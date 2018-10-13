Tucker Carlson Discusses “The Mob”…

Posted on October 13, 2018 by

Fox News host Tucker Carlson joins Jesse Watters to discuss the Marxist left, the raging mob, and Kanye West’s visit to the White House:

34 Responses to Tucker Carlson Discusses “The Mob”…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    October 13, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    The video I watched the morning off PDJT’s election: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G95g0vzTAKI
    Can’t decide whether “let fly” or “hold fast” is more appropriate — both are good…

    • poodle12 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      Yes, both good! Btw, Tucker Carlson reported on his show last night that tonight, in Brooklyn, NY, a coven of witches is going to put spells and curses on President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh; and the public is welcome to join them in a public park!

      Pastor Brunson got to the White House in the nick of time. And I’m sure Ivanka and our Jewish and Israeli brethren (including me) are praying to the Lord of Hosts, HaShem, equally.

      Good grief, what will they think of next? Anybody?

      • Impossible says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:07 am

        They’ll be working on the “ultimate solution” : a comingling of time travel and genetic real-time transformation whereby every human being is precisely the same down to every last cell, and a single shared bank account redistributes capital to the equivilent millionth-percentile. (Except for congress who are, curiously, excempt from this utopic last-mile.)

      • tuskyou says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

        Voodoo dolls– if they haven’t done it already. Halloween soon–we’ll see POTUS hung in effigy and beheaded.

  2. suejeanne1 says:
    October 13, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I just came back home from a neighborhood party and I see that on CNN they are against using the word “mob” –

    I think the entire management and staff, writers, reporters, etc., nee to each be given their own copy of “The Element of Style” –

    when there IS a perfectly good word for something, don’t be afraid to use it!

    • rumpole2 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      The good news is….

      CNN and the gang revealed that they fear the word “Mob” tried to censor it’s use which reveals it as a GREAT weapon to now hit them with. 🙂

    • WSB says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:07 am

      President Trump cornered them with this word. Now, they are hysterical. Reverse Alinsky 101.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

        VSGPOTUS is a MASTER of counter-punching, and he just adapted it to their Alinsky tactics like nobody’s business!

        • WSB says:
          October 14, 2018 at 1:24 am

          He, indeed, did and does!

          I have always believed that Donald Trump is a master of branding and unbranding, if you will.

          He also owns the downside, and he is a master mole/spy.

          Donald Trump was a major contributor to the Democrat Party and individuals for years.

          Can you imagine the amount of dinners, hotel rooms and golf over 35 years? I lived in NYC for many years, and never knew that Donald Trump was NOT a
          Republican…because from afar, he always did things that were conservative, but I never knew he was giving to Democrats, if he even was?

          Remember the photos with Reagan? Telltale.

          So, only the people who received money knew why they were. But maybe not?

  3. Newton Love says:
    October 13, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Both Carlson and Watters are awesome!

  4. Retired IG says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Love that Jesse Waters asked the question “where are all of these people now? (Ford, etc.). Its political expediency. The people were so HYPED up in the “NEWS” cycle as so vital and important to the defeat of Kavanaugh. The whole Democratic party was GOING INSANE WITH BLAME and siding with Ford.
    I guess , however Ford and others have served their purpose. Now they have been swept into the dustbin of history. Doesn’t seem sit right with my sensibilities stop talking about FORD when she obviously did not fulfill her role (set up) to derail the nomination of a Supreme
    Court Justice.
    I would really like to know what consequences these people have or will have to pay for their actions. Whipping women up into a state of hysteria over a “thought that might have happened, but not sure?” People (not sure if paid Soros protester’s) going APESHIT? WTF?
    My family has been AROUND folks. One sister did the Martin Luther King agenda in the 1960’s. Did the sit in stuff in diner’s and theatres. Everywhere for the rights of black people for their right to vote. PEACEFUL PROTESTS.
    Bshing the shit out of anything in sight just because they have NO OTHER STRATEGY to employ. Having tantrums. My sister left this planet long ago. She would be APPALLED at the violence, recklessness, and IMMATURITY of these protesters.

    Think I’ve posted this song before (OMG its another BLACK MAN):
    Michael Franti – Bomb the World to Pieces

    LOVE TO YOU ALL.

  5. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:07 am

    After being reminded of how the MS Mind Control Media pundits work, as they all nod in agreement to an insane narrative, I think a new name is in order…

    The BH Media

    Translation: The bobble head media

    Think of all the cool bobble head little dolls we could collect from the “stars” of media, all bobbing in agreement on the shelf

  6. Motzilla says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    CNN is not news. Not anymore.

  7. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

    The replies to this USA Today opinion piece are soooo good:

  8. luke says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:33 am

    THE MOB i don’t know why it’s working but lefties hate the term….USE IT

  9. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

    #JobsNotMobs

    thanks Dan Bongino.

  10. Raven_AU says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    DJT understands the mob . .

  11. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:54 am

    I love it – Tucker’s book knocked Bob Woodward’s propaganda out of first place!

  12. blondegator says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I am a huge Tucker fan….he was on with Laura Friday night, an absolutely great (and fun) interview. The end is just wonderful. Tucker is obviously a guy who has known what he wanted from life from an early age, and enjoys his life to the fullest. Enjoy.

  13. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Typical Mob Behavior. Only difference is -and it’s a big one-, a Dem would never shut up and listen:

  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Tucker’s success is due to basic common sense

    I’ll never forget when he told some illegal alien advocate, “oh yeah, let’s just let a bunch of foreign invaders take over our government & dictate to the American people”

    He cut through all the BS & simply stated fact

    Hey, just like President Trump

  15. JX says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Democrats must be destroyed.

    VOTE

