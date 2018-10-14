Angela Merkel Political Allies Crushed in Bavarian Election…

In yet another example of voters rejecting the mass-immigration and suicidal pro-jihad policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian voters delivered the most crushing defeat to her aligned political allies since 1950.

The Christian Socialist Union (CSU) lost more than 10% of their previous support; and their closest allies, the Socialist Democrats (SPD) also lost 10% of their base. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party focused on stopping the pro-jihad policies of Merkel, gained a strong foothold; and the Green Party became a landing place for those ‘tweeners’ who do not wish to be argumentative, yet disagree with Merkel’s political allies who accept a few Bavarian deaths as necessary to advance multicultural sensibilities.

[ie. Green Party gains = those who no longer support Germany’s rush to self destructive jihad, but also don’t want to run the gauntlet of being called racist within the AfD.]

BERLIN/MUNICH (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies suffered their worst election result since 1950 on Sunday, bleeding votes to the far-right and the ecologist Greens in a setback that raised tensions within Germany’s crisis-prone national government.

The Christian Social Union (CSU) won 37.3 percent of the vote, preliminary results showed, losing its absolute majority for only the second time since 1962 – an outcome sure to stoke infighting in the conservative party, already a difficult partner for Merkel in Berlin. “Of course today is not an easy day for the CSU. We did not achieve a good result,” Bavarian premier Markus Soeder told a gathering of his party. “We accept the result with humility,” he said, adding that the CSU nonetheless wanted to form a stable government as soon as possible. The result, which saw the pro-immigration Greens come second and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) enter the state assembly for the first time, means the CSU will need to form a coalition – a humiliation for a party used to ruling alone. (read more)

