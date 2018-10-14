Sunday Talks: Representative Jim Jordan Discusses DAG Rosenstein Hiding From Congress…

Posted on October 14, 2018 by

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein refusing to answer questions from congressional oversight, and the upcoming additional testimony of James Baker (Team McCabe) and the first round of questions for Ms. Nellie Ohr.

  1. Howie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Oh Well..

  2. anniefannie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Jordan again calls for the declassification. Release?

    • John says:
      October 14, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      I think that it is obvious that the plan was for Mueller to release his report as an “October surprise,” against Pres. Trump and the Republicans. POTUS threatening to release the unredacted documents, flushed out Rosenstein, for the confrontation on Air Force One. This gave the president the leverage against Rosenstein. The result being a standoff between the two. That leaves three other players in the mix. You have the investigations by Huber and Horowitz, while both have remained quiet on the sidelines. (I believe that either can be “activated,” by Rosenstein, or Jeff Sessions. I doubt that we will see any movement from them until after the midterms.). The third player would be Congress, who are now in control (unless POTUS decides to intervene.). Hopefully, with congresses newfound surge of testosterone, we may see a break in the standoff.

      The Democrats have now gone violent, because they have Nothing of value to contribute and realize they’re losing position. They are certainly behind the recent rise of right-wing Marxists, utilize as a false flag, matching their left-wing Marxists.

      Mueller’s investigation has definitely been used as cover for the FBI and DOJ corruption. This could be the “insurance policy,” that has been proposed earlier, just prior to the 2016 election. But I would not rule out the possibility that the “insurance policy,” might be Jeff Sessions. Sessions brought Rosenstein aboard, and Rosenstein brought Mueller. He could go either way.

    • Marsha Frey says:
      October 14, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      As far as Rosenstein going before Congress knowing what’s going to come at him — reminds me of the gangster who knows he has a “hit” out on him — so he refused to accept the dinner invitation at Rocco’s Restaurant.

  3. anniefannie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    McCarthy asking for border security as well as the wall in his bill!

  4. anniefannie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Ratcliffe also encouraging declass. Russia probe—Mueller probe on downside but not investigating Dems.

  5. Amy2 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Should be an interesting week. I don’t think the wind will hit the sails with this until after the midterms, but they’ll have more testimony by then and be connecting more dots in the meantime. I AM SO IMPATIENT!!

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    “Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein refusing to answer questions from congressional oversight”

    There is a separation of powers issue here, so even though are great Freedom Caucus Representatives are pro-MAGA, they still have a job to do.

    I say get on with the subpoenas. Do they require SOTH Rep. Ryan’s approval? IMO the SOTH has too much power for one individual, the way things are set up now. I don’t recall any experts such as Mark Levin discussing this (was never a regular listener for various reasons)

    • Caius Lowell says:
      October 14, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      So Rosy Rod works for PDJT when convenient? I guess that’s the way of the swamp…

    • Dutchman says:
      October 14, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      The problem isnt SOTH having too much power, the problem is Ryans failure to use it. Because hes one of the gang of eight, hes in this up to his eyeballs.
      As a Constitutional position, he COULD apply pressure, for releasing documents, and is obligated to assert those powers, in support of Congressional oversite. But, he has personal conflicts, because release would expose g of e involvement, so he doesnt.

      Hence, he too is hoping and praying HIS party loses control of the house, so these investigations go away.

  7. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Hope some folks ask Nellie some Ham Radio questions…..

    I’m dying to know all about her gear.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Pa Hermit says:
      October 14, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      You can bet your bottom dollar it won’t be tuned to the repeaters(2 Meters)(144Mhz) in the area. Way too many ears on them! I would wager it would be the 6 Meter band (50Mhz)

  8. Motzilla says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Holy mackerel! This is bound to rattle some cages….. hard!

    <a href="https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html&quot;Spygate: The True Story of Collusion [Infographic]

  9. RAC says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Joke or no joke, what kind of conversation were these people having for this to even come up, not buying it whatever the excuse.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. peterpan says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Wish that the Conservatives would call it as is:

    FBI was in collusion with Hillary and Obama to overthrow a duly elected president , trying to ignore the will of the electorate

    (not using euphemisms like : “not telling the FISA Court of exculpatory evidence)

    NUFF of legalese its time they to be a bit Shumer’esque

  11. GB Bari says:
    October 14, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Maria: “Congressman, will there be any account ability for all of this?”
    Jordan: “Well let’s hope so. I actually hope in the end we get a Justice Department that will hold people accountable. But the frustrating part is this pattern…”

    No, Congressman. The frustrating part is We the People listening to y’all in seats of power who come on TV interviews, cite all of the crimes perpetrated by the DOJ, FBI, and other Deep State characters, yet can only voice your hopes while continuing to permit a rogue Justice Department that lacks a capable Attorney General to flip their middle fingers to you, the President, and the citizens of this country.

    That’s the frustrating part, Congressman.

    • Jpcarson says:
      October 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Justice will probably have to come by the hands of American patriots. If clear, substantive evidence of wrong-doing and criminality is brought forth that is undeniable, and yet few are prosecuted and convicted—where does that leave the American people? The injustice will be unpalatable!!! How do We the People bring justice to bear in holding criminals accountable for their actions?

      • FishtheDish says:
        October 14, 2018 at 5:17 pm

        Sadly I agree with you – the level of pathetic is nauseating. Jordan is now embarrassing himself by looking so impotent.

  13. lydia00 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Trying to figure out the strategy here. Trump keeps Rosenstein —which I understand cos of Mueller. Congress wants Rosenstein to declassify and answer to congress which is important. Anyone? Help?

    I wonder if Trump has a deadline on RR wrapping up the investigation.

    • Dutchman says:
      October 14, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      Its,….complicated.
      Firstly, its not Congress wants. The House has wants, both insrtitutional and Political, and they dont align with the similar wants of Senate.
      And neither align perfectly W.H., or President.

      Its a few people on select committeess that want release.
      As i posted earlier, the gang of eight, and especiall the gang of four, DONT want this info released, EVER.

      So, everybody is working from their own individual self interest, as well as collective self interest, and in some cases, literal as,well as,political survival is on the line, hence the fighting is viscious and unrelenting.

  14. BobR says:
    October 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    less documents more indictments

    Liked by 2 people

  15. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    “Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein refusing to answer questions from congressional oversight,”

    More from the archives:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/04/joe-digenova-goes-full-wolverine-on-asst-attorney-general-rod-rosenstein/

    Alan Dershowitz and Joe diGenova appear on Sean Hannity TV show to discuss the latest revelations in the Robert Mueller ‘Muh Russia’ collusion investigation. Against yesterday’s backdrop discovery of the secret instructions from Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Joe diGenova goes full wolverine.

  16. Cat Lady says:
    October 14, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Am I the only one to notice this??

    It looks to me like someone sat down Jim Jordan and talked to him about his MO of not wearing coats and said “Look if you wanna be speaker you need to up your look”

    The fabric, the tailoring, the color of his shirts is definitely much nicer and more polished the last month or so. Nicer ties too..

    Remember our VSGPDJT famously said of Sean Spicer “doesn’t he own a dark suit?”

    He has earned everyone’s respect but I think it’s a good thing for him to present himself better!! He doesn’t look like a coach with his undershirt showing through his shirt anymore!!

    LOVE the new look!!!

  17. rumpole2 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    This guy Huber?. LOL

    Another beauty!!!

  18. JX says:
    October 14, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Jordan has got to be the next Speaker.

    Liked by 3 people

    • anniefannie says:
      October 14, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Amen!!

    • Dutchman says:
      October 14, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      Yes, that will be a very important battle, cause personell is key.
      The obvious moves by McCarthy to appear aggressive on all this, are apperent attempts to appeal to US, the base.

      I find that encouraging; a sign we are winning!
      Should he succeed however, a sign we are losing.
      Hes swampy, Ryans heir apperent, which should doom his chances right there.
      I want Jordan or Scalise; someone withskin in the game, who understands the,stakes and the very nature of the enemy.

      McCarthys an empty suit prettyboy.

  19. quintrillion says:
    October 14, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Interesting conversation between Maria and Jim – Lois Lerner was brought up as setting a Dangerous Pattern of targeting conservatives leading up to 2012 election. Lerner was not prosecuted, she pled the 5th and walked away with full pension. Sessions should have indicted her immediately, but no he let her walk. Outrageous !

    So, Is it any wonder that Twitter, Fakebook, YouTube believe they can continue targeting conservatives? Now we are at 2018 and these social media “masters” have no fear of regulation or prosecution and are silencing our freedom of speech. This is alarming. And yet, these gvmt subsidized a-holes allow all other types of filth and garbage to be spewed with reckless abandon and still…..congress has circus hearings and still … Nothing is being done to correct this injustice against the 1st amendment; against millions of Americans’ voices of reason and truth. We are being silenced again.

    Liked by 2 people

    • weareallandrew says:
      October 14, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      Exactly. What happened to Eric Holder, first USAG ever held in contempt?
      Nothing, except a pay raise when Obama term was up, and now Holder is out organizing against America, with big Soros $$$, talking about kicking opponents. He’s the darling of the Left now.

  20. FishtheDish says:
    October 14, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I am sorry! But I am tired of this crap. Sickening to watch congressional oversight useless impotence. Still complaining about not getting documents – 4 months ago OK – but now just sad. Rosenstein thumbing his nose to congress, Glen Simpson, Nellie Ohr – gross. Sessions pathetic. Nothing is going to happen – it just isn’t – everybody gets away with it.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    October 14, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Carter has the answers.

    Liked by 2 people

  22. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    I think most people up here share my affection for Jim Jordan. He’s a truly likable guy trying to do a tough job. Kavanaugh will help put the nail in judicial activism for a generation. Congress is a huge beneficiary with its legislative primacy finally restored as the Constitution intended. However that won’t keep everyone and his brother from heading to the NYT and WaPo rather to the relevant oversight committee with the really hot news, or people just can’t fit Congressional testimony into their busy schedules. How are Simpson and Ohr going to do anything other than take the 5th so close to midterms? So, more theater in the week ahead.

    I tire of the Jordan et al recitations about how Congress keeps getting sand kicked in its face. They all seem to have settled into that plaintive, passive-self-righteous tone. How about sending a battalion of Capitol Police down to DOJ to bust a couple of doors down? Be creative. Fight for your Constitutional prerogative. We can all survive one night without Hannity soundbites.

    I see some well-served careers partly as a result of the national exposure generated in part from the Dossier stuff -Jordan as Speaker, DeSantis Fl Governor, Chaffetz on TV. But how has the institution of Congress been well-served? How have we been served? Did I hear Jordan say Goodlatte is considering a Rosenstein subpoena? Only considering? Another burned week or two? Why wasn’t it sent out Friday afternoon? Even Jordan wonders where Huber is. Sorry. Congress has been too accepting of the clock being run down.Now we have to sweat another election.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. weareallandrew says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    If we have to put up with two years of Schiff for Brains, Warner, Nadler pontificating while covering for DOJ and FBI cuz we lost the House we will have no one to blame but ourselves for not getting out the vote.

    Like

