants attended a worship service at a church in Seattle’s Rainer Valley Thursday night, someone hurled several alleged Molotov cocktails at the church. Seattle police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud said that a 911 caller reported witnessing someone throwing a bottle full of liquid at the church around 8 p.m.
The incendiary devices caused a small fire and damage to the exterior of the Iglesia ni Cristo Locale of Seattle, a Church of Christ, but did not start a fire inside the church. Some vehicles near the church might have been damaged,
https://www.dailywire.com/news/37344/molotov-cocktails-hurled-seattle-area-church-hank-berrien?utm_source=cnemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=102018-news&utm_campaign=position7
And the Lord your God will put all these curses on your foes and enemies who persecuted you.
“If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.” George Orwell
That might be the future these commie dregs want, but the Lord of Hosts has other plans for eternity, for those who know Him.
Our Rep’s and Senators need to pack heat….or, at least some bear spray anytime they are out and about like a normal citizen….or, ask ‘ol Bubba to follow along with this flint lock (collectible – to old to be registered, etc)… just the flash powder ought to scare shit out’a them snowflakes!
Check-6….ace’s and jack’s comes to mind.
I think Rand Paul’s wife might carry.
IMO the democrats are Americas terrorist of the future. Watch for sabotage and violence in the workplace, schools, and government offices. Oh how I hope my predictions are not correct.
The dominant left, will do the same as the dominant right. To ignore this, is even more dangerous.
Who are the dominate right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who blindly follows without question, concern or scrutiny. The left and the right are the same, just different monickers, both seek power, regardless of the cost.
I am beginning to come around on Gun Control….
Ban all sales of guns to Registered Democrats
If they could liberals would gulag us right now, or worse.
Nancy Pelosi on Democrat Agenda “If There’s Collateral Damage to People Who Don’t Share Our Views, Well So Be It”
The fact that they say it openly means they are thinking and planning far more evil things.
White genocide is real.
It’s not too tough to see how American could fall from with in. Just let the left regain any type of government control and the nation we’ve known is done. Once in power, they’ll do everything possible to ensure they never lose power again. That includes importing every pieces of welfare sucking maggot from every shithole country in the world until the system becomes so bankrupt we’ll never recover. Just look at the financial disaster that 8 years of a socialist scam artist as president left.
Yeah… this election is a “biggie”
Trump as President was THE KEY election. Last hope for civilization type thing.
These midterms are important… but….. Trump continues regardless.
This needs to play on every network including CNN.
I read a post by a woman whose grandfather was born in Germany. He saw the Antifa violence on television and noted that their behavior is exactly what happened with the Brownshirts in Nazi Germany. People in Germany back then did nothing about it. He gave a warning that it should be nipped in the bud now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kind of makes body slamming seem like a good idea.
I saw what you did there. 😀
Yes, Jobs, Not Paid, Robot Speaking, Violent Mobs
Looks like Mitch & his wife rate a govt paid security detail… Let’s see this shit happen with SS agents nearby…. They could determine if the guy posed a threat… I will bet he would have been floored and held for local police as soon as he got within arms reach. Could easily e charged with “menacing”.
Democrats have always turned to violence and intimidation to achieve goals. We’re just seeing it broadcast more and Republicans are finally realizing to use it against the Dems.
:Leftist journalists and lineralists screaming that the President isn’t doing enough to the Saudis because one of their own was killed. Where in the hell were you when Barack Obama left 30+ AMERICANS to die in Benghazi, Libya including an Ambassador? You all are a disgrace.” Tweet from Kris “Tonto” Paranto
The so-called mainstream media only cares when it fits their Agenda; as in this case defending a fellow muslim terrorist sympathizer like Khastoogie. Leftwing mobs attacking Trump supporters for the past two years has also avoided national attention thanks to the liars and thieves of FakeNews.
“Leftwing journalists and liberalists……..”
My 3-Legged cat has more “Indian DNA” than Elizabeth Warren.
The “Jobs Not Mobs” meme should be repeated constantly by all Republican candidates from now until Election Day.
“Imagine what these Marxists would do with more power in government.”
This is what everyone here needs to tell their family, friends, and any apathetic voters. Take a look at the censorship of conservatives, take a look at the mob mentality, and imagine if the sick people perpetrating this are given political power. This should be a huge wake-up call to anyone not thinking of voting in this election.
It doesn’t matter what the polls say, what the media says, or even if you live in a deep red or deep blue state. You need to show up at the polls NO MATTER WHAT. A message must be sent via overwhelming number of red votes.
6th November….
On this day we settle all “family business”
Gnomesayin? 😎
VOTE REPUBLICAN
Found on a twit account last week:
Vote Red!
R – Reject
E – Every
D – Democrat
👍
Imagine their next step when the Marxists finally figure out all their intimidation is not working either.
After the midterms..
DIMS may finally realize that they have SIX MORE YEARS of Trump!!
If Republicans hold the House… likely A Republican House and Senate for 6+ years … maybe the entire life time of The Mob people (even the youguns)
The conservative base, President Trump’s Deplorables and all reasonable Americans don’t need to do a thing except showcase the rabid, dangerous libtards’ own words and actions.
May God’s army of angels protect all unfortunate enough to encounter the unhinged lefty loons.
11/6/18 can’t come soon enough!
Hey there, all you Treepers who are attorneys, paralegals, or intimately immersed in all things legal…when does this harrAss-ment become assault?
Wikidiff.com
As nouns the difference between assault and harassment:
Assault: a violent onset or attack with physical means, as blows, weapons, etc; an onslaught; the rush or charge of an attacking force; onset; as, to make assault upon a man, a house, or a town.
Harassment: persistent attacks and criticism causing worry and distress.
Defining difference – physical contact.
Hey there, all you Treepers who are attorneys, paralegals, or intimately immersed in all things legal…when does this harrAss-ment become assault?
This is what happens when a generation grows up watching TV where problems are presented and solved with two commercial interruptions…these people lack critical thinking because all they ever do is watch…they lack experience.
These people grew up with parents that grew up in the sixties and seventies…the whole make-love-not-war generation who grew up thinking they needed to be the friends of their children instead of parents.
These people grew up with both parents working…little dinner diccussions. Heck most parents had no idea their children were cutting themselves, dating guys 3X older than them on the internet, doing drugs, or having sex at 12. The kids got their values from day care workers getting six bucks an hour.
These people were taught by teachers who thought it best to be best buddies with students instead of role models. Many of their teachers were fresh out of Globalist/NWO indoctrination farms called universities. Any teachers worth a crap, were shut down by Common Core. Any students who dared to question teachers were quickly labeled with some sort of disorder and quickly sedated with experimental drugs. (And we wonder why these kids turn to drugs?)
These people watched violent video games growing up. They are anesthised to violence, ethics, and morality. They don’t suffer consequences. It’s mistakes, not success, that drives evolution. These people only experience emotional pain…and sadness. They never really make or endure anything. They don’t know how to make a fire, protect themselves from the environment, get their own food….they fear life itself and have no way of coping except via a temper tantrum. Their mentors come from Hollywood, the NFL, NBA….babies themselves who live immoral lives and die daily from OD’s.
It amazes me that they can function at all. We enabled this and it will continue until we unable it. We must take back our schools. We must make encourage parents to be parents. We must make the stay-at-home parent noble profession again. As grandparents, we must insist that our children are good parents. We must encourage free and critical thinking of our grandchildren. Replace our grandchildren’s intake of TV/video games with books, our real-life fables, and real outdoor experiences where they get cuts and bruises…consequences that teach them to adapt and overcome. Steer our youth away from college towards a path where they use their own hands to build their own business.
I have to believe that our children our creatures of God who long for good mentors. Kids know the right path. It’s time we give our youth what they need instead of what they want.
I was installing a new storm door the other day, when a young fellow walked up with campaign handouts for a local Republican running to hold his seat. I told him, “Save your spiel and your handouts. I am voting straight Republican. I don’t know how anyone can vote for the d’s at any level, unless they’re crazy as a bedbug.” The young man laughed and thanked me.
I’m old enough to remember when there was a conservative/moderate side to the demon party. They were quite capable of occasionally getting squirrelly, but that all ended with McGovern’s campaign in 1972. He was vanquished in the election, but his radicals took over “ze pahtee”, and it’s been down hill ever since. There is no relation between the democrat party pre-1972, and the demon pahtee of today.
They really are crazy as bedbugs. And they want to run/ruin my country.
Hopefully conservatives won t join in on the tactics as we saw with “proud boys” beating Antifa in NY or Nancy Pelosi being shouted at by some angry folks in Fl, democrats will simply paint conservatives as the violent mob party.
Minnesota is the state to watch. The Dems know they are losing their grip on that state, so they are increasingly getting violent. Think about it, if you’re winning, so you resort to violence? The Dems know they are in trouble this fall because nothing they have said has come to past with respect to Trump.
If the GOP gets out the vote, we will win a decisive victory this November! MAGA!!
