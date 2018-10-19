Organized Migrant Mob Tears Down Gates at Guatemala-Mexico Border….

(Source)

The latest update on the migrating horde (between 3,000 and 8,000 people) shows they have now torn down the gates between Guatemala and Mexico to continue their advancement to the United States.

Associated Press (12:10 p.m.) Migrants in a caravan traveling through Central America have broken down gates at a border crossing and are streaming toward a bridge to Mexico.

After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence Friday, some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps.

Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down.

Men, women and children then rushed through toward the bridge, about 150 yards (137 meters) away. (live updates)