Angela Merkel Political Allies Crushed in Bavarian Election…

In yet another example of voters rejecting the mass-immigration and suicidal pro-jihad policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian voters delivered the most crushing defeat to her aligned political allies since 1950.
The Christian Socialist Union (CSU) lost more than 10% of their previous support; and their closest allies, the Socialist Democrats (SPD) also lost 10% of their base. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party focused on stopping the pro-jihad policies of Merkel, gained a strong foothold; and the Green Party became a landing place for those ‘tweeners’ who do not wish to be argumentative, yet disagree with Merkel’s political allies who accept a few Bavarian deaths as necessary to advance multicultural sensibilities.
[ie. Green Party gains = those who no longer support Germany’s rush to self destructive jihad, but also don’t want to run the gauntlet of being called racist within the AfD.]
BERLIN/MUNICH (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies suffered their worst election result since 1950 on Sunday, bleeding votes to the far-right and the ecologist Greens in a setback that raised tensions within Germany’s crisis-prone national government.
The Christian Social Union (CSU) won 37.3 percent of the vote, preliminary results showed, losing its absolute majority for only the second time since 1962 – an outcome sure to stoke infighting in the conservative party, already a difficult partner for Merkel in Berlin.
“Of course today is not an easy day for the CSU. We did not achieve a good result,” Bavarian premier Markus Soeder told a gathering of his party. “We accept the result with humility,” he said, adding that the CSU nonetheless wanted to form a stable government as soon as possible.
The result, which saw the pro-immigration Greens come second and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) enter the state assembly for the first time, means the CSU will need to form a coalition – a humiliation for a party used to ruling alone. (read more)
Merkle has been slowbleeding for awhile now. She’s a slow learner, like Hillary over here.
Lois is a slow Lerner, too.
Not humorous, as Lois now lives in a $$$2,000,000 home on nantucket island.
Correct. But Trump sacked her right?
Draining the Swamp!
Anyone for Bavarian Cream Pie?
Love to give one to Merkel – right in her face.
Germans should Just Pie Her.
After she pleaded the 5th her swipe card didn’t work at her office. Don’t know when she was “retired” but she was not allowed back into the IRS. Jeff Sessions let the statues of limitations run out on her crimes.
“Not humorous, as Lois now lives in a $$$2,000,000 home on nantucket island.”
__________________
Until her assets are all seized according to DJT’s executive order on corruption, and she wins an all-expense paid C130 flight to Gitmo, along with other fallen ‘stars’ from the Party of Crime.
I suspect Huber was Arkancided in Armpit Wyoming and everyone if afraid to look for his body.
Touché
No learning involved, she’s a puppet doing what she’s told, and she will keep doing it until the bitter end, even if the only vote she receives is her own.
Correct.
Nobody can be that stupid. She’s controlled by people more powerful than herself.
Satan Soros. And he’s doing everything he can to cause problems here, just as he does in the USA.
Reuters is wrong, however, in classifying the AfD as “far right”. They occupy the spot in the political spectrum that the CDU abandoned when Merkel was “installed” by the globalists (one might say she is our Obama), and the entire political spectrum moved to the left. The CSU is a sister party to the CDU, but hasn’t moved as far left as the CDU has. Complicating the mix in Bayern is the fact that the Freier Wähler (Independent Conservatives) are also conservative, and many of those votes would have gone to the AfD. The elections in two weeks in Hessen should be interesting indeed…
Cove-as far as the fake news media is concerned, anyone who’s against national suicide by Islamic invasion is an extreme right wing Nazi.
They have their goals. It’s not that they don’t know, they just don’t care. They’ll work towards their goals until they are forced out.
At this rate AfD will steal most of the CSU’s support within the next 10 years. The AfD will become the new CSU. Merkel has destroyed her party and her country.
They don’t have ten years.
My thought as well, Sentient
They’ve only been at it for FIVE years, and this is the first State election they’ve been in. Not bad for a first go. Moreover, the AfD are rapidly gaining ground in every state legislature throughout Germany, which is basically the only way they can tip the scales and get rid of people like Merkel, who are NOT elected directly, but SELECTED by the members of the winning coalition. Get enough AfD’lers in there, and they HAVE to listen.
Btw, CSU is Christian Social Union, NOT socialist. They have been Christian since the start, and have become a sister party to the CDU (being Bayern-only, “thanks” to Schröder). There was talk of them going national again, but this election has probably quashed that. One thing to remember is the biggest loser is the SPD (who ARE socialists, indeed Marxists), whose voters moved to the Greens. The YSM here are portraying it as a HUGE gain for the Greens, but it’s only a WalkAway from the SPD to the Greens sort of thing.
There are elections coming up in Hessen in two weeks which should be interesting, and better for the AfD, as the “Freier Wähler” (Independent Conservatives) don’t exist outside of Bayern, making it easier for the AfD to pick up conservative voters.
That is the truth! Once the Muslim population reaches 16%, they will eventually become the majority in a country. Germany 🇩🇪 is truly running out of time. They have done this to themselves. They invited the invaders in with open arms. She is trying to pay them to leave but they aren’t going anywhere. Their goal is clear as day. To eventually take over Germany 🇩🇪.
Our President has to get our troops out of Germany 🇩🇪 and into Poland 🇵🇱. The Poles and other Eastern European countries need to drop the European Union 🇪🇺 and create their own block. The Italians may be the only Western European country allowed to join them. That depends on how successful they are in driving out the 500K invaders. Time will tell for them.
Regrettably, our grandkids and great grandkids will be asked to defend the Eastern European block when the Muslims become the majority in most of Western Europe. I won’t be around but I will be praying for them as I look down from heaven.
WE didn’t invite the refauxgees. The globalist puppet Merkel did. And only by building a base in the legislatures to supply enough legislative votes and power to push out Merkel can we be rid of her, as the Kanzler/in is NOT directly elected.
There are elections in Hessen in two weeks. If the CDU loses voters there (and they go to the AfD), Merde-kel may well be toast. She’s crafty and ruthless, but even she has her limits. I also think (due to her DDR and Stasi-like background) that she, like Hill-the-BEAST, has dirt on almost everyone…
Like all good little Globalist peons, Merkel knows that
MULTICULTURAL AND DIVERSITY really means
Divide and Conquer.
Abschneiden und erobern
Merkel ist eine Kommunistin. Die Kommunisten zerstören Europa, indem sie islamische Wilde benutzen.
I agree with getting our troops out of Germany.
No way can I wrap my mind around American blood being spent to defend them.
“Troops in Germany” are now part of Africa, or the Special Op troops command post for the troops deployed in Africa. I dislike the idea as a stop operation that will engender more bad feelings than the information from the noses on the ground information that may be provided.
Why would they leave when they are getting free housing, free food, free spending money – basically the same the illegal’s get here!
Sentient, True Words.
The Germans will have to throw off their post-WWII mentality and go clean their streets to save their country.
Again like HRC destroyed the Dims. Must have something to do with the pant suits. /s
More the Total Reeking Rot within the Pants Suits……..
First order of business – permanently remove and get rid of Angela Merkel.
BREAKING NEWS: A deadly poisonous snake dead after biting Merkel.
Hopefully, this is only the start of the German people’s effort to overthrow Socialism…. Hopefully, the worm is turning.
It’s hard to understand why Merkel’s party has any support. Like the nuts in Sweden that are coddling and apologizing for the rapists that are destroying their society.
What do you want from an East German leader?
Seems likely that most of the CSU drop went to AfD and the SPD commies went for the Greens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my read of the results as well.
Yep. Another “problem” is the “Freier Wähler” (Independents) are conservative, thereby siphoning off a good number of voters who likely would have voted for the AfD…
Any chances of the Independents forming a coalition with AfD or do they consider themselves “too good” for that?
Together with the AfD they still don’t have enough seats for a majority, and even with the FDP, it’s still too small. I’d hoped that the pig-headed CSU would select the AfD for their (main) coalition parther; perhaps they will. There will be meetings upon meetings to nail down the eventual power structure. The AfD have made quite an impression, though, even if the powers that be don’t care to admit it.
There are charts of possible coalitions, but, of course, the YSM don’t want to report anything positive about the AfD (sound familiar?)…
Thanks, my thinking was that CSU would try to form a coalition with the Independents rather than AfD, but if they were in a coalition, both would’ve had to be invited.
Sounds like “splitter strategy” S.D. has written about, extensively. I see the strategy is much easier to apply, in a multi-party election.
I fear one possible outcome in the U.S., is our 2-party system devolving to a multi-party system, once the democrat party self destructs.
Obviously democrat party remnants would fracture into seperate components; ‘greens’, ‘democrat socialist’, etc.
But, Republicans would fracture too, the kind of divisions we see here on CTH; the Trumpers, the Rinos, the ‘moderates’, the eeyores, etc.
Divide and conquer, “We must all hang together, or we will all BE hung, seperately!”
God bless and provide strength to the right, moral minded citizens of Germany.
This is s battle throughout the world of biblical proportions.
Good always triumphs over evil, we pray to witness it in our lifetime.
Amen. And thanks, Minnie…
Don’t be surprised to see Merkel wearing a burka in defiance of the voters. Her political career may be over, but don’t expect her to go away quietly.
Hildabeast’s sister 😐
Full-body Burka (vollverschlierung), tied up at both ends like Saltwater Taffy would do…
Herr Hitler invaded other countries and made their people miserable. Frau Merkel is invading Germany (supposedly her own country) and making its people miserable. One would think the Germans could just get out of the invasion business all together.
Remember she’s an unrepentant East German Communist.
High chance her daddy was a Russian Communist – invading and raping or otherwise.
Make Merkel take the DNA test. Snark.
Merkel is determined to finish the job Hitler started. The destruction of Germany and the rest of Europe.
There was an old biotch of Germany
Who smiled as she gave a free ride to muslims
They returned from the ride
With her nation inside
And blood on the face of the muslims
Is that lutefisk?
Lutefisk is dried whitefish (normally cod, but ling and burbot are also used) treated with lye. The first step is soaking the stockfish in cold water for five to six days (with the water changed daily).
The saturated stockfish is then soaked in an unchanged solution of cold water and lye for an additional two days. The fish swells during this soaking, and its protein content decreases by more than 50 percent, producing a jelly-like consistency.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lutefisk
I think this is like a “maatje”. A young herring and it’s utterly delicious.
The Dutch and Belgians always look out for when “ maatjes season” start.
Something I miss.
( but I could be wrong).
It could be her snake tongue.
There are some sights that can never be unseen…
By the time she is done, Merkel will have done more damage to Germany than Osama Bin Laden did to America. Her name will become Osama Bin Merkel.
If Merkel had become a Doctor instead of a head of state, she would be injecting Ebola Virus into all her patients.
Funny how childless politicians have little interest in the future of their country.
Theresa May, Merkel, Macron, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris…
I am curious what your on the ground knowledge is that the German nation will be subverted by immigrant Muslims?
LikeLike
Probably because so many German politicians seem very very willing – almost ANXIOUS- to “bend rules” to accomodate the newcomers.
If they instead expected newcomers to follow accepted German laws and norms of behavior, etc., there really wouldn”t be a problem.
Plus, that sh*t makes it very difficult for Muslims who immigrated years ago and DID integrate into German society.
Same problem up in Canada for Muslims who immigrated to Canada in order to escape repressive cultures….and now Canada is betraying them by allowing the same crap they tried to get away from.
Swedish authorities pulling the same BS. Like a bunch of offended newcomer Muslims cause a ruckus in a movie theater over film content that offends them
Do they remove the offenders from the theater so paying customers can enjoy the movie they paid for?
NO. They shut the movie off and throw EVERYBODY out.
That’s what you call “accomodation”.
And THAT’s what’s wrecking Western Europe.
Female Mengele
It’s waaay past time to turn back the worldwide Muzlim invasion.
Let all people of decency who have been accustomed unjustly to wage private battles against other people of Western Civilization now all unite and go against the Mohammedans in a Holy Crusade and end with total victory this war against monstrous evil which should have been completed long ago.
Let those who for too long a time have been dhimmis, now become knights. Let those who have been fighting in service of Mohammedans against their own Christian brothers and sisters and Jewish cousins now fight in a proper way against all the followers of the blood thirsty misanthrope sub-animal pedophile rapist demon. Let those who have been wearing themselves out in both body and soul in vain attempt to win the small minds and dark hearts of the Mohammedans now labor for glorious honor against them.
Behold! On the one side will be the completely destroyed Mohammedans, on the other the fierce and righteous protectors of humanity. On the one side will be the destroyed enemies of the Lord, on the other, his friends who will shout at all the Mohammedans and their enablers as they destroy them, “Deus vult! Deus vult! Deus vult!”
Yes, a wake up call that all are not happy. Yet, it is still a death by multiple parties that protects Merkel from a much needed actual defeat and removal from power. Just one slight compromise on any issues gives her all that is needed to win on an issue by issue basis.
Germany has not had an “absolute Mehrheit” (veto-proof majority with one party) since the 1930s, except for a brief period of a week or so in the 1950s. The fears of a takeover like Hitler did, and runaway inflation (as happened between WWI an WWII) live on in the German psyche even though the folks who actually saw and lived through it are (mostly) no longer here.
The backroom negotiations that produce the Kanzler/in make the Mafiosi look like nursery-school children. Only by filling up the state legislatures (which select the upper house, much like we used to do many years ago), and by gaining seats in the lower house (Bundestag), can enough pressure and votes be applied to insure a MGGA result.
Sad to think that the SJWs and YSM (and Godwin’s law, in a sense) has made the concept of a great Germany to be anathema to most Germans: but that is gradually changing (hence the AfD)…
So what s your point?? I know the history, big deal. How does this unseat Merkel because movements have come and gone that move the needle up and down but as long as she has 35% of the parliament, she is essentially there to stay.
The 35 percent is what is disappearing. Read my post(s) again. And I live here. Merde-kel is floundering…
Meanwhile, East Germans are spending their days muttering ‘Rebuild That Wall, Rebuild That Wall’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I think it was meant as a joke.
Had an interesting conversation with a German woman in the Target checkout line the other day. Asked where she was from and told her that i though Germany was a wonderful country. Her response surprised me…..”Well, it used to be”.
good for her. what state are you in?
The AfD started out as an anti-Euro party before switching to immigration issues. They applauded Brexit, so perhaps this may check Merkel’s hard stance in the Brexit negotiations with Brussels.
The Greens ran on a socialist platform with open borders and doubled their previous performance to become the second largest party in the Bavarian parliament. The AfD came in from nowhere to enter the parliament for the first time. The CSU ran on an anti-immigration campaign yet lost badly relative to their previous performance. I see all kinds of analysis in the German media. I don’t think it is clear what message the voters sent.
What the heck is with the Greens at 18.5% – dumb women.
This is great news. I bet Brussels looks like the Hillary supporters on election night here.
Given the choice, the people will chose freedom and the people will prevail.
Let the cleanup begin.
Plenty of men voting Green over there, I can assure you.
BTW, the President’s interview on 60 minutes is up. You can read the transcript here:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-interview-60-minutes-full-transcript-lesley-stahl-jamal-khashoggi-james-mattis-brett-kavanaugh-vladimir-putin-2018-10-14/
“voters rejecting the mass-immigration and suicidal pro-jihad policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel,”
Nations are:
1) Borders
2) Language
3) Culture
God instituted the nations of the world and nothing Satan can do will change that, but he is busy trying.
Genesis 11:1 ¶ And the whole earth was of one language, and of one speech.
4 And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.
5 ¶ And the LORD came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of men builded.
6 And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.
7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.
8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.
9 Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the earth: and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the earth.
European politics rather different from ours . . . [thank God!]
Sweet as Schadenfreude at Merkel feels, what percentage has the left as such won altogether in this election?
Instead of humility given her leadership style & ideological roots a free speech crackdown propaganda triple down will be kicked into overdrive.
She reminds me of a guy named Adolplh who had a short mustache !!
What was his last name ????
Methinks it was Merkel before he changed his name and stopped house painting.
“She reminds me of a guy named Adolplh ”
“…After almost 70 years of the Third Reich, the children, and grandsons of Hitler’s army are among us obscured behind changed names, and we think we shouldn’t dig because the crime of the father should never condemn son. But what if sons and daughters are devoted to the ideology of fathers? Where are they? Who are they?
Besides, did you ever think what happens to illegitimate children of people in very high positions? Do you expect them to be poor and non-influential? Wouldn’t that secret mother blackmail the powerful father to guarantee her child, money, and power?
It’s time to do a full background check on all Nazi officers and relatives. They are in high positions, and it is documented by Project Paperclip. This is no joke.
Here we are talking only about “the possibility” and the resemblance, but they didn’t take us far from the reality, did they?
The incredible resemblance between Hitler and Angela Merkel,…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/02/21/1082/
My German partners are telling me this is a bigger deal than we can imagine. From what I’m gathering (as best I can) Bavaria is a/the key entrepreneurial state in Germany. Very business friendly. Very forward-looking. Very tech-savvy. And very fearful of what Merkel has done. As I learn more, I’ll post more.
Thanks.
Germans used to be very hard workers.
Don’t know about now……..
The problem for Western countries is their birth rate will depopulate and crater their socialist economies. The joke on them is the muslim hordes they brought aren’t educated or possibly willing to work with those rich social benefits to pump out children.
Someone in another thread called it the Texas of Germany.
More to due with politically realities of voters becoming ‘awoke’ to the double speak from their own politicians and Trojan Horse facts on the ground in their own communities.
“Compassion is not a one way street” is the reality and the polls are noting this reality.”
“Paid spin doctors to put the best face on these realities are now at a loss.”
The best outcome to hope for is consolidation of political realities to process this message and speak forth rightly through the Political Correct BS. Doubling down and calling this segment of the population intolerant and xenophobic is an anathema to the very principles of the foundation to western democratic traditions.
I.E. grow some kahunas, as your base of support is noting the disconnect in the political messaging.
Wow. This is big. You keep ignoring your own citizens and threatening their lives and homeland and they’ll start threatening you back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
At 12:30 AM YOU are the only one to catch the bad math. 37.2% is 77.9% of the larger number, 47.7%. CSU lost a hair over 22% !!!
The political landscape in Germany is one reason why a tech company called Tutanota is making advances in open source applications as an alternative to Google.
tutanota.com
Can you expand on that thought?
Angela Merkel, aka “German Hillary”
German Hitlery.
