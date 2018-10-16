Jim Jordan Discusses AG Jeff Sessions, and Also Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson Pleading the Fifth…

Appearing for an interview with Marth MacCallum Judiciary Committee Representative Jim Jordan discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and the refusal of Glenn Simpson to deliver testimony to congress.
Pleading the fifth is fine..
It should be done in front of a JURY who can assess what that means in the light of other evidence and testimony.
When Sessions goes… I assume that winds it up for Q?
I have been saying this stuff for 2 years… I may apply for Q’s job… Online Fortune Teller!
The problem is he already started testimony previously…. He can’t come in later and plead the fifth… without being held in contempt.
If this were a trial… heading towards a VERDICT.. then previous testimony could be introduced (likely) and so taking the 5th would be seen in that light.
Instead we are still just playing games with Congressional probes where whatever Simpson says now or has said in the past is just a line in a REPORT!
When you are paying foreign spies…. and your customer was leaking data to foreign spies… it becomes a lot more than just a report…. especially when the DOJ is corrupt and involved.
Youtube (all services) down since 9:17 EDT for ‘issues’. Now apparently resolved. So recheck.
Thank the Internet Gods. I was just about to start lowering wifey and the cats down the manhole.
Our President will ensure that Justice is served to each and everyone of these POS. Our President is going to clean house at the DOJ and FBI in about a month or so. The people that take over those positions will make sure that Justice is handed out.
At this point in time, SD has shown us that the current folks are there to protect the Institution. Nothing is going to happen while they are in charge.
People tend to forget the fact that our President knows what they did to Paul Manafort would have been done to him and members of his family. They were going to destroy him, his name, his brand and his family.
PDJT is an APEX PREDATOR. Never ever forget that!
Flep, I know I’ve said this to you before, but I’m going to say it again: Thank you for being a oasis of positivity in a desert of negativity. It is needed around here more than ever. The trolls are out in force.
I have seen posts on here the last couple of days inferring that there is no point in voting because all R’s are Rino’s (as if letting the Left back in power is going to solve our problems), that our immigration and DOJ problems are President Trumps fault and he’s done nothing to try to fix it, and tonight I’m now seeing people say that President Trump is not backing the few patriots that are in the R party (guess those rallies are just in my imagination). Also, someone blatantly lied and said President Trump didn’t support Jim Jordan when he was being smeared which is complete BS. Man, I miss the old Treehouse commenters from the 16 election.
Thank you again Flep.
Complete and utter BS about everything you pointed out! The trolls realize they are in for total destruction on November 6th. Soros has them working OT to try and slow down their destruction.
You know something I noticed the other day. The trolls pattern and a similar pattern to the Royals being forced onto us via social media. It’s almost like the same people are pushing both topics… and the methods being used are the same marketing companies / troll farms.
mark wauck said…
Bobby, I would add that when the history of all this is written, Sessions’ role will loom large. As I’ve suggested in the past I believe the full story is not yet known. I believe Sessions made a deal for a shaky nomination confirmation that opened the way for a Special Counsel whose real role was to hamstring the new POTUS. Perhaps not fully witting, but that was the effect.
October 13, 2018 at 12:41 PM
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2018/10/james-baker-identifies-another-source.html
I’ve seen a lot of conjecture about what was done when and by whom in the treasonous conspiracy to take down a Presidential candidate, then a President elect and then even a President. And like a lot of people, I want to see these folks go to jail-
But as I’ve posted from the beginning, before Q, during Q, after Q, before and after Big Bad Bob Goodlatte issued his many meaningless subpoenas and during all the breathless reporting by Sara Carter and John Soloman, etc. that:
NO ONE IN THE UPPER RANKS OF THE SWAMP IS GOING TO JAIL. NO ONE. I worked in the DC swamp for 35 years. NO ONE gets to where RR and Wray are at w/o having a chip or two in the big game. Below is text from “The Sum of All Fears” Jack has just accused the imperious President of making decisions that affected the fate of “American soldiers and innocent civilians.”
The President’s response is an example of what is happening now:
“PRESIDENT TO JACK: You’ve got yourself a chip in the big game now. You’re gonna tuck that away. You are gonna save that for a time when your own ass is on the line and then you’re gonna pull it out, and I’m gonna cash it in for you, right?” The President offered Ryan to keep silent with the promise of future favors – he didn’t want the possibility of another scandal of deception that reached “all the way to the top,” and threatened that if Ryan testified: “You’ll take the blame. Cutter and Ritter will take some, too, but it won’t amount to much…The rest of the blame will fall on Greer. Oh yeah, you’ll take him down with you, you’ll destroy his reputation, but that’s as far as it’ll go. The old Potomac two-step, Jack.”
NO ONE IS GOING TO JAIL.
I’d bet a million dollars on that last line… that you’re wrong ten ways past Sunday.
“… Goodlatte issued his many meaningless subpoenas…”
Congress (and Goodlatte in this particular case) cannot prosecute, the law requires that the DOJ does the prosecutions. Jeff Sessions will not prosecute, so all congress can do is issue meaningless subpoenas.
Unknown said…
It’s looking much more likely that senior members and leadership within the DOJ/FBI engaged in felony criminal conduct (and not merely run-of-the-mill DC corruption). As such, these individuals may face a significant risk of prosecution, conviction, and imprisonment should it be revealed that a conspiracy to defraud the FISC has occurred and persisted for over a year. If so, Sessions may conclude that the cure is worse than the disease because of the effect this would have on DOJ/FBI reputation and future credibility. Rather than risk the optics of numerous high ranking federal officials serving prison time, he may facilitate a coverup in which token censure and rule changes substitute for traditional justice. This would put an end to the ideal of equal justice for all and codify a double standard for DC elites versus the average citizen.
October 4, 2018 at 3:04 PM
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2018/10/james-baker-identifies-another-source.html
The meeting took place before the FBI submitted an application for its first FISA warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. That warrant application, which was granted on Oct. 21, 2016, relied heavily on unverified allegations made in the report authored by former British spy Christopher Steele.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/04/fbi-dnc-lawyer-russia-2016-election/
It seems Obama has the capabilities to communicate to and from James Baker at the FBI. And, here is why.
We know Counsel James Baker met with Sussmann, now an attorney with Perkins Coie.
https://www.thegatewaypundi…
Michael Sussmann at Perkins Coie LLP knew and socialized with people at Sidley Austin LLP
https://cdt.org/blog/meet-o…
At the Obama’s White House, Ms. Whitney served as Chief Counse and now she works at Sidley Austin LLP
http://www.cunninghamlevy.c…
***So the path to and from Obama to James Baker is possible. Capabilities don’t translate to misdeeds by it’s self.
Lets take a look at another path. This time with Joshua Levy.
It seems Obama also, has the capabilities to communicate to and from Levy Muse. And here is why
Chuck Schumer’s lawyer was Joshua Levy and now Joshua Levy is the lawyer for Simpson at Fusion GPS.
Joshua Levy works for Cunningham Levy Muse. Sidley Austin, LLP works for Cunningham Levy Muse LLP, And Ms. Whitney at Sidley Austin, LLP worked for Obama at the WH?
All an accident – I think not.
I watched Jeff Sessions press conference today announcing his crackdown on the Cartels.
AG Sessions said that President Trump ordered him to crackdown as soon as he was sworn in.
That was almost 2 years ago.
I hope that Jim Jordan is right.
I wish Joe di Genova and Victoria Toensing would replace both Sessions and Rosenstein and then both of them interview and chose the new FBI Director and replace Wray.
