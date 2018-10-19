Organized Migrant Mob Tears Down Gates at Guatemala-Mexico Border….

Looks like Guatemala has taken action to ensure it loses any funding from the U.S. Stopping the horde is now up to Mexico; this should be interesting….

(Source)

The latest update on the migrating horde (between 3,000 and 8,000 people) shows they have now torn down the gates between Guatemala and Mexico to continue their advancement to the United States.

Associated Press (12:10 p.m.) Migrants in a caravan traveling through Central America have broken down gates at a border crossing and are streaming toward a bridge to Mexico.

After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence Friday, some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps.

Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down.

Men, women and children then rushed through toward the bridge, about 150 yards (137 meters) away. (live updates)

54 Responses to Organized Migrant Mob Tears Down Gates at Guatemala-Mexico Border….

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I just saw it. They’re tearing down the gate. What the heck are they doing?
    This is not good.

    Reply
  3. Retired EE says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Is this an act of war? It is beginning to look like it. Who is paying this? Follow the money and end the treason.

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      Who is paying this? Follow the money and end the treason.

      Unfortunately, that will take time – more time than this rapidly escalating situation will provide. And it is an eerie parallel to the muslim hordes poring into Europe through porous or non-existent borders. The ultimate “human shield” type of attack.

    • CNS says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

      These are most assuredly acts of War by all of these central american countries including Mexico! Are we arriving at a point where the president is forced to declare them as such and absolutely bring in the military to stop this “Invasion”. I believe that point has long ago been passed! Somebody in authority better do something fast or none of this is going to end well for the U.S.

  4. Mark Newell says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Watching the Orc Horde moving toward America. Should we meet them at the border with Teddy Bears & Hugs?

  5. White Apple says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Democrats are for the caravan invading mobs from the south to become illegal occupants in our Country. This alone should convince any American to not vote for a Democrat.

  6. MAGAbear says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    They look just like ANTIFA. Maybe Mexico will build a wall now.

  7. mazziflol says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I true test of his metal. The rubber will meet the road on illegal immigration and secure borders when the mob reaches our border.

  8. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    WATER CANNON!

    Failing that… machine guns

  9. MR52 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Shut down the southern border. Let it impact all the trade and see what happens. Start blocking money transfers between South American countries and see how quick this one ends.

    • mazziflol says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      The foreign secretary noted that 1 million people transit the border legally every day, and about $1 million in commerce crosses every minute.

      “Before taking decisions of that kind,” Videgaray said, “there would be many people in the United States … who would consider the consequences.”

    • NJ Transplant says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      Stop all the remittances by illegals.

    • Donna in AZ says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      Stop all money transfers from the USA South and do this NOW. The President has disappointed me and others lately. There are many things he can do including but not limited to call it an invasion and declare war. If we are to win this and turn everyone back, desperate measures are needed.

  10. Snow White says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Where’s the water cannons? Stop these invaders now. These kind of people deserve nothing from us, except a kick in the sunless side.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    THIS WOULD BE THE ULTIMATE DEATH OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY!

    For the life of me I can’t understand these Leftists, Democrats, MSM, CoC, Globalists, Koch Brothers, etc. to think this caravan is somehow going to work in their favor.

    I have one state as an example of what will happen if they make it to our border, Pennsylvania. Republican Candidate Lou Barletta is currently down to Incumbent Democrat, Bob Casey. It is the one state out of the 10 Red states that has the poorest chance of being flipped in my opinion.

    Lou Barletta is a KILLER when it comes to Immigration Reform. That is one of the biggest reasons he supported our President early when he announced he was running. If Immigration grabs the headlines from now prior to Election Day, Lou Barletta WILL WIN the State of Pennsylvania.

    If Lou Barletta wins Pennsylvania, we will win in all 10 Red States. You can also include New Jersey and one seat in Minnesota. We will win every state that a Republican Incumbent is running in. You are talking about 63 Republicans to 37 Democrats. I wish I can say I am exaggerating but I am not.

    A bloodbath would be an understatement. We will also gain 5 to 7 seats in the House as well.

  13. shirley49 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Look at those animals. If they get here DO NOT GIVE THEM A PENNEY. Americans HAVE HAD IT.
    We want to take care of our own families not a bunch of barbarians.

  14. allhail2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    The Venezuela mob will be next. Wouldn’t doubt if it’s being planned for 2020.

  15. Brenda says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    But they are not criminals.

  16. Conservativeinny says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    We all know Congress will never ever do anything to stop illegal immigration. It’s been going on for years

  17. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Remember the scene from ‘Animal House’ from the parade when one of the brothers took over the marching band?

    This mob should be gently detoured to at rapidly constructed ‘Tent City’ in the desert as a temporary staging area where they can get a cot & hot. Take the steam off!

  18. 4sure says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Declare a National Emergency and close the border. Closing means closing to all crossings into and out of Mexico. We are being invaded by over 1 million illegals from who knows where.Put the military at the border. Also immediately close the USA to any new immigration and foreign Visas. Ban all monetary transactions of any kind being sent from the USA to foreign countries (someone figure out the details). This can be done by executive order.

    Start rounding up and deporting illegals. Pay someone to relocate them out of the country. Instead of paying Catholics and Lutherans to relocate them into the country, use that money to relocate them out of the country. Put a bounty on capturing illegals who fail to show up for deportation hearings. If we are willing, this shit can be stopped. Time to take the gloves off and get down to bare knuckles fighting.

  19. Eris says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    It’s the Camp of the Saints gambit 😡

  20. FL_GUY says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Declare Soros a domestic terrorist. Freeze his assets, declare any of his funded organizations terrorist organizations, freeze their assets. Arrest and prosecute Soros and all his employees.

    A great deal of the world unrest would end in short order. JMHO

    • Lady in Red says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      The fact that Soros is never held accountable, for anything, infuriates me. I suppose I am just not smart enough to understand why?

  21. Cat Lady says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    The daily mail is reporting that most of them turned around, except a small group.. driving, link in a minute.

  22. bosscook says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Last night there was an Octoberfest at our business…my husband grills brats after work, and everyone enjoys a beer (or two). Most of our employees are Hispanic (I’d say about 30 of them)…either old school (like, here for decades) or relatively new LEGAL immigrants…some of whom we’ve sponsored to get their citizenship. The talk was about how great the economy is for our business and their jobs. EVERY LAST ONE is voting for Trump and Republicans. As one guy said, “why would we vote to tear down what we love about this country?”. I don’t really pay attention to polls, but it would be interesting to see what polling is on resident and legal Hispanics voting. I know they are NOT happy about the invasion.

  23. Curt says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    The SOLUTION:
    Skunk — a foul-smelling liquid first sprayed on Palestinian protesters as a form of crowd control in 2008. Skunk has the “viscosity of water” and “can be sprayed over a large area using a standard water cannon. After Skunk makes contact with a person or object, the putrid stench can last for days and can cause nausea and vomiting. The smell is overpowering, similar to a skunk’s spray but worse, smelling as if it has been mixed with raw sewage, sulfur and rotting animal corpses.
    The overpowering odor of the Skunk drives rioters away — and keeps them away — effectively shutting down any escalating situation.
    It would only take ONE application for this Organized Migrant Mob to get the picture… This is effective.

  24. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Wave. after wave, after wave of…. DEMOCRAT VOTERS….. SAD!

  25. smiley says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    let’s do this….

    …at our border.

  26. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    So Mexico is doing squat to stop this horde.

