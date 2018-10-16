Senator Grassley Wants Details on Why DOJ Declined to Prosecute Senior FBI Official…

The DOJ Office of Inspector General released an interesting investigative summary report today following a review of a “senior FBI official” accepting tickets from a “television news corespondent” and lying to investigators about the events. The IG noted “criminal prosecution was declined”. Now Senator Chuck Grassley wants the details:
It would be better if Grassley would inquire about James Wolfe getting a slap on the wrist.
And why Awan was let go, and the list is long.
One step at a time! Senator Grassley has been a Killer as the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. The number of Judicial appointments that have occurred and more importantly will occur before the end of the year is beyond record setting. It is magical because these Judges will be on the bench long after Senator Grassley is gone from this Earth.
Unlike the rest of the Senate, he is pushing forward with hearings while everyone else is back home.
From the article linked above:
The two judicial nomination hearings for the Fourth and Ninth Circuit courts are scheduled for Wednesday and October 24. Congress does not return from recess until after the November 6 midterm elections.
As I can feel a satisfaction from confirmed Federal judges that will adjudicate the constitution for many years in the future, many rat tailed and rich Swamp critters are escaping justice in our contemporary time.
A closer alignment with justice for both current crime and judges to preside over the cultural presentation of crime in the future will provide a solid base for USA.
Exactly. Getting judges confirmed is the best thing the Senate has done these last 2 years.
mark wauck said…
Bobby, I would add that when the history of all this is written, Sessions’ role will loom large. As I’ve suggested in the past I believe the full story is not yet known. I believe Sessions made a deal for a shaky nomination confirmation that opened the way for a Special Counsel whose real role was to hamstring the new POTUS. Perhaps not fully witting, but that was the effect.
October 13, 2018 at 12:41 PM
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2018/10/james-baker-identifies-another-source.html
Unknown said…
It’s looking much more likely that senior members and leadership within the DOJ/FBI engaged in felony criminal conduct (and not merely run-of-the-mill DC corruption). As such, these individuals may face a significant risk of prosecution, conviction, and imprisonment should it be revealed that a conspiracy to defraud the FISC has occurred and persisted for over a year. If so, Sessions may conclude that the cure is worse than the disease because of the effect this would have on DOJ/FBI reputation and future credibility. Rather than risk the optics of numerous high ranking federal officials serving prison time, he may facilitate a coverup in which token censure and rule changes substitute for traditional justice. This would put an end to the ideal of equal justice for all and codify a double standard for DC elites versus the average citizen.
October 4, 2018 at 3:04 PM
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2018/10/james-baker-identifies-another-source.html
“cc: The Honorable Dianne Feinstein, Ranking Member”
Yeah, riiiiiight.
“cc: The Dishonorable CHI-FI, Rank Traitor”
That pic of Wray and Grassley is hilarious 😆
