President Trump Cabinet Meeting October 17, Challenges all Departments To Achieve Five Percent Spending Cut…

President Trump challenges cabinet to reduce spending within each federal agency by 5%.

67 Responses to President Trump Cabinet Meeting October 17, Challenges all Departments To Achieve Five Percent Spending Cut…

  1. Q sent me says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    5% per year, government gone in 20 years! 🙂

    

    
  2. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Yep. It’s in the last five minutes or so in the video but the entire cabinet meeting is fascinating to watch.

    

    
  3. pgroup says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    And everybody in the room said, in perfect harmony, oh shoot!

    

    
  4. emet says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Eliminate all SES positions. No travel to meetings (eg DC fact finding in Hawaii during the winter). Use video conferencing if ar all posible. Return inised budget instead of blowing it just before the end of the fiscal year. Easy peasy. There’s your 5%. No, don’t thank me.

    

    
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      THIS!!!

      I am not kidding. SES (Socialist Embedding System) needs removal YESTERDAY.

      

      
    • Somebody says:
      October 18, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      emet that part about returning unused funds is huge, but it takes action by Congress. As the law currently stands if an agency has money left over at the end of the year their budget will be cut by that amount the following year……stupid law that encourages waste. Sometimes agencies need more money to upgrade equipment for instance, but they don’t need it year after year.

      

      
    • calbear84 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Unused budget? UNUSED BUDGET! The horror…quick let’s spend it and then ask for more next year.

      

      
      • Rhoda R says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:19 pm

        It is a serious problem because if budgeted money isn’t spent the agency’s budget for the next year will be reduced by the amount that they didn’t sped this year. As Somebody said up thread, it is a stupid law.

        

        
    • Teagan says:
      October 18, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Well, after all…Obama always scheduled “important meetings” during the winter in a Palm Springs…near a golf course or any other tropical, warm locations….as long as it had a golf course.

      

      
  5. wildsailor2018 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Yea, we in the business world are used to 10% goals every year. 5% in an organization that has never cut anything will be like having to eat a sundae without the cherry….

    

    
  6. feralcatsblog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    How about a 99.5% cut in funding for the crime syndicates known as the DOJ and FBI?

    Take that money and build The Wall.

    And what about the sacred cow known as the DOD?

    700+ Billion a year and they can’t even guard our southern border across which we are being invaded. Our witless Great-Islamic-Society-Nation-Building generals would rather have troops in Trillion-Dollar-Bridge-To-Nowhere Afcrapistan for another 17 plus years than on our southern border where they belong.

    

    
  7. feralcatsblog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump
    ….The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws!
    5:45 AM – Oct 18, 2018

    

    
  8. Kenji says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Ohhh nooo !!!! Trump is seeking to DESTROY all of our “traditional institutions” … like the disgusting WASTE of taxpayer (and borrowed Chinese) $$$. How dare he!

    

    
  10. andyocoregon says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Here’s the easiest and best solution. Fire all liberal government employees. That would cut way more than 5% out of each department’s budget.

    

    
  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Everyone has overlooked what President Trump directed:
    MINIMUM 5% cut.
    MOST will find more!

    

    
  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    “President Trump challenges cabinet”

    But first he has Ben Carson lead in a prayer before the meeting!

    P r o v er b s 16:12 It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness: for the throne is established by righteousness.

    Pr 28:5 Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the LORD understand all things.

    Pr 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

    Pr 29:12 If a ruler hearken to lies, all his servants are wicked.

    Pr 29:16 When the wicked are multiplied, transgression increaseth: but the righteous shall see their fall.

    

    
    • Dutchman says:
      October 18, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      Lib dummocrats wouldn’t watch a televised DJT cabinet meeting, but if they did, their heads,would explode, and they would have electric fits;
      PRAYING at a cabinet meeting? Impeach! Thats Unconstitutional!
      “Seperation of Church and State!”

      

      
      • Teagan says:
        October 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        Actually had an indignant liberal woman write a letter to our newspaper complaining about that very thing. (Prayers…separation of church and state)

        Like

        
    • rashomon says:
      October 18, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      Ben’s going to need many a prayer to get HUD under control. That department has been a disaster since its inception, and so many government parasites are making money off of it, they will never allow changes.

      Ah but, Ben has proven to be a determined contender.

      

      
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        “get HUD under control.”

        Here in Buffalo, NY over the decades, millions of dollars of HUD funds have gone unaccounted for. About 15-20 years ago, the “Buffalo News” paper did an investigative piece on it. It would have made a great thing for “60 Minutes” to do an expose’ on.

        

        
  13. Bruce Fauth says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    T Rex proposed a 25% cut to State Dept in first budget he submitted. But he’s gone now. Don’t know how it ultimately played out but that right there is an indication of what CAN be done.

    Get rid of multiple programs trying to do the same thing. Get rid of the bureaucrats that are there doing nothing. Eliminate positions left and right and we can balance that baby in no time.

    Pound on Congress for Sunset legislation. Every program (not just the new ones they create) dies at sunset on XX day and they have to go through the process of evaluating whether it is needed and if so, then re-authorize.

    

    
  14. feralcatsblog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    

    
    • Kenji says:
      October 18, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      My people … have more appropriately-scaled … human … teeth

      

      
      • scott467 says:
        October 18, 2018 at 6:42 pm

        Katie Pavlich. Another Never-Trump traitor, so-called ‘conservative’ who thought it wise to marry a Marxist and hopped on the Faux News propaganda merry-go-round.

        

        
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          October 18, 2018 at 7:08 pm

          “Katie Pavlich”

          Too bad – she looked pretty good wearing camo and carrying a rifle when she was single. I did not know she got hitched.

          

          
        • Kenji says:
          October 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

          Yeah … and what’s worse … is she just WRECKED her good looks when she cut bangs over her forehead. Her Marxist hubby didn’t want her looking sexy anymore. Typical controlling leftist … misogynist.

          

          
    • scott467 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      I don’t even know how you MAKE that face.

      That’s like some kind of haunted house face you make when you’re trying to scare the kids on Halloween.

      

      
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:14 pm

        It helps to be unsaved and demon-possessed. That is why we have to pray for people like that. The Lord Jesus Christ can fix them. There is nothing else we can do to persuade them to change their minds.

        Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.

        1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
        2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.

        3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
        4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.

        

        
  15. thedoc00 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Why do ALL commentators, including “conservatives”, willfully ignore the fact that President Trump has submitted 4 feasible balanced budget proposals, that were praised and then ignored by both parties in congress?? Where the president does have control of spending, his departments have actually controlled costs. Not a single time over the past 50 years has congress nor a single president (except for President Trump) ever proposed containing let alone reducing the cost of government. It is NOT the president but congress who needs to get serious. Also, the media has responsibility in that they inaccurately report the source of government debt and attack the president when he plays hardball (e.g. close down the government) to fix the problem.

    Obama spent like a drunken sailor and nearly tanked the nation, economically. Hilary Clinton would have finished the job if elected. The two times cited by the media costs seemed to be controlled under Obama, it was artificially induced by Sequestration, even though Obama violated the Sequestration he supported.

    The Clinton balanced budget was induced due to the last combative Republican controlled congress, before Gingrich pissed away Contract with America with the idiotic impeachment attempt. Clinton had proposed spending increases and deficits before the compromise with the congress to “balance” the budget.

    Just as a source of comparison, the current deficits under President Trump are not even 50% of the annual deficits run by Obama, even with Sequestration in place that he ignored and not much worse than those run by the Bushes or Clinton (except for the “balanced budget” year).

    

    
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      “It is NOT the president but congress who needs to get serious.”

      The President mentioned this during his interview with Trish Regan. He had to give demonRATS something to get his military budget passed, because BHO so severely decimated it.

      “Obama spent like a drunken sailor and nearly tanked the nation, economically. Hilary Clinton would have finished the job if elected.”

      That was their goal -what the Globalists are paying off governments to do. See “U.S. Senate” for prime examples. Then look at the House of Representatives.

      The sure have not been representing Joe Sixpack, they just lie to get his vote.

      

      
  16. Bendix says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    The way to achieve this is to ask the low level civil servants, the ones who do all the work, to fink on management.
    It works.
    Management is the area larded with political appointees.

    

    
  17. calbear84 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    This Cabinet is awesome! Mick Mulvaney is THE MAN. Thank you President Trump for appointing these fine patriots.

    

    
  18. gingergal says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    That’s a good start…

    

    
  19. RedDog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Does a 5% cut reflect a reduction from FY19 or just a decrease in the annual increase?

    

    
  20. simicharmed says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    President Trump – “I say to the Governor or whoever is going to be the Governor in California – you better get their act together”… THIS California resident loves that!!

    

    
  21. scott467 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    “President Trump challenges cabinet to reduce spending within each federal agency by 5%.”

    _______________

    5%?

    Pretty loose interpretation of the word ‘challenge’ there, chief!

    You could cut 5% just by stopping the CIA from buying $500 hammers and $1,000 toilet seats for all of their international cabal hideouts.

    

    
    • LafnH20 says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Just implement Micheal o’s cafeteria menu…
      For EVERY PUBLIC Servant in D.C !!
      No exceptions.
      No credit cards for limo rides to 5 star Eating Establisments (Or Private jets to Paris for Brunch) on OUR Dime..🤔
      I meant Clevelands!
      No skipping meals, either.
      Being Hangry . ain’t cool.
      Participation in the Cafeteria Program is Mandatory!
      You gettin paid?!!
      You Eat what Michael told ya to.
      No exceptions!…
      🤔
      OK
      Brown baggin it…
      B ok on Wednesdays.😉

      https://www.cbsnews.com/media/usda-school-lunch-changes-whats-on-the-menu/

      There…

      FIFY

      

      
  22. scott467 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Better to challenge them to each cut FIFTY percent.

    They would fail miserably, but might actually cut 10-15% while trying to reach 50%.

    But when you set the bar as low as 5%, what do you expect to accomplish from that?

    Even if you hit the 5% goal, it’s like a band-aid on a severed artery.

    

    
  24. Rhoda R says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    One way to approach the problem is to have each department list it’s programs in order of descending importance with the understanding that the least two important functions will be automatically eliminated – no questions asked.

    

    
  25. Slob Blob says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I wonder if Mitch McConnell’s wife laid turtle eggs

    

    
  26. LafnH20 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    30 minutes on a treadmill before your next meal!!!
    🤔
    Supervised!!

    

    

