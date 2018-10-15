President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Visit Hurricane Michael Recovery Efforts in Florida and Georgia…

Today President Trump and First Lady Melania visit Florida and Georgia to talk to residents and recovery workers in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
.
Advertisements
Today President Trump and First Lady Melania visit Florida and Georgia to talk to residents and recovery workers in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
.
He can’t let them “Katrina” him, like they did to Bush…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey, where is everybody? haha
LikeLike
They will Katrina him no matter how much he does.
LikeLike
They will TRY to Katrina him.
LikeLike
They will Katrina him no matter how much he does.
LikeLike
They will Katrina him no matter how much he does.
LikeLike
“He can’t let them “Katrina” him, like they did to Bush…”
________________
Except remember, that was all a fraud.
Bush is one of them. He’s on their time. He was playing a role, and they were playing theirs, and behind the scenes they were all working toward the same goal, following a script written by the same people.
It’s not called the Uni-Party because they’re in opposition, but because they’re working together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s on their TEAM, not ‘time’…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Elizabeth “Stolen Feathers” Warren was a pharmacist and had claimed flu vaccine, or antibiotics, or chemo drugs, diluted 100 to 1, were the real deal,, she would never be getting out of prison.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Allow me to be the first to comment on Melania’s wardrobe.
***nice boots***
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you President Trump and First Lady Melania.
Your presence, I’m certain, brings a sense of calm and resolve to all impacted by the storm.
God Bless America 🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 9 people
Our FLOTUS stood by our Lion 🦁 ready to pounce if necessary! I absolutely loved seeing her standing right by her husband and our President. We are truly blessed as a country to have the two of them.
Our President is an incredible human being! He said that we need to take care of our people no matter the cost. Sonny Purdue was fantastic with his compliments towards our President. Those words weren’t lip service.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’d rather she let her light shine that put in under that hat. I noticed later on, the Our Great Melania was almost imperceptibly nodding her head to the answers she heard. So she was “standing” our Lion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT’s “Water, food and safety are our priorities” was a great statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump can now say that he will honor and respect the Cherokee nation’s response to Warren’s dna testing ….
and will no longer require that he be allowed to dna test her, himself, but that she owes the country an apology.
😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
My maternal grandfather was “full-blood” Lakhota. They call us “The Sioux” but that is not our name.
Fauxahontas Stolen Feathers Warren offends me to the point of cold rage. She used a false claim to minority status to get a Harvard Professorship. She used The Cherokee to get her status. “Stolen Feathers” is a user and abuser of American Indians.
LikeLiked by 8 people
. . and she also just proved she has NO political instinct. She should never have taken that test. Another win for Chessmaster Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My great, great grandmother was also Lakhota. 🐴
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newton Love, what a incredible heritage you have. To my sham , I used to admire Fauxahontas. Can’t remember how.
Now, I can only hang my head in SHAME. That there exists a supposedly human being that would use,and benefit from, a CLAIM that she is part of people WHO MOSTLY LIKELY OWN THIS PLACE.
I can’t even imagine how she is being shamed for her lies.
LikeLike
They absolutely destroyed her! Good for them.
From the article linked above:
On the same day that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren released DNA results that she says prove her Native American heritage, the Cherokee Nation called DNA tests useless for determining tribal citizenship.
“Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., the tribe’s secretary of state.
“It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Loving Senator Hatch!
LikeLiked by 13 people
😂 😂 😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Senator Hatch wins the Internets for the day. He has a great senses of humor. LOL
LikeLiked by 7 people
OMG that’s hysterical! 😂😂😂Trump just keeps on showing them how to win and owning the libs…bwaahaa
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s a real shame Senator Hatch neglected to share his wonderful, biting, sense of humor with us all until a few years before he retires.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better late than never 😉
LikeLike
I am so impressed with this administration’s top FEMA people!
They are remarkable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Melania could barely contain herself when our President was asked about Warren. She knew what he was about to unleash.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wonder what the margin of error is in these tests?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At those levels? It’s really had to say — that level alone is really out beyond the margin of measure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Margin of error is way way way larger than that. At least not is per the Ancestry.com or 23andMe.com tests. They give you a very comprehensive explanation of their methods and potential margin of error when you receive your results.
Their margins of error improve incrementally as the number of people taking the tests increases exponentially.
Like my results indicate ancestry in Europe and Scandanavia but also I have traces – less than .01% – that follow the path of Alexander the Great right into India. But there’s no way on Earth I’m claiming any Greek, Middle Eastern or Indian heritage, no matter what benefits it might bring. Because the traces may be later proven wrong.
Warren’s motivation for making such outrageous claims was obviously to cheat the system out of benefits to which she has no rights. Typical lying, cheating Demonrat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who are her PR management? This a public freaking disaster for Elizabetth Warren.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The media. She thought the media will cover her. They were covering her in full force!
She had to get it out of the way at some point. 2020 would’ve been worse timing.
So she thought between floods and midterms it will be perfect.
She has no clue that many thousands of us pounce on every mistake they make in their attempts to fool the public.
This is a bigger story than it looks like at first sight. It not only exposes Warren but the media too(again).
Can’t wait for Trump’s next rally talking about this 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry folks. Warren has been unlethally arkansized. Hillary is your Democrat nominee in 2020. Let’s see what she does to Kamala and Spartacus. President Trump will get at least 40% of the Black Vote in 2020 and 55% of the Hispanic Vote. This could be 1972 all over again. Hillary McGovern.
LikeLike
It is sad that the media would ask such a frivolous question at this time while the topic is hurricane devastation and loss of life. I bet if the person with the stupid question was on camera and not just audio, they would re-evaluate. Our media is a joke and then some. Why all the frenzy over the lying dem Elizabeth Warren? She is a disgrace no matter how the media try and prop her up. Perspective is literally dead in this country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She can now join Da Nang Dick as another FAKE…FAKE… FAKE!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong thread!
LikeLike
President Trump delivers in more ways than one. He has the best sense of humor.
LikeLike
Just get out and vote people, and straight Republican. forget your doubts…. RED WAVE!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Total domination.
If the Dems don’t win the House and try impeachment, they’re going to be just demolished going forward by Trump. And those two things still might not be enough to save them in 2020 (Trump isn’t going to be removed even if he’s impeached, IMO).
What’s great, also, is that because Trump is now talking to the media so much, the White House doesn’t need to do any Press Briefings. That means the reporters don’t get time to research and load-up on stunt questions. They have to ask questions on the fly, and Trump just flattens them like he flattened Leslie Stahl last night.
Everything is going well. And the Dems continue to make mistake after mistake.
Trump and Melania are in complete command now. Getting the 60 Minutes and ABC interviews done and behind them means they only have to deal with the news of the day going forward. And that is easy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yeah but I do miss Sarah “Slap ’em down” Sanders slapping down the presstitutes. She joined PDJT and Melania in surveying the devastation so maybe she is preparing for that next briefing.
As for 60 min, PDJT could do 120 min with Leslie. These next 4-5 weeks are going to be fun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are going to be great, Red!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From 1600 Daily…President Trump surveys hurricane damage
As President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit Florida and Georgia today, thousands of first responders and volunteers have mobilized to restore the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Michael. This storm of historic proportions has been met in turn with a massive Federal response.
Here’s a look at that response, by the numbers:
A major on-the-ground operation: More than 16,000 Federal employees, including over 8,000 military personnel, have been deployed.
Search-and-rescue efforts underway: FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the National Guard are working alongside state responders and volunteers. As of this morning, they have completed 110 evacuations, 4,193 rescues/assists, 15,287 shelter-in-place checks, 128 animal assists, and 16,827 structural assessments.
Power restoration a top priority: More than 35,000 utility workers from 26 states are working to bring power back to impacted areas.
Food and water distribution: In Florida, FEMA has provided 715,000 meals and 1.5 million liters of water per day. FEMA has also transferred more than 350,000 meals to Georgia, and 30+ distribution sites are being supported.
Over the weekend, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Georgia and mobilized additional disaster assistance for Florida. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have been knocking on doors to help families register for support. So far, more than 28,000 individuals and households have registered for assistance.
“The response to Hurricane Michael continues,” FEMA reports via Facebook. “Tens of thousands of industry workers continued restoring power and volunteers with many different organizations served hot meals and provided comfort.”
“We’ve called for maximum relief,” President Trump said as he and the First Lady spent today meeting with first responders, volunteers, and families affected by the storm. When asked about his biggest priority for today’s trip, his answer was simple: “Just making sure everyone is safe, that they’re fed.”
For updates, go to: https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1051954465438408704
LikeLiked by 5 people
@1:50 Secty Perdue gives major props to POTUS for his engagement with state & local authorities!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And thanks to POTUS asking the question and Perdue response, now we all know what “generational destruction” means. Certainly bad news for pecan growers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1969 when Camille hit. That hurricane wiped out pecan groves for hundreds of miles. The price of pecans was sky high for the next 20 years.
LikeLike
Opal took out a lot of Pecan groves in southern AL in the 90’s.
LikeLike
They are really pushing the climate change “denier” angle. First 60 Minutes now this reporter. Both quoted NOA, an agency that fudged temperature data. I really hope they are cleaning up these climate change agencies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Church of Global Warming says the earth is dangerously heating up, but I know that it is not, for I have seen the snow and ice and have felt their bitter cold, and I have more faith in snow and ice than in the Church of Global Warming, and it’s High Priests, Power Filchers and Money Grubbers.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’m a data scientist specializing in modeling and simulation. I have 20+ published papers in peer-reviewed journals.
The IPCC models are fraudulently built. If you feed the data from 1990 to 2000 into the climate models, they do not predict the 2000 to 2010 temps. Not even close.
7 years ago, a paper was published on how they took random number generated data for each of the climate model input streams, and for the more than 40 runs they made, everyone of them generated a prediction of catastrophic warming.
NOAA works with the HADCRUT data liars to “cook the books” every few months on the “global surface temperature” data, but the satellite captured data on atmospheric temperatures (that have not been modified) show that the Earth has been in a cooling pattern for a decade.
Given the Atlantic Decadal Oscillation, and the Pacific Decadal Oascillation, that has drive the El Nino warming and La Nina coolings going back to when they were observed and named by the Spanish Catholic Priests (see Junípero Serra) invaded California in the early 1700s. THAT WAS PRE-INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION!
We will be in this cooling period for at least another 20 years. Get ready for colder and colder winters!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you for sharing this info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Newton.
Now, what are your views on the CIA creating these storms and either way, what could be done to blast these storms before they hit land?
Asking for a few crazy and not so crazy friends! Really!
LikeLike
And PDJT slapped ’em down on climate change too. Paraphrasing, “the climate is always changing some maybe even man made; there were worse hurricanes 60 years ago and in 1890’s; we have cleaner air than the rest of the world; etc.”
I think the EPA is being reigned in. Dont hear of many EPA lawsuits or impact studies that take 20+ years anymore.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Secretary Wilbur Ross is over NOAA. He’s been busy on trade. Now that he and the other Trade Warriors are finishing the trade deals, maybe Wilbur can smack the feces out of those LIARS in NOAA that cook the books with their co-conspirators in the UK who every few months “revise” the HADCRUT and NOAA Earth Surface Temperature data. The revisions ALWAYS make the data show a monotonic warming pattern.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is the 4th major hurricane disaster during his first two years in office. Harvey, Irma, Florence, Michael…..forgive me if I’ve missed one. He and his people have really taken on a load of catastrophic events in a short time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They sure have and they have handled it practically seamlessly. Amazing what great leaders can do and inspire.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It makes a notable difference also when the state/local authorities on the ground are competent and not overly corrupt.
LikeLike
Elizabeth “Stolen Feathers” Warren is as crazy as an outhouse rat. Just look as those eyes of hers. If you look closely, you can actually see the bats flying round in her belfry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
President Trump said “Fifty years ago, there was one that had this kind of power.” That was Hurricane Camille, Category 5, August of 1969. (OK, to be exact, that was 49 years and 10 months ago.) I was about to start my senior year of high school in Gulfport, Mississippi, when Camille hit us. I don’t recall more than about a 2-day warning before devastation arrived. Storm surge was 20 feet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve never seen a president handle so many weather disasters with such professionalism. The MSM knows deep down he’s done an excellent job and of course they’ll never admit it. He knows just how to go the extra mile to show human kindness to those whose lives have been shattered by so much devastation. He is truly a man of the people. God bless POTUS and FLOTUS.
Liawatha has now become the big joke. She has absolutely zero chance at beating POTUS in 2020 and neither does any of the other clowns that they’ll be bringing up between now and then. These dems will eventually end up regretting running on impeachment. It will seriously blow up in their faces and will bring out even more to vote for him again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some did not like PDJT’s attacks on Chief Spreading Bull as a distraction to the positives.
PDJT also wants to make sure Chief Spreading Bull has to campaign hard and let her constituents know she may only be a 2 yr Senator. Where have we seen that before.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really the D’s are self imploding as the current progressives aren’t progressive enough for the antifa mob that they have created.
If we can beat them this election the carnage in the party will be massive.
Usually I’m a vote conservative but right now as really conservatives have been purged from there party just vote R.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Washington elite are obsessed with managing problems, not fixing them, possibly because if they solved the problems they would be out of a job.
Trump prefers to solve problems. One of his greatest triumphs was the Wollman Ice Rink, which he finished in four months (instead of the six he promised) and 25% under budget after NYC had spent 13 million plus trying and failing to get it working (note: Trump twisted a lot of arms and called in a lot of favors to get the job done, but so wnat?)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/offwhitepapers/2015/08/24/donald-trump-and-the-wollman-rinking-of-american-politics/#15b3d3db2fc8
Fauxahontas’ other claim to fame is her paper stating that medical bills were the cause of 70% of bankruptcies, an assertion which although defended by many progressives is thorough debunked by Megan McCardle and Philip Schuchman, among others.
https://web.archive.org/web/20100303051028/http://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2009/06/elizabeth-warren-and-the-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-utterly-misleading-bankruptcy-study/18826
https://elizabethwarrenwiki.org/academic-research-controversy/#cite-note-9
She is a two-time fraud that does not deserve to be a adjunct professor, much less a Senator or Presidential candidate.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lizzy did too much summoning of her ancestor — it was an honest mistake, it only works once out of every 1000 tries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
About time we rounded up all those ANTIFA and BLM and SJW protestors and put them to work — REAL WORK picking up all the debris from the aftermath of these hurricanes.
Then they will be too busy to get into trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would want them helping in their neighborhood?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just saw Ed Rollins on Lou Dobbs and am upset to hear that Ron De Santis and Trump are at odds now. It pertains to the number of people supposedly who died in the Puerto Rico hurricane last year. They both need to bury the hatchet. Otherwise, Andrew Gillum will win possibly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Ed Rollins trying to stir things up?
LikeLike
No, I don’t think so. They said that De Santis should have been with Rick Scott and the President today, but DJT is so angry for his disloyalty that there is bad blood between them now.
LikeLike
De Santis is crazy!
LikeLike
That is not DeSantis’s district, it would have been odd and pandering for him to be there. I don’t know why anyone would expect him to be there.
LikeLike
What is considered the most reliable private organization to donate to where the funds will definitely go to the affected people in the southern USA that are now homeless etc.
From my experience, the Red Cross seems to spend too much of the money you send them on envelopes and notices asking you for more money even after a very close relative that gave generous funds to them died. It took me months of e-mails and even phone calls to finally stop them sending requests for more money from a dead person. The same for a Cancer agency as well.
I like to give as situations like this hurricane arise but not be constantly hounded for more later.
I would appreciate it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Samaritans Purse will put your donations to work where they belong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Samaritan’s Purse is one to consider
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Buffalowoman and bessie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Salvation Army is good. Very little is spent on overhead.
LikeLike
Melania almost became Floltus
LikeLike
Melania IS our FLOTUS, news flash
LikeLike
President Trump is the “MASTER” at sniffing out and then snuffing out “INNUENDO,” when he is asked a question. Pretty incredible to listen to President Trump’s mastery at giving a DIRECT ANSWER to the QUESTION, even if full of blatant innuendo in the video above.
I “heard” the following innuendoes: 1.) Are you really such a moron/idiot, sh*t for brains that you don’t believe “EVERY PROBLEM IN THE WORLD ISN’T ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLIMATE CHANGE?
2.) Aren’t you concerned with the cost the U.S. is incurring for “helping people,” What about deficit – all these storms (blah, blah, blah) – ?
President Trump’s responses ARE PRICELESS!
I think tonight I truly appreciate President Donald Trump. Should have doubted my Grandmother who was once purported to say, “Vote for the PERSON. NOT THE PARTY ..they claim to represent.”
LikeLike